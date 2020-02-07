The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.
Brother's International Foods, 806 S. Duke St., complaint, Jan. 24. No violations.
C'est La Vie, 18 N. Market St., Jan. 24. No violations.
Columbia Mini Mart, 26 N. Fourth St., Columbia, Jan. 24. Food facility has been in operation for only a month. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility; procedures emailed to facility. The food facility has a three-compartment that is not currently hooked up to water supply, however is being installed. The food facility has test strips for quaternary ammonia, however does not have steramine tabs for sanitizing. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the warewashing area. The hand-wash sink will be installed.
Commonwealth Kitchen, 420 Pearl St., Jan. 24. No violations.
Dairy Queen, 1624 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Jan. 24. Old food residue on the spindles of two Blizzard machines. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands.
The Flour Child, 646 Union St., Columbia, Jan. 24. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the food prep area.
Josephine's, 50 W. Grant St., Jan. 24. No violations.
Kristen's Katering, 301 Cherry St., Columbia, Jan. 24. No violations.
No BS Kitchen, 104 E. Maple Grove Road, Bowmansville, Jan. 24. No violations.
Sabor Criollo Restaurant, 802 S. Duke St., follow-up, Jan. 24. Floors and equipment, all nonfood contact surfaces, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt, oil and grease; repeat violation. ServSafe Certification was not displayed in a location visible to the public.
Stoners Barn and Restaurant, 605 Granite Run Drive, complaint, Jan. 24. No violations.
Adamstown Elementary School, 256 W. Main St., Adamstown, Jan. 23. No violations.
Blue Ball Elementary School, 126 Ewell Road, East Earl, Jan. 23. No violations.
Brecknock Elementary School, 361 School Road, Denver, Jan. 23. No violations.
Bridgeport Family Restaurant, 1655 Old Philadelphia Pike, Jan. 23. Bags of potatoes stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; corrected. Cracked and missing floor tiles under the three-compartment sink. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the warewash area. Working containers of cleaning-type chemical were not labeled with the common name; corrected.
Brisas del Caribe, 407 E. King St., Jan. 23. Food facility certified supervisory employee certifications have expired. Facility has 90 days to renew or replace. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in refrigerator, is not being date marked or have the common name of the food listed; repeat violation. Sides and walls around the food fryer and grill, all nonfood contact surfaces, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of oil and grease. Single-use tableware is not stored in a manner so that only the handles are touched by employees.
Cabalar Meat Co., 325 N. Queen St., Jan. 23. No violations.
Federal Taphouse, 201 N. Queen St., Jan. 23. No violations.
Garden Spot Fire Rescue - Blue Ball Banquet Hall, 4315 Division Highway, East Earl, Jan. 23. No violations.
Mom’s House, 415 S. Queen St., Jan. 23. No violations.
New Creation United Methodist Church, 10 W. Farnum St., Jan. 23. Food facility lost Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Food Employee Certification and has 90 days to replace.
Omni Dining Service LLC, 750 E. King St., Jan. 23. Condenser located in walk-in freezer is leaking onto food. Food is to be discarded and unit repaired.
Subway No. 24240, 245 Centerville Road, Unit 9A, Jan. 23. Food employees involved in food preparation, not wearing a beard cover until realizing an inspection was occurring. Torn rubber door gaskets on the bain cooler lids and on the walk-in cooler door. A tan, slimy residue on the ice chute on the customer self-service soda machine. The black bread-forms being stored draped over the faucet, risking splash contamination. A cutting board being stored behind the faucet of the prep sink which is not a clean and sanitized area. Ceiling tiles missing above the walk-in cooler, and need replaced. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.
The Tipsy Boar, 380 Centerville Road, Jan. 23. No violations.
