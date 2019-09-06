The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723 a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Brewster’s BBQ MFF4, 411 S. Seventh St., Akron, Aug. 24. In trailer, utensils, food equipment and takeout containers are not being protected from contamination in the presence of flies. A sack of onions found stored directly on the floor, and not at least 6 inches above. Dried food debris on potato cutter. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Trailer floor is extremely dirty and is not being cleaned as often as necessary to maintain clean. A package of cigarettes in trailer next to steam table during inspection. Interior of refrigerator contains food residue on some shelves and dirty condensate on the bottom of unit. Interior of fryer cabinet is extremely greasy and dirty. A dirty scrubby and rag in hand-wash sink indicating uses other than hand-washing. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.

Lancaster Airport Authority, 500 Airport Road, Lititz, Aug. 24. Utensils on kitchen counter, stored with food contact surfaces up, rather than inverted. Trays of fruit on serving line were uncovered and unprotected from airborne contaminants; corrected. Due to low level of quat sanitizer in three-bay sink, food equipment and utensils are not being submerged to adequately sanitize. Amish eggs Benedict on serving line held at 109 F, rather than 135 F as required; corrected.

Brunnerville Hotel, 1301 Front St., Lititz, Aug. 23. A temperature measuring device or thermal labels for measuring mechanical warewashing was not available for monitoring surface temperatures of utensils. Raw beef stored above fruit in the walk-in cooler. Raw shell eggs stored above cooked chicken in the walk-in cooler. Shell stock located in the walk-in cooler did not have identification tags attached to the container.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 100 North Pointe Blvd., complaint, Aug. 20. Food employee in a food preparation area not wearing a beard cover; repeat violation of 2018 and 2019.

Evergreen Acres Produce, 745 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Aug. 23. Not all prepackaged baked goods contain weight or count on label.

Hissho Sushi at Stauffers/Lititz, 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Aug. 23. A working container of cleaner stored on the same shelf with rice and condiments.

La Borimex, 1623 E. Division Highway, Ephrata, Aug. 23. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Service company called at time of inspection. Deeply scored bain-marie cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. There are several water-stained, bowed ceiling tiles in kitchen that need replacing. A couple bottles of degreasers found stored on kitchen shelf with food products.

Lancaster County Council of Churches, 812 N. Queen St., Aug. 23. No violations.

On Orange, 108 W. Orange St., Aug. 23. No violations.

SEI Catering, 152 Chestnut St., Lititz, Aug. 23. No violations.

Stauffers of Kissel Hill No. 6, 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Aug. 23. Bakery and kitchen: The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180 F, the machine is a stationary rack, however the data plate states the rinse temperature is 180 F. A call for repair was made during the inspection. Bakery department: Ceiling tiles missing, food is being prepared in the area. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the surface temperature of utensils in the mechanical dishwasher. The rinse water of the mechanical dishwasher is not maintained clean. Meat department: Machine oil stored on a shelf with spices and rice. Raw chicken stored above raw lamb in the walk-in cooler. Raw beef stored above Canadian ham and cooked chicken in the walk-in cooler. Seafood department: Stainless steel polish stored on a shelf with spices. Raw shell eggs stored above mayonnaise in the walk-in cooler. Produce department: A working container of cleaner stored on the shelf with single-service packaging. Kitchen: Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing room. A leak beneath the three-compartment sink. Dairy department: An entire shelf of raw shell eggs stored above milk and iced tea in the walk-in cooler.

AFC Sushi at Lancaster Hospital, 555 N. Duke St., Aug. 22. No violations.

AMVETS Post 136 Home Association, 614 E. State St., Ephrata, Aug. 22. Employee described using deep containers, rather than shallow ones, to cool. Ice machine deflector plate contained a dark residue on sides and was not clean to sight and touch. Ice scoop container is scratched up and contains a rustlike residue. Two highly scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. They may no longer be used. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Bain-marie had an ambient temperature of 48 F, rather than 41 F or less as required. No temperature-control-for-safety food was stored in this unit at time of inspection and may not until it is operating correctly.

Aramark at Mars Wrigley Confectionery, 295 S. Brown St., Elizabethtown, opening, Aug. 22. Edible skinned fruits are not presented in a way to prevent possible contamination. Cutting boards have damaged surfaces where rubberized feet attach to board.

Cafe & Pho Hoang, 1140 Elizabeth Ave., complaint, Aug. 22. Rodent droppings throughout the storage room and in areas of the food preparation area. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents and roach activity in the food preparation area and in the storage room, but facility does have a pest control program. The person in charge has failed in their managerial duties by not notifying the department of an imminent health hazard. Two decaying mice carcasses in the food preparation area behind the small Pepsi cooler.

China Taste, 8 E. Main St., Ephrata, Aug. 22. An accumulation of static dust noted on walk-in cooler fan guard covers. Interior and exterior of storage room refrigerator is extremely dirty. Three-bay sink compartments are not being filled enough so that all equipment and utensils can be submerged. Missing and water stained ceiling tiles in storage room. Cooked temperature-control-for-safety foods are being cooled in deep plastic containers, which is not an approved method. Pork egg rolls stored in front refrigerator near counter had internal temperatures in high 40s F, rather than 41 F or less as required; discarded. A wiping cloth is being used as a stopper in rinse compartment of three-bay sink, rather than an approved stopper. Employee bathroom and one public restroom are excessively dirty. Aprons stored in this room and there are no paper towels; however, there is a bottle of soap. Operator states that these bathrooms are not being used. Both rooms must be cleaned, door to employee bathroom removed and toilets and sinks disabled. Food employee placing cooked noodles in pot without first washing hands; discarded. A paper bag, which is not a durable smooth, easily cleanable surface is being used to line egg roll container in walk-in cooler. Frozen food in freezer chest is being stored in takeout plastic bags, which are not durable and easily cleanable. Floors in storage room are not being cleaned as frequently as necessary to prevent the buildup of dust and dirt, especially under shelving.

Country Home Catering, 112 Fairland Road, Lititz, Aug. 22. No violations.

Friendly’s No. 7328, 1519 Oregon Pike, Aug. 22. A small amount of a pink, slimy residue on the ice maker deflector plate. Old food residue on the blades of the juicer. Electrical tape, an unapproved material for repair, used to repair torn door gaskets on the reach-in cooler, on the screw for the ice deflector, and around two drain pipes beneath the two-compartment sink. The faucet of the two-compartment sink leaks when in use. Many cracked, broken and missing floor tiles in the dish room. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Torn rubber door gaskets on every cooling unit and on the walk-in cooler door. Water dripping from the light fixture in the dish room. The ice scoop has is cracked and is no longer cleanable. Condensation dripping from the ceiling seams of the walk-in cooler. The condensate is dripping/splashing onto product inside the walk-in cooler. Static dust on the fan guard of the walk-in cooler fan. A black residue inside the head of the spray-wands. The wall behind and to the right of the hot water heater, is broken and the other is made of raw wood, and is not durable, smooth, nonporous, nonabsorbent.

Fuego Latino MFF4, 33 Faxfield Lane, Elizabethtown, follow-up, Aug. 22. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in trailer refrigeration unit. Temporary food facility is operating on exposed dirt/gravel/grass and does not have suitable platforms, mats or other approved ground covering.

Hissho Sushi at Giant 6014, 1278 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Vacuum-packed tuna not removed from packaging when thawing process began, as directed on the package. Utensils are stored in standing water between uses.

James Street Lancaster General Hospital, 555 N. Duke St., Aug. 22. No violations.

Lancaster General Hospital Cafeteria, 555 N. Duke St., Aug. 22. No violations.

The Loft, 201 W. Orange St., Aug. 22. No violations.

Baron Von Schwein II MFF4, 120 N. Duke St., Aug. 21. No violations.

Brook Lawn Farm Market, 34 Kreider Ave., Aug. 21. No violations.

