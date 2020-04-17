The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Ben Stoltzfus, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 3. No violations.

Blue Ribbon Pizza, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 3. Chicken was hot held at 131 F rather than 135 F or above as required. Hand-wash bowl contained a hot plate and was not accessible at all times for employee use. Spillage in bottom of refrigerator in small room.

CVS No. 1665, 129 Doe Run Road, Manheim, April 3. No violations.

Dutch-Way Farm Market, 365 Route 41, Gap, complaint, April 3. Facility datemarking deli meats that are, upon consumer request, with the same pack and sell-by date, which is not an approved method of datemarking; corrected

Everest International Grocery, Gifts & Jewelry, 1621 Columbia Ave., April 3. The dumpster lids open at the time of this inspection. A substantial amount of trash and debris behind the area where the dumpsters are kept. Trash and debris are strewn down the bank to the creek behind the facility. Raw shell eggs being stored above bamboo hearts on a shelf in the produce area. Not all vegetables repackaged by the facility are labeled with name of product, net weight, and distributed-by statement. Raw shell eggs from a small flock processor — Meadow View Jerseys — are not labeled with the “date of lay.” The basement door of the facility is being propped open.

Greco’s Italian Ices & Homemade Ice Cream, 49 N. Broad St., Lititz, April 3. No violations.

Lapp's Produce, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 3. Eggs held at 52 F rather than 45 F or below as required. Individual apple cider samples were held unprotected, out in the open, while drizzling; voluntarily discarded.

Las Animas Mexican Store, 1643A Lincoln Highway East, April 3. No violations.

Little Caesars, 1643 Lincoln Highway East, April 3. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Prepped pizzas stored on a rack next to the hand-wash sink and subject to splash from employees washing their hands. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

Thom's Bread, 113A Butler Ave., April 3. No violations.

Two Cousins of Paradise, 3099 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, change of owner, April 3. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 077, 75 Doe Run Road, Manheim, April 3. Litter and debris under and around equipment in warehouse area. Sliced deli products were held at 44-54 F in the self service area rather than 41 F or below as required.

Wendy's No. 6453, 40 Peters Road, Lititz, April 3. Wash compartment of the manual warewash equipment contained dirty wash water. Food equipment and utensils not being thoroughly rinsed as evident by food remnants in sanitizer solution in three-bay sink.

Dollar General No. 2182, 347 S. Main St., Manheim, April 2. Rear storage area of the food facility dust, food litter and debris under and around equipment and tables.

Dunkin’ No. 344801, 2120 Lincoln Highway, April 2. An insect control device (fly strip) suspended from the ceiling in the area of a food storage rack with the potential to contaminate food. The plastic protective light cover missing on one florescent light fixture near the ice machine.

Ephrata Food Mart, 175 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, April 2. No violations.

K-Mart No. 3911, 3975 Columbia Ave., Columbia, April 2. No violations.

Papa John's, 250 S. Cherry Alley, Elizabethtown, change of owner, April 2. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — odor from taped vent at warewashing/grease trap area. Water is leaking from drain at hand-wash sink in ware washing area.

Parma Pizza and Grill, 301 W. Main St., Landisville, April 2. No violations.

Ploy Thai Kitchen, 486 Royer Drive, Suite 101, April 2. Raw chicken being stored above lemons and celery in the reach-in cooler. Raw shrimp thawing above onions on the shelf in the food preparation area. Trash, dead leaves and debris on the dumpster pad creating a potential rodent attractant. This is a shared dumpster within the Lofts of Worthington.

Rettew's Catering, 309 S. Main St., Manheim, April 2. No violations.

Rocky Ridge Meats, 245 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, April 2. No violations.

Saint Boniface Craft Brewery Co., 1701 W. Main St., Ephrata, April 2. No violations.

Sam's NY Style Pizza, 2 E. State St., Quarryville, follow-up, April 2. No violations.

Smoker's Butchering LLC, 12 Old Leacock Road, Ronks, April 2. No violations.

Strasburg Sunoco, 280 N. Decatur St., Strasburg, April 2. A sticky residue on the floor under the ice tea and milk display racks in the walk-in cooler.

Subway, 1625 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, April 2. Bread knife handles have tape on the handles for identification. Working chemical containers are stored above and on bag in the box containers in the rear dry storage area.

Twin Kiss Drive-In, 309 S. Main St., Manheim, April 2. Thermometer for ensuring the proper food temperature of the walk-in cooler is not calibrated and/or functioning properly, food measured 41 F, but the thermometer indicated 34 F.

Weis Markets No. 098, 1786 Columbia Ave., Columbia, April 2. Produce department: Food employees preparing food not wearing beard covers. Clean/new cutting boards stored on the floor in the preparation area.

Weiser’s Market, 805 Main St., Akron, April 2. Food employees in meat department and kitchen starting to don single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Pipe in back wall of kitchen contains condensate and needs repair. Corner of ceiling in kitchen is flaking and no longer a smooth and easily cleanable surface. Ceiling in downstairs walk-in contains rust spots and is no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Prepackaged Angelo's NJ Cream Puffs and French Fried Chicken Casserole do not contain any labeling. Can opener blade and several stored stock pots in kitchen were not clean to sight and touch.

Wendy's No. 6443, 2347 Lincoln Highway East, April 2. Grease and food debris behind cooking equipment. Static dust on the underside of the french fry holding unit.

CVS Pharmacy No. 5721, 440 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, April 1. Observed five cans of expired baby formula for sale on shelf.

Giant Food No. 6029, 550 Centerville Road, April 1. Bakery department: A bottle of hand sanitizer being stored on top of a bucket of cake frosting. Meat department: The hand-wash sink was blocked by several boxes and carts and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Gigi's Ice Cream Bar, 2 Second St., Bainbridge, April 1. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Giant No. 6029, 550 Centerville Road, April 1. No violations.

Homestead Groceries, 1044A Georgetown Road, Paradise, April 1. No violations.

Little Britain Store, 10 N. Little Britain Road, Quarryville, April 1. Tape used to seal crack between the seams on the table in the deli department. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the deli slicing area; corrected. Food employee sanitizing washed equipment and utensils without a separate water rinse between. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the hot food area to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — the hand-wash sink and three-compartment sink slow to drain. The deli area under the tables and around equipment is cluttered and dirty and needs cleaned.

Little Caesars Lititz, 235 Bloomfield Drive, Lititz, April 1. Food equipment is not being fully rinsed off as evident by pieces of dough on dough roller located in sanitizing solution of three-compartment sink. Several extremely dirty rubberized aprons containing hardened dough residue and flaking rubber are being stored on hooks and reused without being laundered. The certified food management certificate of the district manager is posted, however, it expired on Jan. 13. At least one person must successfully complete an approved food safety course within 90 days of this report date. Provide a copy of the certificate when completed. Stored spatula and dough roller in sanitizing compartment were not clean to sight and touch.

Rothsville Mini Market, 2102 Main St., Lititz, April 1. No violations.

Vito's Roma Pizza Inc., 54 E. Main St., Lititz, April 1. Deeply scored cutting board in kitchen not resurfaced or discarded as required. Several bowed ceiling tiles in kitchen from a leak. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Zig's Bakery and Country Home Catering, 800 E. Newport Road, Lititz, April 1. Food employee in kitchen wearing a watch. There is no sign or poster at all locations in the facility where homemade baked goods re offered for sale stating that ingredients are available upon request.