Town Hall Restaurant, 4315 Division Highway, East Earl, Jan. 23. Food employee in prep area not wearing proper hair restraint in such a way that all hair is covered. Cooling procedures are currently in a refrigerator and are not sufficient to ensure that the 41 F or lower can be achieved without raising the temperatures of other food already in there. Assorted food was held at 45-47 F in the double-door refrigerator in the back room rather than 41 F or below as required.
Turkey Hill No. 171, 410 E. Chestnut St., Jan. 23. No violations.
V & F Mini Market I, 611 N. Plum St., Jan. 23. Thermometer for ensuring proper temperatures in reach-in milk unit is not functioning properly.
White Oak Campground, 3156 White Oak Road, Quarryville, Jan. 23. No violations.
Clubhouse at Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, Jan. 23. Cold air return ceiling vent has static dust accumulations.
Eisenlohr at Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, Jan. 23. No violations.
Grand Lodge Hall at Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, Jan. 23. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in kitchen area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying.
Health Care Center at Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, Jan. 22, Deflector shield for fountain soda ice chute has residue accumulations.
Lancaster Cupcake, 24 W. Orange St., Jan. 22. No violations.
Lancaster Dispensing Co., N. Market St., Jan. 22. No violations.
Pasquale’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 1657 Old Philadelphia Pike, Jan. 22. Food employees in food prep not wearing beard covers. A food employee was cutting a sandwich roll — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands; discarded.
Sweet Shenanigans Cupcakery, 3610 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, Jan. 22. No violations.
The Kling House, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, Jan. 22. No violations.
The Olive Basin at Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, Jan. 22. No violations.
Achenbach's Pastry Inc., 375 E. Main St., Leola, Jan. 21. Prepackaged pies do not specify weight on label. There is no sign or poster indicating that ingredients for baked goods, made on premises, are available upon request.
Columbus Association, 1575 New Danville Pike, Jan. 21. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required; corrected.
Edible Arrangements - Lancaster, 103 Rohrerstown Road, Jan. 21. Containers of detergent and sanitizer stored on the same shelf with pretzels and single-use cups. The coving beneath the three-compartment sink has separated and is no longer attached to the wall.
Intercourse Fire Company, 10 Hollander Road, P.O. Box 52, Intercourse, Jan. 21. Dried food residue accumulation on the food slicer; cleaned.
Jade Garden Ming, 937 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Jan. 21. Raw chicken stored behind raw beef in the bain-marie. A bowl of raw eggs stored on top of sugar peas in the bain-marie. Raw beef stored above raw shrimp in the walk-in cooler. Boxes of raw chicken being stored on top of boxes of raw beef out in the food preparation area. Clean food equipment on the shelves, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by four empty boxes and not accessible at all times for employee use. Employees were not able to wash hands properly, the hot water was turned off at the hand-wash sink in the back.
Leola Elementary School, 11 School Drive, Leola, Jan. 21. No violations.
Made With Love Not Gluten Bakery, 76 E. Main St., Mount Joy, opening, Jan. 21. No violations.
Panda Buffet, 1575 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Jan. 21. No violations.
Pie in the Sky, 105 Duncan St., Suite C, Jan. 21. Torn rubber door gaskets on the pizza bain-marie unit. Black, moist residue on the soda fountain nozzles; cleaned.
St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 398 Locust St., Elizabethtown, Jan. 21. No violations.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5752, 125 Longnecker Road, Mount Joy, Jan. 21. Hot dogs were held at 87-101 F, on the grill, rather than 135 F or above as required.
Waffle House No. 1510, 1021 Dillerville Road, Jan. 21. Food employee (manager) involved in food preparation, wearing bracelets. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration of chlorine bleach. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in near the dishwasher to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food facility is using bleach at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm in two sanitizer bins, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. One gallon of milk, used for consuming by the glass, beyond the sell-by date. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Chlorine test strips with an expiration date of May 19, 2019.
Conrad’s Deli, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 17. Hole in display case door is covered over with tape and cardboard and is no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Food employee drying hands on a cloth towel rather than an individual paper towel. Food employee wearing a bracelet.