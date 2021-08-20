The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Atglen

Sunrise Produce, 334 Lantz Rd., opening, Aug. 13. Pass. No violations.

Avondale

Paleteria Y Neveria Manantial, 9149 Gap Newport Pike, opening, Aug. 13. Pass. No violations.

Avondale Fire Co., 23 Firehouse Way, Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

Gigante International Food Market, 8847 Gap Newport Pike, Aug. 10. Fail. The following areas must be cleaned: meat room; meat saw and table and step ladder. In the meat room, the left faucet has been taped due to a leak. Meat room hand sink was blocked by a piece of equipment. Seafood: Prep sink has been pulled away from the wall. Large cuts of beef and a box of fish were left on counter while staff took a break. Vegetable prep sink in back room was being used to wash personal dishes.

Berwyn

Karen Adams Catering, 1022 Lancaster Ave., Aug. 13. Fail. Smallwares (cooking utensils, bowls, etc.) were stored uncovered in the kitchen area and had a buildup of grime and debris on them. The GE reach-in freezer in the upstairs kitchen, and all reach-in freezers in the basement storage area have a heavy buildup of frost, exposing foods to possible water entry. The following pieces of equipment need to be repaired: the walk-in cooler has a leaking condensate line that must be repaired and loose rubber door gaskets were on the beer reach-in refrigerator. Equipment throughout the facility has a buildup of grease and grime and needs to be cleaned. The following areas of the facility must be repaired: the hole in the basement wall leading to the outside over the reach-in refrigerator; the soda boxes in the basement must be covered and food stored in the basement must be covered. The following areas of the facility need to be thoroughly cleaned: the floors of the entire facility and the floors of the entire basement. Any personal equipment in the basement, or any equipment that is not being used for the food facility, must be removed.

Neopolitan Delicatessen, 1022 Lancaster Ave., Aug. 13. Fail. Multiple items of ready to eat food (deli meats, cheeses, potato salad, etc.), located in the Migali reach-in refrigerator and walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Paper towel dispenser was empty at the hand wash sink. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Two cans were found severely dented in the basement storage area. Hot dogs in the reach-in freezer across from the griddle were stored open with no covering preventing ice from entering the container. Cooked chicken stored in retail beverage cooler with food for sale. Both the flour and sugar bins in the basement had the bags of flour and sugar stored directly in the ingredients. In the basement, the container of flour had the lid partially off, allowing contamination of the food. Equipment throughout the facility has a buildup of grease and grime and needs to be cleaned. Milk in an upstairs reach-in refrigerator and multiple items in the downstairs walk-in cooler were expired. In the walk-in cooler, a mesh bag of onions was directly under a leak from the condensate line. The GE reach-in freezer in the upstairs kitchen, and all reach-in freezers in the basement storage area have a heavy buildup of frost, exposing foods to possible water entry. No consumer advisory has been placed on the menu for any potentially hazardous food items which are not cooked thoroughly, such as sunny-side up eggs. The following pieces of equipment need to be repaired: the walk-in cooler has a leaking condensate line; loose rubber door gaskets were on the beer reach-in refrigerator and the deli slicer and milkshake machine are not being fully cleaned every four hours while in use. Smallwares (cooking utensils, bowls, etc.) were stored uncovered in the kitchen area and had a buildup of grime and debris on them. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. The following areas of the facility need to be thoroughly cleaned: the floors of the entire facility, particularly under and behind equipment and around the fryer; the floors of the entire basement. Any personal equipment in the basement, or any equipment that is not being used for the food facility, must be removed. The hole in the basement wall leading to the outside over the reach-in refrigerator and he soda boxes in the basement must be covered. Food stored in the basement must be covered. Several working spray bottles of chemicals were in the kitchen area with no label indicating the common name of the chemical. Tomato soup had been warmed in a hot-holding unit for three hours, but was only measured at 113 F, rather than 135 F as required. Several items of potentially hazardous foods were stored at room temperature for approximately three hours before being placed into refrigeration. Lack of a backflow prevention device on the water line being used to fill the mop bucket. Dirty mop water is being disposed of in three compartment ware-washing sink.

