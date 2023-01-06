The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Coffee And Cream, 101 N. Front St., Lititz, complaint, Dec. 29. Pass. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers. Quiche and cream chipped beef, a refrigerated ready-to-at time/temperature control for safety food, held in the two-door cooling unit, was not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard- or use-by date of no more than seven days and requires discarding.

Martin’s Country Market, 1717 W. Main St., Ephrata, Dec. 29. Pass. Milk was beyond the manufacture’s date; milk was disposed of. A working container of sanitizer was stored on the same shelf with equipment and single-service articles in the deli and bakery areas. Food employees in deli and seafood area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats and beard covers. Fan guards in the walk-in coolers had an accumulation of dust and dirt on contact surfaces.

Mastersonville Fire Company Kitchen, 2121 W. Meadow View Road, Manheim, Dec. 29. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 23287, 990 Lititz Pike, Lititz, complaint, Dec. 29. Pass. No violations.

Capricio’s, 303 Airport Drive, Smoketown, Dec. 28. Pass. Food employee (owner) involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (deli ham, turkey and capicola), located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (assorted pizzas) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

Tabarek Al-Hana, 798C New Holland Ave., follow-up, Dec. 29. Pass. Prepackaged pastries, beef, goat, feta cheese, coffee beans, peas, legumes and nuts are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement; prior violation Dec. 29, 2021. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in the back storage area and the meat room. Rodent feces on food equipment on the bottom shelf and on the floor. Deeply scored cutting boards, across from the bandsaw, not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 253, 1501 Manheim Pike, Dec. 29. Pass. Trash, dead leaves and debris on the dumpster pad inside the corral. Single-service, single-use articles (clear, hinged lid containers) stored in the storage area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. The dumpster doors open when not in use. Chemicals being stored in the customer area on shelving above food equipment: paper plates, drinking cups and food wrap. A crate of raw shell eggs stored on top of a crate of iced tea in the walk-in cooler. Prepackaged muffins are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Prepackaged muffins are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement. Static dust on the exhaust above the pizza oven. Static dust on the fan guards and wall in the walk-in cooler. Spillage on the racks and trays beneath the gallons of ice teas in the “open air” cooler. The back door leading to the dumpster area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

King’s Kountry Store, 274 Newport Road, Leola, Dec. 28. Pass. No violations.

Leola Pizza, 23 W. Main St., Leola, Dec. 28. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Fan guards in walk-in cooler need cleaning as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air. Packaged food, in the freezer area, is a packaged food possibly subject to water entry and is stored in direct contact with ice. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. A working container of cleaner and vitamins was stored on the same shelf with equipment and single-service articles in the kitchen area.

Next Door Food Store, 644 Main St., Ephrata, type 2 follow-up, Dec. 28. Fail. Outside, on sides and behind facility on the ground, wood, old tires and some trash that needs to be removed from premises. Toilet is not being cleaned as often as necessary and is in need of repair. CBD gummies contained an unapproved additive. Such products are under Food and Drug Administration regulations and CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. The hand-wash sink in the food and equipment storage area was blocked by mop bucket and not accessible at all times for employee use. Floor tiles are missing exposing sub floor behind counter in front of cigarette display. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw bacon stored above drinks in cooler-door. Cartons of raw eggs are situated on shelf in walk-in cooler above ready-to-eat foods. Covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins and regular waste receptacle not provided in bathroom. Wall in bathroom that is open and exposing insulation, creating a harborage area for pests and it is not a smooth and easily cleanable surface

Panera Bread No. 710, 2092 Fruitville Pike, Dec. 28. Pass. A half-gallon of skim milk used for drinks beyond the sell-by date. Butter and coffee creamer were held at 61 F, in the side prep room in the Pepsi cooler, rather than 41 F or below as required. Temperature-control-for-safety foods are not permitted to be stored in the cooler until it maintains the proper cold hold temperature of 41 F or colder. Mechanical dishwasher with a build-up of filth and crumbs on top of it. Old food residue inside metal food containers and two scoops stored as clean. Black and pink residue up inside and on the inner walls of the ice maker. Debris, food crumbs and food equipment on the floor beneath the mechanical dishwasher. A sticky, residue build-up on the underside of the self-service soda machine and in the bottom cabinet beneath the soda machine. Crumb debris on and inside trays where plasticware is stored.

Pizza Hut, 900 Hanover St., Elizabethtown, follow-up, Dec. 28. Pass. No violations.

Ruby Tuesday No. 5209, 1294 Millersville Pike, follow-up, Dec. 28. Pass. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers. Black, static dust on two vents above the “make-line.”

Casa Huerta, 1 S. State St., Ephrata, opening, Dec. 27. Pass. No violations.

Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, 733 Church St., Mount Joy, Dec. 27. Pass. No violations.

Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, 1050 Main St., Mount Joy, Dec. 27. Fail. Food handler (cook) wearing a watch on his wrist; prior violation Aug. 26, 2020. Two opened employee beverage containers in kitchen area above grill area. Lunch meats and other prepped food products, refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods, were not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard- or use-by date of no more than seven days and require discarding; this was throughout the facility; prior violation June 23, 2021. Facility did not have on hand quaternary ammonium test strips used to determine adequate sanitizer concentrations. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the new addition food prep located. Fly strip hanging in food prep area; corrected. Three deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required at the kitchen area and salad ice cream room. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking under hot holding unit. Peeling paint on ceiling tiles above dishes at the dishwasher area. Walls, floors and behind food equipment in the two kitchen areas of the food facility are extremely dirty with old food residue splatters and in need of cleaning. Two working containers of chlorine bottles were stored on the same shelf with food ingredients in kitchen area and ingredient storage area; prior violation Sept. 17, 2021. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the Pennsylvania Food Code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection. Shell stock tags for oysters are not maintained at the facility for 90 days from the date the container is emptied. Clean food equipment (pots) and utensils in clean dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Clean food utensils in kitchen area, stored uncovered or not inverted. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Old food splatter in the interior of two microwaves in the kitchen area.

Meadow Creek Barbecue Supply, 140 W. Main St., New Holland, Dec. 27. Pass. Food facility person in charge not able to provide documentation that pork intestines are from an approved source; product removed from shelves. Box of beef stored directly on the floor in walk in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Fan guards in the walk in cooler needs cleaning as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by a table and not accessible at all times for employee use.