The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Brewster's Bar-B-Que at Doneckers, 333 N. State St., Ephrata, April 17. Food employee in kitchen wearing a watch and rings with stones. Food employee in kitchen not wearing proper hair restraint, such as a hair net or hat. Potato salad, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the reach-in refrigerator was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use-by date (April 7) and requires discarding. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Operator has 90 days from this inspection date to have at least one person successfully complete an approved food safety course and provide a copy of the certificate to the department.

Hillside Public House at Doneckers, 333 N. State St., Ephrata, April 17. No violations.

Pioneer Fire Company, 135 S. State St., Ephrata, April 17. No violations.

The Pancake Farm, 1032 S. State St., Ephrata, April 17. Food facility has a reminder statement on menus for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer, however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Food handler wearing a watch. A food employee was touching toast — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Two fly strips hung in kitchen.

American Legion No. 372, 329 Chestnut St., Columbia, complaint, April 16. No violations.

Bello Pane, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, April 16. Prepackaged mozzarella balls do not contain full address or email or telephone number on label nor do they contain ingredients or weight.

Columbia Fraternal Association, 204 N. Third St., Columbia, April 16. Raw shell eggs stored above bottles of water in the refrigerator. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the basement storage area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

El Taconazo, 146 S. Prince St., April 16. No violations.

Fink’s French Fries, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 16. Person in charge was uncertain the about the concentration of quat sanitizer to use in manual warewashing. Certified food manager certificate is posted; however, it is obscured by a sign and is not conspicuous for public viewing. Cardboard used on the floor in front of fryers.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lancaster-Mount Joy, 1550 E. Main St., Mount Joy, April 16. Interior of microwave with excessive food splatter. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Pipe under three-compartment sink leaking. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area.

King's Smoked Meats, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 16. Prepackaged sprinkles do not contain weight. Merckens chocolate coating lacks a list of allergens on label (milk, palm oil, soy). Food facility is using sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 200 pm, which is not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level.

Knights of Columbus Home Association, 400 Maple St., Columbia, April 16. No violations.

Lancaster Asian Center, 2060 Bennett Ave., follow-up, April 16. Prepackaged vegetables, garlic, mushrooms, fruit, herbs, dried fruits and assorted meats and cuttlefish are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed-by statement.

Lapp Valley Farm/Store, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 16. No violations.

Leo's Italian Cafe, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 16. There is no backflow prevention device on the water line at three-compartment sink. Wet wiping cloths in prep area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Cloth towel used to wipe off hands rather than single-use paper towel. Tongs stored on oven handle rather than a clean surface. Room vent near three-compartment sink contains static dust.

Molly’s Courtyard Cafe, 17 E. Market St., Marietta, April 16. Container of cooked chicken, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the reach-in cooler in kitchen area, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Outside of pans with old sticker residue. Window ledge by griddle dirty and in need of cleaning. Front door open with no screen to protect from outside pests; back door screen has gap at bottom allowing for pest entry and a small hole on the screen itself.

Piper Belles BBQ MFF3, 180 Range Road, Mount Joy, April 16. Floor under equipment with excessive debris.

Raub's Sub Shop No. 5, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 16. Internal temperature of deli meats and sliced tomatoes on bain-marie measured 46 F and 45 F, respectively, instead of 41 F or less as required. Recommended using time as a temperature control.

Rolled Cold Creamery LLC, 24 E. Orange St., April 16. Floor in the service area is made of linoleum and is cracked/roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Damaged ceiling tile identified above panini prep area; repair/replace the damaged ceiling tile.

Silantra Asian Street Kitchen, 101 E. King St., April 16. No violations.

Sip-N-guyen, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, follow-up, April 16. No violations.

Sweetish, 356 N. Queen St., April 16. No violations.

The Poppin' Shop, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, April 16. No violations.

Today’s Pizza, 933 E. Main St., Mount Joy, April 16. Soda nozzles with black matter buildup. Spray bottle of clear liquid with no common name label. Bottle of hand sanitizer stored on rack with seasons by pizza bain-marie. Particle board being used for shelves.

Turkey Hill Experience, 301 Linden St., Columbia, April 16. No violations.

Aura Espresso Room, 44 N. Queen St., April 15. No violations.

Farmersville Butcher Shop, 37 W. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, complaint, April 15. No violations.

Ginza, 565 Greenfield Road, April 15. Raw fish stored above cooked shrimp in the walk-in cooler. Reduced-oxygen packaged tuna thawing in an unopened package. Facility is reusing plastic single-use bags, which are not food-grade, for storing foods. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area near the mechanical dishwasher.

