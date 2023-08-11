The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

What do restaurant inspectors look for and can they close a restaurant? [Lancaster Watchdog]

Babbo’s Pizza, 655 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 4. Pass. Old food debris and metal shavings on blade of mounted manual can opener; corrected. A black residue on deflector plate of ice maker; corrected.

Britain Hill Venue And Vineyard, 790 Little Britain Road, Quarryville, Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Crowded Kitchen At Central Market, 2 W. Grant St., Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 807 Main St., Ephrata, Aug. 4. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats in manner that covers all hair including ponytails. Visors alone do not cover all hair. Three-bay sink with buildup of oily residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Toilet rooms do not have self-closing doors.

Marley’s Country Goods, 2 W. Grant St., Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Molly’s Convenience Store, 35 Doe Run Road, Manheim, Aug. 4. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Mr. Frosty, 120 N. Duke St., Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Newswanger Furniture, 12 S. Lime St., Quarryville, Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Sandstone Farm Market, 1820 Diamond Station Road, Ephrata, opening, Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Subway No. 10440, 1 N. Main St., Manheim, Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Yorgos, 66 N. Queen St., follow-up, Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

A&D Grocery Partnership LLC, 648 E. Chestnut St., Aug. 3. Fail. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the reach-in refrigerator, is not being date-marked. Knife, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil, in the kitchen area.

Amato’s Woodfired Pizza, 905 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Aug. 3. Pass. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible in two of the bain-maries. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the men's room; corrected.

Appel Valley Meats, 531A Beaver Valley Pike, Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

Bistro Barberet And Bakery, 26 E. King St., Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

Country Meadows RS LLC, 81 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, Aug. 3. Pass. Food employees in main kitchen prep area, not wearing proper beard covers; corrected. Wiping cloths being used for multiple tasks, wiping food spills, working with raw animal foods, etc. Metal shavings and residual food debris on hand crank can opener in main prep area; corrected. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in large reach-in at server station; corrected. A black residue was on the deflector plate of the ice machine. Mops behind reach-in freezer in main kitchen area and not hung to air-dry.

Ephrata Mennonite School, 635 Stevens Road, Ephrata, opening, Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

Gibraltar, 488 Royer Drive, Aug. 3. Pass. An employee’s open beverage containers, twist-cap varieties, were in the front and back kitchen on food preparation tables. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the mechanical dishwasher. The test strips for the quaternary ammonia are pale from being dampened and are no longer reactive. Torn rubber door gaskets on four doors of the two cooling units across from the cookline. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. A full container of chlorine was installed and primed, with a concentration result of 100 ppm. Black spots and a tan residue on the deflector of the ice maker. Old food residue on the potato slicer. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area nearest to the exit door.

Gran Sabor Latino, 120 N. Franklin St., Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

Grand China, 1509 Oregon Pike, follow-up, Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

Kona Ice Of Lancaster, mobile food facility Type 3, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, opening, Aug. 3. Fail. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply sink at the time of this inspection. The hand-wash sink located in the mobile does not have water at a temperature of at least 85 F.

Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Pike, Aug. 3. Pass. Food facility preparing mortadella, chorizo, duck, pork belly, steaks, sausage links and filet mignon using reduced-oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the bistro bar cafe. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the banquet room bar. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the bistro bar to remind food employees to wash their hands. Main kitchen and bistro bar cafe: Working containers of grease-stripper and sanitizer were stored on the same shelf with food and equipment.

Lombardo’s Restaurant, 216 Harrisburg Ave., Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

Millersville BIC Church, 3116 Blue Rock Road, Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

Mr. G’s Corner Store, 629 N. Franklin St., Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

Pleasant Valley Country Store, 429 Sproul Road, Kirkwood, Aug. 3. Pass. Two gallons of expired milk in the food display unit; milk was disposed of. Eggs stored above lemonade in the food display unit. Raw bacon stored above hot dogs in the food display unit. Ice stored directly on the floor in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Multiple prepackaged foods are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Multiple prepackaged foods are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 9” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement.

Poke Bowl Station, 2232 Lincoln Highway East, type 3 follow-up, Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

Softie Whirl, mobile food truck, 120 N. Duke St., Aug. 3. Fail. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Sunshine Acres Dairy, 3812 E. Newport Road, Gordonville, Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

The Twisted Spoon, 221 E. Frederick St., Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 68, 342 Chestnut St., Columbia, Aug. 3. Pass. Consumer self-service display of apples without sneeze guards or other effective protection. Display is lacking a sign advising customers to wash the apples prior to consuming. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the walk-in cooler directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Dog in the food facility in the customer area.

Urban Air Adventure Park, 2040 Bennett Ave., Aug. 3. Pass. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing bracelets. Food employee involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Chicken fingers and chicken nuggets were held at 93 F and 123 F in the hot-holding cabinet, rather than 135 F or above as required. Old food residue on the can opener blade and food container lids. Side door exit located in the hallway of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Food employee personal belongings — jackets, shirts, backpacks, personal drinks and shoes — stored on top of bottled water in the back hallway, although lockers are provided.

Cabalar Meat Co., 325 N. Queen St., follow-up, Aug. 2. Pass. No violations.

Clarion Inn, 1400 Historic Drive, Strasburg, Aug. 2. Pass. No violations.

Commissary Lancaster LLC, 315 E. Marion St., Aug. 2. Pass. No violations.

Dimaria’s Pizza & Italian Kitchen, 1183 Erb’s Quarry Road, Suite 4, Lititz, Aug. 2. Pass. Three food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Wet wiping cloths in kitchen area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Foods in the walk-in cooler not used within a 24-hour period with no date marking. Metal shaving on the flat surface of the cutting blade of the can opener in kitchen area. Deli meat/cheese slicer, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. A working container of Lysol and a container of caulk and seal were stored above and on the same shelf with food, equipment in the kitchen area.