Country Barn, 211 S. Donnerville Road, Aug. 21. No violations.

Country Garden Six Pack, 876 Manor St., Aug. 21. Food facility certified supervisory certification has expired. Facility has 90 days to replace or renew the certified employee. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-ins, is not being marked with the common name and date. Floors, walls and sides of the grill and fryer area, all nonfood contact surfaces, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of grease and oil.

Domino’s Pizza, 1611 Manheim Pike, Aug. 21. No violations.

Gracie’s on West Main, 264 W. Main St., Leola, follow-up, Aug. 21. The flooring around walk-in cooler is a roughened surface and not smooth and easily cleanable.

J&J Mofongo Restaurant, 604 Manor St., Aug. 21. No violations.

Melissa’s Country Grille, 1426 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, opening, Aug. 21. No violations.

Rosario’s Pronto Pizza, 289 W. Main St., Leola, Aug. 21. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 200 ppm, rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Pizza maker handling pizza dough with uncovered Band-Aid; corrected. Utensils are being stored with food contact surfaces up, rather than handles. A gap under side kitchen door that needs to be sealed to prevent entry of rodents or insects. Chlorine test strip kit does not contain a color chart for employees to confirm correct sanitizer concentration.

Seasoned Kitchen LLC, 645 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, opening, Aug. 21. No violations.

Solanco Market, 1844 Lancaster Pike, Peach Bottom, Aug. 21. A table in the food prep area that has wooden blocks used to support table.

Thistle Finch Distillery, 417 W. Grant St., Aug. 21. No violations.

Wacker Brewing, 417 W. Grant St. Aug. 21. No violations.

Akron Nutrition Center, 22 N. Seventh St., Suite 2, Akron, Aug. 20. No violations.

American Legion, 255 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Aug. 20. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the surface temperature of utensils in the mechanical dishwasher.

Auntie Anne’s Soft Pretzels, 1525 Stanley K Tanger Drive, Aug. 20. Food stored in a cabinet under a sink drain line, a prohibited area. A black encrusted residue in the drain for the three-compartment sink. A working bottle of sanitizer type chemical not labeled with the common name; corrected. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Old unused equipment stored in the kitchen area, should be removed from food facility.

Big John Nolt’s BBQ and Catering, 415 E. Mount Airy Road, Stevens, Aug. 20. Food uncovered in the presence of fly; corrected.

China Moon, 1067 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, Aug. 20. Food handlers not washing hands as required as evident by two dry hand-wash sinks in the kitchen. General Tso’s chicken and egg rolls are being cooled in deep containers instead of shallow ones. Raw beef and chicken stored above tofu in walk-in cooler.

Faith Outreach Center, 475 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, Aug. 20. Old food splatter on the upper interior of the small microwave.

Gene Wengers Meats, 935 Groff Ave., Elizabethtown, Aug. 20. No violations.

Gertrude Hawk, 100 Park City Center, Aug. 20. No violations.

God Bless America-Fuel and Willow Street Center LLC, 2504 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, complaint, Aug. 20. Chicken and bagged milk was held at 72 F, in the walk-in cooler, rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded. Walk-in cooler is not maintaining the minimum required temperature of 41 F or less. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed.

Harry and David No. 580, 301 Stanley K Tanger Blvd., Aug. 20. No violations.

Mount Joy Convenience & Smoke Shop, 33 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Aug. 20. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. The food facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized certified food manager course. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the quaternary ammonia of the three-compartment sink. Raw shell eggs stored above drinks in the reach-in cooler. A case of raw shell eggs stored sitting on top of canned drinks inside the walk-in cooler.

Reinholds Fire Company, 156 W. Main St., Reinholds, Aug. 20. No violations.

Reynolds Middle School, 605 W. Walnut St., opening, Aug. 20. No violations.

Sonic Drive-in, 4247 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, Aug. 20. Food handler not wearing a hair restraint. Pooled water in hallway near walk-in cooler and bread trays. Cut onions left out unprotected in the presence of fly.

