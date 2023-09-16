The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Lawn Travel Plaza, 258 Milepost Westbound Turnpike, PO Box 289, Lawn, September 8. Pass. Food employee observed in the front food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Food storage container on shelf was observed to have old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Ice chute at the soda dispenser was observed to have mold and was not clean to sight and touch.

Mays Wok Chinese Cuisine Inc, 181 S. Lancaster St. Jonestown, September 8. Pass. Walk-in refrigerator fan guards are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust.

The Grind Café, LLC, 35 S. 8th St. Lebanon, September 8. Pass. Food Employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. Manager of the facility should verify that all employees are trained on this requirement. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the facility.

Artsy Gourmet, 35 S. 8th St. Lebanon, September 7. Pass. No violations.

Baked With A Twist, 35 S. 8th St. Lebanon, Opening, September 7. Pass. No violations.

Lucky's Pizzeria, 757 W. Main St. Palmyra, September 7. Pass. Food employees observed in the front food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, or hats. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods (pizzas) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Observed deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Ice chute was observed to have mold and was not clean to sight and touch.

Neighborhood Convenience Store, 671 W. Main St. Palmyra, September 7. Fail. Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the restroom.

New Covenant Christian School, 452 Ebenezer Rd. Lebanon, September 7. Pass. No violations.

Red's Cupcakery, LLC, 35 S. 8th St. Lebanon, Opening, September 7. Pass. No violations.

Super Sang, 35 S. 8th St. Lebanon, September 7. Pass. No violations.

Restaurant Latino, 42 S. 8th St. Lebanon, Opening, September 6. Pass. The cartons of take-out type of containers are stored on the floor in the basement. These items need to be stored 6" off of the floor on shelves or racks. One light cover in the food prep area has several cracks and sections missing. Beans and dessert, potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the reach-in refrigerator in the service area, are not being date marked. The lower shelves of two prep tables are deteriorated and can no longer be cleaned. A container of utensils had food debris and deteriorated limes in it. It also had a non-food tool in it. The interior of the microwave is not clean. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Specific items observed were the handle of a small refrigerator, the interior bottom surface of the small refrigerator, a shelf containing seasonings and the exterior of the seasoning containers. Observed clean food equipment below the steam table, stored uncovered or not inverted. Corrected. Front door located in the front service area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. One reach-in refrigerator is dripping condensate into the bottom of the unit. There is rubbish in the basement and near the back door that needs to be removed from the facility.

The DTL, 734 Cumberland St. Lebanon, September 6. Pass. The lower shelves of two prep tables are deteriorated and can no longer be properly cleaned. The shelves should either be replaced or covered with a material that can be cleaned. The inside of the microwave and a bus tub of clean lids, both food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. Observed clean food equipment in the prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Two sets of lights in the kitchen are not fully functioning and providing the proper intensity of light. One working container in prep area, used for storing chemicals or cleaners taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical. Employee emptied container. Over-the-counter medicines and similar items were stored next to food items. Removed to another more suitable location.

The Gin Mill, 324 E. Cumberland St. Lebanon, September 6. Pass. Observed two deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. One small food container on the clean container shelf and one container with utensils, both food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. Observed clean plastic food containers in the prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Corrected. Working containers in prep area, used for storing chemicals/cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Corrected.

Stop And Chill, 259 S. 6th St. Lebanon, September 5. Pass. Observed a cardboard box that was no longer completely clean, being used for new food packaging. One clean food pan on the shelf was observed to have a small amount of food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected.