The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Gus's Keystone Family Restaurant At Ephrata, 3687 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, follow-up, Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

Ace Sushi at Dutch Way, 1127 S. State St., Ephrata, follow-up, Nov. 4. Pass. No violations.

Maria's Daycare III, 244 N. Queen St., Nov. 4. Pass. No violations.

Miss Jilly’s, 342 N. Queen St., Nov. 4. Pass. No violations.

Panda Kitchen (Next To Water Tower), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, Nov. 4. Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s No. 19228, 1660 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, complaint, Nov. 4. Pass. No violations.

Zell Family Farm “Lil Beef Barn", 3519 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, opening, Nov. 4. Pass. No violations.

El Paisano Mexican Food, mobile food facility Type 4, 1725 Columbia Ave., Nov. 3. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink. Grease and food debris beneath the flat grill.

Ever Fresh Produce, 3145 Division Highway, New Holland, Nov. 3. Pass. Raw milk stored over soda within the food display unit.

Farm Wagon Produce, 1061 Weaverland Road, East Earl, Nov. 3. Pass. No violations.

Granny's Discount Groceries, 2293 New Danville Pike, Nov. 3. Pass. Many boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Prepackaged whoopie pies are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Prepackaged whoopie pies are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement and distributed by statement.

Hoover's Farm Market Of Goodville, 1719 Main St., East Earl, Nov. 3. Pass. CBD gummies contained an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 related to food additives. Such products are under Food and Drug Administration regulations and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food.

House Of Pasta, 1110 Millersville Pike, follow-up, Nov. 3. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. In the walk-in cooler, partially wrapped roast beef, ham, corn beef sitting in a tub of cloudy, slimy liquid, along with a dead fly, meat is adulterated. Sliced tomatoes were held at 52 F, in the bain-marie, rather than 41 F or below as required. The ambient temperature of this unit is 52 F, no temperature-control-for-safety foods are permitted to be stored in this unit until it is holding and maintaining a cold holding temperature of 41 F or colder. Discussed again with certified food manager about allowing more room in the unit allowing it to be able to keep things cold. Baked ham and corned beef, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time-temperature control for safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Extreme amount of spillage on the floor beneath the shelves in the walk-in cooler. Old food debris and crumbs behind the stainless-steel table between the cooling units. Black mildew on the walls and door of the walk-in cooler.

John’s Gulf, 517 Union St., Nov. 3. Fail. Date and label all products in reach-in refrigeration unit.

Prince Of Subs, 145 S. Prince St., Nov. 3. Fail. Remove cardboard throughout. Date and label all product throughout. Repair/replace gaskets in freezer unit. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Plastic food containers, a food-contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Clean shelves in back area and walk-in.

Salem United Church Of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Nov. 3. Pass. Tubes of raw beef stored above potatoes and waffles in the reach-in cooler. Old food residue on the underside of the lid of the Groen soup cooker.

Stubby’s Bar & Grille, 254 E. Frederick St., Nov. 3. Fail. Unapproved plastic container being used as a scoop in product. Date and label all products throughout. Spatulas being used in daily food prep activities, which are cracked and discolored and not durable under this usage condition. Replace or paint rusty shelves. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the back food prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 076, 2101 New Danville Pike, Nov. 3. Pass. Outside waste handling area has an accumulation of leaves, trash and debris with the potential to attract rodents and insects. Approximately an inch of standing water in the walk-in freezer. The soap dispenser in the back is only dispensing a drop of soap. Bottles of hand sanitizer stored on a display rack in the back.

Two Cousins Family Restaurant, 1763 W. Main St., Ephrata, Nov. 3. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. A food employee was touching sub — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Eggs were stored above vegetables in the walk in cooler. Multiple foods, which are ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety food, in the refrigerator area, was not compliant with date-marking by not being labeled with a discard or use-by date of no more than seven days, and requires discarding; discarded. Multiple insect control device located in kitchen area with potential to contaminate food, equipment and/or utensils.

Village Farm Market, 1520 Division Highway, Ephrata, Nov. 3. Pass. Raw milk was stored above pies in the cold holding unit.

Way Of Jesus Academy, 880 Hershey Ave., Nov. 3. Pass. Food crumbs and residue inside the microwave. The light intensity in the storage room is not at least 50-foot candles.

