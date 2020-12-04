The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

A Gourmet Garden, 16 Newport Road, Leola, Nov. 20. General Tso’s chicken cooling at room temperature, which is not an approved method. Some food stored directly on walk-in freezer floor instead of six inches above. A heavy accumulation of grease on hood baffles.

Bravo Supermarket, 225 W. King St., follow-up, Nov. 20. No violations.

Dutch Meadows, 694 Country Lane, Paradise, follow-up, Nov. 20. No violations.

El Rodeo, 1441 Manheim Pike, Nov. 20. A gallon of chocolate milk, sold by the glass, beyond the sell-by date. Ventilation hood does not have a metal container to catch run-off grease, and the grease is flowing down the wall and puddling on the floor. A pink and tan residue inside the ice maker. Two metal food containers and two knives with old food residue. The batteries for the paper towel dispenser were not functioning and the towels could not be dispensed. A bottle of hydrogen peroxide stored on a shelf above the food preparation area. A container of Stridex stored on a shelf above dried peppers in the storage room. A five-gallon container of detergent stored on the shelf with frying oil and margarine. Food employee washing dishes, wearing a watch. An accumulation of grease on the floor and inside the fryer cabinets. The outdoor storage area for waste is extremely dirty. Trash, debris, garbage, skids and broken panels stored in and around the corral pad, creating a potential rodent harborage.

Gibraltar, 488 Royer Drive, Nov. 20. Raw oysters stored above cooked shrimp and cooked lobster in the walk-in cooler. An open employee’s beverage container was on a lower shelf in the back food preparation area. Torn rubber door gaskets on all cooling units. A mildew-like residue on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler.

J&E Food and Grocery LLC, 544 Woodward St., follow-up, Nov. 20. No violations.

Martin’s Custom Butchering, 405 Reidenbach Road, New Holland, Nov. 20. The chlorine sanitizer test strips expired several years ago and need to be replaced and used. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Pre-packaged sticky buns are being sold from an unapproved source; removed from sale. Food facility is conducting reduced oxygen packaging of meat but is unable to provide documentation for procedures, monitoring of critical control points, and corrective actions in the HACCP plan submitted to and approved by the department.

Nanak Enterprises/Gas Mart, 653 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Nov. 20. No violations.

New Panda Ephrata, LLC, 3583 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, follow-up Nov. 20. No violations.

Rere’s Cafe, 1404 W. Kings Highway, Gap, Nov. 20. The floor was dirty under Bison Refrigerator and behind the ice machine; clean immediately.

Rite Aid Corp. No. 729, 59 N. Queen St., Nov. 20. No violations.

Speedway No. 06780, 2281 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, Nov. 20. A sticky residue and debris on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Dark moist residue accumulation in the floor drain for the beverage dump sink. The plastic protective cover for the florescent light fixture in the warewash area is missing and needs to be replaced. Beverage container tops/lids submerged in ice in consumer self service display container. Food residue in the hand-wash sink in the warewash area; cleaned. Self-serve doughnut case does not have ingredient list available for consumer, repeat from 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area; corrected.

Square Mile Public House, 14 W. Main St., Mountville, Nov. 20. Chili was held at 114 F on the steam table, rather than 135 F or above as required. Raw turkey stored above raw beef in the walk-in cooler. An accumulation of grease on the floor beneath the fryers. Static dust on the fan guards of the older walk-in cooler. Capicolla ham, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use or sell-by date and requires discarding. Large, floor-model mixer, bearing or gear box is dripping or leaking lubricant onto the food-contact surface. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the chlorine used in the mechanical dishwasher. An accumulation of label residue on several food containers.

St. Joseph Church Kitchen, 410 St. Joseph St., Nov. 20. No violations.

Burger King, 1223 Park City Center, Nov. 19. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in under-counter refrigeration equipment. Soda dispenser nozzle, a food contact surface, had residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Carini’s Italian Restaurant, 4204 Division Highway, Blue Ball, Nov. 19. Ham and salami, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use or sell-by date and requires discarding. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Wood pizza paddles contain nicks around the edges and are no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface. A large, deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Tongs stored on oven handle. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 150-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Walk-in fan cover covers contain an accumulation of static dust. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Time in lieu of temperature is being used to control pizza without written documentation.

Dollar Tree No. 01597, 2090 Lincoln Highway East, No. C, Nov. 19. No violations.

Lancaster County Christian School, 2384 New Holland Ave., Nov. 19. A black residue on the front and edge of the deflector plate inside the ice maker. Debris inside the ice scoop holder. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink near the walk-in cooler to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Lemon Street Market, 241 W. Lemon St., Nov. 19. No violations.

Lolli and Pops, 208 Park City Center, Nov. 19. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 01956, 1829 Oregon Pike, Nov. 19. The middle compartment (rinse) of the three-compartment sink over-filled, causing unclean rinse water to fill the sanitized compartment where sanitized equipment was held. Equipment was rewashed. A black residue inside the ice maker. The Teflon curtain on the toasted bun machine are tattered and torn and the coating is peeling from it. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler.

McDonalds No. 07213, 5328 Lincoln East Highway, Gap, Nov. 19. Eight half-pints of white milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded. Torn rubber door gaskets on the top door of the double-door freezer unit. Sticker residue on several plastic and stainless steel food storage containers; cleaned. Grease and food accumulation under cooking equipment in the grilling area.

Mr. Sticky’s No. 4 (2015L) MFF Type 3, 501 Greenfield Road, Nov. 19. No violations.

Nissley Wine Shop, 481 Park City Center, Nov. 19. No violations.

Olive Garden, 910 Plaza Blvd, follow-up, Nov. 19. No violations.

Pasquale’s Pizza, 16 Gay St., Christiana, Nov. 19. Static dust on the fire suppression piping above the fryer units and on the interior surface of the vent hood above the pizza oven.

Rite Aid Corp. No. 4684, 825A E. Chestnut St., Nov. 19. No violations.

Speedway No. 6722, 5 Hartman Bridge Road, Nov. 19. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The outside trash receptacle storage area has an accumulation of leaves and trash around the receptacles and may attract rodents and other animals. Ceiling tiles, above the three-compartment sink, are stained. indicating a possible roof leak. Excess food debris accumulation in the floor drain for the three-compartment sink. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required.

Spring Glen Fresh Foods Outlet, 314 Spring Glen Drive, Ephrata, Nov. 19. No violations.

Subway, 757 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Nov. 19. No violations.

Sunshine Corners Inc., 141 Precision Ave., Strasburg, Nov. 19. No violations.

The Inn at Twin Linden, 2092 Main St., Narvon, Nov. 19. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Service company called at the time of inspection.

Vic’s Wayside Inn, 2645 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 19. No violations.

Waltz Vineyards Wine Shop, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, Nov. 19. No violations.

Alessio’s Pizza & Grill, 5360 Lincoln Highway East, Site 9, Gap, Nov. 18. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan cover. Deli meat, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use or sell-by date and requires discarding; disgarded. The wooden pizza paddle had chipped and broken edges and was no longer usable. Interior surfaces of the microwave oven have dried food residue accumulation; cleaned.

Brick House Coffee and Kitchen, 53 Refton Road, Strasburg, Nov. 18. No violations.

Community School Southeast, 1050 New Holland Ave., Nov. 18. No violations.

Dollar Tree No. 07730, 1223 Lancaster Road, Manheim, Nov. 18. Four severely dented can on sale. No covered trash can in single restroom that is provided for all genders.

Dunkin Donuts, 2006 Miller Road, East Petersburg, complaint, Nov. 18. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Fruit flies on several doughnuts stored in the back. Food must be protected from contamination at all times. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the front. A countless number of fruit flies throughout the facility. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of roach activity in the food preparation area, but facility does have a pest control program. These areas have a residue build-up: the floors, the walls around the hot-holding station, the areas where the trash cans are stored, the area under the registers at the drive-thru, the entire coffee bar at the front and back, the area where doughnuts are prepared, the wall behind the stainless table where doughnuts are prepared. A brown and pink liquid and debris in the hand-wash sink in the back, indicating uses other than hand-washing. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by chairs and a trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Elizabeth R Martin Elementary School, 1990 Wabank Road, Nov. 18. No violations.

Just Wing It Manheim, 31 S. Main St., Manheim, Facility does not having sanitizer in the location to sanitize dishes. Window ledge by bain-marie with dead bugs and dust. Light shield in kitchen is broken. Hand sink in the bathroom and hand sink in the kitchen have no paper towels.

Lancaster Comm Travelers, 787 E. Ross St., Nov. 18. No violations.

Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, Nov. 18. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180 F. Service company called at time of inspection.

School to Work, 1066 New Holland Ave., Nov. 18. No violations.

Speedway No. 06783, 5387 Lincoln Highway, Gap, Nov. 18. One gallon and one half-gallon of white milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded. Torn rubber door gasket on the under-counter freezer unit. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain pipe leaking at the hand-wash sink in the warewash area. Outside waste handling storage area has an accumulation of leaves and debris around receptacles, which may attract rodents or animals; repeat.

Two Cousins Pizza, 2845 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Nov. 18. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 50 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions; corrected. Moist residue accumulation on the soda gun and on the nozzles of the self-serve soda unit; cleaned. Loose rubber door gasket on the walk-in freezer door.

VFW Post No. 1463, 14 N. Spruce St., Lititz, Nov. 18. Internal temperature of some cheese in bain-marie ranged from 44 F to 58 F rather than 41 F or less as required; voluntarily discarded. Soda gun tubing is located in ice bin making contact with ice cubes.

Cabrera Grocery III, LLC, 201 W. Vine St., Nov. 17. No violations

Cake and Cup, 12 W. Newport Road, Lititz, Nov. 17. Fly strip hanging above mixer in baking and prep area. A bottle of blue dish liquid with no common name label. Toilet room does not have a self-closing door.

Dunkin Donuts, 1111 S. State St., Ephrata, Nov. 17. Front hand-washing sink is being used for dumping as evident by ice cubes in sink. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as a hat or hairnet. Food facility is using quat sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 500 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Metal trays at three-bay sink are stacked wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and or air drying (wet nesting).

Eastern Palace, 2206 Columbia Ave., Nov. 17. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Frozen foods in the reach-in freezer stored open with no covering. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching the ice. Food facility person in charge not able to produce records showing that raw or partially cooked ready-to-eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier as required, before use or sale. The facility is not keeping required pH logs for sushi rice; pH buffers for sushi rice are expired. Wet wiping cloths in back food preparation area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Tuna and salmon thawing without being removed from the reduced oxygen packaging in the small cooling unit and the walk-in cooler. Empty cardboard boxes and litter along the fence line of the facility. Raw shell eggs and bean sprouts were held at 51 F, in the Turbo-air, rather than 41 F or below as required. The ambient temperature inside this unit is 52 F. Foods are not permitted to be held in this unit until it is maintaining a cold holding temperature of 41 F or below. A call for repair was made at the time of this inspection. Time in lieu of temperature being used for sushi rice mats without written procedures to verify. Two open employee’s beverage containers were on a food preparation table and on a shelf above the bain-marie, both food preparation areas. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, are not being date-marked.

Farmersville Auction, 33 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, Nov. 17. No violations.

High’s No 152, 1 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, change of owner, Nov. 17. A few ceiling tiles in back room damaged and or broken. Coving in back-room hallway is missing and/or damaged.

Honey Baked Ham Co. & Cafe, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 530, Nov. 17. No violations.

House of Pizza, 23 W. Chestnut St., Nov. 17. Commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the walk-in refrigeration unit, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Food dispensing utensil in pizza sauce container located in walk-in refrigeration unit, stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. In-use knives stored between wall and wall mount unit, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized.

Lancaster Country Day School, 725 Hamilton Road, Nov. 17. Old label residue on stacked food containers.

Little Caesars, 1111 S. State St., Ephrata, Nov. 17. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Stored metal trays, measuring cups and a spatula contained food residue and were not clean to sight or touch. Paper towel dispenser empty at the back hand-wash sink. An accumulation of food debris on bottom shelves of prep table where trays are stored. A certified food manager certificate is posted in the facility, however, he is also the manager at another company store. Operator has 60 days from this inspection report date to have at least one person successfully complete an approved food safety course. Provide proof of certification to the department and post original in full public view.

LL Grocery Deli, 648 E. Chestnut St., Nov. 17. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the deli counter and food prep area. Chicken and pork food items thawing in standing water in the warewash sink, which is not an approved thawing method. The microwave located in the food prep kitchen has a large amount of food debris present on the interior and exterior portions.

Molly’s Convenience Store, 35 Doe Run Road, Manheim, Nov. 17. Underside of coffee brewers has an accumulation of old coffee residue. Floors under equipment has decent amount of grease and debris build-up.

Rachel’s Baked Goods, Central Market, Nov. 17. No violations.

Ric’s Bread, 24 N. Queen St., Nov. 17. No violations.

River Rock Academy, 2124 Ambassador Circle, Nov. 17. A working container of a sanitizer stored on a table with condiments. Working containers in food serving, used for storing cleaners and santizers taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Shenk’s Poultry, Central Market, Nov. 17. No violations.

Strasburg Country Store, 1 Main St., Strasburg, Nov. 17. Items in the deli area, deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Ester of hot fudge pump on lid, pump handle. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Cardboard being utilized as a floor covering on the cooks line in front of and beside the fryers; corrected at the time of the inspection. Blades on two manual can openers, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch; corrected at he time of the inspection.

Sunshine Mini Mart, 568 Manor St., Nov. 17. Commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the deli counter, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. The interior portion of the microwave and cooking surfaces had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the point of service area.

