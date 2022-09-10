The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dover Township

Mad Radish Farm Stand, 1991 George St, Sept. 1, Pass, No violations.

Reardon Farm Stand, 1991 George St, Sept. 1, Pass. No violations.

Stoney-Lane Cattle LLC, 5615 Clearview Rd, Sept. 1, Pass. No violations.

Hellam Township

Henry’s Seafood, 5865 Lincoln Hwy, Aug. 30, Pass. No violations.

Jim Mack’s Ice Cream, 5745 Lincoln Highway, Aug. 30, Pass. Interior top of the microwave, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed flooring under equipment in the cooking area with an accumulation of grease and food. Observed raw wooden shelves used in the walk-in freezer for storage. Raw wood is an unapproved material due to it being an absorbent material. Observed coving under three-compartment sink falling off of wall and in need of repair. Observed raw hamburger stored above RTE foods in the reach-in cooler on the cookline. Observed underside of milkshake machines and soda fountain machine with sticky residue accumulation and not clean to sight and touch. Observed in use ice cream scooper stored in a container of water not held at 135°f.

Manchester Township

Wise Sauce, 22 Arsenal Rd, Sept. 2, Pass. No violations.

New Freedom Borough

Stop & Chill, 204 N Constitution Ave, Sept. 1, Pass. Unisex bathroom observed with no covered trash can.

Springettsbury Township

Applebee’s, 101 Northern Way, Complaint, Sept. 1, Pass. Grout between floor tiles throughout the kitchen has deteriorated and is no longer smooth and cleanable as required by the Food Code. Observed in the facility two live cockroaches and one dead cockroach in the door of mechanical components of hot holding units. Facility is actively working with pest management to control. Observed wheels of fryers located on cooks line with encrusted and solidified grease and soil accumulation.

Spring Garden Township

Lin’s Garden Chinese Restaurant, 964 S George St, Follow Up, Sept. 1, Pass. Can Opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Loose rubber door gaskets on three large deep chest freezer and one small chest freezer. Loose and broken hinges on three large deep chest freezer and one small deep chest freezer. Interior surface of equipment, chest freezer, is cracked and/or repaired with materials unapproved for food equipment

West York Borough

York Fish and Oyster Company, 1369 W Market St, Aug. 30, Pass. Facility is maintaining Shellstock tags for 90 days, but are not being dated from the time the container is emptied.

York City

The Copper Crust Company, 966 S George St, Aug. 31, Pass. Observed tongs stored hanging on oven door in the prep area. An open employee's beverage container was observed stored on top of a shelf above Baine Maria, a food preparation area.

York Township

Wendy’s, 2060 Springwood Rd, Aug. 31, Follow Up, Pass. Interior top of microwave in the prep area and interior of ice bin at fountain area in the drive-thur area, a food contact surface, was observed to have food, black-matter residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected.