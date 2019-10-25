The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Business Section, 52 E. Main St., Lititz, opening, Oct. 11. No violations.

Dimaria’s Pizza & Italian Kitchen, 1278 Division Highway, Ephrata, Oct. 11. Food handler not wearing a hair restraint while working with food. Food handler touching cooked pizza with bare hands while cutting it.

McDonald’s No. 01956, 1829 Oregon Pike, Oct. 11. The end caps are missing from the plastic protective tubing for the lights in the basement. Food equipment being stored on the hand-wash sink in the back. Grease inside the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area in the back. A working container of cleaner stored hanging on the rack above packets of coffee near the drive-thru window. Plastic food trays for hot holding items, stored as clean, with old food residue and greasy to sight and touch.

Panera Bread No. 710, 2092 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, Oct. 11. Filth and debris on top of the mechanical dishwasher and on the draining board. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

Speedway No. 06778, 1792 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Oct. 11. Nacho cheese and chili were held at 92°F, rather than 135°F or above as required. The unit was not supposed to be in use and was taken out of service. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Food debris in the hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area.

Subway No. 33782, 4227 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, Oct. 11. Food facility lost its certified food employee several months ago and has not replaced the CFM as required. Manger states that she is scheduled to take a CFM course next month. A CFM must be available at this facility within 60 days of this inspection report date. Certificate needs to be provided to the Department.

Tiny Bites, 7 S. Village Circle, Reinholds, Oct. 11. No violations.

Bear Creek School, 1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown, Oct. 10. Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers. Edible skinned pears at center check-out line are not presented in a way to prevent possible contamination.

Bistro Barberet and Bakery, 26 E. King St., Oct. 10. Mold present in upright beverage cooler and dessert case.

Centerville Elementary School, 901 Centerville Road, Oct. 10. No violations.

Checkers Bistro, 398 Harrisburg Pike, Oct. 10. Clean ice machine. Clean static dust on shelving in food prep area and maintain.

Chen’s House, 320 Honeysuckle Drive, Marietta, Oct. 10. Sliced, frozen chicken in the chest freezer stored open with no covering. Food utensils next to the rice cooker stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 F. Old food residue on two peelers and knives stored as clean. Two colanders were greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Old food residue inside the neck of the grinder.

Community School East, LL IU-13, 1050 New Holland Ave., Oct. 10. Food facility inspection indicated evidence of rodent activity. The facility is working with a pest control program.

Craves CC MFF3, 137 N. Duke St., Oct. 10. No violations.

Dinner Belle Luncheonette, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Oct. 10. No violations.

J. Truk Elizabethtown College, One Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, Oct. 10. No violations.

Pizza Palace, 555 28th Division Highway, Lititz, Oct. 10. Pans of dough stored directly on walk-in cooler floor. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required; repeat violation. Commercially processed refrigerated deli meat located in the small refrigerator near hand-wash sink and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Time in lieu of temperature is being used as a control for pizza without documentation. Certified food manager certificate expired over a year ago (9-12-18) and there is no certified food manager on the premises. Operator has 60 days to have at least one person successfully complete an approved food safety course. Provide a copy of the certificate to the department. Dust adhering to grease on hood baffles.

Rohrerstown Elementary School, 2200 Noll Drive, Oct. 10. No violations.

Royal Farms No. 260, 206 Rohrerstown Road, follow-up, Oct. 10. Single-service, single-use articles (drinking cups) stored on the floor in standing water near the walk-in cooler, and not six inches above the floor. Static dust (flour) on the ceiling and light fixtures above the flouring area. Standing water in the back area where the three-compartment sink is located. Floor is not sloped to the drain and gray water collects in many areas in the back. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Several metal and plastic food containers stored on the drying rack were greasy and not clean to sight and touch. A metal food container in the hand-wash sink across from the sandwich making line.

School to Work, LL IU-13, 1066 New Holland Ave., Oct. 10. No violations.

Smokestack BBQ, 15 W. Main St., Strasburg, Oct. 10. Static dust accumulation on the ceiling and shelving in the food prep area.

Sukho Thai Restaurant, 398 Harrisburg Pike, Oct. 10. Encrusted accumulation of burnt matter surrounding the base of the woks on stove. Food stored directly on the floor in walk-in, rather than six inches off the floor as required. Date and label food in freezer unit.

Vets Home Association of Mountville, 48 E. Main St., Mountville, Oct. 10. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching the ice. A residue build-up inside the soda gun.

Weavers Turkey Farm, 154 W. Farmersville Road, Leola, Oct. 10. No violations.

West Earl Fire Company No. 1, 14 School Lane Ave., Brownstown, Oct. 10. Quat test strips are expired and no longer indicate what sanitizer concentration is. Hood baffles contain an accumulation of grease.

Brewers Outlet, 1948 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 9. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain pipe leaking at the hand-wash sink.

Chop Sushi, 126 N. Prince St., Oct. 9. No violations.

Community Natural Foods, 128 E. Main St., New Holland, Oct. 9. No violations.

Conestoga Elementary School, 100 Hill St., Conestoga, Oct. 9. No violations.

Daily Greens, 350 E. Main St., Mountville, opening, Oct. 9. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. The facility has a hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area, however, a hand-wash sink is needed for the front food preparation area. A hand-wash sink will be plumbed into the front area. Coving molding is missing beneath the three-compartment sink and around the column.

Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, 713 Church St., Mount Joy, Oct. 9. No violations.

Gracie’s on West Main, 264 W. Main St., Leola, complaint, Oct. 9. A couple of live and dead roaches in the trash room. An accumulation of food debris and some grease under shelving and behind and under line equipment.

Lancaster County Citizens Band Radio Club, 134 Mount Hope School Road, Willow Street, Oct. 9. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 33998, 2000 Strickler Road, Manheim, Oct. 9. Nonfood contact surfaces such as shelving and storage cabinets not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats and beard covers. Ice machines, ice dispensers, fry hopper, containers on drying shelf, and the shelving used to store food contact items, not clean to sight and touch. Old food residue in hand-wash sinks indicating insufficient cleaning frequencies. Insufficient number of pest control devices to control flies.

Mosby’s, 215 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Oct. 9. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover. A food employee was touching sandwich rolls — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Crab salad, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the cooling unit was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use date and requires discarding. Old food splatter inside the microwave above the make unit. Dumpster lid open at the time of this inspection. Whipped cream, creamers, and milk were held at 48 F in the bar chest cooler, rather than 41 F or below as required. The drainage line for the soda gun at the bar being stored inside the ice in the ice bin for customer drinks. Onions stored directly on the floor in the dishwashing area, rather than six inches off the floor as required. Salmon in reduced-oxygen-packaging was thawed; however, was not removed from packaging prior to thawing, as indicated on thawing instructions on the packaging. Employee’s personal medicine stored on the shelf with spices. The person in charge has failed in their managerial duties by ensuring employees are preventing cross contamination of Ready-to-Eat food with bare hands. The person in charge has failed in their managerial duties by not ensuring employees are effectively cleaning their hands by routinely monitoring the employee hand-washing. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand wash. An open employee’s beverage container was on the corner of the bain-marie. Grease and a grease build-up on the floor beneath the fryers and inside the fryer cabinets. A metal scouring pad in the designated hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by a trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. An insect control device located in the soup preparation area with potential to contaminate utensils.

Oregon Dairy Corn Maze 3, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, openng, Oct. 9. No violations.

Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville, complaint, Oct. 9. No violations.

Pequea Elementary School, 802 Millwood Road, Willow Street, Oct. 9. No violations.

Rockvale Diner, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, follow-up, Oct. 9. No violations.

The Imperial Restaurant, 26 E. Chestnut St., Oct. 9. No violations.

Two Cousins Pizza Family Restaurant, 4207 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, Oct. 9. Food facility is reusing plastic food containers that are intended to be single service or single-use articles. Food employee washing hands in the three-bay sink.

Upohar- MFF 3, 798 E New Holland Ave., Oct. 9. No violations.

Centerville Cardtique, 560 Centerville Road, Oct. 8. No violations.

Chesterbrook Academy, 2301 Harrisburg Pike, Oct. 8. Employee food stored in the reach-in cooler, with food for the business, rather than being stored segregated and on the bottom shelf. Bottles of soap stored on the same shelf of a cart with children’s bibs and children’s compartmental plates. Cleaners and cleaning supplies stored on the same shelf above the two-compartment sink with food equipment (pitchers, trays, ladles). Food facility does not provide lockers or storage for food employee personal clothing and possessions. Purses stored on single-use plates on the shelf.

Conewago Elementary School, 2809 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, Oct. 8. No violations.

Dozo, 2 W. Grant St., Oct. 8. Food employee in active food prep not wearing a hair restraint.

Farmdale Elementary School, 695 Prospect Road, Mount Joy, Oct. 8. No violations.

Meals on Wheels Inc., 1085 Manheim Pike, Suite B, Oct. 8. No violations.

P.F. Chang’s, 1577 Fruitville Pike, Oct. 8. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw chicken stored above raw fish in the walk-in cooler. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in dishwashing room. Unwrapped and unprotected single-use straws stored in the bar area. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink to the left of the cooking line. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand wash. Water leaking from beneath the bowl of the pre-rinse sink near the dishwasher. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing a watch. Food employees involved in preparing food and washing dishes not wearing beard covers. An employee grabbed a handful of bean sprouts and carrots — a ready-to-eat food — with his bare hands, twice. Single-service, single-use articles (dome containers, unwrapped straws) stored outside directly on the ground, and not six inches above the floor.