ACME - Lancaster DC Cafeteria, 500 S. Muddy Creek Road, Denver, opening, Nov. 2. Pass. Assorted food containers were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Ice machine and the ice hopper/chute at the soda station are not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Assorted food was held at 43-55 °F, in the open self serve and the Cal Mal cooler, rather than 41 F or below as required. The items were voluntarily discarded the person in charge will have the units evaluated and serviced. Plastic food containers and lids are not all smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Bounce Kraze, 407 Granite Run Drive, complaint, Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Cedar Creek Farm Market, 5066 Division Highway, East Earl, Nov. 2. Pass. The hand-wash sinks in the kitchen area was blocked by multiple items and not accessible at all times for employee use; sanitizer buckets and food shelf.

Elizabethtown American Legion Post 329, 240 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown, Nov. 2. Fail. Two food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers. The following: Exterior top of dish machine, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on the exterior and top of the machine, a nonfood contact surfaces. Bottom interior of Southbend oven with heavy accumulation of food residue and grease, a nonfood contact surface. Top of six burner gas stove with heavy accumulation of grease and food debris, on a nonfood contact surface. Ansel arms over cooking/frying area with heavy static dust and cob webs, a nonfood contact surface. Gaskets on all cooler and freezer units in the kitchen area with accumulation of food, dirt, crumbs on a nonfood contact surface. Nonsewage liquids and rainwater are not being properly drained and disposed according to regulations. Red hosing coming from condensing unit and dripping into an overflowing bucket in the basement area. Glycol machine, in basement area, sitting in an a large puddle of water with a mold-like substance growing in the water. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets on the bain-marie cooling unit. Old unused equipment stored in kitchen area, should be removed from food facility. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Numerous food ingredient bottles, in the kitchen area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. The following: manual can opener, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Slicer, a food contact surface, was to have dried food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Three knives in a knife caddy, and interior of knife caddy, with food debris and was not clean to sight and touch. Two bus tubs with lids, under butcher block table shelf, with accumulation of crumbs and food debris in the tubs and on the lids. Four small baskets with spatulas, whisks, spoons, ladles, etc, on the shelf over the warming table, with food debris and crumbs on the utensils and inside baskets. Heavy accumulation of pink mold-like substance on the interior of the ice machine, and dripping onto the ice. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Paper towels were not easily accessible to the hand-wash sink in the kitchen/prep area. A roll of towels was on the opposite side of the prep table. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in all coolers and bain-marie units, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in all coolers and bain-marie units, is not being date-marked. Screen/storm door located at the rear exit area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Family Dollar Store No. 21855, 930 S. Duke St., Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Giant Food No. 6484, 1605 Lititz Pike, Nov. 2. Pass. Deli department: Old food residue on utensils stored in a container, microwave, and stainless-steel bowls. Old food residue on the auto-slicer. An employee's open beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on a food preparation table at the hot bar. A working container of sanitizer stored on the same shelf with cheese supplies. A bottle of Goo-Gone stored with labeling supplies. Meat and seafood: working containers of sanitizers stored hanging next to to-go trays. Hand sanitizer stored on a table with spices. Bakery department: The "pusher block" for slicing bread is scored and gouged and no longer smooth and easily cleanable and can possibly subject sliced breads to physical contamination. Frying area: Grease buildup and food debris on the floor behind the fryers and on top of the ovens. Meat and seafood, dairy, produce departments: Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in coolers and on the intake "beehive" in produce. Bakery department and Starbucks: The hand-wash sink was blocked by a "boat" and two boxes of hand wipes and a vacuum and not accessible at all times for employee use. Meat and seafood department: Ice in the hand-wash sink. Water leaking from beneath the sanitizer side of the three-compartment sink. Food employee not wearing a beard cover. Premade sandwich area: A bottle in the hand-wash sink.

Narvon Sunoco, 7121 N. 28th Division Highway, Narvon, type 2 follow-up, Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Rite Aid Corporation No. 4684, 825A E. Chestnut St., Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Rite Aid Corporation No. 729, 59 N. Queen St., Nov. 2. Pass. Clean identified shelving units in walk-in refrigeration unit.

Whisk Express/Trolley Gifts, 346 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Aldi Foods No. 20, 830 E. Main St., Ephrata, Nov. 1. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry. A working container of sanitizer wipes was stored on the same shelf with food in the walk-in cooler area. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the food display unit.

Bep’s Family Faves, mobile food facility Type 4, 2534 Bainbridge Road, Bainbridge, opening, Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

Bucher Elementary School, 450 Candlewyck Road, Nov. 1. Pass. Old food residue in a few metal food containers. Torn rubber door gaskets on the walk-in cooler door on the side and at the bottom and on the walk-in freezer door at the bottom.

