The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Annville Township

HAJ PAJ Catering, 227 W Main St, Nov. 21, Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay ware wash sink was 50-100 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions.

East Cumberland

McDonalds, 757 E Cumberland St, Nov. 22, Pass. A pipe leaking at the used oil tank was causing spilled oil on the side of the tank and on the floor at the bottom of the tank.

Lebanon City

Dominican Grocery Store, 200 Lehman St, Nov. 22, Pass. Observed one clear plastic food storage container that was broken. PIC discarded the container. The door to the food prep area and the door to the walk-in cooler, both non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The bottom of a container of clean food utensils, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch and was very wet. Cleaned.

Ideal Food Basket, 640 N 7th St, Nov. 22, Pass. Food and non-food items, such as paint and ice melt products were stored together in the basement. The fan covers on the evaporator in the walk-in cooler, non-food contact surfaces, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Exterior areas of the facility on the north and east sides of the building are not being maintained. Trash and leaves are scattered on the ground. Continued violations will result in tickets and/or citations from the City of Lebanon. The grease trap in the basement and sump pump area are not being properly maintained. There is a foul odor in the area and sewer flies are present. Rice is spilled onto the floor pallets at several areas in the basement; this is an attractant for pests. Facility has a pest control program, but no one at the facility is properly monitoring the program as evidenced by three exterior bait stations piled into one corner of a loading dock. Observed distressed merchandise in the basement area, not clearly segregated from other food, utensils and equipment as required.

North Cornwall Township

Grocery Outlet, 1301 Quentin Rd, Nov. 21, Pass. No violations.