The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Amity Township

Los Gios BBQ, 214 Woodbridge Ln., opening, Oct. 14. Pass. The facility does not have a certified food manager. At the service window, one small section of the screen is missing.

Bernville Borough

Blue Marsh Market, 118 West 3rd St., Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Cumru Township

Arby’s, 2249 Lancaster Pike, Oct. 13. Pass. Shelving equipment in the walk-in cooler area had an accumulation of mold and dirt, food residue and debris.

Leesport Borough

Jim Neidermyer at the Leesport Farmers Market, 312 Germants Church Rd. building 2, Oct. 13. Pass. No violations.

Mayra’s Latin Cuisine at the Leesport Farmers Market, 312 Germants Church Rd., Oct. 13. Pass. Food facility has an employee that has taken a food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an accredited certified food manager program. Working container (spray bottle), used for storing chemicals and cleaners taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Mount Penn Borough

St. Catherine of Siena School, 2330 Perkiomen Ave., Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Muhlenberg Township

Tacos Morales-Galvan, 503 Water St., Oct. 10. Pass. No violations.

AMC, 3050 North 5th Street Highway, Oct. 9. Pass. Coke refrigerator temperature containing Fairlife Chocolate Milk as one of its beverages had an ambient temperature of 47.4 degrees F. Ceiling tile above ice machine not in place after repair work allowing potential contamination of space below.

Grocery Outlet, 3260 North Fifth Street Highway, Oct. 9. Pass. No violations.

Regal Buffet, 3252 North Fifth Street Highway, Oct. 9. Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Chestnut Mini Market, 845 Chestnut St., Oct. 14. Pass. No violations.

Bus Stop Shop Deli, 736 Franklin St., Oct. 13. Pass. Food thawing at room temperature in the three-bay sink which is not an approved thawing method. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand wash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing.

Diaz Grocery and Restaurant, 922A Franklin St., Oct. 13. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

La Alta Gracia Grocery, 1100 Chestnut St., Oct. 13. Pass. No violations.

Nick’s Cafe, 1050 Chestnut St., Oct. 13. Pass. No violations.

One of a Kind Grocery, 1047 Franklin St., Oct. 13. Pass. No violations.

Tung Cheng Grocery, 1123 Chestnut St., Oct. 13. Pass. No violations.

Wawa, 413 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Chapman’s Deli, 1110 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 11. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy, 1303 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 11. Pass. Five containers of milk were past the expiration date.

Dunkin Donuts, 800 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 11. Pass. No violations.

Little Brown Jug, 900 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 11. Pass. No violations.

Paradise Island Smoothies, 711 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 11. Pass. No violations.

Rita’s Ice, 1124 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 11. Pass. No violations.

Smart Mart, 1235 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 11. Pass. No violations.

The Dog House, 1216 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 11. Pass. No violations

Shillington Borough

Flanagan’s Pub, 41 West Lancaster Ave., Oct. 13. Pass. Walk-in fan box equipment, rear wall and corner shelf area in the walk-in area has an accumulation of dust, dirt, debris on non-food contact surfaces. The floor under the oven has an accumulation of food debris and grease. Clean glasses in the waitress area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying.

Spring Township

Domino’s Pizza, 2844 Penn Ave., Oct. 13. Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in pizza bain marie equipment. Ceiling vent near front counter and oven area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

St. Lawrence Borough

Papa John’s Pizza, 2850 Saint Lawrence Ave., Oct. 12. Pass. Several coving tiles throughout the facility are missing or damaged.

Upper Bern Township

Green Acres Golf Inc., 461 South Northkill Rd., Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Love’s Travel Stop, 3700 Mountain Rd., Oct. 12. Pass. Ice chute in the customer self serve area has a residue buildup and must be cleaned. The walk-in cooler ceiling area in front of the fan box is dusty, and in need of cleaning. Floors of walk in drink cooler have a buildup old spilled product residue and trash under drink racks. Also the drain line under the soda fountain counter has a dirt and mold buildup. Food employee stored clean food equipment while wet in the Subway shop and did not allow time for draining or air-drying.

Love’s Travel Stop McDonalds, 3700 Mountain Rd., Oct. 12. Pass. Drive-thru soda fountain nozzles have a residue buildup.The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Single-service, single-use cups in drive thru stored in holder area uncovered.

West Reading Borough

Wendy’s, 712 West Penn Ave., Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.

Willow Creek Brewing, 643 Penn Ave., Oct. 12. Pass. No violations.