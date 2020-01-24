The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.
Aunt Ruthie’s Gourmet Coffee & Tea, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Jan. 10. No violations.
Bird-in-Hand Farmers Market, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Jan. 10. No violations.
Country Lunch Basket, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, change of owner, Jan. 10. Nine pints of eggnog were offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded. Loose/torn rubber door gasket on the sandwich bain-marie unit.
Country Pit Beef, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 10. Wiping cloths near grill not being stored in sanitizer solution between uses. The curtain separating the back room and patio is stained and unclean. The linoleum floor in back room is torn and is no longer a smooth easily cleanable surface.
Hissho Sushi at Stauffer’s No. 32, 301 Rohrerstown Road, Jan. 10. No violations.
Isaac’s at Centerville, 245 Centerville Road, Jan. 10. Holes and corrosion in the floor of the walk-in cooler. Holes are beneath the legs of the shelving units.
Kings Meats, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 10. Operator is now selling packed peanut butter, sprinkles and fudge that do not contain any labeling. Reviewed label requirements for packaged items, ie., name, address, ingredients from most to least including subingredients and weight.
Lapp Valley Farm Stand 2, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, Jan. 10. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.
Pop’s Caramel Corn, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 10. Prepackaged popcorn and caramel corn labels do not contain the weight. Two rubber spatulas are frayed and gouged and are no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Paper towels found lining trays where utensils are drying.
Rachel’s Family Dining, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 10. In refrigerator, potato soup found cooling in a large covered pot rather than a shallow one. Noted: A blanket and pillow and a person sleeping in a loft above break room, which is not permitted in a food facility. Screen on door leading to the outside is torn and needs to be repaired to prevent vector entrance. Raw shell eggs stored above cut lettuce and wheat wraps in upright refrigerator. Large wall fan near stove contains an accumulation of static dust.
Riehl’s Produce, 2170 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Jan. 10. Facility using milk for cold drinks with expired sell-by date; discarded.
Riehl’s Quality Meats, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Jan. 10. Food facility freezing bacon, cheese burgers using reduced-oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan. Items removed from sale. Food facility person in charge not able to provide documentation that barbecue sauces and seasonings are from an approved source; items removed. Prepackaged items (cheese) are not labeled with ingredients and subingredients. Loose rubber door gaskets on the three door refrigeration unit.
S. Clyde Weaver, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Jan. 10. No violations.
Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill No. 3, 301 Rohrerstown Road, Jan. 10. Deli department: Sweet bologna, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, was datemarked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use and requires discarding. Bakery department: The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 165 F for stationary rack. The facility will use the large mechanical dishwasher in the hallway for the bakery until this unit is repaired. Employee personal items, pain medication, were on a shelf above the cake decorating table, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required. Two aerosol cans of electronic cleaner stored with plastic bags for food. Kitchen: The can opener blade, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. A working container of glass cleaner was stored on the same shelf with food equipment. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands.
Taco Bell No. 26252, 1340 Columbia Ave., Jan. 10. An ice buildup on the shelves and floor of the walk-in freezer. A working container of sanitizer was stored between single-service items on the shelf near the drive-thru.
The Corner Cafe, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 10. Wooden spoons are being used in food processing. Wood may not be used as a food contact surface. Prepackaged yogurt parfaits do not contain any labeling, i.e., ingredients from most to least including subingredients, name and address of business, allergens and weight. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Operator has 90 days to successfully complete an approved certified food manager course. Provide copy of certificate to department when received and post original in full public view.
AJ’s Surplus Grocery, 960 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Jan. 9. The water at the hand-wash sink in the produce preparation room is at very low pressure. Raw wood shelves in the bulk room are not nonabsorbent or easily cleanable. Raw shell eggs stored above cheese cubes and dill pickles in the customer display case. Prepackaged foods, cole slaw, potato salad, chicken salad, pizza dough balls, frozen cheese cake, frozen pretzel dogs, frozen onion rings, frozen french fries, are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts. Deli department: Old food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer. Some areas of the floor in aisle 1 and 2 are cracked and broken and no longer smooth and cleanable. A hole and breakage on the smoked meats cooler. Dock door and back exit door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.
Alice’s Diner, 1665 Lincoln Highway East, Jan. 9. Matting used as a floor covering in the walk-in cooler and the matting is torn and water is laying under the mat. Floor needs repaired. Old cardboard used as a covering on the base of the bulk food container cart, which is not an approved material.
