The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.
Good Burrito Co., 17 W. High St., Elizabethtown, Jan. 4. No violations.
Beiler’s Taste of Home Bakery, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 3. No violations.
Beulah’s Candyland, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 3. Some bulk candy containers and prepackaged candy are not labeled with ingredients.
Expired milk, old food splattering, slimy residue: Lancaster County restaurant inspections, Jan. 10, 2020
Brian Nissly’s Market Stand, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 3. Bags of potato chips are not labeled with the name of manufacturer or distributor, address or weight.
Buboo, 100 Park City Center, Jan. 3. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the refrigerator and freezer equipment.
Coffee and Kitchen, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 3. No violations.
Creative Salads & More, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 3. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.
Floyd’s Cafe, 237 N. Prince St., opening, Jan. 3. No violations.
Homestead Farm Products, 955 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Jan. 3. Self-service cheese samples are not provided with a dispensing utensil. Cheese samples located on top of counter are unprotected. Cheese samples were being held at room temperature. Cheese is being cut for samples however, a hand-wash sink to wash hands is not available.
Kiefer’s Smoked Meats, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 3. Food preparation is being conducted in very close proximity to both hand-wash sinks with the potential of splash water falling on food, food equipment and utensils. Several broken floor tiles, which is no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface.
King’s Fresh Meats & Deli, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, Jan. 3. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing.
Max’s Eatery, 138 W. King St., Jan. 3. No violations.
Mr. Ed’s Steak Stand, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 3. No violations.
Peter Piper’s PA Pickles, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 3. Interior of refrigerators are not clean and need a thorough cleaning.
Pop, 136 N. Prince St., Jan. 3. No violations.
Sunnyside Pastries Market Stand, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, Jan. 3. Thermometer in side refrigerator is not located to measure the warmest part of the equipment. Food employee drying hands with a cloth towel rather than a disposable towel, hand-drying device or using a continuous towel system.
Union Mill Acres LLC, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 3. No violations.
Bird-in-Hand Bakery Retail, 2715 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Jan. 2. Milk used for milkshakes with expired sell-by date; discarded. Dried residue on the spinner rod of the milkshake blender; cleaned.
House of Pizza, 101 W. Frederick St., Millersville, Jan. 2. No violations.
Black, slimy residue, cell phone on cutting board: December restaurant inspections for Lancaster County
Panera Bread No. 1131, 2405 Covered Bridge Drive, Suite 155, Jan. 2. Food employees working in food prep area not wearing beard nets. Static dust accumulation on the air vent in the warewash area.
Popeye’s Restaurant, 1401 Manheim Pike, Jan. 2. Water squirting from the spigot and hot and cold knobs of the prep sink. The cold water knob for the hand-wash sink in the front is stripped and no longer can be turned on. The hand-wash sink in the back is separating from the wall and has been repaired with a substance that is not smooth and easily cleanable. Food employee preparing food and serving food not wearing proper a beard cover. Old food residue on several metal and plastic food containers stored as clean on the storage rack in the back. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Ceiling tiles missing above the hot holding area for chicken, and need to be replaced. Food employee preparing food in the back wearing a bracelet. Static flour dust on all fixtures above the fryers. Old food residue on the floor between the wall and the fryers. Several trash bags of refuse stored outside the food facility and not in the closed waste handling units.
Randazzo’s Pizza & Pasta, 198 1 State Road, Jan. 2. Commercially made desserts are repackaged in facility but are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement. Two large holes in the utility door inside the woman’s room. Torn rubber door gaskets on the reach-in freezer.
Regency Sportsrink, 2155 Ambassador Circle, Jan . 2. The entire floor in the food facility is peeling paint and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Liquid hand soap, sanitzer, glass cleaner, and hand sanitizer stored above and on the same shelf with snack bars. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.
S. Clyde Weaver Inc., 5253 Main St., P.O. Box 115, East Petersburg, Jan. 2. A crack in the floor exposing some raw cement in the wash room. Raw pork stored above cooked kielbasa in the display case.
St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Jan.2. No violations.
White Horse Luncheonette, 5562 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, Jan. 2. Deli meats, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the downstairs refrigerator and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened/sliced; corrected.
Expired baby formula, gnats and dirty surfaces at prison: Lancaster County restaurant inspections, Dec. 27, 2019
Arby’s No. 7006, 3005 Columbia Ave., Dec. 31. Twelve 1% low-fat milks with a sell-by date of Dec. 22 being offered for sale. Four metal food containers greasy and not clean to sight and touch stored on the clean equipment rack. A food container being stored in the hand-wash sink indicating uses other than hand-washing. A bottle of hand sanitizer stored next to containers of dipping sauce near the drive-thru window. In-use knives stored between the seams of the cold-hold unit, an area not cleaned or sanitized. Soda syrup spillage on the floor beneath the bank of sodas.
Black Knights Tavern & Grill, 335 Main St., Landisville, follow-up, Dec. 31. No violations.
Blazin J’s II, 142 Park City Center, opening, Dec. 31. No violations.
Abundant Earth Life, 241 Lemon St., Dec. 31. No violations.
Hess’s Butcher Shop, 2635 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Dec. 30. No violations.
Kendig Cardtique, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Dec. 30. No violations.
Olde Hickory Grill, 709 Olde Hickory Road, Dec. 30. Diced ham, mushrooms, cheese, cooked sausage, feta cheese, blue cheese, turkey, sliced tomatoes, chicken salad, tuna salad, garlic butter, salmon, hot dogs, raw turkey bacon, tsatziki sauce, yogurt, pancake batter was held at 61-65 F in the sandwich station rather than 41 F or below as required. This unit is holding an ambient temperature of 60 F. Temperature control for safety food are not permitted to be stored until the unit is holding a proper temperature of 41 F or colder. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw scallops observed stored above cooked meatballs in the walk-in cooler. A substantial amount of old food, trash and residue on the floor beside and under the sandwich unit, the flat grill and the two fryers. Green and white mold on the underside of the shelves in the walk-in cooler. Water leaking from the middle bowl of the three-compartment sink. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restroom for the small eating area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Torn rubber door gaskets on the small drawer-style cooling unit. Old food residue on metal food containers stored on the rack for clean equipment. Old food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer. Pink and black residue up inside the ice maker.
Woodcrest Villa/Bluebird Cafe/Viva Bistro/Bluebird Inn/Catering Kitchen, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Dec. 30. Humming Bird Inn: Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area. A working container of grease trap cleaner stored on a bottom shelf next to shortening. Blue Bird Cafe: Old food residue on the can opener blade.
Giant Food No. 6014, 1278 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Dec. 29. Residue accumulations on floor at condensation drain line and the drain at the dairy cooler. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in back dock/ compactor areas. Four rodentlike droppings on curbing at floor and wall juncture.
Star Buffet & Grill, 2232 Lincoln East Highway, follow-up, Dec. 23. No violations.
Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 281, 1010 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, Dec. 23. Can opener blade was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Material surrounding handwashing sink in front counter is bubbling and deteriorating.