The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Brasilian Sweets and Treats, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, Sept. 9. Pass. No violations.

Lantz's Goodies, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, Sept. 9. Pass. Prepackaged meat sticks and cubed Lebanon bologna are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement and distributed-by statement.

Loreto's Gravy, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, Sept. 9. Pass. No violations.

Manor Farm Market, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, Sept. 9. Fail. The food facility operator shall be the person in charge or shall designate a person in charge and shall ensure that a person in charge is present at the food facility during all hours of operation. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Soap and warm water not used. Cantaloupe and honeydew were held at 58 F in the ice bath, rather than 41 F or below as required. The ice did not adequately cover enough of the cups to keep them sufficiently cold. Yogurt and whipped cream used for making smoothies were held at 58 F on a tabletop, rather than 41 F or colder. Prepackaged fruit cups and veggie trays are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement and distributed-by statement; repeat violation of March 4. Food facility is offering for sale raw shell eggs that are not labeled with the name and address of the distributor and the date of lay. Single-service, single-use articles (cups and to-go containers) stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course. The hand-wash sink in the service area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by bucket food in the sink. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the service area. The hand-wash sink in the service area does not have single-use towels, continuous towels or air-drying device. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the service area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Pretzel Place Food Truck, mobile food facility Type 3, 141 Penncroff Drive N, Holtwood, opening, Sept. 9. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Ride & Grind, 483 Royer Drive, Lancaster, Sept. 9. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back warewashing area.

Souvlaki Boys - The Greek Food Truck, 120 N. Duke St., Lancaster, Sept. 9. Pass. No violations.

Brownstown CTC Cafeteria, Snyder and Metzler roads, Brownstown, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Bucky's Kettle Corn, mobile food facility Type T, 66 Prospect Road, Elizabethtown, Sept. 8. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Danda Farms, 603 Lititz Road, Manheim, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Eastern Mennonite Missions, 450 N. Prince St., Lancaster, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

El Triangulo Latino, 102 Manheim Ave., Lancaster, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Elimar's Bar & Grill, 2309 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, change of owner, Sept. 8. Fail. Steaks are served raw or undercooked to the customer's request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent or placard) is not provided to the consumer. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher in the kitchen and at the bar was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The sanitizer was not operational at the time of the inspection. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

Empanada Gourmet LLC, 2 W. Grant St., Lancaster, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Fusion Hispana Restaurant, 89 E. Main St., Mount Joy, opening, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Leola Elementary School, 11 School Drive, Leola, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Qdoba Mexican Grill No. 2237, 100 Park City Center, C387, Lancaster, follow-up, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Royal Farms No. 260, 206 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster, Sept. 8. Pass. An accumulation of old food residue and grease buildup on high-touch surfaces, handles, outsides of equipment, tabletops, floor at the frying area and exterior of hand-wash sinks. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. An excessive amount of gnats in the warewashing area.

Shenk's Poultry, 2 W. Grant St., Lancaster, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Souvlaki Boys, mobile food facility Type 3, 1 W. James St., Lancaster, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Asian Mini Mart, 1831 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, Sept. 7. Pass. Facility is using offering for sale foods prepared in an unapproved private home. Food was voluntarily removed from sale. Raw shell eggs stored above drinks and cheese in the reach-in cooler. Prepackaged mushrooms, broccoli, bamboo shoots, grapes, okra, salted and dried fish, and herbs are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement and distributed-by statement. Black mold on some ceiling tiles near the air-exhaust vents. Ceiling tiles are broken and/or missing and need to be replaced.

Auntie Anne's Inc., 1201 Park City Center, Lancaster, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Chesapeake Crab Connection, 2834 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Cornerstone Community Ministries Inc., 95 S. Wilson Ave., Elizabethtown, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Froots, 142 Park City Center, J101, Lancaster, Sept. 7. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil in the food prep area.

Inna's Pierogi Shop, 811 Rothsville Road, Lititz, Sept. 7. Pass. Four food dispensing containers stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food. The hand-wash sink in the front area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by coffee grounds in the sink.