Subway, 307 Stanley K Tanger Blvd., Aug. 20. A gap at the bottom of the rear exit door and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men’s restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. A moist light-colored residue accumulation on the ice chute of the self-serve soda unit; cleaned.

Two Cousins Pizza, 437 E. Main St., Mountville, Aug. 20. Single-service lids for drinks, stored beneath the plumbing of the hand-wash sink in the front area. Torn rubber door gaskets on the sandwich unit. An employee rinsing and wringing out a cloth in the hand-wash sink. Ice in the designated hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. A bowl of raw chicken stored on top of a container of deli meats in the walk-in cooler.

Upohar, 798E New Holland Ave., Aug. 20. No violations.

VFW Post No. 1463, 14 N. Spruce St., Lititz, Aug. 20. No violations.

Benners Funnel Cake at E-town Fair TFF3, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 19. Spinner blade with protective coating, chipped and rust on blade; discarded. Food employee sanitizing washed equipment and utensils without a separate water rinse between.

Benners Knock Down at E-town Fair TFS4, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 19. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Fountain soda drink ice bin has residue and debris accumulations and is not clean to sight and touch.

Benners Pizza at E-town Fair TFS3, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 19. The hand-wash sink located in the prep area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F; repeat violation from 2018. Apparent dried rodent droppings (more than 10) and nesting inside of bottom cabinet located underneath the heat lamps. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the mobile food facility to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Benners Smoothie at E-Town Fair TFF3, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 19. The handle of the ice scoop in the ice. Lights are not shielded or shatter-proof over the food preparation area. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Grit and food particles inside the hand-wash sink.

Black Gryphon at E-town Fair TFS4, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 19. No violations.

Blazing Swine BBQ at E-town Fair TFS4, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 19. Food employee’s in prep area, wearing watch on arms.

Bobby D’s Liquid Volcano at E-town Fair TFF3, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 19. Hand-wash station water was hot to effectively wash hands. Facility was using an unapproved sanitizer for a three-compartment method.

Christ Lutheran Church at E-town Fair TFS2, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 19. No violations.

Conoy Lions Club at E-town Fair TFS3, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 19. Food employee cooking burgers not wearing proper hair restraints, such as net or hat. An open employee’s beverage container was on a table with slow cookers and utensils, a food preparation area.

Elizabethtown Area Grange at E-town Fair, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 19. No violations.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries No. 1406, 584A Centerville Road, Aug. 19. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Good Burrito Co. at E-town Fair TFS3, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 19. No violations.

Harvey’s Bar-B-Que Service at E-town Fair TFS4, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 19. No violations.

Lucky Ducks Bar & Grille at E-town Fair TFF4, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 19. No violations.

Martin’s Custom Butchering, 405 Reidenbach Road, New Holland, Aug. 19. No violations.

Metro Express, 1244 Wabank Road, Aug. 19. No violations.

Moore’s Lemonade at E-town Fair TFS3, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 19. A used ashtray sitting on the counter inside the mobile food facility.

Pita Pit, 651 N. Charlotte St., Aug. 19. A box of gloves being stored on the meat slicer, a food contact surface; corrected on-site. Cleaning rag in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing; corrected on-site. Food employees in the food prep area performing active food prep not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers; corrected on-site.

Potato Express at E-town Fair TFS4, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 19. No violations.

Red Roof Inn, 2017 N. Reading Road, Denver, Aug. 19. Rodent poison blocks openly placed in food storage cabinets in dining area. No sanitizing agent available for final rinse on site.

Rite Aid No. 3620, 1550 Columbia Ave., Aug. 19. A substantial amount of dead leaves and debris on the dumpster pad. Boxes of candy stored directly on the floor, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Dust, trash and debris in the warehouse along the floor/wall juncture.

Rotary Club of Mount Joy MFF3, 6 Pine St., Mount Joy, Aug. 19. No violations.

St Peter’s Funnel Cake at E-town Fair TFS3, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 19. Food employees wearing bracelets and watches on arms; removed.

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at E-town Fair TFS4, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 19. No violations.

St. Peter’s Mens Club Fry Trailer MFF3, 1840 Marshall Drive, Elizabethtown, Aug. 19. No violations.

TJ Rockwells at E-town Fair TFS3, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 19. Employee drinking from an open container in food prep operations area.

Udder Bliss Creamery at E-town Fair TFS2, East High Street, Elizabethtown, opening, Aug. 19. Facility does not have hand sanitizer wipes and gel if conditions require.

Udder Choice Inc., 1812 W. Main St., Ephrata, Aug. 19. Beef barbecue located in walk-in refrigerator being cooled in deep containers with tight-fitting lids, which are not proper cooling methods. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Also, advisory font is extremely small and difficult to read. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control pieces of sausage without written documentation to verify disposition of food.

VFW Post No. 3376, 141 S. State St., Ephrata, Aug. 19. Wet wiping cloth found stored on cutting board, rather than in sanitizer as required. Quat test strips to ensure correct sanitizer concentration at bar three-bay sink expired last year and need to be replaced. There are no available chlorine test strips to ensure dishwasher is dispensing the correct sanitizing concentration. Downstairs hand-wash sink is very dirty and needs to be maintained clean. Gaps under basement and upstairs doors need to be sealed to prevent the entry of rodents and insects. There is an accumulation of dirt, grease and food debris under fryers and grill. An accumulation of a black residue noted on walls and ceiling of beer cooler. Bottom shelf where pans are stored is grimy and soiled. Sausage, cut tomatoes, cooked chicken wings, beef and cheese had internal temperatures of 47 F to 50 F; discarded. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 200 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Service company called at time of inspection. Paint on some kitchen cabinets is chipping, and exteriors need cleaning. Single-use plastic containers, which are intended to be used once, are being reused for food storage.

Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince St., complaint, Aug. 19. Yogurt, a potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food requiring datemarking, was beyond the datemarking and requires discarding.

Oola Bowls, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, opening, Aug. 16. No violations.

Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, 1050 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Aug. 16. Water seeping through the tiled floor above in the back kitchen and dripping from a small area of the ceiling in the basement. A food employee (wait staff) was grabbing bacon — a ready-to-eat food — from a dish for customers with bare hands. Deeply scored cutting boards (two portable red ones and at the salad prep station) not resurfaced or discarded as required. A mold residue and old food residue on the shelves in the walk-in cooler.

Joy’s Tavern, 62-64 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Aug. 16. A container of chili and a package of sausage thawing at room temperature on the drainboard, which is not an approved thawing method.

Market at the Wilbur, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, opening, Aug. 16. No violations.

Rooster Street Butcher, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, opening, Aug. 16. No violations.

Tustoni Pasta, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, opening, Aug. 16. Hand-wash sink was designed to sit partially under counter at a low height, making it difficult to wash hands. Sink needs adjustment, and operator will bring out sink to make access easier.

Uncommon Pizza, 616 Paxton Place, Suite 104, Lititz, type 2 follow-up, Aug. 16. No violations.

Waltz Vineyards Wine Shop, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, opening, Aug. 16. There is no data plate available on hot water sanitizing dishwasher. An irreversible maximum indicating thermometer is not available to ensure correct operating temperature for high-temperature dishwasher.

Whiff Roasters, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, opening, Aug. 16. No violations.

Zig’s Bakery & Cafe, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, opening, Aug. 16. No violations.

Ancient Orchard Croaking Frogs, 300 Park Ave., Quarryville, Aug. 15. No violations.

Bob Evans No. 320, 3000 Hempland Road, Aug. 15. Standing, stagnant water under the service line. Old food splatter up under the cappuccino machine. Old food debris and grease buildup on the floor under the cook line, under the flat grills.

