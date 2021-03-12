The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, March 6. Prepackaged chicken soup, shoofly pie and dried beef gravy need label corrections as follows: allergens instead of allergies, milk instead of dairy, and addition of soy on shoofly pie label.

Brady's, 856 W. Main St., New Holland, March 6. Chlorine sanitizer in low temp dishwasher is being dispensed at 200 ppm, which is not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, it does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Newspaper found lining the bottom of the bain-marie, which is not a surface that is cleanable. Chlorine test strips are old and discolored and need replacement.

Pizzaiola, 344 W. Main St., Leola, March 6. Wiping cloth on pizza bain-marie in an unclean condition. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Pizza paddle contains rough edges/nicks and is not smooth and easily cleanable. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods without documentation to verify disposition of food. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, it does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Kitchen utensil drawer is lined with shredded paper, which is a surface that is not smooth or easily cleanable. Several stored knives were not clean to sight or touch. An accumulation of food debris in kitchen area, especially under food equipment.

Sharp Shopper Grocery Outlet, 340 W. Main St., Leola, March 6. No violations.

Subway No. 12267,135 W. Main St., Leola, March 6. Certified food manager certificate has expired and is no longer valid. At least one individual must successfully complete an approved food safety course with 90 days of this inspection report date, and provide a copy to the department when received.

Bennies Bistro - Teague Building, 901 Eden Road, March 5. Twelve one-pint bottles of whole milk, and one pint of 1% low fat chocolate milk were beyond the sell-by date and being offered for sale. A container of coffee cleaner tablets stored on top of the coffee maker.

Chef Tim Foods, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 5. No violations.

Cozy Coffee Shop, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 5. No violations.

Duck Donuts, 2097 Fruitville Pike, change of owner, March 5. A residue inside the ice maker; unit has been placed out of service. Food employee preparing food wearing a watch. Wet wiping cloths in the front preparation area not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Homewood Suites - Hilton, 200 Granite Run Drive, March 5. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 06636, 1434 Manheim Pike, March 5. A working container of peroxide sanitizer stored hanging on a shelf with condiments at the drive-thru window.

New Holland Meat Market, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 5. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Newswanger’s, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 5. Cardboard being utilized as a floor covering rather than a material that is durable, smooth and easily cleanable.

Raub's Stand No. 6, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 5. No violations.

Sunnyside Pastries at The Green Dragon Building No. 6, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 5. Food employee described washing and rinsing food equipment and utensils but not sanitizing. Cardboard is being used to cover floor, especially around fryers. Pastries being prepared are in close proximity to hand-wash sink, and in order to protect them from contamination from splash water, a partition needs to be installed. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Sunnyside Pastries at The Green Dragon Building No. 7, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 5. Facility has a retail license; however, only a temporary hand-washing set up is being used rather than one that has hot and cold running water under pressure. Honey is being purchased from an approved supplier and rebottled by the facility; however, there is no labeling. There is no sign or placard posted indicating that ingredients are available upon request.

The Parsley Porch Building No. 6 at Green Dragon, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 5. No violations.

Vecchia Sicilia, 1786 Columbia Ave., Columbia, complaint, March 5. No violations.

Alley Kat, 30 W. Lemon St., March 4. No violations.

American Legion No. 34, 1388 Arcadia Road, March 4. No violations.

Best China Wok, 825 E. Chestnut St., March 4. Multiple food ingredient storage containers in the bain-marie, freezer and walk-in refrigeration and freezer units are not labeled with the common name of the food. Fish and beef packages stored directly on the floor in walk-in refrigeration and freezer area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Food protection manager certification is expired; employee is scheduled to take class and complete training to renew certification within 90 days. Marinated beef and pork unprotected in walk-in refrigeration and freezer units, which is subject to potential contamination. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food, located in the bain-marie, freezer and walk-in refrigerator and freezer, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Multiple food and nonfood contact surfaces are not being cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The dry storage area has a large amount of flour and sugar adhered to the floor.

Brownstown Career and Technology Center/School Cafe, 156 Snyder Road, Brownstown, March 4. No violations.

Columbia High School, 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia, March 4. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle buried beneath the ice.

Country Meadows RS LLC, 81 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, complaint, March 4. Easter eggs made in a home being sold for sale at the counter; eggs were pulled from sale.

