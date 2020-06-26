The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar, 125 Centerville Road, June 12. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Raw shell eggs stored above rolls in the small cooling unit. A gross amount of old food residue, old food debris, liquid, and trash, creating an odor, under the fryers and the flat grill. Old soda splatter on the wall and on the rack where the bank of sodas is stored. Old food residue on the upper interior of the microwaves. Old burnt food residue beneath the flat grill. A gross amount of old food residue on the underside of the pass-through at the cook-line. A extreme amount of old burnt food residue on the catch-tray of the four burner stove. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area. A couple of employees’ open beverage containers (screw-cap variety) were at the salad preparation station, and an open beverage was on top of the mechanical dishwasher. Several metal food containers, stored as clean, had an accumulation of old food residue. A black residue inside the ice maker and on the inner components of the ice maker. A gross amount of trash and debris inside the dumpster area and around the dumpsters on the pad. Paper towels were not available in the employee restroom for drying hands. Many gnats and flies in the food preparation and in the back area where the bank of sodas is stored. Working containers in the wait station and in the bar area, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. A spray can of stainless steel cleaner stored on a shelf next to food additives. Wet wiping cloths throughout the food preparation area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. The floor/wall juncture across from the three compartment sink is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. The soap dispenser in the employee restroom is broken and inoperable. Several employees preparing food, wearing bracelets. Food employees, manager included, preparing food, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. A food employee was slicing celery, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands. Dumpster lids open at the time of this inspection. Employee personal items, (jackets, keys, lanyards) were in the wait station and on top of containers of condiments, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required.

Cocalico Creek Campground, 560 Cocalico Road, Denver, June 12. No violations.

Cox Brewing Company, 50 Veterans Drive, Unit B, Elizabethtown, opening, June 12. No violations.

Cox Brewing Company, 274-276 Heisey Quarry Road, Building 1, Bay 5, Elizabethtown, June 12. No violations.

Farmer Boys, 1402 Georgetown Road, Quarryville, June 12. No violations.

On the Roll, 340 Blackburn Road, Quarryville, June 12. The edges on the table top for the pretzel oven are damaged and are no longer smooth and cleanable. Deeply scored and discolored cutting board on the bain marie unit not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Ranger Station at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, 340 Blackburn Road, Quarryville, June 12. No violations.

Red Barn Bakery, 1402 Georgetown Road, Quarryville, June 12. Current June 4 water report indicates coliform present and does not meet DEP water quality standards. Cartons of eggs from small flocks are not labeled with the required information.

Sadie's Bake Shop, 313 Furnace Road, Quarryville, June 12. The faucet for the handwash sink is not in good working order and needs to be repaired. The handwash sink located in the does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Hot water shut off at faucet; corrected. A small dog in the facility at the time of the inspection. Dog removed. Personal care items and medicines stored on the same shelf as and next to food items.

Tellus360, 24 E. King St., June 12. No violations.

The Bar-B-Que Barn MFF3, 2395 Covered Bridge Drive, June 12. No violations.

Brecknock Orchard, 390 Orchard Road, Mohnton, June 11. The ingredient label on prepackaged whoopie pies is faint, tiny and unreadable. Regular pre-packaged pies do not contain the weight on labels. Ice in the prep room handwashing sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

End Zone Sports Bar 2 Inc., 45 W. High St., Elizabethtown, June 11. No violations.

Eric Hoover MFF4, 1630 Stone Mill Road, June 11. No violations.

Fresh View Cafe at ABBCI, 2100 Harrisburg Pike, June 11. No violations.

Katie's Kitchen, 200 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, June 11. Food utensils (ice scoops) stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. Ham loaf and hamburger held at 50 F in the small refrigerator in the grill area, rather than 41 F or below as required. Light is not covered or shielded in the upstairs walk-in cooler. The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to actively manage food safety is this noncompliant facility. Food Facility is using food (strawberry pies) prepared in an unapproved private home. Water leaking from the soda carbonator pump and stagnant water buildup on the floor in the basement area. Several holes in the ceiling drywall in the basement need to be repaired. Food preparation under dirty ventilation vent subject to potential contamination. The metal plastic-coated ice scoop holder is rusted and needs to be replaced.The small refrigerator is not maintaining the minimum required temperature of 41 F or less. Moist light pinkish residue on the ice machine deflector plate. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Olde Heritage Root Beer, 3217B Old Philadelphia Pike, Ronks, June 11. No violations.

The Vineyard at Grandview, 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, June 11. No violations.

Today’s Taste Cafe, 2100 W. Harrisburg Pike, June 11. Food employee in grill area wearing bracelet on arm.

Whispering Pines Farm Stand MFF3, 2957 Church Road, Bird-in-Hand, June 11. Current water report indicates coliform and does not meet DEP water quality standards.

China's Best, 2351 Oregon Pike, Suite 101, June 10. No violations.

E & A Candies, 3614 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, June 10. No violations.

El Cubano, 33 Ranck Ave., June 10. Cold water supply valve to the handwash sink was shut off. Flour being stored in a five gallon container previously used to store cleaning type chemicals. Product discarded. The handwash sink faucet is leaking water and needs to be repaired. A working container of sanitizer was not labeled with the common name of the chemical.