Lynda’s Paradise Cafe, 3373 Lincoln Highway East, Unit 2, Paradise, April 15. The front door to the facility was propped open at the time of the inspection. Food employee in food prep area wearing watch on arm. Food employee in food prep area not wearing hat or beard cover. Dried food residue accumulation on the food slicer; cleaned. Moist residue accumulation on the soda unit nozzles.

New Life Sushi at Shady Maple Market, 1324 Main St., East Earl, follow-up, April 15. No violations.

Sensenig Poultry, 843 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, April 15. Sprayer heads at kettle and three-compartment sink with black and pink buildup. Chemicals store with above and around gloves and food packaging. Prepackaged frozen food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts. A temperature measuring device for measuring manual warewashing wash and sanitizing water temperatures is not available.

St. John's Lutheran Church (Meals on Wheels), 23 Sixth St., Columbia, April 15. No violations.

Cajun Culture Catering, 347 N. Plum St., follow-up, April 14. No violations.

Donna Croom Cakes & Catering, 347 N. Plum St., follow-up, April 14. No violations.

Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins, 2055 N. Reading Road, Denver, April 14. Syrup cart next to ice machine in prep area contains hardened sugar and food remnants. Far right hot water spigot at three-bay sink has a continual leak. A copious amount of food debris in prep area especially under and behind equipment. Floor in ladies room needs to be cleaned.

Dutch Country Concessions No. 3, MFF3, 2590 N. Reading Road, Denver, change of owner, April 14. There is no thermometer in refrigerator to ensure a temperature of 41 F or less is maintained. Static dust on room fan guard covers.

Okinii Sushi, 157 Rohrerstown Road, April 14. No violations.

Sobol, 210 Rohrerstown Road, Suite B, April 14. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by gloves, towels and sprayer bottles, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Food employee preparing food wearing a bracelet. The paper towel dispenser at the front hand-wash sink and in the women’s restroom does not work. Working containers in the back, used for storing sanitizers taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Prepackaged granola is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement. Prepackaged granola is not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Deeply scored cutting boards (one blue and one white) not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 341 Comet Drive, Millersville, April 14. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan cover.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 038, 265 W. State St., Quarryville, April 14. Loose and torn rubber door gasket on the walk-in freezer door.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 048, 26 Manor Ave., Millersville, April 14. Sticky residue and soda syrup accumulation under the self-serve soda and slushy units. Outside waste handling unit storage area was has an accumulation of leaves and debris and is an attractant to rodents and insects. One pint of white milk was offered for sale with expired sell-by date; removed. The side service door is not light tight and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 069, 2501 N. Reading Road, Denver, April 14. Warewashing sink to contain coffee grounds in compartments and is not being maintained cleaned. Several products for consumption containing CBD, an additive not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, are being offered for sale; removed. Bathroom hand-wash sink needs a thorough cleaning.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 138, 1490 Stoney Battery Road, April 14. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the walk-in cooler directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. CBD Multivitamins, CBD Soft Gels and CBD Energy Shots by the Dinner Lady contain an unapproved additive; such products are under Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. The dumpster lids left open when not in use. Trash, dead leaves and other debris on the dumpster corral pad. One pint of milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale.

Two Cousins Pizza, 115 Manor Ave., Millersville, April 14. No violations.

Vinny and Thoze Guys Pizzeria, 1944 Lincoln Highway East, April 14. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required on the bain-marie.

Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, April 13. No violations.

Dollar General Store No. 154, 1649 Lincoln Highway East, April 13. The faucet and the drain pipe for the free-standing mop sink located in the store room are leaking and need repaired. The rear exterior service door is not light tight and does not protect the entry of rodents and insects; repeat.

Lancaster Cupcake, 260 Granite Run Road, April 13. Mechanical warewashing equipment with buildup of filth on top of it and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. A black residue on the air-intake duct in the back food preparation area. One gallon of milk, for consumption in drinks, six days beyond the sell-by date. A coffee-colored liquid in the hand-wash sink in the room where the frozen machine is located. A bottle of espresso machine cleaner stored on a shelf with food additives. An opaque, black slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Unit was placed out of service until cleaned and sanitized. Old food splatter on the underside of the milkshake mixer and the table model mixer. Old food spillage and a black buildup on the floor inside the walk-in freezer.

Mom’s Store, 190 Cinder Road, New Providence, April 13. Food facility is using an approved nonpublic water system but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability. Old plastic barrels, pallets, cardboard and other debris accumulated in the downstairs storage area and the area needs cleaned. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. The deli slicer, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Food employees could not follow proper hand-washing procedures — water shut off and the hand-wash sink in the slicing area. The water supply to the hand-wash sink in the slicing area was turned off. The person in charge is not performing the duties as required to actively manage food safety in this out of compliance facility.

Ploy Thai Thai Kitchen, 486 Royer Drive, Suite 101, April 13. Side door to the outside, located in the food preparation area of the food facility is self-closing and is being propped open. Food employee preparing food wearing a watch. Food employee preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

Stop & Run, 1000 Manor St., April 13. A coating of construction dust on all prepackaged food items within the facility. One pint of 2% reduced-fat milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 263, 1561 Millport Road, April 13. Four pints of white milk and one half-gallon of chocolate milk were offered for sale with expired sell-by date; removed. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men's restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Vinnie & Pats, 32 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, April 13. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Sprayer nozzle at three-compartment sink extremely soiled with black and yellow buildup; vent above three-compartment sink with static dust accumulation, baffles on hood system have a buildup of grease. Sanitizer not being used when washing rinsing and sanitizing equipment, facility is only washing and then rinsing dishes then allowing to air-dry. Single-use spoons and knives stored with the food contact side facing up by the bain-marie on the grill side. A continuous leak at the hot water valve at the three-compartment sink. Deli meats, cheese and coleslaw (made in house) with no date-marking. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the reach-in cooler by grill equipment. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. Food employees in cooking/prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Squeeze bottles with no common name label of product. Deli meats were held at 42-46 F in the deli bain-marie rather than 41 F or below as required. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-wash in between. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Hot dogs were held at 109 F in the stainless steel pan on top of grill area rather than 135 F or above as required. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. A chopper with excessive debris on both the plunger and the blades. Working pump-type bottle of blue gel liquid with no common name label. Spray bottles of chemicals stored hanging in front of clean dishes above three-compartment sink. Chemical stored above smoker and stored with food packaging items.

Wendy's No. 6452, 804 W. Main St., New Holland, change of owner, April 13. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Dumpster lids are wide open, enabling vector entrance. Swiss and American cheeses on line had internal temperatures of 48 F and 46 F, respectively. No proof of how long they were being held; voluntarily discarded. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods without time documentation to verify disposition of food. Hot water is not available in bathrooms; management informed. Floors through facility, except dining area, are greasy and dirty, especially under equipment, and need a thorough cleaning. Floors in both walk-ins contain debris and food spillage and in need of cleaning. There is a heavy accumulation of grease on hood baffles. Kitchen hand-wash sink is clogged as evident by water filling up in sink. Water is leaking from bottom of hand-wash sink in men’s bathroom and is not being maintained in good repair. Swiss cheese, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was not compliant with date-marking, and requires discarding; voluntarily discarded. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Catering with Care, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, April 12. No violations.

Dunkin’, 1838 Fruitville Pike, April 12. Food employees preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

Ephrata Food Mart, 175 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, April 12. No violations.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries No. 0609, 844 E. Main St., Ephrata, April 12. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

Neptune Diner, 924 N. Prince St., April 12. Tubes of raw ground beef stored above ready-to-eat drinks in the walk-in cooler. Black residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. One gallon of milk, used for consumption by glass or in drinks, beyond the sell-by date. Food employees at the cook line and in the back food preparation area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 015, 2921 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, April 12. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 080, 320 E. Main St., Mountville, April 12. Syrup spillage inside the cabinet beneath the Arctic Chill machine. CBD Multivitamins and CBD soft-gel Gummies by The Dinner Lady contain an unapproved additive as specified; such products are under Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food.

Weiser’s Market, 805 Main St., Akron, April 12. Welding in meat room patty hopper does not have a smooth surface. Can opener blade is wearing and needs replacement to prevent migration of fragments into food. Metal racks in downstairs walk-in cooler are rusted and not easily cleanable. Shelving in bakery is particle board and not easily cleanable. In meat room, wet wiping cloth on cutting board not being stored in sanitizer solution. In meat room, an insect control device located above the patty machine has the potential to contaminate food and equipment. Not all prepackaged foods prepared on the premises contain a listing of allergens and/or subingredients on label. Metal racks in downstairs walk-in cooler are grimy. Downstairs walk-in cooler ceiling contains an area of rust and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.