Renewal Kombucha Mobile Farm Market, MFF Type 3, 200 Leaman St., Lititz, Oct. 8. No violations.

Sheetz No. 478, 891 E. Main St., Ephrata, Oct. 8. No violations.

Aldi Foods No. 20, 830 E. Main St., Ephrata, Oct. 7. Dumpster lid is open and needs to be kept tightly closed to prevent the entrance of rodents, insects, birds and other animals. Spillage on pallets containing bags of flour.

C.R. Lapp’s Family Restaurant, 101 Fite Way, Quarryville, Oct. 7. No violations.

Chiques Church of Brethren - T, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. No violations.

Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Services Inc., 1290 Prospect Road, Columbia, Oct. 7. Static dust on the fan guard of the portable fan. The screen of the window over the two-compartment sink is torn and no longer protects against insects.

Dutch-Way Farm Market, 365 Route 41, Gap, complaint, Oct. 7. Exposed food preparation in the snack bar area under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. Static dust on air vent ducts, ceiling fan and ceiling tiles in the snack bar area.

East Petersburg Lions - T, Manheim Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. No violations.

Hernley Mennonite Church, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. No violations.

Hot Z Pizza, 3001 Harrisburg Pike, Landisville, Oct. 7. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (pizza) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Torn rubber door gaskets on the cooling units. An open employee’s beverage container was on the table next to the slicer. Food facility does not provide lockers or storage for food employees’ personal clothing and possessions. Cellphones, keys, and purses stored throughout the facility. Mineral oil and machine lubricant stored above the slicer and on the same shelf with spices. Liquid water enhancer (employee personal use), stored on a food preparation table. Employee personal medicine stored in the reach-in cooler, unmarked and above food for the business. Old food residue build-up on the wall above the bain-marie, where bread is stored in bags, and the inside, outside and underside of the nacho cheese machine.

Lafayette Elementary School, 1000 Fremont St., Oct. 7. No violations.

Lancaster County Livestock Club, Manheim Farm Show, Oct. 7. No violations.

Little People Day Care School of Columbia, 780 Chickies Hill Road, Columbia, Oct. 7. No violations.

Manheim Brethren in Christ Church - T, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

Manheim Central Ice Hockey Club @ Manheim Fair, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. No violations.

Manheim Central Republican - TFS4, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. No violations.

Manheim Community Farm Show - French Fry Stand, Manheim Farm Show, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. No violations.

Manheim FFA at Manheim Farm Show TFS4, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. No violations.

Manheim Grace Brethren Youth, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. No violations.

Manheim Lions Club, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. No violations.

Manheim Rotary Club, Manheim Farm Show, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. No violations.

Manheim Sertoma - T, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. No violations.

Manheim Sportsmens Association, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. No violations.

Meadow Brook Farm Market, 1919 Kirkwood Pike, Kirkwood, Oct. 7. No violations.

Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. No violations.

Mulberry St. School, LL IU-13, 47 S. Mulberry St., Oct. 7. No violations.

Next Door Food Store, 644 Main St., Ephrata, Oct. 7. Coffee machine part holding coffee and air pots are not being sanitized as indicated by dusty cap of steramine bottle. Coffee machine part holding coffee and air pots are not being washed, rinsed and sanitized as required. This is indicated by lack of detergent and bottle of steramine not being used. Trash on ground on left side of building. Broken equipment is being stored outside the food facility, needs removal. Two pair of tongs stored on mop sink rather than a clean, sanitary location. Wash, rinse and sanitize before using again. Dumpster lid is open and does not protect against the entrance of insects, rodents, birds and other animals. Mop is not being hung to air dry. Hand-washing aid, soap, at mop sink, an area not designated for hand washing. Self-service tongs for beef jerky are located on top of jar, unprotected; repeat violation. Three-compartment sink needs a thorough cleaning. Floor tiles missing across from shelves containing cigarettes. Toilet is not being cleaned as often as necessary.

Project Search, LL IU-13, 554 N. Duke St., Oct. 7. Food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified employees as required.

RU Chicken MFF4 at Manheim Farm Show, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. No violations.

Ruhl’s UM Team Fellowship, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. Hot water heater in disrepair.

Ruth Mackley Democratic Club TFS4, Manheim Farm Show, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. No violations.

Salem Youth UMC, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. No violations.

St. Anne School Cafeteria, 929 N. Duke St., Oct. 7. Food facility has lost its certified supervisory employee and has 90 days to replace the certified employee as required.

St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 201 Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. No violations.

St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Oct. 7. No violations.

St. Paul United Church of Christ, Adele Avenue, Manheim, Oct. 7. No violations.

Swift Middle School/Clermont Elementary, 1866 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, Oct. 7. No violations.

Women’s Club of Manheim - T, Manheim Farm Show, Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 7. No violations.