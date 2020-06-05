The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

East Petersburg Fire Company, 6076 Pine St., East Petersburg, May 22. No violations.

Glenn Wise Shady Acres Farm, 8514 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown, May 22. No violations.

Burger King No. 3760, 2850 W. Main St., Morganstown, May 20. Ice scoop stored on dirty ice machine rather than in the provided container. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Prep area and storage room floor are dirty and greasy. Ladies room floor is dirty. A plastic container of water next to egg cooker is unlabeled. Cut lettuce had an internal temperature of 64 F on line bain-marie for an unknown period of time; documentation not available; voluntarily discarded. Exterior of ice machine is dirty.

Dollar General No. 3968, 2846 Main St., Suite 12, Morgantown, May 20. No violations.

Hartz Natural Food, 211 Town County Road, Morgantown, May 20. Facility is selling prepackaged bulk food items that do not contain proper labeling including ingredients (from most to least net weight, distributed-by and allergens statement). Scoops and cutting boards are not being cleaned in a three-bay sink. Facility is selling foods containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive.

Luca, 436 W. James St., Suite 200, follow-up, May 20. No violations.

Metro Express, 1680B S. Market St., Elizabethtown, May 20. Splash guard at prep table has raw wooden surfaces and is not easily cleanable.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 103, 2395 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, May 20. Food facility is using or offering for sale gummy candy with CBD, an unapproved additive or an approved additive at elevated levels.

Turkey Hill Minit Markets No. 277, 5 Swamp Road, Morgantown, May 20. Dumpster lid observed open. An employee eating and drinking in coffee station. A gap under side door that needs to be sealed to prevent vector entrance.

Waltz Vineyards, 1599 Old Line Road, Manheim, May 20. No violations.

BJ’s Wholesale Club No. 19, 110 Centerville Road, complaint, May 19. No violations.

C’est La Vie, 18 N. Market St., May 19. No violations.

Family Dollar No. 23115, 106 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, May 19. No violations.

Funck’s Restaurant & Bar, 365 W. Main St., Leola, follow-up, May 19. No violations.

Glenbrook Farm Market, 388 Glennbrook Road, Leola, May 19. No violations.

Hempstead Services, 1741 Hempstead Road, follow-up, May 19. Clean food equipment stored beneath filthy air exhaust ducts in the back. The wall next to the walk-in cooler is not covered with a smooth and cleanable surface. The same wall is partially covered by fiberglass reinforced plastic, however, is broken and chipped and no longer easily cleanable. Chicken tenders were held at 110 F in the hot holding cabinet rather than 135 F or above as required. Discussed options of time in lieu with person in charge.

Josephine’s, 50 W. Grant St., May 19. No violations.

Rino’s Pizza, 1711 Lebanon Road, Manheim, May 19. No violations.

Starbucks Coffee Co. No. 7581, 2208 Lincoln Highway East, May 19. No violations.

Stonehouse Cafe, 2415 W. Main St., Ephrata, opening, May 19. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm rather than 150-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Service company called at the time of inspection.

Stop & Run, 1000 Manor St., complaint, May 19. Again a gross accumulation of trash, food debris, grease, clothing, and garbage all around the side and back of the facility, creating a potential for rodents. Again, the outside dumpster lids open at the time of this inspection.

The Fry Shack MFF3, 3326 White Oak Road, Quarryville, May 19. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 063, 903 S. State St., Ephrata, May 19. Area around three-bay sink is dirty and needs to be cleaned. Food facility is offering for sale gummies that contain CBD oil, an unapproved additive; five packages removed from sale. Sixteen containers of expired milk for sale; removed from cooler. Storage room floor is dirty and needs a thorough cleaning.

Willow Street Liberty, 2915 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, May 19. The hand-wash sink is not connected to hot and cold water, and the drain is not connected to a permanent drain line. The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to actively manage food safety in this facility. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Food employees could not follow proper hand-washing procedures — hot water not available at the hand-wash sink. The hand-wash sink located in the warewash area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F.

Dragon Hibachi and Sushi Buffet, 1858 Fruitville Pike, complaint, May 18. Facility has a pest control company but is not maintaining reports for review.

Grand China, 156 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, type 2 follow-up, May 18. Smoked pork cooling on top of egg cartons, subjecting food to contamination. Paper towels were not available at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Sheetz No. 269, 4179 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, May 18. Food facility is selling gummies containing CBD oil, which is an unapproved additive; removed from sale. Dumpster does not have a tight-fitting lid permitting vector entrance.

Sonic Drive-In, 4247 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, May 18. Cheese was held at 60 F, in the dresser bain-marie, rather than 41 F or below as required; voluntarily discarded. Water is continually running at front hand-wash sink. Repair service notified at time of inspection. Dresser bain-marie had an ambient temperature of 56 F rather than 41 F or less as required.

Subway No. 33782, 4227 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, May 18. No violations.

Sunoco Stop & Shop, 699 Furnance Hills Pike, Lititz, May 18. No violations.

Taco Bell No. 024410, 2600 N. Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, May 18. No violations.

The Taproom Spring House Brewing Co., 25 W. King St., May 18. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 185, 14 N. Market St., Brownstown, May 18. Food facility is selling gels and other food items containing CBD oil, which is not an approved additive. They need to be immediately removed from sale. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the in the bathroom that says “Restrooms” to remind food employees to wash their hands. Facility is using a cleaner to wash coffee pots, and rinsing with hot water from the coffee machine rather than wash, rinse and sanitize in the three-bay sink. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Coffee pots are not being sanitized in three-bay sink compartment as required. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 400 ppm rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Waste not being removed from the food facility at an appropriate frequency as evidenced by overfilled outside dumpster.

Two Cousins Pizza, 126 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, May 18. Exposed bare wood, which is not an approved material, on the partition wall next to the bain-marie unit. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate expired Feb. 18 and is no longer valid. Test scheduled in June.