BB’s Grocery Outlet, 581 Camargo Road, Quarryville, Jan. 9. No violations.
Black Olive Family Diner, 1506 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Jan. 9. Raw veal stored on the same tray with cooked meat in the walk-in cooler. Raw fish stored above pineapples and maraschino cherries in the reach-in cooler. A stainless steel bowl and rags in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. The hand-wash sink in the cooking area was blocked by a large table and not accessible at all times for employee use. Water leaking from the plumbing beneath the three-compartment sink. The lids of the outside dumpster were open at the time of the inspection. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the woman’s room to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food employee involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Mechanical warewashing equipment had a lime/calcium buildup inside. Old hardened food residue on the ham slicer blade. Many ceiling tiles missing in the basement, and need to be replaced.
Cracker Barrel No. 442, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Suite 1822, Jan. 9. Carryout boxes for food orders stored on the floor in the chemical store room; removed and discarded. Static dust accumulation on ceiling tiles and light fixture above chicken and salad prep tables. Dried food residue accumulation on the underside of two table top mixers; cleaned. The drain line from the ice holding bin at the soda fountain unit is repaired with duct tape, not an approved material.
Andy’s Market Inc., 353 Cherry St., Columbia, Jan. 8. Raw chicken stored above pork in the walk-in cooler. Cuts of beef stored above whole muscle pork in the walk-in cooler. Raw shell eggs stored above whole-muscle beef in the walk-in cooler. Ground pork stored above whole-muscle beef in the walk-in cooler. Prepackaged chicken salads, potato salad, red beet eggs, cole slaw and beef sticks are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof in the meat display case. The linoleum flooring in the walk-in cooler is torn and is exposing raw wood. The tile floor behind the meat counter is broken and some are missing. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (deli meats and cheeses), located in the customer display case, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. The lids of chest freezers in the basement are repaired with duct tape, which is not smooth and cleanable. Chemicals, shampoos and medications for retail sale displayed on shelving above candies.
Burger King No. 4084, 1408 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Jan. 8. Old food residue on the side and underside of the wrap holders. Dust accumulation on the tops of the touch screens, the brackets that hold the touch screens and the wires, all with a potential to contaminate food stored below. Exit door located in the dock area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. The floor/wall juncture in the dock area is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. Wall in the dock area has two holes and needs to be repaired. Food employee in the sandwich assembling area wearing a watch. Old unused equipment stored in dock area should be removed from food facility. Seven 1-ounce containers of fat-free milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. Some food containers (trays with handles) with residue buildup, greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Ice in the hand-wash sink in the back.
Candy*ology, 69B E. Main St., Lititz, Jan. 8. No violations.
John R. Bonfield Elementary School, 101 N. Oak St., Lititz, Jan. 8. No violations.
Martic Store, 561 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, Jan. 8. No violations.
Nino’s New York Style Pizza, 73 E. Main St., Lititz, Jan. 8. Metal spatulas, food contact surfaces, were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Flooring near ice machine is broken exposing brick and wood, which is no longer a clean and easily cleanable surface.
Rawlinsville Hotel and Restaurant, 3 Drytown Road, Holtwood, Jan. 8. No violations.
Turkey Hill No. 111, 701 N. Plum St., follow-up, Jan. 8. No violations.
Turkey Hill No. 170, 460 S Duke St., Jan. 8. No violations.
Turkey Hill No. 65, 5 W. Clay St., Jan. 8. No violations.
Walmart Super Center No. 2334, 2034 Lincoln Highway East, Jan. 8. Food employees in the bakery department, wearing bracelets and watches. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Static dust accumulation on the condensing unit fan covers and ceiling in the dairy walk-in cooler.
Wheatland Distributors, 1701 Columbia Ave., Jan. 8. No violations.
Bron’s Deli, 34 W. Market St., Marietta, Jan. 7. Cigarettes, matches and a lighter found on the shelf in the food preparation area in the back during the inspection. The certified food manager involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover. Raw shell eggs stored above cooked turkey in the walk-in cooler. Prepackaged food, grab-n-go meals, meatballs, biscuits, chicken salad, frozen soups, are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight or distributed-by statement.
C Town Mini Market, 451 E. King St., Jan. 7. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the walk-in freezer; repeat violation; corrected on-site. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food, located in the deli department and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened; corrected on-site. Floor tiles missing at the entrance to the butcher area. The floor is not durable, smooth, nonporous, or nonabsorbent; repeat violation.
