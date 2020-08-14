The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Camp John H. Ware III, 239 Jubilee Road, Peach Bottom, July 31. No violations.

Dolce Vita Pizza and Grill, 33 Friendly Drive, Suite C, Quarryville, July 31. No violations.

El Rey del Pollo II, 120 Chesapeak St., follow-up, July 31. No violations.

Immerse International, 321 Manor Ave., Millersville, July 31. No violations.

Nino's Ristorante and Pizzeria, 361 Comet Drive, Millersville, July 31. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. Black residue accumulation on the soda nozzles; cleaned.

Purple Pride Dairy Products TFS2, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, July 31. No violations.

S & S Bulk Foods, 400 W. Main St., Suite 8, Ephrata, July 31. No violations.

The Poppin' Shop, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, change of owner, July 31. Food handler is not wearing a beard net. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration; the ones on hand expired in November 2019. Lenses covering light bulbs are broken and or cracked. Prepackaged popcorn labels do not contain weight or allergens (milk, nuts).

Wawa Food Market No. 158, 1990 Miller Road, East Petersburg, July 31. Prepackaged baked items are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. The battery-operated soap dispenser at the hand-wash sink at the end of the coffee preparation area is not working. Working bottles of sanitizer stored on the same shelf as food-tray liners. A bottle of hand sanitizer stored on the same shelf with condiments for coffee. No placard with the prepackaged baked items stating ingredients are available upon request.

Blazin J's II, 142 Park City Center, follow-up, July 30. No violations.

Catering with Care, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, opening, July 30. No violations.

Ebenezer Groceries, 465 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, July 30. Clean utensils and food equipment drying on a towel on three-bay sink in bulk room rather than a smooth, hard surface. An accumulation of dirt and food debris on floors under shelving in produce room. In meat room, deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Gap on the corner of warehouse exit door permitting vector entrance.

Golden Corral, 2291 Lincoln Highway East, July 30. Cold water not available at the hand-wash sink in the dessert area. Dried food residue on the safety guard of the floor mixer in the dessert area. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — the hand-wash sink in the meat cutting room is very slow to drain.

Israel's Chicken MFF3, 1635A Georgetown Road, Christiana, July 30. No violations.

Mr. Frosty MFF2, 1313 Veranda Way, July 30. No violations.

Mr. Frosty/Commissary, 1313 Veranda Way, opening, July 30. No violations.

Pizza Hut No. 036837, 320 N. Reading Road, change of owner, July 30. Food handler wearing a bracelet. Food employee not wearing a hair restraint. Individual containers of ranch dressing were held at 46 F and above rather than 41 F or less; voluntarily discarded. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Corporate office notified for repair to be made. Sanitize in three-bay sink until corrected. Interior of a couple of stored sanitizer buckets were dirty. Shelving across from dishwasher is sticky, dusty and not being maintained clean.

Strasburg Market Place, 214 Hartman Bridge Road, Strasburg, follow-up, July 30. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 185, 14 N. State St., Brownstown, follow-up, July 30. No violations.

Barn Yard Cafe, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 29. No violations.

Barnyard Lemonade, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 29. No violations.

Cherry Crest Farm No. 2 Kitchen, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 29. No violations.

Chuck Wagon, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 29. No violations.

Cider Donuts, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 29. No violations.

Courtyard Lemonade, 150 Cherry Hill Road, July 29. No violations.

Dippin' Dots, 150 Cherry Hill Road, July 29. No violations.

DK Smoking BBQ MFF3, 160 Harristown Road, Paradise, opening, July 29. No violations.

Grand Central Java, 245 Centerville Road, July 29. No poster or placard available stating ingredients for pastries are available upon request. A container of ice cream stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Bottles of hand-sanitizer stored with food and food equipment in the pastry baking area and out in the coffee preparation area.

