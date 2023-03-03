The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

3 Sisters Kitchen, 2080 Grand St., Feb. 24. Pass. No violations.

AJ’s At Market, 2 W. Grant St., Feb. 24. Pass. No violations.

Beiler’s Candy Counter (Building 1), 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, Feb. 24. Pass. No violations.

Buona Tavola, 2 W. Grant St., Feb. 24. Pass. No violations.

Country Pit Beef (Midway Left Side), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, change of owner, Feb. 24. Pass. Sauces were held at 43 to 44 F, in the small refrigerator area, rather than 41 F or below as required.

Creative Salads & More (Building 1), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Feb. 24. Pass. Three-bay sink with buildup of oily residue, not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Food containers on storage shelf were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Nonfood contact surfaces, shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Fuddruckers, 100 Rohrerstown Road, complaint, Feb. 24. Pass. Food employee (manager) in the food preparation area not wearing a beard cover; previous violation, Sept. 15.

Gravie Kitchen + Commons, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Suite 45, Lititz, Feb. 24. Pass. Wet wiping cloths in kitchen area and front counter area not being stored in sanitizer solution; corrected — cloths were removed from area. Prepackaged baked goods and to-go green salads are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, allergen warning statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of two buckets was 100 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions; corrected — person in charge removed buckets from use. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the food prep area at both front counters. A working container of stainless steel cleaner stored near food equipment in front area; corrected — person in charge removed and stored with other chemicals. A working container of WD-40 in kitchen food prep drawer; corrected, discarded by person in charge.

Ichiban Japanese Steak & Seafood Restaurant, 1870 Fruitville Pike, complaint, Feb. 24. Pass. No violations.

King’s Fresh Meats, Deli, & Produce (Building 1), 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, Feb. 24. Pass. Several containers on drying shelf were not clean to sight and touch. Meat slicers, grinders and band saw are not broken down, cleaned and sanitized every four hours as required. The hand-wash sink for employees, located in the meat area, is not convenient and easily accessible for the smoothie process in the produce area.

Lapp’s Produce (Outside Building 1), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Feb. 24. Pass. No violations.

Marley’s Country Goods, 2 W. Grant St., Feb. 24. Fail. Provide sanitizer test strips.

Mason’s Eatery, 451 E. Mifflin St., follow-up, Feb. 24. Pass. No violations.

Olde Hickory Grill, 709 Olde Hickory Road, Feb. 24. Pass. Food employee and owner involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets, hats or beard covers. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for the chlorine sanitizer of the mechanical dishwasher. A pink, slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker.

Paradise Tea & Coffee (Building 1), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Feb. 24. Pass. No violations.

Rachel’s Family Dining (Building 1), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Feb. 24. Pass. Food containers on drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish-washing area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).

Ruby Tuesday No. 5209, 1294 Millersville Pike, complaint, Feb. 24. Pass. No violations.

Sunnyside Pastries Market Stand, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, Feb. 24. Pass. Wet wiping cloths in prep area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Sanitizer tablets not available. The person in charge obtained more from another stand.

Sunoco Marietta Avenue, 2141 Marietta Ave., Feb. 24. Pass. Hempbomb CBD Gummies distributed by Global Widgets, Tampa, FL., contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (hot dogs, sausages), located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Facility conduct warewashing correctly due to lacking three drain-plugs for the three compartment sink. Soaps, cleaners, insect spray, for retail sale displayed on shelving above Ziploc bags and aluminum wrap.

Sweetish, 301 N. Queen St., Feb. 24. Pass. No violations.

The Renegade Winery (Building 1), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Feb. 24. Pass. No violations.

Zerbe’s (Building 1) 2 Locations, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Feb. 24. Pass. No apparent provision for the washing and sanitizing of scoops used for packaging products.

American Legion No. 372, 329 Chestnut St., Columbia, Feb. 23. Pass. Slices of bread in the kitchen are moldy and adulterated. Raw shell eggs setting directly on top of deli meat in the bain-marie. Raw beef setting directly on top of raw chicken in the small cooling unit in the kitchen. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (cooked ham) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the small cooling unit, is not being date marked. Old grease buildup on the floor on both sides of the fryers. Static dust on the fume hood. The hand-wash sink in the bar/kitchen area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by noodles and grease.

China Taste, 8 E. Main St., Ephrata, change of owner, Feb. 23. Pass. Raw chicken was stored above other food items in the walk in refrigerator. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. In-use knives and/or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Exposed food preparation in prep area under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination.

CVS Pharmacy No. 5090, 501 Harrisburg Ave., Feb. 23. Fail. Food stored directly on the floor in walk-in refrigeration unit and back food storage area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Remove cardboard in walk-in refrigeration unit. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Remove all garbage from walk-in refrigeration unit. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

M&S Deli Grocery Inc., 567 S. Lime St., Feb. 23. Fail. Remove all expired milk. Separate all food and nonfood products throughout. Food stored under sewage pipe. Separate food and nonfood products in basement storage area. Date and label throughout. Commercially prepacked items are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts. Defrost reach in freezer.

Mountville Elementary School, 120 College Ave., Mountville, Feb. 23. Pass. No violations.

Park Elementary School, 50 S. Sixth St., Columbia, Feb. 23. Pass. No violations.

Reamstown Fire Company No. 1, 12 W. Church St., Reamstown, Feb. 23. Pass. No violations.

