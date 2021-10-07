The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Amity Township

Daniel Boone Area Schools Amity Intermediate, 200 Boone Dr., Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Adappt Inc., 208 Madison St., Oct. 1. Pass. No violations.

DMA Pizza, 549 Penn St., Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Golden Bowl, 850 Penn St., Sept. 30. Pass. Food stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Russo’s Pizza, 527 Penn St., Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 549 Penn St., Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Café De Colomblarest Bakery, 645 Penn St., Sept 30. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin Donuts, 645 Penn St., Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Salsa Burrito, 645 Penn St., Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Family Dollar Store, 840 Penn St., Sept. 28. Pass. Mops are not hung to air dry.

Florino’s Pizzaria and Bar, 944 Penn St., Sept. 28. Pass. Rear door to the outside, located in the retail area of the food facility is not self-closing or is being propped open. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the Restroom areas to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Josefina’s Miscellaneous & Bakery, 911 Penn St., Sept, 28. Pass. No violations.

Amigo’s Pizza, 2001 Kutztown Rd., Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Boston House Restaurant, 950 Penn St., Sept. 27. Pass. Scoop stored in the ice machine with handle buried beneath the ice. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the restroom areas to remind food employees to wash their hands.

CVS Pharmacy, 2001 North 11th St., Sept. 27. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Inside of reach in coolers in the facility dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Forest Inn, 904 Penn St., Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Franklyn Breakfast Burger, 1007 Penn St., Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Italian Garden, 851 Penn St., Sept. 27. Pass. Missing and damaged floor tiles through-out retail and food prep areas. Prepackaged whole fish is not labeled properly with the name of product. Cooling and freezing equipment, in retail areas has an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on non-food contact surfaces. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the food prep area.

Wyomissing Borough

Becca’s Gourmet Coffee & Donuts, 845B Woodland Rd., Sept. 30. Pass. Dry goods stored directly on the floor in facility, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Christopher’s Meat Market, 845B Woodland Rd., Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.