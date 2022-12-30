The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Good Taste Restaurant, 910 S. Duke St., Dec. 22. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Cupcake, 24 W. Orange St., complaint, Dec. 22. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in front service and ware-washing areas, but facility has a pest control program.

Oka Asian Fusion, 501 Harrisburg Pike, No. 721, Dec. 22. Pass. No violations.

Panera Bread No, 6083, 839 Main St., Ephrata, Dec. 22. Pass. Milk was beyond the manufacturer’s original date; milk was discarded. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Air ducts need to be cleaned throughout the facility as they are emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Phoenix Academy, 630 Rockland St., Dec. 22. Pass. No violations.

St. John’s Herr Estate, 200 Luther Lane, Columbia, Dec. 22. Pass. A pink residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. A black and tan residue up inside the ice maker. Ceiling tiles missing in the dish-washing room and need to be replaced.

Sun Vape And Smoke Shop (Raceway), 887 E. Main St., Ephrata, Dec. 22. Pass. Milk was beyond the manufacturer’s original date; milk was disposed of. Raw eggs were stored above drinks in the food display unit.

Tabarek Al-Hana, 798C New Holland Ave., Dec. 22. Fail. Food Facility has packaged food; pork, beef and goat, which are not labeled as required. Food facility person in charge not able to provide documentation that beef, pork and goat are from an approved source. Prepackaged pastries, feta cheese, coffee beans, peas, legumes and nuts are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement; prior violation Dec. 29, 2021. Old food residue on the bandsaw and the slicer in the meat room. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in the back storage area and the meat room. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Tabarek International Food, 798 New Holland Ave. F, opening, Dec. 22. Pass. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. Emailed to facility.

Union Station Grill, 171-173 S. Fourth St., Columbia, complaint, Dec. 22. Pass. No violations.

Waffle House No. 1510, 1021 Dillerville Road, follow-up, Dec. 22. Pass. Static dust on the ceiling, air-intake vents and the wall above the cooking and food preparation area; repeat violation of 2021. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

A1 Express, 1085 E. Main St., East Earl, Dec. 21. Pass. Raw eggs were stored above bottled water in food display unit. Delta CBD gummies contained an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 related to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulations, and CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food.

Buehrle Alternative Educational School, 426 E. Clay St., Dec. 21. Pass. No violations.

Chestnut Hill 2, 532 W. Chestnut St., follow-up, Dec. 21. Pass. No violations.

Gracie’s On West Main, 264 W. Main St., Leola, complaint, Dec. 21. Pass. No violations.

Mulberry St. School Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, 47 S. Mulberry St., Dec. 21. Pass. No violations.

Next Door Food Store, 644 Main St., Ephrata, follow-up, Dec. 21. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Gummies containing CBD in violation of FDA regulations. Covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins and regular waste receptacle not provided in bathroom. Mops are not being hung to air dry. The hand-wash sink in the food and equipment storage area was blocked by mop bucket and not accessible at all times for employee use; prior violation Dec. 14, 2022. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food and equipment storage area; prior violation Dec. 14, 2022. Live fishing worms stored on same shelf with food in walk-in cooler; prior violation Dec. 14, 2022. Reese’s cupcakes stored directly under live fishing worms in food display unit; food disposed of; prior violation Dec. 14, 2022. Outside, on sides and behind facility on the ground, wood, old tires and some trash that needs to be removed from premises. Paper towels or hand-drying device are not provided within the bathroom; prior violation Dec. 14, 2022. Floor tiles are missing, exposing subfloor behind counter in front of cigarette display. Toilet is not being cleaned as often as necessary and is in need of repair. Raw bacon stored above drinks in cooler door; prior violation Dec. 14, 2022. Cartons of raw eggs are situated on shelf in walk-in cooler above ready-to-eat foods; prior violation Dec. 14, 2022. Wall in bathroom is open and exposing insulation, creating a harborage area for pests and it is not a smooth and easily cleanable surface.

Park City Diner, 884 Plaza Parkway, complaint, Dec. 21. Pass. No violations.

Sunoco Centerville, 520 Centerville Road, Dec. 21. Pass. Syrup spillage on the floor in the back room. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof in the walk-in cooler. Ham and egg and cheese sandwiches were held at 99 and 101 F, in the hot-hold cabinet, rather than 135 F or above as required. Gummies containing CBD and hemp food products in violation of FDA regulations. Wall/coving in the area between the soda machine and the cabinet is broken and in need of repair; repeat violation of 2021. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Twin Valley Coffee At Shady Maple Market, 1324 Main St., East Earl, Dec. 21. Pass. No violations.

Byers Butterflake Bakery, 44 W. Main St., Leola, Dec. 20. Pass. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator. Multiple fan guards in walk-in coolers need cleaning as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers. A food preparation bucket being stored directly on the floor. Pie crust machine leaking oil and needs repair. Multiple containers of cleaners and sanitizers were stored on the same shelf with food, equipment and single-service articles in the kitchen area.

