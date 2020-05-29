The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Fink's French Fries, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, May 15. Cardboard being utilized as a floor covering near fryers, which is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Floor under fryers needs cleaning.

Guacamole Specialists, 23 N. Market St., May 15. No violations.

Knight & Day Diner, 3140 Lititz Pike, Lititz, follow-up, May 15. Ambient temperature of bain-marie measured 51 F rather than 41 F or less as required.

Little Nicki's Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 1635 W. Main St., Ephrata, May 15. Bottom shelf of grill contains grease and rust. A fly strip stored in food prep area. Several nicked wooden pizza paddles. A bottle of unmarked grill cleaner stored under grill.

Schnader's Concessions LLC, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, May 15. No violations.

Simply Greek, 955 N. State St., Lot Green Dragon, Ephrata, May 15. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

AJ’s Surplus Grocery, 960 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, complaint, May 14. No violations.

Bird-in-Hand Bake Shop, 542 Gibbons Road, Bird in Hand, May 14. No violations.

Brass Eagle Restaurant & Bar, 5725 Lincoln Highway East, May 14. No violations.

Capricio's, 303 Airport Drive, Smoketown, complaint, May 14. No violations.

Dollar General No. 11288, 5373 Lincoln Highway East, Gap, May 14. Rear exit door in the restroom area has a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents.

Lancaster County Council of Churches, 812 N. Queen St., May 14. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 23287, 990 Lititz Pike, Lititz, May 14. Tea urn lid, located on dry side of dishboard, was not clean to sight and touch. Barbecue spillage and debris on back stock room floor. Shredded lettuce held on bain-marie for an unknown period of time had internal temperature of 59 F; voluntarily discarded. Dry side of dishboard contains debris and is not clean.

Miesse Candy, 118 N. Water St., Suite 102, May 14. No violations.

Lisa's Snack Barn, 2111 Millersville Road, May 13. No violations.

Namaste Restaurant, 2101 Columbia Ave., May 13. No violations.

Willow Street Restaurant, 2601 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, May 13. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control (shell eggs) potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Torn rubber door gaskets on the Edessa refrigerator and bain-marie cooling unit. The rear screen door has a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents.

Club 521 Inc., 2400 Butter Road, May 12. No violations.

Dollar General Store No. 2203, 553 W. Main St., Mount Joy, May 12. One ceiling tile missing in the customer area and needs to be replaced. Wall in the storage area, has a hole that extends from the milk cooler all the way over, and is in need of repair. Seventeen water-stained ceiling tiles in the facility. The front door to the outside of the food facility is self-closing and is being propped open.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Duck Donuts, 2097 Fruitville Pike, May 12. No violations.

Lucky Ducks Bar & Grille, 45 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, May 12. Residue accumulations are present on shelves in the walk-in cooler. Door gaskets on refrigeration units are damaged and not cleanable.

Pinch Pond Campground, 3075 Pinch Road, Manheim, May 12. No violations.

Tree Top Golf Course, 1624 Creek Road, Manheim, May 12. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 235, 998 N. Hoover St., Elizabethtown, May 12. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 264, 4 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, May 12. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men’s room to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food facility has an original certified food manager certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Employee's personal, partially consumed food and drink stored on the same shelf as containers of milk for sale in walk-in cooler.

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Ristorante, 1215 N. Reading Road, Stevens, May 12. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Food employee at grill and pizza station not wearing a hair restraint.

Byers Butterflake Bakery, 44 W. Main St., Leola, May 11. No violations.

CVS/Pharmacy No. 1672, 1575 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, May 11. Five containers of infant formula are offered for sale past the expiration date.

CVS/Pharmacy No. 1668, 630 Centerville Road, May 11. Trash and broken glass on the dumpster pad. Old equipment, dead leaves and debris on the pad where the cardboard compacter is located. The sliding door of the dumpster open at the time of this inspection.

Dollar Tree No. 951, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Suite 204, Willow Street, May 11. Rear service door is not light tight and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents; repeat.

Emory's at Tanglewood, 653 Scotland Road, Quarryville, May 11. No violations.

Funck’s Restaurant & Bar, 365 W. Main St., Leola, May 11 In salad bain-marie, chopped tomatoes, tomato/corn mixture, shredded cheese and cut lettuce had internal temperatures of 45 F to 50 F rather than 41 F or less as required; voluntarily discarded. A container of sanitizer was stored on the same shelf with clean dishes in the warewashing room. Plastic ice scoop container in kitchen has a rough surface and is no longer a durable, easily cleanable surface. Floor in front of dishwasher is roughened, contains exposed concrete and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Room fan near dishwasher contains an accumulation of static dust on the cover and has the potential to contaminate clean food equipment. Food employee in kitchen not wearing a hair restraint. Cooked pork in walk-in refrigerator in containers greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. Cooked pork cooled in walk-in refrigerator in containers with tight-fitting lids, which is not a proper cooling method. Food facility has a reminder statement on the takeout menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Slicer blade, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. An accumulation of trash and debris around dumpster. Paper towel dispenser at hand-wash sink located near office is not working. Paper towels provided and placed near sink. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. An accumulation of condensate on bottom interior of salad bain-marie, spilling out onto floor.

Hayloft Ice Cream, 95 S. Groffdale Road, Leola, May 11. Prepackaged ice-cream cakes in case do not contain subingredients for Oreo cookies, allergens or weight. No ingredients are listed including allergens and weight for prepackaged soft-serve ice cream. Food coloring is not listed as an ingredient nor is weight on Italian ices’ labels. Food handler is not wearing a hair restraint. The chlorine sanitizer in wiping cloth bucket measured 200 ppm rather than 50-100 ppm as required.

Hempstead Services, 1741 Hempstead Road, May 11. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. The ice scoop stored on top of the ice maker, which is not a clean and sanitized area. Deli meat and steak thawing at room temperature on the table in the back, which is not an approved thawing method. A slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Old food residue on the can opener blade and on the potato slicer. Food employee preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. A mildew residue on the walls and shelves in the walk-in cooler. Spillage at the floor/wall juncture in the walk-in cooler. Clean food equipment stored beneath filthy air exhaust ducts in the back. The dumpster lids open at the time of this inspection. Chicken tenders and chicken breasts were held at 99 F and 122 F, respectively, in the hot case rather than 135 F or above as required. Grease, leaves and wood on the ground around the grease receptacle. Single-service, single-use articles (sandwich wraps for sandwiches) stored in beneath the plumbing of the hand-wash sink, a prohibited area. The hand-wash sink in the back being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by olives and liquid in the sink. The wall next to the walk-in cooler is not covered with a smooth and cleanable surface. The same wall is partially covered by fiberglass-reinforced plastic; however, it is broken and chipped and no longer easily cleanable.

Pizza Hut No. 23026, 900 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown, May 11. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 074, 284 E. Main St., Bareville, May 11. The hand-wash sink in the back room was blocked by cartons, boxes in the sink and other items and was not accessible at all times for employee use. Dumpster lids are open permitting vector entrance. Mop not hung to air-dry. In cooler, several cartons of expired milk; removed from sale.

Wendy's No. 6436, 1660 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, May 11. No violations.