Lolli & Pops, 208 Park City Center, Lancaster, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 993 Plaza Blvd., Lancaster, follow-up, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Olive Garden, 910 Plaza Blvd., Lancaster, Sept. 7. Fail. Exposed food preparation in food prep area under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. Soda gun, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch in the server prep area. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil throughout facility. Floor in the food prep area is made of tile and is cracked and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Smokehouse BBQ and Brews at Plain and Fancy, 3121 Old Philadelphia Pike, Route 340, Bird-in-Hand, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Stone Arch Farm, mobile food facility Type 3, 390 Speedwell Forge Road, Lititz, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 1380 Columbia Ave., Suite 18, Lancaster, Sept. 7. Pass. An employee's open beverage container was in the back on a food preparation table; repeat violation of March 14. A copious amount of black and tan slime inside the ice chute of the self-service soda machine. Ice maker placed out of service; repeat violation of Aug. 31, 2022, and March 14. A working container of glass cleaner stored directly above assorted sauces on the storage rack in the back; repeat violation of Aug. 31, 2022.

Sushi Sang, 24 E. King St., Lancaster, follow-up, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Tanzeel International Restaurant, 798f New Holland Ave., Lancaster, opening, Sept. 7. Pass. Food employees in main kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraint. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. An accumulation of carbon, grease and static dust on hood vents and filters. An insect control device (hanging fly strip) in food prep area with potential to contaminate food, equipment and/or utensils; corrected. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands. Ceiling tile missing in the dry storage area and needs to be replaced. Old unused equipment stored in dry storage area should be removed from food facility. Mops not being hung to air-dry. Working containers of spray paint, sanitizers, strippers and cleaning compounds were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment and/or single-service articles in the main kitchen production area.

Uncle Leroy's Candy Kitchen, 2195b Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Vinny and Thoze Guys Pizzeria, 1944 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Akhi Sushi, 100 S. Queen St., Lancaster, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Akron Elementary School, 125 S. 11th St., Akron, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

American Bar & Grill, 1081 N. Plum St., Lancaster, follow-up, Sept. 6. Pass. Old food residue on the slicer blade. Grease buildup on the floor beneath the fryers; scheduled to be cleaned.

Balan Mini Market, 239 Juniata St., Lancaster, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Boba Thai Cafe, 400 N Prince St., Lancaster, follow-up, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Ephrata High School, 803 Oak Blvd., Ephrata, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Ephrata Middle School, 957 Hammon Ave., Ephrata, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Ephrata Plaza Diner, 325 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, change of owner, Sept. 6. Pass. Tiles and cove base have missing grout in several places.

L&G Food Grocery LLC, 544 Woodward St., Lancaster, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Layali El Sham Middle Eastern Cusine LLC, 100 S. Queen St., Lancaster, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Miss Calees Eats & Treats, 329 Main St., Landisville, Sept. 6. Fail. Cooked potatoes were held at 70 F and 69 F, in the kitchen area, rather than 135 F or above as required. The food facility does not have hand-wash sink at the newly installed ice cream bar area. Ceiling tile missing in the kitchen area and needs to be replaced.

Noels Cafe, mobile food facility Type 3, 1461 Lancaster Road, Manheim, opening, Sept. 6. Pass. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required.

Rite Aid No.1922, 315 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, Sept. 6. Pass. Women's toilet room is not provided with a separate, covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Roadside BBQ, mobile food facility Type 4, 3145 Division Highway, New Holland, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Round 1 Bowling & Amusement, 100 Park City Center, Lancaster, follow-up, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Salem United Church of Christ, 324 Walnut St., Columbia, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Savoy Truffle Cakes LLC, 398 Harrisburg Ave., Suite 250, Lancaster, follow-up, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Smoke & Chill II, 876 Manor St., Lancaster, follow-up, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Stauffer's of Kissel Hill No. 3, 301 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster, Sept. 6. Pass. Two gallons of 1% low-fat milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. Kitchen department: a working container of nonfood-grade mineral oil stored on a shelf with spices.

Turkey Hill No. 27, 870 Manor St., Lancaster, follow-up, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Two Cousins Pizza, 126 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, Sept. 6. Pass. Pizza paddle in disrepair and needs to be replaced. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the main kitchen area. Mops not being hung to air-dry.