Columbus Association, 1575 New Danville Pike, Dec. 20. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the bleach for the mechanical dishwasher. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the storage area. Old unused equipment stored in back storage area should be removed from food facility. Extreme clutter in the back storage room. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Efflorescence on the entire wall in the storage area, the wall is no longer easily cleanable. Peeling paint on the wall at the exit door. An I-beam running the length of the storage room with rust and paint peeling beneath the I-beam.

Dragon Hibachi And Sushi Buffet, 1858 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, Dec. 20. Pass. Soiled cardboard still being used to line shelves near the cookline. chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was again 5 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The hand-wash sink in the cooking area was again blocked by an opened box of mushrooms and a cart and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Fulton Elementary School, 225 W. Orange St., Dec. 20. Pass. No violations.

La Academia Partnership Charter School, 30 N. Ann St., Dec. 20. Pass. No violations.

Mr. Bill’s Fresh Seafood At Lancaster Central Market, 2 W. Grant St., Dec. 20. Pass. No violations.

Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen, 363 S. Seventh St., Akron, follow-up, Dec. 20. Pass. No violations.

Panda Garden Restaurant, 649 W. Main St., New Holland, Dec. 20. Pass. Bucket of food sauce stored directly on the floor in walk in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Green beans prepared on surfaces other than food contact surfaces with potential for contamination. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

The Spice & Tea Exchange Of Lancaster, 20 W. Orange St., Dec. 20. Pass. No violations.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 100 North Pointe Blvd., Dec. 19. Pass. Several containers of food stored in standing water inside the salad station cooler. Thermal labels or an irreversible registering thermometer for checking the final rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher was not available. The temperature was checked with the inspector’s calibrated thermometer and the mechanical dishwasher is operating at the correct sanitizing temperature. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the salad making area. Old food splatter on the underside of the small and large mixer, up inside three microwaves, and on the drip-tray of the stove at station 1. Water leaking from two areas beneath the disposal sink across from station three No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the bar area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover; previous violation Nov. 12, 2021. A food employee was touching bread — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands; previous violation Nov. 12, 2021.

Columbia Diner, 1725 Columbia Ave., Dec. 19. Pass.

Dash Alternative School, 630 Rockland St., Dec. 19. Pass. No violations.

Denver Fire Company, 425 Locust St., Denver, Dec. 19. Pass. No violations.

Edward Hand Middle School, 431 S. Ann St., Dec. 19. Pass. No violations.

George Washington Elementary School, 545 S. Ann St., Dec. 19. Pass. No violations.

Hokkaido Sushi & Hibachi, 1623 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, follow-up, Dec. 19. Fail. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. A box of cream cheese stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required; repeat violation. Paper towels were not available at the hand-wash sink near the mechanical dishwasher; repeat violation. Raw shell eggs stored above cream cheese in the walk-in cooler. A pot of egg yolks stored on top of sliced mushrooms in the bain-marie; repeat violation. A rice mix was held at 89 F, in a slow cooker in the kitchen, rather than 135 F or above as required; repeat violation. Mechanical ware-washing equipment with buildup of filth and food residue on top of it and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day; repeat violation. Tea pots, buckets, cloths, and dishes around the hand-wash sink near the tea area; repeat violation. The hand-wash sink in the back area was blocked by three pair of rubber gloves and an apron and not accessible at all times for employee use. The hand-wash sink in the tea area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by celery and lettuce in the sink; repeat violation. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.

Kim Porter At Denver Fire Company, 425 Locust St. Denver, Dec. 19. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Comm Travelers, 787 E. Ross St., Dec. 19. Pass. No violations.

Little Dutch Cafe, 3068 Lebanon Road, Manheim, change of owner, Dec. 19. Fail. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the bar area, kitchen area and restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Floors in the bar area and kitchen area is cracked and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. A hole in the ceiling near hand-wash sink in the kitchen area. Cracks on shielded light in the kitchen area and near ingredient storage area. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the bar area. The hand-wash sink in the bar area, kitchen area and restrooms do not have single-use towels, continuous towels, or air-drying device. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in bar area, but facility does not have a pest control program.

Milton Grove United Methodist Church, 2026 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, Dec. 19. Pass. No violations.

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, 455 S, Duke St., Dec. 19. Pass. No violations.

Schoeneck Fire Company, 125 N. King St., Denver, Dec. 19. Pass. No violations.

Simply From Scratch, 555 S. Water St., Dec. 19. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Experience, 301 Linden St., Columbia, Dec. 19. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Markets No. 277, 5 Swamp Road, Morgantown, Dec. 19. Pass. Chicken stored directly on the floor in walking cooler area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Oil storage equipment located in the kitchen area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation; cardboard used to catch oil from equipment. Dumpster lids open. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Two Cousins Pizza And Italian Ristorante, 1215 N. Reading Road, Stevens, Dec. 19. Pass. Assorted food containers were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Removed for cleaning. Ice machine and ice chute at soda station not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.