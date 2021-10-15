The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Brook Lawn Farm Market, 34 Kreider Ave., Oct. 8. Pass. Some prepackaged broccoli, lettuce and string beans are not labeled properly with the name of product and distributed-by statement.

John Beck Elementary School, 418 E. Lexington Road, Lititz, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

John R. Bonfield Elementary School, 101 N. Oak St., Lititz, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Kissel Hill Elementary School, 215 Landis Valley Road, Lititz, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Piccadilly Coffee & Tea House, 483 Royer Ave., 483 Royer Drive, Oct. 8. Pass. A spray bottle cleaner stored next to the espresso machine. Prepackaged tea blends are not labeled properly with the ingredients statement. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer. A grayish-brown residue on the inside components of the ice maker. Unit must be cleaned and sanitized prior to using ice. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wish sink in the kitchen. Owner’s personal items (vitamins and minerals) were on a shelf with food equipment, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required.

Queen Street Bistro, 201 N. Queen St., opening, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Reinholds Inn, 11 W. Main St., Reinholds, Oct. 8. Pass. Food employee in prep area not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.

Subway No. 4333, 1581 Manheim Pike, Oct. 8. Pass. Static dust on the air-intake vent above the oven. An ice buildup in the walk-in freezer coming from the cooling unit. Old food residue inside the black and brown bread forms.

Sunoco, 185 E. Main St., Reinholds, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Valentino’s Café Inc., 132-134 Rider Ave., Oct. 8. Pass. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with the handle touching the ice. Red beet eggs, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the refrigerator, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding

Yorgos, 66 N. Queen St., follow-up, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Dutch Country Concession No. 3 MFF3, 2590 N. Reading Road, Denver, Oct. 7. Pass. Food employee not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.

Ephrata Senior High School, 803 Oak Blvd., Ephrata, Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Fulton Elementary School, 51 Fulton St., Ephrata, Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Garden Spot High and Middle School, 669 E. Main St., New Holland, Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Hen House Grilling & BBQ, 317 Ridge Ave., New Holland, Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Highland Elementary School, 99 Highland Ave., Ephrata, Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

J&J Mofongo Restaurant, 604 Manor St., type 2 follow-up, Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Pepper Lane Fudge and Sweets, 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, Oct. 7. Pass. The faucet handle for the hot water side of one hand-wash sink is not in working order and needs repaired.

Pizza Hut No. 036837, 320 N. Reading Road, Oct.7. Pass. Shelving across from three-compartment sink sticky with grease accumulation; walk-in cooler shelves and speed racks also with an accumulation of grease. Floor under shelves in walk-in cooler needs a detailed cleaning. Interior and exterior of microwave with accumulation of food and white powder. Facility has a lot of overgrown weeds and bushes around building. Pans and utensils stored in the clean dish area and with old food residue. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

The Daily Grind, 221 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, Oct. 7. Pass. Torn rubber door gaskets on the triple-door refrigerator unit.

Whitelock & Woerth Store, 1220 Georgetown Road, Christiana, Oct. 7. Pass. Two half-gallons of white milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded.

Windmill Family Restaurant, 2838 Main St., Morgantown, Oct. 7. Fail. Several metal food inserts, stored as clean, with old food residue inside and not clean to sight and touch. Old food residue and rust on the can opener blade. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncomplaint inspection. Food employee (owner) involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. A food employee was touching bread, rolls and cheese — ready-to-eat foods — with bare hands. Old burnt food splatter on the front and top of the stoves. Old milk splatter on the underside of the milkshake mixer. Torn rubber gaskets on the walk-in cooler and the walk-in freezer. Paper towel dispenser empty at hand-wash sink in the dessert area and in the back. Food employee changing tasks (going from dirty dishes to clean dishes) that may have contaminated hands without proper hand-washing in between. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (gravies, sauces, soups, meat, stuffing, coleslaw and other food) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, is not being date-marked. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (deli meat, cheese), located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. A grease buildup and food debris on the floor beneath the fryers. Food employee storing clean food equipment while wet, and not allowing time for draining and/or air-drying. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by three large containers and buckets and not accessible at all times for employee use. Water leaking profusely beneath the three-compartment sink.

