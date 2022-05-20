The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Harrisburg City

Salad Works inside the Giant Food Store, 2300 Linglestown Rd, Complaint, May 9, Pass. Facility must post a current food safety certification for the public. Broccoli Cheddar Cheese Soup and Chicken Noodle Soup were held at 125 °F, in the steaming unit, rather than 135°F or above as required. The food facility does not employ a certified food safety employee as required.

Tuskers Indian Fusion, 3716 N. 6th St., May 9, Pass. Rear external door has an air gap in it which may allow insect/mice entry into the building. Table top mounted can opener was soiled with dried food residue on the cutting blade. Food preparation employees in the kitchen were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Oven's exhaust filters have noticeable grease build-up and grease droplets.

C&J Catering at Pa Agriculture, 2301 Cameron S, May 12, Fail. Food employees in the kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Oven exhaust filters have excessive grease build-up and grease droplets. Mold growth or chemical residue on inside of hanging pot revealing cross-contamination of cleaned cookware. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Old food residue on bottom shelf of refrigerator where soda is stored. Hand washing sink in the kitchen area is not operational. Food handlers are using a 3-bay sink to wash their hands.

Turkey Hill Mini Markets, 2015 Dotson Ct., May 12, Pass. A case of beverages stored directly on the floor in the rear storage area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Spilt fluid on the floor of the walk-in cooler directly under the shelves where fruit drinks are stored. Walk-in cooler has crud and mold growth on shelving units where pints of milk are stored. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and crud.

Millersburg Borough

Millersburger Hotel, 146 Market St, May 12, Fail. Wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk in, is not being date marked. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kits to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. An insect control device located in the kitchen area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils. Observed stove/flat grill equipment, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Both hoods have an accumulation of grease which was observed to have the potential to drip onto food. Floors in the main kitchen area have exposed wood that is deteriorated and dirt and grease soaked. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. The counter, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Baking equipment not being cleaned every 24 hrs, baking ovens in the middle food area near the bar has baked on, encrusted food. Food Facility has a certified food employee, but a certified food employee was not available during all hours of operation. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the raw eggs on top of cooked ready to eat bacon. Fully cooked food in the walk in area stored open with no covering.