Two P's in a Pod Catering, 2312 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Xecutive Decisions Catering, 100 S. Queen St., Lancaster, follow-up, Sept. 6. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil in the food prep area and under warewashing area. Food facility operator failed to post an original, valid food employee certification in a location conspicuous to the consumer.

Ynoa Deli Grocery, 546 E. King St., Lancaster, Sept. 6. Fail. Food items stored in retail grocery bags in the reach-in refrigerator and not an approved storage container. Loose rubber door gaskets on the reach-in refrigerator in the grocery display area. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

A.lee's Sauces and Rubs, 120 N. Duke St., Lancaster, nonroutine special event, Sept. 5. Pass. No violations.

Brooklyn Pizza Grill and Pasta LLC, 241 N. Queen St., Lancaster, follow-up, Sept. 5. Pass. No violations.

Clay Elementary School, 250 Clay School Road, Ephrata, Sept. 5. Pass. No violations.

Courtyard Cafe on Main, 349 Main St., Denver, Sept. 5. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy No. 5090, 501 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster, Sept. 5. Pass. No violations.

Diamond G Farm, 157 N. Line Road, Stevens, opening, Sept. 5. Pass. No violations.

Fulton Elementary School, 51 E. Fulton St., Ephrata, Sept. 5. Pass. No violations.

Giant Direct No. 9231, 235 N. Reservoir St., Lancaster, Sept. 5. Pass. No violations.

Gourmet Julie's Way, mobile food facility Type 4, 1728 Rock Ledge Ct. Lancaster, Sept. 5. Pass. No violations.

Grace Point Academy, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, Sept. 5. Pass. No violations.

Highland Elementary School, 99 Highland Ave., Ephrata, Sept. 5. Pass. No violations.

Joe's Fish Sandwiches, 347 N. Duke St., Lancaster, Sept. 5. Pass. No violations.

Mangat Mini Market No. 2, 629 W. Orange St., Lancaster, Sept. 5. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Mangat Mini Mart, 44 E. Liberty St., Lancaster, Sept. 5. Pass. Repair or replace rusty shelves in refrigeration unit.

Nanak Enterprises/Gas Mart, 653 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, Sept. 5. Pass. Repair or replace rusty shelves in refrigeration unit.

O&M Grocery LLC, 701 N. Shippen St., Lancaster, Sept. 5. Fail. Food facility is offering for sale foods prepared in an unapproved private home. Date and label throughout. Prepackaged grab-and-go baked goods not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts. Provide physical separation between hand-wash sink and warewash sink.

RJ Venture Inc. (Sunoco), 1204 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, Sept. 5. Fail. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. The three-compartment sink cannot be used, bowls are full of clutter and are filthy. A black residue inside the dispensing portion of the slushy machines. Water is not available at the hand-wash sinks and the three-compartment sink. The hand-wash sink in the restroom and in the storage/office area does not have water. The hand-wash sink in the storage/office area was blocked by and full of clutter and not accessible at all times for employee use. An extreme amount of trash, litter and debris on the outside dumpster corral pad, creating a potential for rodent harborage. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sinks in the restroom and in the storage/office area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the storage/office area and in the restroom. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restroom and the storage/office area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Clutter in the back storage room and in the storage/office area.

Red Lobster No. 0240, 69 Town Mall, Lancaster, complaint, Sept. 5. Pass. No violations.

Sam's NY Style Pizza, 2 State St., Quarryville, Sept. 5. Pass. Food facility to available sanitizer test strips but the test strips are expired and unable to adequately determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Wall behind the slicer to be peeling and chipping. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Save-a-lot, 222 S. Queen St., Lancaster, Sept. 5. Pass. No violations.

Scratch Bakes, 11 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, follow-up, Sept. 5. Pass. No violations.

Starbucks, 525 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, opening, Sept. 5. Pass. No violations.

Subway No. 45080, 19 E. King St., Lancaster, Sept. 5. Pass. No violations.

Super Domi Mini Market LLC, 72 S. Marshall St., Lancaster, Sept. 5. Fail. Prepackaged commercially processed foods are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts. Clean shelves in beverage display cases. Nonfood contact surfaces identified during inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Floor in the front area of food facility is cracked and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.