The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Dafno’s Italian Grille, 1190 W. Chocolate Ave., Nov. 22. Fail. Various foods are stored directly on the floor in the kitchen, walk in and freezer areas. Various foods, a refrigerated ready to eat time and temperature control for safety food, in the bain marie, and walk-in area, was not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than seven days. Food prep counters, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. An employee had a dirty wiping cloth hanging from his apron strings, being used for wiping, hand wiping and other tasks. Cooking equipment and floors, in the kitchen area, are encrusted with grease and soil accumulation. The shelf between cooking equipment has grease soaked cardboard on the shelves. Hoods equipment, in kitchen area, had an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, dripping grease on non-food contact surfaces. Employee was changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in between. Equipment being used in contact with food without being properly cleaned and sanitized prior to use. An employee was packing cooked spaghetti into bags on the ware wash counter with no prior cleaning and sanitizing. A colander of draining tuna was in the hand wash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. Outdoor storage area for waste is located next to the building and is creating a potential insect or rodent hazard for the food facility due to dirty used cans and debris against the building. Clams, crab meat and food in the bain marie area are stored open with no covering. The floor and wall juncture in the ware wash area is not coved.

Tru by Hilton, 204 Hillcrest Rd., Hershey, PA, 17033, Nov. 22. Pass. Prepackaged deli meat and cheese trays, located in the open-air refrigeration unit at guest services, were held at 47 degrees F for an unknown amount of time.

Wasabi Bistro, 1311 E. Chocolate Ave., Nov. 22. Pass. Corn starch, located in the dry storage area near the walk-in cooler, stored open with no covering. Several food ingredient storage containers, located throughout the food preparation areas, are not labeled with the common name of the foods. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was undetectable. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility in the storage areas at the rear of the facility due to instances of clutter (ex. old equipment, furniture) and walls and ceilings requiring repair (ex. missing ceiling tiles).

Snowfox Weis, 1130 Mae St., Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

Smoked Bar & Grill, 1201 W. Chocolate Ave., follow-up, Nov. 22. Pass. Various foods were held at 47 degrees F. Cooked brisket, a refrigerated, ready to eat time temperature control for safety food in the walk-in was beyond the seven-day use or sell by date. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Non-food contact surfaces are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Hood vents dripping grease over cooking equipment. Vents throughout the kitchen area have an accumulation of rust.

Subway at the Hershey Tanger Outlets, 67 Outlet Square, Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

Elizabethville Borough

Yo Momma’s Lunchbox, 215 Smith Ave., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Harrisburg City

Nyrees Restaurant, 321 N. 2nd St., opening, Nov. 23. Pass. Paper towel dispenser is empty at the hand wash sink in several areas. The hand wash sink in the prep area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.

Ray’s Cafe at PennDOT, 1101 S. Front St., Harrisburg, PA, 17101, Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Lower Paxton Township

Arby’s, 5101 Jonestown Rd., Nov. 24. Pass. The floors under cook line equipment are dirty and dusty. The exterior and interior of all refrigeration equipment is dirty and dusty. The fan guards of the walk-in cooler area are dirty and dusty. The clean food equipment or utensils in clean dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. There is water leaking at the hand washing faucet in the front counter area. Fly stick tape is in the kitchen area.

Boscov’s, 4600 Jonestown Rd., Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

McAllister’s Deli, 4401 Jonestown Rd. Suite 101, opening, Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

Rite Aid, 4999 Jonestown Rd., Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s, 5590 Allentown Blvd. Suite 150, complaint, Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

New Fangled Brew Works, 8001 Union Station Boulevard, Nov. 24. Pass. An open employee's beverage container and other various personal items, were observed in the kitchen area, a food preparation area. The caulking area of the ware-washing machine in the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, shows a build-up of black mold and pink slime, and is in need of cleaning. Fan guards of the walk-in cooler are dirty and dusty. Dish spray nozzle in the ware-washing area are dirty and dusty

Middle Paxton Township

The Manor at Mountainview, 2201 Fishing Creek Valley Rd., Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

Middletown Borough

Hops and Barley’s, 9 E. Main St., Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

Midtown Pizza, 442 E. Main St., follow-up, Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

Rescue Home Association, 600 S. Union St., Middletown, PA, 17057, Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

Susquehanna Township

Great Wall Restaurant Inc., 3852 Union Deposit Rd., non-routine special event, Nov. 26. Pass. Oven exhaust filters are saturated with grease. Grease dripping off filters and exhaust system structure. Several food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen, is not labeled with the common name of the food. The condition of the kitchen is greasy with dust covering most of the equipment and countertops. Floor in the kitchen area is made of tile. Some tiles are cracked with missing tile parts.

Rite Aid, 2604 Linglestown Rd., Nov. 26. Pass. There is dried milk residue on shelf where milk is stored. Black debris perhaps grease on the top shelf of the open display case where yogurt is stored. Boxes of Hershey's chocolate candy and M & M's stored directly on the floor in rear storage area.

Tree of Life Lutheran Church, 1492 Linglestown Rd., Nov. 26. Pass. No violations.

Hansel & Gretel School, 2206 Walnut St., Nov. 23. Pass. Bottom shelf of the two-door freezer is soiled with frozen food residue from a bag of blue berries that leaked out of the bag and froze onto the bottom shelf. Air conditioner mounted in the kitchen window has air gaps around perimeter which may allow insects access into the kitchen area.

Soul Burrito, 314 S. Progress Ave., Nov. 23. No violations.

HFC Pizza, 3828 Union Deposit Rd., Nov. 22. Fail. Oven exhaust filters had noticeable grease lying on the filters. Dead cockroaches found behind a small chest freezer. One live cockroach was on a table top can opener device. Manager's food safety certification has expired. Outside area contains crates, racks, old material and debris which may harbor pests. Kitchen floor has cracked and missing tiles which compromise the facility's ability to clean the floor. Rear external door was found open during inspection but screen door did not adequately protect facility because it had tears in the screen and was warped which prevented the screen from sealing off the opened area.

La Hori Kebab & Grill, 3840 Union Deposit Rd., Nov. 22. Fail. A food handler was using his bare hands to sprinkle a topping onto a ready to eat pan of food for the buffet line. Several cracked and missing floor tiles in the food prep area that creates gaps in the floor. Rear external door was found open during inspection but the screen door did not adequately protect the facility because it had tears in the screen and was warped which prevented the screen from sealing off the opened area. Hot hold food items were held at 125 degrees F. Large microwave in the kitchen was soiled on the inside walls and turntable and also soiled on the outside, especially the handle to open the door. Table top can opener's cutting blade, a food contact surface, had food residue on it. Band saw and blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Oven exhaust filters had noticeable grease lying on the filters. Dead cockroaches found behind a small chest freezer. Food ingredients such as spices and seasonings stored in large bins, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Cases of beverages were stored directly on the floor in the service area

Swatara Township

Red Lion Hotel Harrisburg East, 4751 Lindle Rd., Nov. 23. Pass. The interior and exterior of all refrigeration equipment, interior and exterior of all cook line and oven equipment, flooring under all cook line equipment and throughout the kitchen areas and fan guard covers in all the walk-in coolers and freezers are extremely dirty and dusty. Refrigerated, time and temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours is not being date marked.

Beulah Baptist Church, 100 Livingston St., Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

Captiol Diner, 800 Eisenhower Blvd., complaint, Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Hotel Indigo, 875 Eisenhower Blvd., Nov. 23. Pass. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee. Grease hoods above the cook line area of the food facility are extremely dirty and dusty.

McDonald’s, 850 Eisenhower Blvd., complaint, Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