House of Pasta, 1110 Millersville Pike, July 29. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand wash. Cigarettes, cigarette butts, ashtray found on the three-compartment sink in the bar area during the inspection. A spoiled odor emanating from a food container of prepared pork, prepared on July 9. Opened bags of cooked turkey, Genoa salami, pastrami and roast beef in a bin of slime. The meats were opened on July 16 and are adulterated. Sliced deli meats: pepper ham, deli ham, bologna, capicola and salami, opened on July 18 in the reach-in cooler, slimy to the touch/spoiled/sour and is adulterated. A food employee was touching bread and cheese for sandwiches — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Raw chicken breasts stored above raw beef in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken (whole) stored above raw beef in the walk-in cooler. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching the ice. Tomato sauce was held at 120 F in the steam table rather than 135 F or above as required. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (sliced turkey), located in the reach-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (stuffed peppers, stuffed shells) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date-marked. Spaghetti, meat loaf, taco meat, burgers, cooked chipped steak, angel hair pasta, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, cheddar bacon potato salad, pork, macaroni and cheese, bologna, salami, turkey ham, Genoa salami, pastrami and deli ham, refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food in both reach-in coolers and the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Some packages dated from July 11. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the reach-in cooler near the slicer. The chlorine sanitizer concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm at the bar rather than 50-100 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. A black residue inside the soda nozzle at the bar. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Old food residue on inner rim of the meat slicer. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the bar area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the women's restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Maizie's Dairy Barn, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 29. No violations.

Qdoba Mexican Grill No. 2831, 35 S. Willowdale St., Suite 506, complaint, July 29. No violations.

Queen Grocery LLC, 640 S. Queen St., opening, July 29. No violations.

Rawlinsville Camp, 475 Clearfield Road, Holtwood, July 29. No violations.

Spanish American Civic Association, 545 Pershing Ave., July 29. Insect activity in storage area. Facility does have regular service.

Sweet Shop, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 29. No violations.

Aldi Inc. 15 No. 7, 206 Rohrerstown Road, July 28. No violations.

Asian Garden, 721 S. Broad St., Lititz, July 28. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Plumbing not maintained in good repair — water is continuously leaking from kitchen hand wash sink faucet.

Cinnaholic, 1573 Manheim Pike, July 28. Food employee involved in food preparation, wearing a watch. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the sanitizer bucket was 0 ppm rather than 200 ppm. Unwrapped and unprotected single-use straws stored in the customer area. Static dust on two air-intake vents in the hallway.

Columbia Family Restaurant at Prospect, 3985 Columbia Ave., Columbia, July 28. No violations.

Locally Made Food Shop, 2811 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, July 28. No violations.

Miller’s Smorgasbord, 2811 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, July 28. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180 F. Service called and not being used. Static dust and grease accumulation on the Ansul piping above the chicken fryer units; cleaned. The drain pipe leaking on at the hand-wash sink in the bread room.

Pizza Hut, 1440 Manheim Pike, July 28. A lime buildup on the inner sides of the doors of the mechanical dishwasher. Two stainless-steel bowls, five measuring cups, baking dishes and pans with old food residue and not clean to sight and touch. A grease buildup and tackiness on all green shelves and the wall behind the fryers.

Robert Fulton Fire Company Auxiliary, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, July 28. No violations.

BJ’s Wholesale Club No. 19, 110 Centerville Road, July 27. Deli department: The covers of two soap dispensers broken, one is taped to the wall and the other cover is broken off and the soap must be dispensed manually. No soap available at the hand-wash sink. A working spray bottle of sanitizer stored with single-service to-go trays on a shelf. Meat department: A hose draped behind the faucet and a nozzle in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing.

Columbia Diner, 1725 Columbia Ave., July 27. No violations.

Hot Z Pizza, 2056 Fruitville Pike, July 27. Cigarettes found on the shelf with single-service straws at the front service counter during the inspection. Tubes of ground beef stored on top of a box of tomatoes in the walk-in cooler. Personal drinks and personal food in the walk-in cooler and the reach-in freezer being stored above and with food for the business rather than being segregated. Bologna, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods (pizza) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Food crumbs, debris, pans and grease buildup beneath the ovens, flat grill and fryers. An electric, tennis-racket style fly swatter stored on top of unpackaged, single-service plates for customers. Lotion and hand sanitizer stored with single-service straws, under the front counter.

Jack's Family Tavern, 15 S. Prince St., Millersville, July 27. Dark, moist residue in the bottom of the ice scoop holder; cleaned. Dried residue accumulation on the interior surface of the microwave oven; cleaned.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1581 Fruitville Pike, July 27. Food employee preparing food while wearing a watch. An open employee's beverage container was in the back on a table, a food preparation area. Heavy condensation above uncovered tuna salad and unwrapped deli meats in the front display counter. Wet wiping cloths being hung on screws near the food preparation area, rather than being stored in sanitizer solution. Damp rags stored on the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Water leaking from a pipe beneath the three-compartment sink. Personal care items (lotion, cough syrup, pain medication and Band-Aids) being stored with spices on the shelf over the hand-wash sink in the back.