Win Hao Restaurant, 680A Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Aug. 12. Pass. No violations.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 640 Berwyn Rd., Aug. 11. Pass. Provide thermometer in the freezer. There is no proper procedure in place to sanitize equipment. Bleach solutions in sanitizer spray bottles were 0 and 600 parts per million respectively, not 100 ppm as required.

Lotus Asian Fusion and Sushi Bar, 402 West Swedesford Rd., follow-up, Aug. 10. Pass. Sand down upper walk in freezer hinge, eliminate chipped paint.

Swift Café, 1001 Chesterbrook Blvd., follow-up, Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

Coatesville

Jamrock Caribbean Cuisine, 144 East Lincoln Highway, follow-up, Aug. 12. Fail. Cooking exhaust hood is overdue for cleaning and observed with a build-up of grease. Ceiling in kitchen and dining area are severely water damaged and continuing to worsen. Floor in kitchen was observed missing grout between tiles in several locations. Certified Food Manager certificate has expired. Mop sink is in disrepair.

JB’s Web, 302 West Lincoln Highway, Aug. 12. Pass. Floor in the kitchen and floor in service area outside kitchen were observed damaged. Wall behind prep sink in kitchen was observed damaged. Facility is in the process of planning a renovation. Plastic table in kitchen is not designed for kitchen use.

Salvation Army, 669 East Lincoln Highway, Aug. 11. Pass. A severely dented can of tomatoes was on the shelf. Used sheets of aluminum stored near aluminum pans. These are single use equipment and may not be reused. A walk-in freezer was installed, however, the sides near the walls were not enclosed. Dishwasher was reaching proper temperatures for washing and rinsing, however, dishwasher was indicating an error and detergent alarm was sounding. Current Certified Food Manager's certificate is due to expire Aug. 31.

Devon

Starbucks Coffee Shop, 851 West Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Aug. 11. Pass. Obtain Certified Food Manager’s certificate within 30 days. Trash lid still missing on left side of dumpster.

Downingtown

Hibachi of Downington, 985 East Lancaster Ave., Aug. 12. Pass. The kitchen handwashing sink was backing up.

Applecross Country Club Halfway House and Pantry, 125 Bolero Rd., follow-up, Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Applecross Country Club Golf Clubhouse, 170 Zynn Rd., follow-up, Aug. 11. A new bar dishwasher is on site but has yet to installed.

Trego’s, 170 Zynn Rd., follow-up, Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Downingtown Friends Meeting, 800 East Lancaster Ave., Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

R Five Wines, 206 East Lancaster, Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

Wawa, 100 Boot Rd., Aug. 10. Pass. Clean the following structures: walk-in cooler and freezer floor; soiled debris and loose cardboard; dish room flooring — soiled areas of flooring around the drain and drying racks; flooring under preparation area coolers; soiled around cove base.

Green Street Grill, 150 East Pennsylvania Ave., Aug 10. Pass. An open employee’s beverage container was observed on top of a food prep table. Boxes of food stored on the floor of the larger walk-in refrigerator.

Pho Now, 3911 East Lincoln Highway, follow-up, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Exton

Boston Market, 169 North Lincoln Highway, follow-up, Aug. 13. Pass. The door handle for the walk-in refrigerator is in disrepair. Leak at the main faucet of the three compartment sink. Leak at the PVC piping under the three compartment sink.

Asian Halal & Shagun Palace, 4 Tabas Ln., follow-up, Aug. 12. Pass. Food products were being stored in grocery bags in the reach in freezer located by the meat preparation area. Cups were being used as scoops in the bulk dry good containers. An accumulation of debris was observed along the flooring and the hood in the main kitchen. There was a leak at the PVC pipe under both three compartment sinks.

KFC and Taco Bell, 104 North Pottstown Pike, follow-up, Aug. 12. Pass. Accumulation of water under the storage racks in the basement. This water is remaining from the leak that was repaired at the food preparation sink.

Apna Bazar, 4 Tabas Ln., follow-up, Aug. 12. Pass. No paper towels at the hand wash sink. Accumulation of debris along the fan covers in the walk-in refrigeration unit. Accumulation of debris along the flooring under the cook line, especially under the fryers. Gap along the bottom of the exit door and the delivery door. The front cold holding unit for the desserts at an ambient air temperature of 57 F. No Certified Food Manager’s certificate.

Bistro 24, 100 Marchwood Rd., follow-up, Aug. 11. Pass. Ceiling light fixture above the coffee brewers is missing the guard.

Hampton Inn, 4 North Pottstown Pike, follow-up, Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Honeygrow, 303 North Pottstown Pike Suite 200, Aug. 10. Pass. Accumulation of food and debris along the walk-in refrigeration flooring, especially around the edges. Accumulation of debris along the flooring under the oven. Accumulation of debris along the flooring under the three compartment sink. Accumulation of dust along the ceiling vent covers in both restrooms.

Frazer

Mi Pais, 477 Lancaster Ave. Unit 101, follow-up, Aug. 12. Pass. No violations.

Mino Group Inc., 321 West Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Aug. 12. Fail. At the chest freezer in the fish prep room, apply a coat of appliance paint to the lid of the chest freezer and lid has rust.

Glenmoore

Hidden Horseshoe Produce, 821 Little Conestoga Rd., Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Kennett Square

Archie’s Lunch, 1654 Newark Rd., Aug. 13. Pass. At the three compartment sink, the drain is leaking and the faucet of the three compartment sink is leaking.

The Creamery, 401 Birch St., follow-up, Aug. 13. Pass. Kitchen - refrigerated drawer that is not used. Kitchen floor must be resurfaced.

Second Baptist Church, 132 South Willow St., Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Kennett Square Golf and Country Club, 100 East Locust Ln., follow-up, Aug. 10. Fail. Horsey sauce prepared in the facility date marked July 29 and milk date marked Aug. 4. Bowls stacked wet, and not allowing time for draining and/or air-drying. The current drain lines are extending into the floor drain. At the time of this inspection, thermometers for ensuring proper internal temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. At the mechanical dish machine, the rinse gauge is reading 152 F. Employee personal belongings including cell phone, purse observed stored in the kitchen areas. The following cold holding violations were observed: salad bain marie: chicken salad: 56 F; chipotle mayo: 71 F; diced tomatoes: 49 F; shrimp: 65 F; bain marie on cook line: shrimp: 35-47 F. Food temperatures must be monitored throughout the day with a stem-type thermometer and maintained under 41 F.

Bethelame Church, 301 East Linden St., Aug. 9. Pass. Men's restroom hand sink is leaking from drain pipe.

Lincoln University

Walnut Brook Foods, 207 Crowl Toot Rd., follow-up, Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Malvern

Zoe’s Kitchen, 50 National Ave. Suite R-8F, follow-up, Aug. 13. Fail. No Certified Food Manager, repeat violation.

Gong’s Market, 81 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Aug. 12. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Employees are not washing their hands in between separate tasks. There is not a sign or poster at the hand wash sink in the ware wash area to remind food employees to wash their hands. The food facility has packed food which is not labeled as required. Food was processed and packaged in the facility without proper licensing and required holding procedures. The food Facility person in charge was not able to produce records showing that raw or partially cooked ready to eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier as required, before use or sale. Several raw animal foods were stored at room temperature in an unclean environment. Food contact surfaces throughout the ware wash room and hallway prep table were unclean. Several cases of food requiring refrigeration held at room temperature, between 55-59 degrees. A potentially hazardous ready to eat food requiring date-marking was not date marked, or was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding. Damaged floor in walk in cooler used for dry storage. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager records as required if they continue to do food prep.