Chilangos Authentic Mexican Restaurante, 56 N. Broad St., Lititz, Aug. 15. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Clean tongs sticking out from the side of shelf where they are stored. Walls in line kitchen are pitted and unclean. An employee dish of flan with a utensil in back kitchen. There is no proof that a very large vat of Posole, a temperature-control-for-safety food, located in walk-in refrigerator and made five days previously, cooled down within six hours to 41 F or less as required; discarded. A frayed wooden spoon is being used to stir rice. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. An accumulation of food debris under equipment and shelving in both kitchen areas. A container of chorizo, a temperature-control-for-safety food, was datemarked with the date it was frozen, rather than the day it was removed from freezer and placed in refrigerator and not used within 24 hours. Posole, a temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in refrigerator, is not being datemarked. A piece of particle board to which the kitchen sink is attached is frayed and not durable or easily cleanable. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Food equipment and utensils must be manually sanitized until low-temperature dishwasher is repaired. Food facility is reusing single-use plastic containers. An accumulation of grease on hood baffles. Rice cooling in deep pans, rather than shallow ones. Internal temperature of flan held in front refrigerator measured 46 F, rather than 41 F or less as required; discarded. Food employees are not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit for either the low-temperature dishwasher or three-bay sink to determine sanitizer concentration. Employee personal item, Vaseline hand lotion on kitchen shelf, stored with clean drinking glasses and not in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required.

Flavors of Morocco, 2084 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, Aug. 15. No violations.

Harvest Lane, 2084 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 15. Prepackaged animal crackers are not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement.

Lemon Grass, 2084 Fruitville Pike, change of owner, Aug. 15. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Longhorn Steakhouse No. 5589, 2310 Lincoln Highway East, Aug. 15. Missing floor tile under the hand-wash sink in the food prep area and stagnant water in the area.

Taylor Chip Cookie Co., 2084 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, Aug. 15. No violations.

The Barn Market, 1289 Creed Road, Lititz, opening, Aug. 15. No violations.

The Egg Roll Lady Mobile Unit, 1705 St. Phillips Drive, Aug. 15. No violations.

Aaron K. Allgyer at Rough and Tumble, 4997 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 14. No violations.

Donnie’s, 323 Main St., Denver, opening, Aug. 14. Ambient air and water temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper food storage in refrigeration equipment were not accurate to +/- 3 F.

Elva’s Cafe, 50 Durlach Road, Ephrata, Aug. 14. Time as a temperature control is being used for carrot cake with cream cheese icing; however, there is no documentation for today’s date. Some grease on hood baffles. Quat test strips are old and discolored and need to be replaced.

Fiorentino’s Bar & Grill, 500 Airport Road, Lititz, Aug. 14. Mechanical warewashing equipment with buildup of filth and food residue on top and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair with water leaking from a pipe beneath the three-compartment sink at the bar. Food utensils in the pizza area and near the two sandwich units stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. Three ice scoops stored in unclean water in a metal bin. Mozzarella cheese and a box of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Old food residue on the green shelves where unpackaged rolls are stored. Old food residue on the can opener blade. A substantial amount of old grease and food debris inside the fryer cabinets and on the floor beneath the fryers. Spillage on the floor inside the walk-in cooler. Food employees involved in food preparation, not wearing beard covers. A food employee was touching sliced cheese — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. A moldlike residue on the underside of the shelves in the walk-in cooler.

Fratelli Pizza, 848 E. Main St., Ephrata, Aug. 14. Debris in sanitizer solution indicating food equipment and utensils are not being thoroughly rinsed after washing. Pasta cooling in deep container, rather than one less than 4 inches deep. Beef, chicken and pasta cooling at room temperature on prep table, which is not a proper cooling method. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Hoover’s Farm Market, 30 Erbs Bridge Road, Lititz, Aug. 14. No violations.

Jeffrey Long at Rough and Tumble, 4997 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 14. No violations.

Kettle Korn at Rough and Tumble, 4997 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 14. No violations.