Texas Roadhouse, 2317 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 17. Ice scoops with rough and damaged edges are no longer in usable condition.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 848 E. Main St., Suite 300, Ephrata, Nov. 17. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-wash. Deeply scored cutting boards at bain-marie and two individual ones not resurfaced or discarded as required. Can opener in back room is creating metal slivers. Blade needs to be changed to prevent fragments from migrating into food. Ladies room hand-washing sink is not being cleaned as often as necessary.

Turkey Hill Minit Markets No. 315, 1008 Lancaster Pike, Quarryille, Nov. 17. A cabinet covered in the food prep area made of cardboard and duct tape, not a nonabsorbent or an approved material. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 50 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions, corrected. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Static dust accumulation on the fan covers in the deli area walk-in cooler. Four gallons fat-free milk, six half-gallons fat-free milk and four half-gallons of 1% milk were offered for sale with expired sell-by date; items removed.

American Bar & Grill, 1081 N. Plum St., Nov. 16. A grease build-up inside the fryer cabinets and beneath the fryers and the flat grill. Ice in the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area indicating uses other than hand-washing. A residue build-up inside the soda gun at the bar. Food facility is using quaternary ammonia sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Mechanical warewashing equipment with build up of filth and food residue on top and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. A residue build-up in the drain beneath the mechanical dishwasher.

Carter MacRae Elementary, 251 S. Prince St., Nov. 16. No violations.

Castaneda’s Mexican Restaurant II, 336 Main St., Denver, Nov. 16. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Chlorine test strips to ensure correct sanitizer concentration are not available. Dark residue on ice machine deflector plate. Old food residue on can opener blade. In-use tongs are being stored on oven handle between use rather than on a smooth clean surface. Sacks of onions stored directly on the floor in a small room near walk-in cooler, rather than six inches above as required. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was less than 50 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Service company called at time of inspection. Accumulation of grease seen on hood baffles.

Centerville Middle School, 865 Centerville Road, Nov. 16. No violations.

Dave’s Diner, 3036 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, Nov. 16. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, it does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Hamilton Elementary School, 1300 Wabank Road, Nov. 16. No violations.

Lafayette Elementary School, 1000 Fremont St., Nov. 16. No violations.

Locust Grove Mennonite School, 2257 Old Philadelphia Pike, Nov. 16. No violations.

McDonalds No. 07046, 301 Willow Valley Square, Nov. 1 6. Cleaning type chemicals on the same shelf and next to single-use food containers; removed.

P.F. Chang’s, 1577 Fruitville Pike, Nov. 16. The ventilation filters (baffles) were missing above one cook-line risking the potential of drip contamination to food and equipment. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Old food residue on the can opener blade. A black residue inside and on the inner sides of the ice maker. Raw shell eggs were held at 51 F, in the cold-well, rather than 41 F or below as required. The disc thermometer for the mechanical dishwasher was not operating correctly. The mechanical dishwasher was checked with the Inspector’s thermometer and is operating at the correct temperature. Deeply scored cutting boards (red portable boards) not resurfaced or discarded as required. These nonfood contact surfaces are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil: underside of the “drama” area, the catch trays under the wok area, under the flat top, spray-wand in the dish room, all bulk food containers (flour, sugar, rice, etc.), inside hand-wash sinks, walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer door handles, and inside the exhaust vent of the dishwasher. Plumbing leaking beneath the rice-prep sink, and beneath the middle sink of the three-compartment sink in the dishwashing room. A container of sanitizer stored next to measuring cups on the bar.

Pizza Hut, 900 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown, Nov. 16. Torn rubber door gaskets on walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler of the make table. Ceiling above pizza make table with peeling paint. Shelving in walk-in cooler and in the pizza prep area was dirty, walls and floors of walk-in cooler with a build-up , fan guards in walk-in with static dust build-up.

Price Elementary School, 615 Fairview Ave., Nov. 16. No violations.

Sheetz No. 558, 2425 Old Philadelphia Pike, Nov. 16. The ingredient list for the doughnuts at the self-serve doughnut case is not available for customer review.

St Leo the Great School, 2427 Marietta Ave., Nov. 16. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 212, 3535 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, Nov. 16. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Milk spillage under shelving in walk-in cooler. Drainboards on both sides of three-bay sink are dirty with coffee residue and dirt and need a thorough cleaning.

Waffle House No. 1450, 2499 Lincoln East Highway, type 2 follow-up, Nov. 16. No violations.

Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, 169 Martin Ave., Ephrata, Nov. 16. No violations.

Wharton Elementary School, 705 N. Mary St., Nov. 16. No violations.