Denver Elementary School, 700 S. Fourth St., Denver, March 4. Slicer blade and housing were not clean to sight and touch.

Domino’s Pizza, 108 N. Reading Road, Suite K, Ephrata, March 4. Clean linens and open rolls of paper towels stored in the bathroom, which is a prohibited area.

El Mariachi, 2 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, March 4. Raw chicken and raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat food in reach-in fridge. Beef and pork frozen food sitting at room temperature until no longer frozen to the touch, which is not proper slacking procedure. A number of pans with old stickers and sticker residue store clean. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Food facility is using chlorine sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 200 ppm, which is not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. Espageti (cooked spaghetti) and Usalchicken (hot dog) food, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods, were date-marked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding.

Four Seasons Produce Cafe, 400 Wabash Road, Ephrata, March 4. Food employee wearing a bracelet.

Garden Spot Post No. 1690, 343 New Dorwart St., March 4. Interior portions of the walk-in refrigeration unit with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Hot dogs removed from original container, in the walk-in refrigeration unit area, are not labeled with the common name of the food and date of open.

Grand China, 156 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, type 2 follow-up, March 4. Food facility is reusing to-go bags, a single-use item, to store food in. Raw chicken above vegetables in the refrigerator.

Highland Elementary School, 99 Highland Ave., Ephrata, March 4. No violations.

Hometown Kitchen, 18 Furnace Road, Quarryville, March 4. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. Container replaced and line primed. Mechanical warewashing equipment had a residue buildup on top of the machine. Interior surface of microwave oven has dried food residue.

La Chercha, 120 N. Duke St., March 4. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in food storage equipment. Multiple food contact surfaces were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Food safety manager certification post expired in 2018; operator states they have current certification and will provide. Raw pork and other miscellaneous items in the bain-marie are not labeled with the common name of the food. In-use knives and/or cleavers stored between the wall and rear of three-bay sink, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Food and nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Luca, 436 W. James St., Suite 200, March 4. No violations.

Luca Catering, 436 W. James Suite 103, March 4. No violations.

O'Halloran's Irish Pub, 764 High St., March 4. No violations.

Rose’s Deli and More, 13 N. Fourth St., Columbia, March 4. Assorted deli meats, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods in the display case, were date-marked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding. Knives and spatulas stored in sanitizer rather than on a clean sanitized surface. Three one-pint containers of whole milk beyond the sell-by date were being offered for sale.

Burrowes Elementary School, 1001 E. Orange St., March 3. A case of half-pints of white milk were in the walk-in cooler with expired sell-by dates; discarded.

Cabrera Grocery LLC, 100 W. Strawberry St., follow-up, March 3. No violations.

Central Manor Elementary School, 3717 Blue Rock Road, Millersville, March 3. No violations.

Eshleman Elementary School, 545 Leaman Ave., Millersville, March 3. No violations.

King Mini Mart, 250 E. King St., March 3. No violations.

King Street Food Mart LLC, 502 E. King St., March 3. No violations.

Knight & Day Diner, 3140 Lititz Pike, Lititz, complaint, March 3. No violations.

La Academia Partnership Charter School, 30 N. Ann St., follow-up, March 3. No violations.

Lancaster Dispensing Company, 33-35 N. Market St., March 3. No violations.

Mount Joy Sunoco, 2040 W. Main St., Mount Joy, March 3. Facility selling CBD gummies, which are not an approved food by the Food and Drug Administration.

Mulberry Street School Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, 47 S. Mulberry St., follow-up, March 3. No violations.

New Beijing, 2350 N. Reading Road, Unit 9, Denver, complaint, March 3. No violations.

Papa John's, 1054B Lititz Pike, Lititz, complaint, March 3. No violations.

Savannah Rae’s, 127A E. Main St., New Holland, opening, March 3. Food handler with long, artificial nails, which is prohibited when working with exposed foods.

Save-A-Lot, 222 S. Queen St., opening, March 3. No violations.

St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, March 3. No violations.

Subway, 149 N. Third St., Columbia, March 3. A brown container stored in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Back door to the outside of the food facility is self-closing and is being propped open. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. The facility has 30 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course.

The New Cloister Restaurant, 607 W. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, March 3. A stock pot of cooked potatoes found cooling on floor rather than 6 inches or above. Mixer lubricant is dripping into mixer bowl. Trays of roast beef cooling at room temperature, which is not an approved method. Potatoes are being cooled in large stock pots rather than on trays or containers 4 inches or less.

