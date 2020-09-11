The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Burger King, 330 Rohrerstown Road, complaint, Aug. 28. No violations.

Burger King No. 4084, 1408 Lititz Pike, complaint Aug. 28. No violations.

Dutch Lanes Lunch Room, 4311 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, Aug. 28. Thermometer in back refrigerator is inaccurate by 6 F.

MYAA Veterans of Foreign Wars Snack Bar, Spruce Road, Mountville, Aug. 28. No violations.

Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen, 363 S. Seventh St., Akron, Aug. 28. A residue on ice machine deflector plate. Ice scoop stored on top of unclean ice machine.

Our Town Brewery, 252 N. Prince St., opening, Aug. 28. No violations.

St, John’s Herr Estate, 200 Luther Lane, Columbia, Aug. 28. The battery of the disc thermometer for the mechanical dishwasher was not functioning. The mechanical dishwasher temperature was checked with the inspector’s calibrated thermometer. The dishwasher is achieving the required sanitizing temperature. A small amount of old food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer. A pump bottle of hand sanitizer stored on the end of the service table near crackers and condiments and food equipment in the food preparation area.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 039, 106 S. Seventh St., Akron, Aug. 28. No violations.

Oola Bowls, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, Aug. 27. Deeply scored bain-marie cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Boscov’s Department Store, 800 Park City Center, Aug. 27. No violations.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 100 North Pointe Blvd., Aug. 27. Several cracked, loose, and missing tiles throughout the cooking area especially at the cook line. There is standing water beneath the tiles creating a noxious odor. When tiles are stepped on water shoots out from beneath them. There are missing tiles beneath equipment. Grout has eroded from some areas of the floor at the cook line. Floors are scheduled to be repaired.

Drumore Estate, 331 Red Hill Road, Pequea, Aug. 27. No violations.

Papa John’s, 705 W. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, Aug. 27. No violations.

Presto Pasta, 48 N. Broad St., Lititz, Aug. 27. Thermometer for ensuring proper temperatures of food is not available. Food handler wearing a bracelet. Food utensils stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 F or higher.

Reiff’s Farm Market, 2902 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, complaint Aug. 27. Prepackaged donuts do not contain ingredient information on label including subingredients and allergens.

Sukho Thai Restaurant, 398 Harrisburg Ave., Aug. 27. No violations.

Udder Choice Inc., 1812 W. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, Aug. 27. No violations.

Whiff Roasters, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, Aug. 27. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Zig’s Bakery & Cafe, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, Aug. 27. No violations.

Ajay’s Mini Market, 300 E. Main St., Terre Hill, Aug. 26. Packages of gummy bears made with CBD oil, which is not an approved substance, are being sold; removed from sale.

Auntie Anne’s (PA No. 203) MFF3, 108 Buckingham Lane, Gordonville, Aug. 26. No violations.

Bella Italia Pizza and Grill, 1255 Reading Road, Bowmansville, follow-up, Aug. 26. No violations.

Dollar General No. 16233, 2001 Lancaster Pike, Peach Bottom, Aug. 26. No violations.

Dollar General Store No. 220, 17 E. State St., Quarryville, Aug. 26. No violations.

Faith Outreach Center, 475 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, Aug. 26. Raw shell eggs stored on shelf above drinks in the reach-in cooler.

Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, 1050 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Aug. 26. Heavy accumulation of grease behind under and around all equipment on the cook line. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — pipe leaking at the two-bay prep sink. Cook wearing a watch on his wrist. Lunch meats and other prepped food products, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food was not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than seven days, and requires discarding. Three squeeze bottles of a blue liquid not labeled with a common name. A grill cleaner stored on a shelf beside food products.

Hayloft Ice Cream, 95 Groffdale Road, Leola, complaint, Aug. 26. No violations.

Highland of Donegal Golf Club, 650 Pinkerton Road, Mount Joy, Aug. 26. Lunch meats, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the walk-in cooler, was not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than seven days, and requires discarding. Raw chicken in a stainless steel pan stored above drinks in the walk-in cooler. Fan guards in walk-in cooler with accumulation of static dust. Interior of microwave in kitchen not clean to sight and touch.

McCleary’s Public House, 130 W. Front St., Marietta, Aug. 26. Food employee towel drying utensils and food equipment after cleaning. A bottle of allergy medicines stored above a prep table in the prep room. In-use knives stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. In a nonworking reach-in cooler, a bag of strawberries has leaked, causing red sticky residue on on the bottom of the cooler. Handles of three spatulas melted, making them no longer in good condition or smooth and easily cleanable. A spray bottle of sanitizer with no label. Bottles of hand sanitizer and other spray bottle of yellow chemical store above and beside equipment and food. Salmon and tuna in reduced-oxygen packaging that was being thawed without opening the packaging or immediately cooking once thawed on the cook line and in the walk-in cooler.

Strasburg Market Place, 214 Hartman Bridge Road, Strasburg, follow-up, Aug. 26. No violations.

Subway No. 4333, 1581 Manheim Pike, Aug. 26. Static dust on the air-intake vent to the oven. A grease buildup on the vent above the oven. A leak beneath the food preparation sink. The discharge pipe beneath the food preparation sink is coated in slime. A box of green peppers stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. An ice buildup in the walk-in freezer coming from the cooling unit.

The Fridge LLC, 534 N. Mulberry St., Aug. 26. No violations.

Walk-O-Taco, 6460 Lemon St., East Petersburg, nonroutine special event, Aug. 26. One fan in the prep area, a nonfood contact surface, is not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Woodland All American Jerky Co. MFF2, 155 Snyder Road, Mount Joy, Aug. 26. No violations.

88 Chinese Express, 31 N. Queen St., Aug. 25. No violations.

Bill’s Produce, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, Aug. 25, Bagged kale chopped salad mix with chopped lettuce in the mix in the front isle area was held at 75 F rather than 41 F or below as required.

Brian Nissly Snack Stand, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5 & 1, Manheim, Aug. 25. No violations.

Domino’s Pizza, 1611 Manheim Pike, Aug. 25. No violations.

Finks French Fry Stand, Aug. 25. No violations.

Hamid’s Fresh Produce, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, Aug. 25. No violations.

Harvest Moon Bagel Co., 47 N. Queen St., Aug. 25. No violations.

Herr’s Fruit Farm, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, Aug. 25. No violations.

Lancaster Asian Center, 2060 Bennett Ave., Aug. 25. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw shell eggs stored above bottled drinks in the walk-in cooler. Raw shell eggs stored above cooked eggs in the customer self-service case. Raw chicken stored above pork in the display counter. Prepackaged vegetables, fruit, dried fruits, and assorted meats and fish are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed-by statement. Thirty water-stained ceiling tiles in the customer area. Shellstock (large and small clams and oysters) located in the display case did not have identification tags attached to the container. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution in the sanitizer bucket was in excess of 400 ppm rather than 50-100 ppm as required. A brown, residue build-up on the floor and beneath shelves of the meat walk-in cooler. The faucet of the hand-wash sink leaks and cannot be turned off. An insect control device (fly strips) located in the seafood, meat and warehouse with potential to contaminate food, equipment and/or utensils. Two doors located in the warehouse of the food facility have a gap and do not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Webbing and dead insects in the corners and ceiling area of the warehouse. Warehouse: A bottle of industrial cleaner stored above opened boxes of ginger. A can of turpentine stored above single-service to-go containers. Wet wiping cloths in seafood, meat department not being stored in sanitizer solution. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration.

Norm’s Soft Pretzels, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, Aug. 25. The interior of ice bin at the soda fountain area with black buildup. Equipment with old food residue on the interior of the upright cooler door gasket, interior of minifridge at front counter area. Pipe under two-bay sink leaking.

Potato Express, 705 Graystone Road, rear midway, Manheim, Aug. 25. Food utensils in prep area stored in a container of water, which is not maintained at 135 F. Inside bottom of bain-marie with old sticky residue.

Renaissance Pastry, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. No violations.

Retherford Produce, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, Aug. 25. No violations.

Rocky Springs Entertainment Center, 1495 Millport Road, Aug. 25. Dark moist residue on the deflector plate of the ice machine; cleaned.

Sonic Drive-in No. 5785, 2223 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Aug. 25. No violations.

Stoltzfus Bakery at Root’s Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, Aug. 25. No violations.