Burger King No. 1514, 5300 Main St., East Petersburg, Nov. 1. Fail. Nine bottles; a food ingredient in a storage container, in the produce sink area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Three cases of 3/8-inch cut, coated fries stored directly on the floor in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Shredded lettuce was held at 60 F in the bain-marie area and 54 F in the food storage area rather than 41 F or below as required. Sliced tomatoes was held at 59 F, in the bain-marie area, rather than 41 F or below as required. The hood system exhaust lid missing, subjecting cooking food to possible contamination. The hood system is not adequate to remove heat and/or grease, as evidenced by grease collecting on vents above fryer and floors behind fryer. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Evaporator lines in the freezer area to be frozen. Nonfood contact surfaces on milk shake machine not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt, food residue and dust accumulation. Static dust accumulation on the air return cover located above milk shake machine and food storage area. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-wash in between. Breaded chicken patties were held at 102 F, in the kitchen area, rather than 135 F or above as required. Breaded fish patties were held at 109 F, in the kitchen area, rather than 135 F or above as required. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Clarion Inn, 1400 Historic Drive, Strasburg, change of owner, Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

Nourish Wellness Co., 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, opening, Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

Pizza Hut, 633 Main St., New Holland, follow-up, Nov. 1. Fail. Hood system ventilation located above deep fry unit near dish wash unit to have presence of dirt/oil buildup. Food contact surfaces throughout facility, were to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. prior violation Oct. 24. Dirty areas throughout the food facility such as: yellow biofilm/grease accumulation on pipes under ware-wash unit dust buildup in air vent above wash-wash unit dirt build up on walls in rear storage room. Food residue buildup on floors/corners adjacent to dish-wash unit. A working container of soap was stored on the same shelf with equipment and single service articles in the kitchen area; prior violation Oct. 24. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.

Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen St., Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

Tin Roof Cafe n’ Sweets, 108-1 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Nov. 1. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by employee water bottles and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Weaver Family Farm And Orchard, 3959 Bossler Road, Bainbridge, opening, Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

Akron Nutrition Center, 22 N. Seventh St., Suite 2, Akron, Oct. 31. Pass. No violations.

Chesterbrook Academy, 2301 Harrisburg Pike, Oct. 31. Pass. A box of bottles of hand sanitizer stored next to juice cartons on a cart in the kitchen. A roll of plastic, food wrap stored on a shelf with bottles of soap.

Comfort Inn Lancaster County, 3903 Abel Drive, Columbia, follow-up, Oct. 31. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces (inside the black refrigerator) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil; repeat violation. Food containers stored beneath the plumbing of the two-bowl sink; repeat violation. Paper towels were not available at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen; repeat violation. Ready-to-eat apples are displayed and not protected from contamination from consumers. There is no sneeze guard or a sign advising consumers to wash fruit prior to consumption; repeat violation of 2021 and 2022. Bubbling, cracked, peeling paint of the interior of the microwave, subjecting food to physical contamination; repeat violation. Hood system is not adequate to remove heat and/or grease, as evidenced by condensate and/or grease collecting on the walls, ceilings, and fixtures; repeat violation of 2021 and 2022. Dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing; repeat violation. A working container of oven cleaner stored with pots and pans beneath the flat grill; repeat violation. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Single-service, single-use articles (cups and bowls) stored in a spare room directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor; repeat violation of 2020, 2021 and 2022. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required A food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. Food facility has lost its certified food employee over three months ago and has not replaced the certified food employee as required.

Giant Gas No. 6653, 300 Centerville Road, Oct. 31. Pass. No violations.

Javateas, 1 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata, follow-up, Oct. 31. Pass. No violations.

Landis Valley Christian Fellowship, 2420 Kissel Hill Road, Oct. 31. Pass. No violations.

Mountville Family Restaurant, 350 Highland Drive, Suite 150, Mountville, Oct. 31. Pass. Part of the fume hood is missing and does not cover the entire cooking surface and prevent drip of hood onto food and food equipment. A rust-brown build-up inside the soda nozzles. Old food residue on the can opener blade. The owner was touching a bowl of chicken salad — a ready-to-eat food — with his bare hands. A grease buildup on the floor beneath the flat grill and on the wall behind the flat grill. Food employee and the owner preparing food, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Coffee stored directly on the floor in the storage closet, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Raw chicken thawing at room temperature on the table, which is not an approved thawing method.

The Salted Spoon, 2301 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 100, Oct. 31. Pass. A gallon of whole milk, used for consumption, beyond the sell-by date.