The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Annville Township

Lebanon Valley College Alan Mund College Ctr, E Sheridan Ave, Nov. 16, Pass. Assorted containers and utensils were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Ice machines are not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Observed cleaned food equipment and/or utensils in prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Cleona Borough

Giant Food, 481 W Penn Ave, Nov. 15, Pass. Assorted food containers were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Exposed food preparation observed in deli area under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination. Observed clean food containers in the produce area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

Heidelberg Township

Franklin House Tavern, 101 N Market St, Nov. 14, Pass. Evidence of towel drying (fibers) on cleaned food containers. Removed and washed again. Food contact surface of the ice bucket is not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. Floor in the bar area is cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Exposed food preparation observed in the prep area under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination. Presence of mold inside the ice machine.

Lebanon City

Albright Care Services of Lebanon, 113 S 9th St, Nov. 15, Pass. No violations.

Javi Restaurant, 42 S 8th, Nov. 15, Pass. Facility is using single-service deli containers for scoops instead of durable scoops with a handle. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the prep area. Wall behind the 3-compartment sink has deteriorated and has turned black. It needs to be repaired with a material that can withstand water. Garbage on the ground and obsolete equipment on the exterior is providing a harborage area for rodents and other pests. The exterior of dry ingredient containers, non-food contact surfaces are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Wall behind the prep table is splattered with old food residue. Observed clean food equipment in prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

Mama Huana, 39 9th St, Nov. 15, Pass. Facility is using single-service deli containers for scoops instead of durable scoops with a handle. Two spoons, food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Containers of utensils need to be cleaned more frequently. Electrical outlet by the 3-compartment sink is missing a cover and is required to be a GFCI type of outlet. Most breakers in the panel box are not labeled. Several food items requiring datemarking, in the prep area, were marked, but they were beyond the date which required them to be discarded. The surface of the shelf on the lower level of a prep table has deteriorated and can no longer be properly cleaned. It should be replaced or covered with a protective material. Basement area next to the food storage/equipment storage/walk-in cooler, is filled with excessive rubbish that needs to be removed from the facility.

Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, 440 Plaza Dr, Nov. 15, Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Game Zone, 1224 Cumberland St, Nov. 16, Pass. A barrier shall be installed next to the handwashing sink to prevent contamination of prep tables and equipment. Interior of the microwave, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Toilet room does not have a self-closing door. One working container in prep area, used for storing cleaner taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical and one spray bottle of water was not labeled. Paper towel dispenser is missin at the handwash sink in the prep area.

Myerstown Borough

Myerstown VFW Post, 410 W Main Ave, Nov. 15, Pass. No violations.

North Cornwall Township

Burger King, 2040 W Cumberland St, Nov. 15, Pass. A couple containers were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Isaac’s Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 119 Springwood Dr, Nov. 16, Pass. Assorted food containers on the drying shelf were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Removed and cleaned. PRIOR VIOLATION 05/17/2022. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

North Londonderry Township

Arby’s Restaurant, 91 N Londonderry Sq, Nov. 14, Pass. Observed temperature probes used in the ovens for roast beef cooking, stored in direct contact to a wall not clean and sanitized. Multiple non-food contact surfaces throughout the facility (wall at ware-washing area) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Flooring tiles are missing or damaged. Cove molding tiles are missing, damaged and or repaired with expandable foam adhesive creating non-easily cleanable surfaces. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity around floor drains.

Palmyra Borough

Filling Station, 320 W Main St, Nov. 17, Pass. No violations.