Stoudt’s Orchards, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, Aug. 25. No violations.

Subway, 1322 Lititz Pike, complaint, Aug. 25. Deeply scored cutting boards on the front service area not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Turkey Hill No. 324, 168 Toddy Drive, East Earl, Aug. 25. Open food and utensils are not being protected in the presence of flies in the facility. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A gloved employee touching mask and needed prompting to wash hands and change gloves. Utensil drawer contains crumbs and needs a cleaning. Top of knife holder near fryer contains a powdery substance and needs to be cleaned routinely. A brown coating in both hand-wash sinks located in prep area, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Ice scoop, a food contact surface, stored on top of unclean ice machine. A residue in some soda machine nozzles. Can opener blade contained encrusted food remnants. A stored knife not clean to sight or touch. Dumpster pad contains a heavy accumulation of trash and dirt. Ceiling tile over sanitizer compartment of three-bay sink is water-stained and in poor condition. In outdoor walk-in cooler, water is leaking through ceiling. Measures need to be taken to control flies that were in the facility. Floors throughout the facility including walk-in coolers are extremely dirty and need a thorough cleaning. Flour mixture used for breading raw chicken and held at ambient temperature is not being sifted nor refrigerated between uses; discarded. Exposed light bulbs in open menu board located in food prep area are neither shielded nor coated. A heavy accumulation of grease on hood baffles.

Walnut Spring Orchard, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, Aug. 25. No violations.

Auntie Anne’s No. 221, 890 E. Main St., Ephrata, Aug. 24. Food is unprotected in the presence of flies. One stored knife that was not clean to sight and touch.

Brass Eagle Restaurant & Bar, 5275 Lincoln Highway East, Gap, complaint, Aug. 24. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in, is not being date-marked; repeat from 2016 and 2018.

Clean Eatz, 1876 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 24. Raw shell eggs stored above shredded cheese and pepperoni in the walk-in cooler. Single-service, single-use articles (plastic to-go containers) stored in the food preparation area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

CVS Pharmacy No. 8495, 2363 Oregon Pike, Aug. 24. Emergency door located in the warehouse of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Ceiling tiles missing in the warehouse and need to be replaced.

D& B’z Foods MFF3, 5386 Strasburg Road, Gap, Aug. 24. No violations.

Dragon Hibachi and Sushi Buffet, 1858 Fruitville Pike, type 2 follow-up, Aug. 24. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed.

Eby’s GeneraL Store Inc., 1009 Martindale Road, Aug. 24. Cleaned and sanitized utensils located in are the kitchen stored with food contact surfaces exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees. Holes in linoleum flooring exposing wood on deli floor behind counter. Rust spots and some peeling on walk-in cooler ceiling. Some deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Ephrata Beverage, 36 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Aug. 24. Quat test strips are damp and discolored and no longer accurate.

Home2Suites, 21 Quarry Ridge Drive, Ephrata, opening, Aug. 24. No violations.

P & J Pizza, 22 E. High St., Elizabethtown Aug. 24. In-use knives stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. In-use tongs store on the door handle of the oven this is an area that could cause contamination to the tongs once the door is opened. Souffle cups being used as a scoop, and the cup being left inside the product. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the prep area. Throughout the facility in around and under all equipment with an accumulation of grease, dust and old food debris. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Trash receptacles used inside the food facility extremely soiled, dirty, sticky and attracting insects. Tomato sauce was hot held at 129 F instead of the 135 F or above as required. Microwave door missing door handle making it not smooth and easily cleanable. Walk-in cooler door that doesn’t seal tightly.

Samuel and Ruth Lapp, 5341 White Oak Road, Paradise, Aug. 24. No violations.

Springville Foods, 5450 Friendship Lane, Kinzers, Aug. 24. A section of the wall in the walk-in cooler with exposed bare wood and insulation. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the deli case. Food facility is using an approved nonpublic water system, but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability.

St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, Aug. 24. More than five gnats around a trash can close to the dish area and by a stand-up refrigerator. Bottom of stand-up refrigerator with brown sticky residue. A scoop with old food reside on the handle.

Wegmans, 2000 Crossing Blvd, complaint, Aug. 24. No violations.