Zou’s Garden, 2846 Main St., Morgantown, Oct. 7. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee, certified food manager involved in food preparation, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Single-service, single-use articles (containers, lids and trays) stored in the outer dining area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. No sign or poster posted at hand-wash sink in the men’s room to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food facility person in charge not able to provide documentation that a bag of live clams is from an approved source. General Tso’s chicken cooling in a sieve on an unclean shelf in the walk-in cooler. A tray of raw chicken thawing at room temperature on the cart, which is not an approved thawing method. Rice being stored in a cardboard barrel, which is not nonabsorbent and is not easily cleanable, rather than in a food-grade container. The hand-wash sinks located throughout the facility do not have water temperature of at least 100 F. Live roaches, approximately seven, on a sticky board in the outer dining area. Shellstock located in the walk-in cooler did not have identification tags attached to the container. Food facility is storing food in cans after being opened for a couple days, rather than placing food in food-grade container. Food facility is reusing large oil containers, which are intended for single-use, to store chicken, pork and beef. Food facility is reusing to-go plastic bags to store food, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article. Egg rolls, General Tso’s chicken, chicken, pork and beef in the walk-in cooler and freezer stored open with no covering. A large container of raw chicken stored above raw beef in walk-in cooler. Raw chicken thawing atop a box of celery in the walk-in cooler. Lounge chairs with blankets and clothing materials, weight lifting equipment in the food facility dining area, indicating use of food facility as living or sleeping quarters. A restricted use pesticides being applied in the food facility by noncertificated applicator. Two large sprayers of Home Pest Killer in the dish-washing area. An aerosol can of roach spray in the outer dining area.

Central Manor Elementary School, 3717 Blue Rock Road, Washington Boro, Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.

Clean Eatz, 1876 Fruitville Pike, Oct. 6. Pass. Prepackaged lunches, dinners, snacks and pizzas are not labeled properly with the sub-ingredients. Grab-n-go items are missing the sub-ingredients statement.

Comfort Inn Lancaster County, 3903 Abel Drive, Columbia, Oct. 6. Pass. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the kitchen directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Grease buildup on the floor and table where the flat grill is located. Hood system is not adequate to remove heat and/or grease, as evidenced by condensate and/or grease collecting on the walls, ceilings and fixtures. Ready-to-eat apples are displayed and not protected from contamination from consumers. There is no sneeze guard or a sign advising consumers to wash fruit prior to consumption. A food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a certified food manager course.

Community School West Intermediate Unit 13, 1713 Newport Road, Manheim, Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.

Doe Run Elementary School, 281 Doe Run Road, Manheim, Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.

Duke on Liberty, 1002 N. Duke St., Oct. 6. Pass. The drain lines for the walk-in cooler condensing unit and the ice machine are not plumbed to drains, and there is stagnant water accumulated on the floor. The basement door located at the bottom of the steps has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Francesco’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 30 S. Main St., Manheim, change of owner, Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.

Hambright Elementary School, 3000 Charlestown Road, Oct. 6. Pass. One dead rodent on a shelf, located in the dry storage area. Rodent removed and pest control company contacted.

House of Pasta, 1110 Millersville Pike, Oct. 6. Pass. Old food residue inside the slicer. Cigarettes and ashtrays found on the bar during the inspection. An extreme amount of grease buildup and food debris beneath the fryers and entire cook line. Meat sauce was held at 94 F in the hot holding unit rather than 135 F or above as required.

Lancaster County Citizens Band Radio Club, 134 Mount Hope School Road, Willow Street, Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Central Middle School, 261 White Oak Road, Manheim, Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.

Manor Middle School, 2950 Charles Road, Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.

Pepper Theo Café & Events, 555 W. James St., Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.

Rite Aid No. 3610, 1786-I Columbia Ave., Columbia, Oct. 6. Pass. One-quart of Similac baby formula beyond the sell-by-date of September 2021 being offered for sale. Milk, eggs, butter, cheese, yogurt, bacon and Coffee-mate were held at 50 F in the Very Fine reach-in cooler rather than 41 F or below as required. Temperature-control-for-safety foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit until it maintains a cold holding temperature of 41 F or colder. This unit is maintaining an ambient temperature of 51 F on inspector’s calibrated thermometer.

Subway No. 10440, 1 N. Main St., Manheim, Oct. 6. Pass. Food employee in food production area wearing watch on hand or arms.

Yuzu Asian Cuisine, 12 E. McGovern Ave., Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.

C. R. Lapp Family Restaurant, 101 Fite Way, Quarryville, Oct. 5. Pass. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

Friendly Xpress, 302 Highland Drive, Mountville, Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

Miller’s Natural Foods, 2888 Miller Lane, Bird-in-Hand, Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

Mountville Family Restaurant, 350 Highland Drive, Suite 150, Mountville, Oct. 5. Fail. A flat of raw shell eggs stored above cheese and tomatoes in the bain-marie. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (ham, turkey, roast beef), located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Raw beef stored above pancake mix in the triple-door cooler. Food employees (owner) involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Five dirty knives, on the magnetic strip, stored as clean. Old, hardened food residue on the can opener blade and on the inner rim of the slicer. Employee personal items, Advil, on shelf with food items and above a food preparation table, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A food employee (owner) was touching bread — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition on the food preparation table.

Red Robin, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 5. Pass. An accumulation of dust on the light fixtures and on a ceiling air vent in the cooking area with a potential to contaminate food. The hand-wash sink in the back prepline area was blocked by a piece of equipment and not accessible at all times for employee use. Debris and grease buildup inside the cold holding draw cabinets and under the fryer units.