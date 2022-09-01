The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Amity Township

Douglasville Hotel, 8 Old Swede Rd, Aug. 24, Pass. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in the clean dish area, stored uncovered or not inverted. Exit door located in the food prep area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. An open employee's beverage container was observed in the cookline area, a food preparation area. Corrected. Observed commercially processed food not heated to 135°F before being placed in the steam table for hot holding as required. Corrected.

Los Gios Commissary, 214 Woodbridge Ln, Aug. 24, Pass. No violations.

Los Gios Smoke and Grill, 214 Woodbridge Ln, Aug. 24, Pass. No violations.

Caernarvon Township

BB’s Grocery Outlet, 150 Morview Blvd, Aug. 24, Pass. Severely dented and distressed canned items observed in the baby formula section are intended for use or sale in the food facility. Corrected.

Cumru Township

Le Petit Macron Shoppe, 10 S. Summit Ave, Aug. 22, Pass. No violations.

Dunkin Donuts, 101 Love Rd, Aug. 23, Complaint, Pass. No violations.

Exeter Township

Dunkin Donuts, 5401 Perkiomen Ave, Aug. 22, Pass. Interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have mold-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed storage shelving, in the donut prep area, with an accumulation of food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Food dispensing utensil in the bulk sugar bin observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Corrected. The handwash sink located in the back prep area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.

Muhlenberg Township

China Wok, 3401 North 5th St, Aug. 22, Pass. Several pieces of raw chicken/beef were stored uncovered in the chest freezer. Corrected on inspection. Observed deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced as required. Food was held at 46.1°F, in the lower section of the bain marie, rather than 41°F or below as required.

Oley Township

Gulf Station, 1141 Memorial Hwy, Aug. 22, Pass. Entrance door located at the front of the building of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Perry Township

Cousin’s Pub & Company, 1360 Pottsville Pike, Aug. 23, Pass. Observed Chicken wings, not cooled from 135°F to 70°F in 2 hours. Corrected. The interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have residue and was not clean to sight and touch. -Food dispensing utensils in bulk foods observed stored in the food and not with handles above the top of the food and the container. Corrected. Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. Corrected.

Reading City

Angel Grocery & Deli, 1058 Green St, Aug. 23, Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Latino Supermarket 2, 1231 Greenwich St, Aug. 23, Pass. No violations.

Searlin Grocery and Deli LLC, 1168 Green St, Aug. 23, Pass. The Hood System needs to be professionally cleaned. Documentation required. Missing Filter needs to be reinstalled. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (Freezer and Cooler shelves). Observed opened unscreened Basement Hatchway.

El Guanaco Food Truck, 245 Buttonwood St, Aug 24, Pass. No violations.

Fine Fare, 200 W. Buttonwood St, Aug. 24, Pass, Pass. No violations.

Heritage Center Snack Bar, Red Bridge Rd, Aug. 24, Pass. No violations.

Jeevandeep, 245 Buttonwood St, Aug. 24, Pass. No violations.

Martha Deli Grocery, 1025 Greenwich St, Aug 24, Pass. No violations.

Santa Rita II Mini Market, 1054 Greenwich St, Aug. 24, Pass. The handwash sink in the meat cutting area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.

Anyeli Deli & Grocery, 1059 Buttonwood St, Aug. 25, Pass. Fried food was held at 115 °F, in the Hot Hooding equipment, rather than 135°F or above as required.

Dominican Grocery, 201 Greenwich St, Aug. 25, Pass. No violations.

Reading Plaza Food Market, 600 Greenwich St, Aug. 25, Pass. No violations.

Kauffman’s Deli and Grocery, 1122 Elm St, Aug. 26, Pass. No violations.

Sinking Spring Borough

Manuel Class at Willow Glenn, 94 Park Ave, Aug. 21, Pass. Temporary stand did not have the overhead protection set up. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.

Maria Cortes/Mondragon at Willow Glenn, 94 Park Ave, Aug. 21, Pass. Observed cut melon held at 67°F, in the front table area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Corrected. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.

Miriam Aviles at Willow Glenn, 94 Park Ave, Aug. 21, Pass. No violations.

Olucuilta at Willow Glenn, 94 Park Ave, Aug. 21, Pass. Observed large containers of raw chicken and pork set up on a table without cold holding. Food temperature measured at or above 70°F and not 41°F or below as required. Corrected. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.

Spring Township

Jimmy G’s Beverly Hills Tavern, 710 Fritztown Rd, Aug. 24, Pass. Observed deeply scored chipped cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required at exterior bar. Corrected. Floor behind the ice machine has a lot of debris/mold from an overflowing water pump and spilled food that is also going into the wall that must be repaired. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Spilled food under shelves in walk -in and some equipment. Also beer cooler shelving and lines have mold build up. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish rack and bar area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Also pans on a clean rack with tape and label residue. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in bar reach in refrigerator equipment. Shelving units in reach in the kitchen refrigerator, under cutting boards on the prep table shelf and walk-in cooler are chipped/rusted, peeling and are no longer durable and easy to clean. Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the bain marie cooling unit. Part is ordered. Pre Bagged bucket of raw shrimp is not date marked when bagged. Corrected.

Tilden Township

Uncle Paul’s Pretzels, 84 Pine Rd, Aug. 22, Pass. No violations.

Wyomissing Borough

Apex Rock Hard Cafe at LaFitness, 1183 Berkshire Blvd, Aug. 22, Pass. No violations.

Mr. Beer, 4 Cheltenham Dr, Aug. 22, Pass. No violations.