China Wok, 345 Comet Drive, Millersville, Jan. 7. Metal sheet trays lined with facility menu paper, not an approved material, used to cool cooked egg rolls. Dried residue in the tilt mixer and not clean to sight and touch; cleaned. An insect control device (fly strip) located above prep table with potential to contaminate food. Wet wiping cloths in food prep area not being stored in sanitizer solution.
Clay Elementary School, 250 Clay School Road, Ephrata, Jan. 7. No violations.
Crispus Attucks, 407 Howard Ave., Jan. 7. No violations.
Frans Little Italy, 2141 River Road, Bainbridge, Jan. 7. Torn rubber door gaskets on the sandwich unit. Employee personal items, vitamins and headache pain medications were in the food preparation area with equipment, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required.
Fulton Elementary School, 51 Fulton St., Ephrata, Jan. 7. A couple of knives in utensil drawer, food contact surfaces, were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.
Gingrich’s Food Market, 216 W. Hill St., Bainbridge, Jan. 7. Raw chicken thawing above raw beef in the walk-in cooler. Raw shell eggs stored above almond milk in the walk-in cooler. Old food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer.
Glenwood Foods LLC, 1614 Division Highway, Ephrata, Jan. 7. Prepackaged gluten-free cookies in freezer do not contain any ingredient information on label. Back prep room hand-wash sink is being used for multiple purposes as indicated by a knife and a warewashing cloth in sink.
Highland Elementary School, 99 Highland Ave., Ephrata, Jan. 7. No violations.
Lancaster County Youth Intervention, 235 Circle Ave., Jan. 7. No violations.
Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, Jan. 7. No violations.
Sugar Plums and Tea, 403 Bank Barn Road, Jan. 7. Torn rubber door gasket on the triple door refrigeration unit.
Turkey Hill No. 171, 410 E. Chestnut St., Jan. 7. Provide thermometer in rear room reach-in unit. Need to post current ServeSafe Certificate in public view.
Turkey Hill No. 305, 301 Linden St., Unit 7, Columbia, Jan. 7. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the back to remind food employees to wash their hands. Water dripping from the plumbing beneath the hand-wash sink in the back.
Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant and Smorgasbord, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, complaint, Jan. 6. No violations.
Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster-Kitchen, 229 W. Lemon St., Jan. 6. No violations.
Chesterbrook Academy Preschool, 417 W. Frederick St., Jan. 6. No violations.
Chick-Fil-A, 2467 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Jan. 6. No violations.
Culinary Services By Chef Oliver, 241 W. Lemon St., Jan. 6. No violations.
Esh’s Discount Grocery, 103 Carriage Drive, Gordonville, Jan. 6. No violations.
First Presbyterian Church-Kitchen, 140 E. Orange St., Jan. 6. No violations.
Golden Corral, 2291 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Jan. 6. No violations.
McDonald’s Restaurant, 210 W. King St., complaint, Jan. 6. No violations.
Pizza Hut No. 023034, 1642 Old Philadelphia Pike, complaint, Jan. 6. Static dust accumulation on the fan covers of the walk-in cooler condensing units; repeat Dec. 10. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair with water leaking at the hand-wash sink in the men’s restroom. Ice accumulation on the condensing unit piping and on the floor of the walk-in freezer; repeat Dec. 10.
Pop ‘n Dough, 245 Bloomfield Drive, Suite 106, Lititz, change of owner, Jan. 6. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Spatulas contain a slight opening where base and handle meet and cannot be easily sanitized. Sticks used to poke holes in donuts are raw wood at the ends and are not smooth and easily cleanable. Unfinished wooden spoons, which are not smooth and easily cleanable surfaces, are being used for mixing icing. Dough hooks hanging low above wash compartment of the three-bay sink with the potential of being contaminated from dirty water.
Sharp Shopper, 1041 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, Jan. 6. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink in bulk packaging room was 0 ppm rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions.
Udder Choice Inc., 1812 W. Main St., Ephrata, Jan. 6. Internal temperature of of toasted cheese burgers in bain-marie measured 56 F or 46 F rather than 41 F or less or as required; voluntarily discarded. Several stored rubber spatulas with edges that are no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Food employee at front counter preparing food wearing a watch. In walk-in refrigerator, chili found to have been cooled in a deep metal container, which is not an approved method.
Wawa Food Market No. 275, 2126 Lincoln Highway East, Jan. 6. No violations.