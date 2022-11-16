The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Jonestown Borough

Hershey NE KOA, 11 Lickdale Rd, Nov. 7, Pass. Assorted food was held at 44 °F, in the walk-in cooler, rather than 41°F or below as required. The only food in the cooler at the time of inspection was milk (45°F acceptable) and shredded cheese that has to be 41°F or below as required. It will be voluntarily discarded. The refrigeration unit will be evaluated and serviced as needed, and the results emailed to the inspector. Litter and debris under and around equipment and shelving. Fume hood edges and fire suppression heads not wiped down allowing for potential contamination during cooking. Assorted containers were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Meat slicer not thoroughly cleaned after use. Ice machines are not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Mouse droppings observed in multiple locations upstairs and downstairs in the facility indicating rodent activity.

Lebanon City

McDonalds, 1202 Maple St, Nov. 7, Pass. No violations.

The Aegean Table, 849 Oak St, Nov. 9, Pass. One container of food lids was observed to have a small amount of debris in it. Corrected.

Sydney Roasting Co, 720 Quentin Rd, Nov. 9, Pass. One item was past the expiration date. Discarded. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Food utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. Removed.

Divas Have to Eat, 35 S 8th, Nov. 10, Pass. No violations.

North Cornwall Township

Mick’s All American Pub, 105 Springwood Dr, Nov. 8, Pass. Assorted food containers and utensils were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. PREVIOUS VIOLATION 5/3/2022. Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in the dish and prep areas, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). PREVIOUS VIOLATION 5/3/2022

North Lebanon Township

Price Rite, 2331 Lebanon Valley Mall, Nov. 8, Pass. No violations.

Palmyra Bowling, 1218 Main St, Nov. 9, Pass. Food employees observed in prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Assorted food containers on the drying shelves were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Items were removed and washed again. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

Palmyra Borough

Palmyra VFW Memorial Post, 232 E Main St, Nov. 7, Pass. Food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests from control devices frequently, as evidenced by observed old mouse in pest control devices in the back area.

World War Memorial Association, 975 E Main St, Nov. 7, Pass. Assorted containers were observed on the storage shelf to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Non-food contact surfaces such as shelves and equipment not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Gary’s Bar, 8 W Main St, Nov. 9, Pass. No violations.

Richland Borough

South Londonderry Township

American Legion Post #831, 155 Palmyra Rd, Nov. 8, Pass. Plastic food containers are cracked and not able to be properly cleaned. Removed for disposal. Mesh filters being used on fume hood, allowing grease to drip onto food during preparation. Ice machine by kitchen not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.