Kinzer Fire Company at Rough and Tumble, 4997 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 14. Lights are not shielded or shatter-proof in the walk-in cooler.

Living Stones Vineyard Church, 2292 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, Aug. 14. No violations.

Meadow Run Farm Store, 727 Rettew Mill Road, Lititz, Aug. 14. No violations.

Meck’s Produce Farm Stand, 1955 Beaver Valley Pike, Strasburg, Aug. 14. No violations.

Rice’s Ice MFF2, 48 Lancaster Ave., Strasburg, Aug. 14. No violations.

Schatz Dippers MFF2, 31 Oak Hill Drive, P.O. Box 179, Paradise, Aug. 14. No violations.

Schatz’s Food Service at Rough and Tumble TFF4, 4997 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 14. No violations.

Steven Sharadin at Rough and Tumble, 4997 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 14. No violations.

Szechuan Gourmet, 1930 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Aug. 14. Employees are not properly washing utensils. Employees are washing and wiping off the utensils and placing them on the magnetic strips. Employees are not trained in washing, rinsing and sanitizing procedures for food equipment. Cigarette ashes in the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area. Old food residue in the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area, indicating uses other than hand-washing. The screen for the back door is torn at the bottom and does not protect against insects or rodents. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food facility is reusing single-service, nonfood-grade to-go bags for storing food, rather than food-grade plastic containers. Old food residue on cleavers and knives stored on the magnetic strip as clean. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer. An open employee’s beverage container was on a table in the food preparation area. Assorted food being stored in the customer ice in the ice maker, contaminating the ice. Raw chicken stored above raw beef in the walk-in cooler. Food utensils in the food preparation area stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. Cardboard and aluminum foil, neither are cleanable, being used to line tables for the rice cooker. The plastic protective tubing for the lights in the back are missing the end caps.

Waffle House at Rough and Tumble TFS3, 4997 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, opening, Aug. 14, No violations.

Bucky’s Kettle Corn MFF3, 66 Prospect Road, Elizabethtown, Aug. 13. No violations.

Chris’s New York Pizza II, 128 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Aug. 13. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. These may no longer be used unless resurfaced. A spatula and knife stored between the wall and prep table and the three-bay sink and wall, which is not a location that can be cleaned and sanitized. Chlorine sanitizer is being used however only quat test strips are available. A couple of stored utensils contained food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Food handler with long fingernails, rather than short, trimmed ones.

Greco’s Italian Ices and Homemade Ice Cream MT, 119 E. Main St., Ephrata, Aug. 13. No violations.

Martin’s Country Market, 1717 W. Main St., Ephrata, Aug. 13. Food employee in produce department scratching with gloved hand and needed prompting to change gloves and rewash hands to continue food handling. Food debris noted under shelving and at floor/wall junction in bakery. In bakery, the quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 400 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Food employee in seafood wearing a bracelet. Food employee in deli kitchen wearing rings with stones. Wet wiping cloth in produce department not being stored in sanitizer solution. There is no sign or placard in bakery indicating that ingredients are available upon request. Not all packaged candy contains an ingredient list. In produce department, there are two two-bay sinks used for multipurposes. Each sink needs to be designated with a specific function. Two-bay sink in produce department is cracked, and sealant contains a dark residue and is no longer a durable, easily cleanable surface.

Three Sisters Park, 119 W. Main St., Ephrata, Aug. 13. Mop is not hung to air-dry. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer, however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Also, advisory is not listed on all pages. The coating on several nonstick pots has either worn off or is severely scratched and are no longer durable, smooth, easily cleanable surfaces. They may no longer be used. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required, especially the one on bain-marie. These may no longer be used until resurfaced. Exterior of equipment is grimy. Two water stained ceiling tiles in back of dining room. Top shelf of stove and cart are lined with aluminum foil, which is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. An accumulation of grease noted on hood baffles.

Zoe’s Kitchen, 1569 Fruitville Pike, Suite 1, Aug. 13. Raw shell eggs stored above cooked salmon in the walk-in cooler. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.