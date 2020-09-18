The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bully’s Restaurant & Pub, 647 Union St., Columbia, Sept. 4. No violations.

Walgreens No. 9876, 1262 Lititz Pike, Sept. 4. No violations.

Ella’s Place, 825 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Sept. 2. Visible evidence of mill beetles in flour and powder sugar in the prep area. Pipe under three-compartment sink disconnected from wall, allowing water to spill on the floor. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — hand-wash sink leaking at the elbow in the dish area. Waste water for the three-compartment sink draining onto the floor to the dishwashers drain. Corner of wall by hand-sink unattached to the wall making this not smooth and easily cleanable and in poor disrepair. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date-marked. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Loose or broken door hinges on reach-in cooler on the the cook line. Can opener and potato cutter, food contact surfaces, were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Lunch meats and cheese were held at 45-57 F on the cook-line rather than 41 F or below as required. Heavy accumulation of grease and food debris on behind under all equipment and floor under equipment.

Hecho A Mano, 201A State St., Quarryville, opening, Sept. 2. No violations.

Mountville Family Restaurant, 350 Highland Drive, Suite 150, Mountville, Sept. 2. Old food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer. Observed mildew inside the “honey-comb” of the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. In-use knives stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized.

Rice & Noodles, 1238 Lititz Pike, Sept. 2. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. A service call was placed at the time of this inspection. Single-service, single-use articles (plasticware) stored in seating area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

T J Rockwell’s, 800 Mount Gretna Road, Elizabethtown, Sept. 2. An open employee’s beverage container was in server area, a food preparation area. Floor under and behind fryers excessively soiled with grease buildup. Tongs stored hanging from oven door handle, which is exposed to dirt and debris from the floor. Metal stem thermometer being stored in a sanitizing solution in between uses. Products in a reach-in cooler in front of grill with temperatures from 56-60 F rather than 41 F as required.

Dallas French Fries, 720 Graystone Road, app bid 1, Manheim, Sept. 1. The food facility does not have the original certificate the certified food employee posted in public view.

Fertile Valley Farms Soft Serve Trailer at Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, Sept. 1. No violations.

Five Happy Lemons MFF3, 705 Graystone Road, front building 1, Manheim, Sept. 1. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Loose or broken door hinges on reach-in cooler

Neptune Diner Best Crab Cakes, 705 Graystone Road, Rear, midway, Manheim, Sept. 1. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Smajl’s Produce, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, Sept. 1. Eggs held at 56 F rather than 45 F or below as required. Eggs being sold in cartons that were not correctly labeled correctly with the farm or location the eggs originally came from.

Smucker’s Funnel Cake & Mexican Food, 720 Graystone Road, app bid 1, Manheim, Sept. 1. Unwrapped and unprotected single-use straws stored in the customer area. Plumbing under hand-wash sink with a leak at the elbow.\!q

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Steaks-N- Stuff, 720 Graystone Road, app bid 1, Manheim, Sept. 1. No violations.

Stoltzfus Dips and Pigs, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5 and shed, Manheim, Sept. 1. Glass door of reach-in cooler damaged and duct tape used as a repair; this is not a proper fix and is not smooth and easily cleanable.

Stoltzfus Soft Pretzels & Pizza, 705 Graystone Road, app bid 1, Manheim, Sept. 1. No violations.

The Pit Beef Shack, 705 Graystone Road, front building 1, Manheim, Sept. 1. Interior of reach-in cooler with debris buildup and gasket soiled.

Ascension Lutheran Church-Free Community Meal TFF, 600 E. Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, Aug. 31. No violations.

Asian Mini Mart, 1831 Columbia Ave., Aug. 31. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler and in the back storage area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the employee restroom. Toilet tissue is not provided at the toilet.

Bright’s Drive-In, 1025 S. State St., Ephrata, complaint, Aug. 31. No violations.

The Gathering Place, 6 Pine St., Mount Joy, Aug. 31. A bucket of sanitizer (chlorine) at or above 200 ppm; this sanitizer should be used at a concentration of 50-100 ppm.

Kianny Grocery & Deli, 76 Howard Ave., Aug. 31. No violations.

Lancaster Asian Center, 2060 Bennett Ave., follow-up, Aug. 31. Prepackaged vegetables, fruit, dried fruits and assorted meats and fish are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed-by statement. The faucet of the hand-wash sink in the meat department leaks and cannot be turned off. Two doors located in the warehouse of the food facility have a gap and do not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Thirty water-stained ceiling tiles in the customer area.

Metro Express No. 4, 3672 Marietta Ave., Silver Spring, Aug. 31. The surface around the pizza making table is painted wood, however some areas of the wood are no longer painted exposing raw wood, and are not smooth and easily cleanable. Side door located of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Walls in the storage room, mop room and the storage area near the walk-in cooler have holes, or is broken and in need of repair. A bottle of isopropyl alcohol stored on a shelf with and above food. Single-use straws and packaged knives stored on a shelf with hand soap.

Nick’s Bistro, 324 W. Market St., Marietta, Aug. 31. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Two sets of tongs stored on the door handle of the oven door, which is not considered a clean surface. Scoops without a handle being used to scoop flour, sugar and panko stored inside the container. Potato soup stored on a metro cart held at 56 F rather than 41 F as required. Food contact surface of cutting board is not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. Door gasket of reach in freezer on the cook line soiled.

On Orange, 108 W. Orange St., Aug. 31. No violations.

Rite-Aid No. 3610, 1786-1 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Aug. 31. Litter and debris beneath the shelves and on the floor in the storage area. Two large air-intake air ducts need to be cleaned or filters changed as they are emitting dust and dirt into the air.