Wertz Candies, 2 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, March 3. No violations.

Andy’s Market Inc., 310 N. 11th St., Columbia, March 2. Onions stored directly on the floor in storage area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Bags of chipped chicken lacking safe-handling instructions. Prepackaged chipped beef, chipped chicken, beef patties, candies, subs, sandwiches, red beet eggs, cheeses, chicken salad, pasta salad, potato salad, coleslaw, bacon nuggets, packs of assorted cheeses and meats are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed-by statement. Prepackaged sandwiches, red beet eggs, pasta salad, chicken salad, potato salad, coleslaw and assorted cheeses are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Detergents being stored in the customer area on shelving above bread. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (assorted cheeses, assorted lunch meats), located in the display case and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Black Olive Family Diner, 1506 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, complaint, March 2. No violations.

Conrad’s Deli at Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, March 2. Unapproved material (tape and cardboard) being used as a fix on the doors to the deli case. Missing floor tile in the slicing area and three-bay sink area. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over slicer and deli counter.

Dutch Country Grill, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, March 2. Metal wire racks in reach-in cooler and stand-up reach-in cooler that are severely rusted with peeling paint. Underside of coffee brewer with a heavy buildup of old coffee residue. Unwrapped and unprotected single-use straws stored in the customer area. Portion of ceiling above coffee and fountain area with damaged/hanging plaster. A spray bottle of yellow liquid stored under cabinet below sink with no common name label.

Farmer's Table, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, opening, March 2. Raw foods store above ready-to-eat food in the stand-up reach-in cooler. Working bucket of dish soap marked as sanitizer.

Hinkle’s Restaurant, 261 Locust St., Columbia, March 2. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine in the mechanical dishwasher. Utensils being stored in sanitizer.

Meduseld Meadery, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, opening, March 2. No violations.

New Holland Elementary School, 126 Eastern School Road, New Holland, March 2. No violations.

Scoop O Dough No. 2 MFF3, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, opening, March 2. No violations.

Walk-O-Taco, 6460 Lemon St., East Petersburg, Nonroutine special event, March 2. No violations.

West Hempfield Fire & Rescue, 3476 Marietta Ave., March 2. Single-service, single-use articles (cups, containers) stored in the storage room directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Community School Southeast, 1050 New Holland Ave., March 1. No violations.

Hampton Inn, 545 Greenfield Road, March 1. No violations.

Infinito's Buffet No. 07, 874 Plaza Blvd., March 1. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal strips are not available for monitoring the temperature of the food equipment in the mechanical dishwasher. An excessive amount of old food splatter on the upper interior of the microwave. Static dust on the vents above the pizza oven. A brown residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Old food residue on the can opener blade.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1533 Columbia Ave., March 1. Old food splatter on the underside of the “pass-through” at the front line. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Open boxes of packaged raw chicken stored beneath dripping condensation in the walk-in cooler. An employee drink stored above customer food in the freezer. Trash, dead leaves, debris and old rusted equipment stored in the outside dumpster corral, creating a potential for rodent harborage.

Outback Steakhouse No. 3917, 100 North Point Blvd., March 1. Sliced tomatoes were held at 45 F in the cold well at the cook line rather than 41 F or below as required. A working container of sanitizer was stored next to food at the end of the cook line. Old food splatter on the backsplash and protective cage of the floor model mixer. Grime on the side of the mechanical dishwasher. A Food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. In-use knives stored between the wall and the table edge, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. A rug/mat that is not easily cleanable on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Residue buildup and odor emanating from the mop sink. Water leaking from the pipe beneath the middle preparation sink. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

Salad Works, 584 Centerville Road, March 1. Prepackaged cookies and brownies are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts. The undersides of all handles to cooling units have a food residue buildup and are not clean to the touch. Rice was held at 45 F in the steam table rather than 135 F or above as required. A cleaning cloth draped inside the hand-wash sink out front, indicating uses other than hand-washing.

School to Work, 1066 New Holland Ave., March 1. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 248, 2 Denver Road, Denver, March 1. Hand-wash sink in back room is dirty and is not being maintained clean. Some trash/litter on dumpster pad. Deeply scored bain-marie cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Back room hand-wash sink is being used to dump coffee as evident by staining. Dumpster lids open.