Royal India Grocery & Restaurant, 122 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Aug. 12. Pass. No violations.

Strawberry Bakery, 365 West Lancaster Ave., Aug. 11. Fail. Post county Certified Food Manager Certificate in public view. In the front-of-house area, trays of baked goods were found stored next to the hand sink, risking contamination. Stained ceiling tiles throughout the facility.

Julie Anne’s Place, 22 South Warren Ave., Aug. 10. Fail. Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in all refrigeration and held more than 24 hours, are not being marked with the date it was opened. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in all of refrigeration is not being date marked. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperature of equipment are not available in the Coke refrigerator, food prep table, under counter refrigerator and the Homestyle refrigerator upstairs. A food employee was touched salad items — a ready to eat food — with bare hands. Two loaves of bread were laying on top of cartons of raw eggs in the upstairs door commercial refrigerator. Butcher knife located in the ice bin, has a taped handle and can no longer be properly washed, rinsed and sanitized. Front Deli Case was found operating at 56 F. Hazelnut creamer and Vanilla creamer were held at 65 F and 61 F respectively, rather than 41 F or below as required on the top counter in the front. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three bay ware wash sink was 400 parts per million, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Post current CFM Certificate which expires March 26. Prepackaged muffins for sale on top of the deli case are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Food facility does not have a reminder statement on the menu page for foods that could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. Food facility is reusing bread bags and margarine tubs and orange juice bottles which are intended to be a single-service or single-use articles.

Manam Indian Cuisine, 124-128 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

Wegman’s Food Market, 50 Foundry Way, Aug. 9. Pass. Accumulation of dust on the ceiling vent cover above the warming cabinet in sandwich kitchen. Accumulation of dust on the fan covers in the reach in refrigeration unit in fruit preparation area. Accumulation of dust on the ceiling vent covers in dairy cooler. Leak at the main faucet at the hand wash sink in bakery. No hand wash soap at the back hand wash sink in pizza kitchen.

Mendenhall

Tavern 52, 329 Kennett Pike, Aug. 11. Fail. Bar dishwasher - no Cl could be detected at final rinse. Clean the following areas: interior of pizza bain marie; floor under & behind cook line; cook line equipment; wall behind steam table five, walk in refrigerator fan covers; floor in storage area; table shelf under microwave; swinging kitchen and bar doors; table mounted can opener; bar floor under dishwasher and bar wine cooler shelving. Flour and breading used for chicken were being stored at room temperature after use. Garlic and oil mixture at room temperature.

Nottingham

State Line BBQ, 161 Stoney Ln., Aug. 13. Pass. Provide a wastewater container for the handwashing sink at the grill. Food employee was towel drying utensils and food equipment after cleaning.

Oxford

J’s Water Ice, 250 South Third St., complaint, Aug. 13. Pass. No violations.

Sawmill Grill, 304 Market St., follow-up, Aug. 12. Pass. No violations.

La Lupita, LLC, 417 Market St., follow-up, Aug. 10. Pass. Obtain test strips for the quaternary ammonia sanitizer provided for use at the three bay sink. Two damaged floor tiles in front of the three bay sink.

Subway and Auntie Annie’s at Walmart, 800 Commons Dr., Aug. 9. Pass. Large steel mixing bowls stored in the hand sink near the three bay sink. The food preparation sink is very loose and pulling away from the wall thus creating a gap. Food employee was washing several small produce knives at the food preparation sink without a wash, rinse and sanitize process as required.

Parkesburg

El Limon, 402 West First Ave., follow-up, Aug. 13. Pass. No violations.

RDV Convenience Store, 214 West First Ave., opening, Aug. 11. Toilet room does not have a self-closing door. Turkey Hill refrigerator was observed at 45 degrees F rather than 41 degrees F or below as required.