Smiley’s Deli & Provisions, 402 N. Duke St., Feb. 23. Fail. Raw products stored above juice in walk in refrigeration unit. Food stored directly on the floor throughout, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Food stored next to chemicals. Designate area for personal item storage. Frozen food unprotected in reach-in freezer unit, which is subject to potential contamination. Date and label throughout. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Repair or replace ceiling tiles in back warewash area.

Stoltzfus Farm, 3718 E. Newport Road, Intercourse, Feb. 23. Pass. No violations.

Subway No. 24240, 245 Centerville Road, Feb. 23. Pass. Food employee involved in food preparation, employee hair not effectively restrained with a visor. Meatballs were held at 118 F in the hot-hold unit rather than 135 F or above as required. Torn rubber door gaskets on both sandwich cooling units. Mechanical warewashing equipment with buildup of filth and food residue on top of it and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. A white, slimy residue up inside the ice chute at the self-service soda machine. A working container of peroxide cleaner was stored on the same shelf with the microwave in the back.

Tony’s Pizza & Italian Family Restaurant, 1255 Reading Road, Bowmanville, change of owner, Feb. 23. Pass. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the Walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Baron Elementary School, 123 E. Gramby St., Manheim, Feb. 22. Pass. Food utensils stored with personal items in the kitchen area, which is subject to potential contamination.

Community School West - Lancaster-Lebanon Unit 13, 1713 Newport Road, Manheim, Feb. 22. Pass. No violations.

El Rodeo, 1441 Manheim Pike, follow-up, Feb. 22. Pass. Large containers of lettuce and peppers in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen was blocked by metal food container stored inside and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Manheim Central Middle School, 261 White Oak Road, Manheim, Feb. 22. Pass. An irreversible registering temperature indicator for 180 F was not provided and readily accessible for measuring the utensil surface temperature.

McDonald’s Restaurant, 210 W. King St., follow-up, Feb. 22. Pass. No violations.

Quarryville Family Restaurant, 134 E. State St., Quarryville, Feb. 22. Pass. Food in the refrigerator area stored open with no covering. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Utensils stored in bucket in kitchen area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Speedway No. 06767, 3190 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Feb. 22. Pass. Food in doughnut display case does not have the ingredient statements and/or a placard to indicate to consumers “Ingredients are available upon request.” Pink reside inside the two ice chutes on the soda machine and was not clean to sight and touch; corrected — person in charge cleaned and sanitized both chutes. Black residue inside cabinet located under the self-serve customer sink. Static dust accumulation located above food prep area. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the self-serve customer sink. Black residue on the ceiling and walls inside the walk-in cooler.

Speedway No. 06774, 675 Lancaster Road, Manheim, follow-up, Feb. 22. Pass. No violations.

Spring House Brewery, 209 Hazel St., follow-up, Feb. 22. Pass. No violations.

Starbucks Coffee Co. No. 7581, 2208 Lincoln East Highway, Feb. 22. Pass. No violations.

Tequila Mexican Grill, 605 Richmond Drive, follow-up, Feb. 22. Pass. Raw pork setting on top of a box of corn and lettuce in the walk-in cooler.

The Daily Grind, 221 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, Feb. 22. Pass. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Two P’s In A Pod Catering, 2312 Marietta Ave., opening, Feb. 22. Pass. No violations.

El Pueblito Grocery, 1027 Dillerville Road, Feb. 21. Fail. Food in the reach-in refrigeration unit in the food prep area stored open with no covering. Food stored in plastic bags in reach-in refrigeration unit. Several raw animal foods were stored above fruits and vegetables in reach in refrigeration unit. Wet wiping cloths in food prep area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Food stored directly on the floor in walk in refrigeration unit, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Designate area for personal item storage. Date and label throughout. Prepackaged grab and go items are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Single-use plastic containers, which is not an approved material for food contact, being used as a scoop. Cilantro stored on wet cardboard. Remove cardboard throughout. Food contact surfaces throughout, were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Old food residue in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Trash receptacles within the food facility that are not in immediate use are not covered properly. Repair or replace floor tiles in food prep area and ware washing area. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Isaac’s At Centerville, 245 Centerville Road, Feb. 21. Pass. Food employees involved in food preparation and washing dishes, not wearing beard covers. Burnt food crumbs and a residue buildup on the broiler tables. Old food particles inside the “fins” of the tomato slicer. A pink residue up inside the ice maker. Wall in the downstairs area near the restroom, has a hole and is in need of repair. The lid for the sump pump in the basement has rusted through and is no longer smooth and cleanable.

Rita Smith-Wade-El Elementary School, 910 Hamilton Park Drive, Feb. 21. Pass. No violations.

Safe & Sweet, 2 W. Grant St., Feb. 21. Pass. No violations.

Spicekings Kitchen, 47 N. Prince St., follow-up, Feb. 21. Pass. No violations.

Station House Tavern, 1335 Fruitville Pike, opening, Feb. 21. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine bleach for the mechanical dishwasher. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The facility has an employee enrolled in a state-recognized food safety class. Exit door located in the back of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects or rodents.

Turkey Hill No. 325, 257 Centerville Road, opening, Feb. 21. Pass. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

Vintage Candy Shop, 602 St. Joseph St., Feb. 21. Pass. No violations.

Wheatland Middle School, 919 Hamilton Park Drive, Feb. 21. Pass. Condensate dripping onto shelving and boxes of food, from the insulated pipes of condenser unit in the walk-in cooler. Chipping paint on the wall in different areas where the chest freezers are stored; repeat violation.