Isla Estrella MFF3, 1675 Columbia Ave., opening, June 10. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited certified food manager program. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course.

John Herr's Village Market Inc., 25 Manor Ave., Millersville, complaint, June 10. No violations.

Manheim City Star Diner, 665 Lancaster Road, Manheim, June 10. Assorted food in bain-marie in prep area was held at 50 F, rather than 41 F.

Meat the Browns MFF3, 128 E. Clay St., opening, June 10. No violations.

Park Place Diner, 2270 N. Reading Road, Denver, June 10. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets or hats.

Starbucks Coffee No. 61251, 1300 Christopher Place, opening, June 10. No violations.

Alessio's, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, June 9. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy No. 1670, 615 Locust St., Columbia, June 9. Cardboard, which is not cleanable, taped to a large portion of the floor in the storage area. Extreme ceiling damage in the storage area, water-stained ceiling tiles, ceiling tiles missing, and holes . Three bulging, water-stained tiles above the vestibule door in the front. A black residue around the air return in the customer area. Static dust on air-intake grids in the customer area. A gross accumulation of trash on the dumpster pad and not inside the dumpsters, creating a potential for rodent harborage. Rodent droppings in the storage area. The facility has pest control. Employee restroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Devan's Produce, 705 Graystone Road, Midway, Manheim, June 9. No violations.

Good Country Fruit LLC, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, June 9. No violations.

Hodecker's Celery Farm, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, June 9. No violations.

Ida's Cafe, 507 Rohrerstown Road, June 9. Ham, turkey breast and bologna, refrigerated ready-to-eat time/temperature control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, were not labeled with discard-or-use-by dates of no more than seven days, and required discarding. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/ temperature control-for-safety food (pork roll), located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Mildew and food residue on the underside of the shelves in the walk-in cooler. Old food splatter on the underside of the salamander and beneath the flat grill.

Knead Bread, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, June 9. No violations.

Mary Jane's Bake Shop, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, June 9. No violations.

McDonald's No. 17813, 1296 Millersville Pike, June 9. Old food residue inside the lemon slicer. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Food employee in the front food preparation area wearing a watch. Food employees (managers) in the food preparation area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. An accordion-style piece of plastic, which is unapproved for plumbing, being used beneath the hand-wash sink in the back. Loose and broken tiles and eroding grout in front of the mop sink.

Mount Joy St. Concession Stand, Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown, June 9. No violations.

Nacho Cabra, 24 E. King St., June 9. No violations.

Pies Galore and More at Root's Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, June 9. Prepackaged pastries made offsite are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts.

Redner's Quick Shoppe No. 30, 1304 Reading Road, Stevens, June 9. Deeply scored bain marie cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Quat test strips available are waterlogged and ineffective. New ones need to be provided and used. Black residue on ice machine deflector plate and in machine tubing. A ceiling tile is missing in hallway in front of employee bathrooms and needs to be replaced. A couple of medium-size holes in front of three-bay sink. Several bowed, water-stained ceiling tiles in upstairs hallway near employee bathroom. Handwashing sinks in both employee bathrooms are not being cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Bottom part of walls in public bathroom are dirty. There is an accumulation of dirt and debris under walk-in cooler shelving. In walk-in cooler, an accumulation of static dust and debris on the middle fan guard cover. Food employee wearing a watch and bracelet.

Simply Greek, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, June 9. No violations.

Subs and 6 Packs, 2645 Columbia Ave., June 9. A pink, slimy residue on the ice deflector plate. A personal drink being stored in the ice for customer drinks. Ceiling damage, cracked and broken ceiling plaster in both storage rooms.

Sugar Bowl, 9 Normal Ave., Millersville, June 9. No violations.

Tacos del Soul LLC, 24 E. King St., June 9. No violations.

The Duck Factory, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, June 9. No violations.

Uncle Leroy's Candy Kitchen at Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, opening, June 9. No violations.

Denver Community Pool Snack Bar, 400 Monroe St., Denver, June 8. No violations.

Happy Dog Kettle and Grill No. 1 MFF4, 25 Pine St., Denver, June 8. No violations.

Happy Dog Kettle and Grill No. 2 XKB5590 MFF4, 25 Pine St., Denver, June 8. No violations.

Kim Porter at Denver Fire Company, 425 Locust St., Denver, June 8. No violations.

Kissel Hill Fruit Farm, 2101 Kissel Hill, Lititz, June 8. A metal pan and container of onions in prep room handwashing sink, making it inaccessible at all times. Pre-packaged baked goods are not labeled correctly as follows: Millport Bakery — no allergens are listed. Stoltzfus Bakery — not all labels list allergens. Some that do list dairy as an allergen do not indicate what dairy product is used. Flavorings are listed on some items; however, they does not indicate which flavoring is used. Vegetable oil is listed as an ingredient but not which type and if it contains soy. If so, soy must be listed as an allergen. Pre-packaged cinnamon roasted almonds do not contain an incredient list and allergens if applicable.

The Lil Country Store, 264 Paradise Lane, Ronks, June 8. No violations.

Village Greens Golf Inc., 1444 Village Road, Strasburg, June 8. No violations.

Water's Edge Mini-Golf, 230 N. Ronks Road, Bird-in-Hand, June 8. No violations.