Chili’s Grill and Bar, 770 Commons Dr., Aug. 10. Fail. A large bowl is used to bread chicken. Squeeze bottles used for dressings and condiments throughout the kitchen are dirty. Dried, crusted food debris was found on numerous bottles. Supply soap at hand sink next to the salad and nacho station. Two-door freezer across from chicken station does not close properly. Floors in kitchen and bar are wet.

Dunkin Donuts, 760 Commons Dr., Aug. 10. Fail. Hand sink in back prep area has a broken faucet. Three bay sink is leaking from the bottom of the right bay and from the main drain line. Submit one ServSafe certificate for this store to obtain reciprocity and submit within days. Three bay sink was not set up properly. No sanitizer was being used. Proper set up was explained and demonstrated to staff. Fruit flies in the serving area.

Paoli

Main Line Seafood Truck, 72 East Lancaster Ave., change of owner, Aug. 13. Pass. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.

Primo Hoagies, 11 Paoli Plaza, Aug. 13. Fail. Wet wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer solution. Corrected on site and provided a red sanitizing bucket for make line. Hand sink on make line observed with hot water shut off. Staff not washing hands when needed. The light intensity in the walk-in cooler hallway is not at least 10-foot candles. Replace, repair or remove Advantco reach in unit in front lobby. Provide a new oven mitt. Replace the food prep sink. Provide updated fire extinguisher tags, dated within one calendar year. Secure rear wall vent to right of food prep sink and clean vent. Secure mop holder above mop sink. Repair corner edge wall coving behind deli slicer. Secure stairwell railing.

Spatola’s Pizza, 32 West Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Aug. 12. Pass. No violations.

M&M Dim Sum and HK BBQ Restaurant, 1776 East Lancaster Ave., change of owner, Aug. 11. Pass. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. The hand wash sink blocked at ware washing sink by water heater and not accessible at all times for employee use. Provide separate dispensing tongs in cook line bain maire for different proteins provided (chicken pork, beef, seafood), and also a separate tong for vegetable dispensing.

Phoenixville

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 121 Church St., Aug. 13. The food facility does not have a valid a certified employee as required.

Tony’s Family Restaurant, 623 Schuylkill Rd., follow-up, Aug. 13. Pass. Restroom is in the process of being completed. S

Big Lots, 270 Schuykill Rd., Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Bob’s Haven Deli, 1442 Charlestown Rd., follow-up, Aug. 11. Pass. On the left-hand side of the walk-in cooler, water is dripping from the ceiling onto the shelves below. Facility had test strips for QT-40, rather than for the chlorine bleach sanitizer that is being used.

California Tortilla, 420 Schuykill Rd. Suite 500, follow-up, Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy, 130 Schuykill Rd., follow-up, Aug. 10. Pass. The shelving holding the gallons of milk have a buildup of dark grime and need to be cleaned.

T.D. Alfredo’s, 468 Nutt Rd., Aug. 10. Fail. Common food labels lacking on all Bulk dry good containers. Open can of chocolate topping stored in reach in cooler in ware wash area. Open bag of flour stored on dry storage shelf in back prep room. Ice scoop handle touching ice in ice maker. Scoop in bulk dry good container handle submerged in food. Food handler’s cell phone stored on pizza prep table of pizza bain marie. Used aprons stored hanging on dough maker. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: shelves throughout ware wash room; black wall grates on wall near dry storage room off dining room; ceiling grate cover on left side of hoods above reach in freezer; walls behind three bay sink and food prep table in ware wash room; bain marie door gaskets, and pizza bain marie door gaskets; sides of fryers and interior of water ice freezer. All three basins of three bay sink unclean, one with grease like debris from grease trap back up. Interior of microwave unclean. Table top can opener blade unclean. Food prep surfaces in ware wash room unclean. Slicer undercarriage unclean. Mops stored on floor in ware wash area. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the ware wash area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food employees in food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. CL sanitizer solution in bucket exceeds 200 parts per million. Wet wiping cloths throughout facility not stored in sanitizer solution. Grease trap container not properly working causing a backup into one basin of three-bay sink. Bucket and pizza cutter stored in mop sink. Delivery employees not washing hands in between separate tasks. Facility lacking CL sanitizer strips for CL sanitizer buckets. Grease trap container not properly working causing a backup into three basin sink. Floor and floor edges and corners in ware wash room unclean. Ice buildup on floor under shelves in walk in freezer. Cove base unattached from wall in walk in cooler at walk in freezer door base. Missing floor tiles in public men's room. Floor under fryers unclean.

Three Brothers Grill, 17 Main St., Aug. 10. Fail. Food handlers not washing hands in between separate tasks. Food prep surfaces throughout facility unclean. Food like debris build up on table top can opener blade. No hot water available at kitchen hand wash sink. Three-basin sink has access to hot running water until repairs are made within 24 hours. Hand wash sink next to food prep sink not working properly, faucet in need of repair. Grease like debris on side walk surrounding outside grease storage container. Chemical spray bottles stored on food prep counter. Food employees in service in the kitchen area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Facility had six cases of chicken thawing at room temperature on kitchen. Dirty dishes overflowing in three basins of three-bay sink at time of inspection. Facility does not have CL test strips available at time of inspection. Buckets lacking proper sanitizer at time of inspection. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Wet wiping cloths, and unclean cloths throughout facility not being stored in sanitizer solution. One light out above cook line. Dry goods stored in an unmarked US mail box from out of state. No common food label on contents. Large food ingredient storage containers, in the walk in cooler are not labeled with the common name of the food. Unclean knives stored throughout facility and on top of unclean grease trap container along with portable cutting boards. Ice scoop handle touching ice in ice machine. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the coolers throughout not being date marked. Back storage area unorganized, food and equipment mixed in together throughout. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: shelves throughout facility; including under cook line equipment and grills; inside bain marie cooler; drawer cooler door gaskets; hood filters unclean; grease trap, floor and surrounding surfaces unclean; shelves under food prep table, and shelves in ware wash area. Clean the following: stainless steel walls behind cooking equipment with grease like debris; floor throughout facility including edges and corners; fly strip hanging in front of employee restroom door, and one above food prep area. Bait box under hand wash sink in need of replacement. Rust like debris build up on bottom of bait trap.

Dante’s Italian Bistro, 550 Kimberton Rd. Unit 12, opening, Aug. 9. Pass. Small piece of floor cove base missing in corner under cabinets where bread slicer is. Provide a system to hang or invert mops when drying.

Red House Catering, 610 West Seven Stars Rd., Aug. 9. The food facility does not employee a certified employee as required. There are no available test strips on location.

Reading

The Nacho Depot, 914 Pear St., Aug. 9. Pass. The prep top was measured as holding air temperature at 52 F rather than 41 F as required. The floor and walls around the fryer have a buildup of grime.

Spring City

Spring City Fellowship Church, 540 Glass Ave., Aug. 12. Pass. Test strips not available to check chlorine sanitizing solution concentration in the ware-washing machine. The food facility does not employee a certified employee as required. No chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

St. Joseph’s Church, 3640 Schuykill Rd., Aug. 12. Pass. In the trailer unit, the exhaust fan and fan cover had an accumulation of grease that needs to be cleaned. No test strips were available to test the sanitizer being used.

Ridge Café, 480 Ridge Rd., Aug. 10. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. In the reach-in freezer, there was a heavy buildup of frost. No sanitizer is available for the three-bay sink.

CVS Pharmacy, 3425 Schuykill Rd., follow-up, Aug. 9. In the upstairs storage area, in the area adjacent to the small room with the electrical box, under the racks holding cardboard boxes, there are some rodent droppings and debris that need to be cleaned.

West Chester

Canteen, 1302 Goshen Parkway, Aug. 13. Pass. No violations.

Johny G’s Rolled Ice Cream Commissary, 1805 Unionville Wawaset Rd., Aug. 13. Pass. No violations.

Righteous Tap House, 1548 Shadyside Rd.,follow-up, Aug. 13. Pass. No violations.

Southbound BBQ Company, 401 West. Washington St., Aug. 13. Pass. Food facility operator failed to post his valid Certified Food Manager Certificate in a location conspicuous to the consumer. Current QT 10 test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration expired Aug. 20.

Wayback Burgers, 1107 West Chester Pike, follow-up, Aug. 13. Fail. In back of house kitchen, relocate hand soap dispenser away from the three-bay sink to above or beside the hand wash sink. Replace all burnt-out light bulbs. Replace all missing ceiling tiles. In hallway adjacent to kitchen, clean and organize the items. Discard unused articles and clutter. Clean the following: floors throughout the facility; walls around the food prep sink and three-bay sink; all soiled ceiling tiles surrounding the hood area. The food facility does not enlist a Certified Food Manager records as required. Open packages of bulk sliced cheese, tomatoes and beef in refrigerated storage without date labels. Wiping cloths used on food contact surfaces such as cutting boards and milkshake mixer must be stored in a container of sanitizer solution. Clean the following: interior of bain marie; interior milkshake refrigerator; shelves in the walk-in freezer; steel table and items located on it in the back-of-house prep area.

A Pocket Full of Pie, 208 Carter Dr. Unit 138, Aug. 12. Pass. No violations.

Brendamore LLC, 208 Carter Dr. Suite 13B, Aug. 12. Pass. Facility was found frying breaded chicken in at least an inch of oil using an induction burner that was not placed under a hood.

Rey Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 1257 West Chester Pike, follow-up, Aug. 12. Fail. In the kitchen, there are two screen doors which have gaps between the bottom of the door and the threshold. Staff may not eat or drink in food preparation areas. There is no Certified Food Manager enlisted at this facility.

Slow Hand Food & Drink, 30 North Church St., Aug. 12. Pass. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Correct the bar menu (some drinks have raw egg whites), brunch and dinner menus to clearly indicate the food items and place the reminder statement at the bottom of each page where the food is listed and asterisk as explained. Current QT 10 test kits are expired.

Farm Stores, 1596 Paoli Pike, follow-up, Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Giant Food Store, 1393 Dilworthtown Crossing, follow-up, Aug. 10. Pass. Clean inside of the ice machine and vents of the wall-mounted cooling units in the prep room. The left oven in bakery is not working. An accumulation of ice observed on the wall that is adjacent to the large walk-in freezer.

Hisso Sushi at Giant, 1393 Dilworthtown Crossing, follow-up, Aug. 10. Pass. Tuang Pau is no longer at the facility. Cing Sian Huai has ServSafe Certificate, expiration in March 2024.

Starbucks Coffee, 1304 Wilmington Pike, follow-up, Aug. 10. Pass. The floor finish in the food service areas in the front and back of house is composed of sealed concrete. The floors are cracked, stained pitted and in poor repair.

Tropical Smoothie Café, 103 Turner Ln., follow-up, Aug. 10. Fail. There is no Chester County CFM enlisted at this facility. Clean the following surfaces: steel tables throughout kitchen; steel wire cart by three-bay sink and ceiling fans in dining area. Supply paper towels at the front-of-house hand wash sink. Clean the floors throughout the food service areas, especially below equipment.

Aramark at Greystone Elementary School, 1195 Arm Ave., opening, Aug. 9. Fail. Conduct a final clean of all surfaces and equipment. A Certified Food Manager must be assigned to this location. Provide a calibrated, stem-type thermometer. Ansul inspection must be inspected, tagged, and approved by West Goshen Township. Supply detergent and sanitizer at the three-bay sink. Supply hand soap, paper towels and hand wash signage at the hand sink. Install utility hook above mop sink so mops can be hung to dry.

West Grove

Avon Grove Wildcats Concession Stand, Harmony Park, Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

A G Devil Fries, 257 East. State Rd., Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

Siete Estrella’s Bakery, 123 Rosehill Ave., follow-up, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.