Dimaria’s Pizza, 759 Main St., Mount Joy, Aug. 2. Pass. Both bain-maries without back up thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — missing spigot at spray hose diverter of three-compartment sink. A large amount of cardboard outside back of facility not broken down and placed in waste bin. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Idea Coffee LLC, 100 Merchant Ave., Mount Joy, Aug. 2. Pass. Food facility person in charge not able to provide documentation that wrapped burritos are from an approved source; previous violation Jan. 26. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The hand-wash sink in the production area is being used as a food preparation sink, as evidenced by heavy coffee staining in the sink. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Kreider’s Market Inc., 2396 Kirkwood Pike, Kirkwood, Aug. 2. Pass. A working container of bleach was stored above single-service articles in the kitchen area.

Mick’s All American Pub, 543 Airport Road, Suite 2, Lititz, Aug. 2. Pass. A food employee was touching ready-to-eat lemon wedges with bare hands. Ice machine inner panel had mold and was not clean to sight and touch. Can opener blade had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Walk-in freezer floor is not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of old food particles.

Moravian Manor - Owl’s Nest Restaurant And Sippery, 600 W. Sixth St., Lititz, Aug. 2. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Can opener blade had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Kitchen floor was not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of standing water.

Mountville Family Restaurant, 350 Highland Drive, Suite 150, Mountville, Aug. 2. Pass. Food employee (owner) preparing food while not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, or hats. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Soap was available at the hand-wash sink; however, the batteries for dispensing the soap were dead. A working container of hand sanitizer stored on a shelf with food.

New Yang Garden, 56 S. 18th St., Columbia, Aug. 2. Pass. Food facility is reusing MSG barrels, which are intended to be single-service or single-use articles. These areas of the food facility have old food residue and grease buildup: the floor beneath the fryers, the area around the grease trap, beneath the three-compartment sink, the fume hood over the cooking area, containers for spices, and the shelves in the walk-in cooler. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by stacked food buckets and not accessible at all times for employee use. The front door of the food facility does not close tightly and leaves a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Insecticides (can of Raid) in the back food preparation area, not labeled by the manufacturer as approved for use in a food facility.

PDA - Territory 6E, 2301 N. Cameron St., Room 100, complaint, Aug. 2. Pass. No violations.

Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville, Aug. 2. Pass. Leak at base of spigot in men’s room hand-wash sink.

Prince Street Cafe - Columbia, 301 Walnut St., Columbia, Aug. 2. Pass. Food utensils in the food preparation area stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. Static dust on the exhaust above the bain-marie.

Shamrock Cafe, 312 W. Walnut St., follow-up, Aug. 2. Pass. No violations.

Sunrise Grocery, 103 Rosedale Road, Christiana, Aug. 2. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 170, 460 S. Duke St., Aug. 2. Pass. No violations.

Amazing Chicken BBQ, temporary food facility Type 3, 430 Rosedale Road, Kirkwood, Aug. 1. Pass. No violations.

Bob Evans No. 320, 300 Hempland Road, Aug. 1. Pass. Food employee (certified food manager) involved in food preparation, wearing a wristwatch. Deeply scored cutting boards (portable red and green boards) not resurfaced or discarded as required. Static dust inside the small black fans on the make-line. Grease buildup, food crumbs, and burnt items beneath the flat grills.

China Wok, 343 Main St., Manheim, Aug. 1. Pass. Areas of grease drip located on hood fixtures. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the restroom area.

Esh BBQ, mobile food facility Type 3, 1560 Furniss Road, Drumore, Aug. 1. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

ICF Boars Head at Giant 6484, 1605 Lititz Pike, opening, Aug. 1. Pass. No violations.

Jade Garden Ming, 937 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Aug. 1. Pass. Exterior screen door located in the back area of the food facility has a gap at threshold and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men’s restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

La Quinta Inn And Suites, 25 Eastbrook Road, Ronks, Aug. 1. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area.

Lancaster Travel Plaza & Subway, 2622 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, Aug. 1. Pass. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers. Multiple foods in the kitchen area stored open with no covering. Multiple foods, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods in the walk-in cooler area, were not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard- or use-by date of no more than seven days and require discarding. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Little Dutch Cafe, 3068 Lebanon Road, Manheim, follow-up, Aug. 1. Pass. No violations.

Mick’s All American Pub, 2201 Strickler Road, Suite 2, Manheim, Aug. 1. Pass. No violations.

Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, 2160 State Road, Aug. 1. Pass. Food employees involved in food preparation and washing dishes not wearing beard covers. The hand-wash sink in the cold sandwich prep area was blocked by cart and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Ploy Thai Kitchen, 486 Royer Drive, Suite 101, Aug. 1. Pass. No violations.

Refreshing Mountain Camp, 455 Camp Road, Stevens, Aug. 1. Pass. Assorted deli meat and salads in the main walk-in cooler were held at 44-46 F, rather than 41 F or below as required. The affected foods were removed.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 032, 5959 E. Main St., East Petersburg, Aug. 1. Pass. Nozzles for the soda fountain drinks, flavor station and hot cappuccino, food contact surfaces, had slime residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view; prior violation: May 11, 2021, and May 18, 2022.

Two Cousins Pizza, 5313 Main St., East Petersburg, Aug. 1. Pass. Wiping cloths being used for multiple tasks, wiping food spills, cutting board, etc. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

A.B. Barn, 901 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, July 31. Pass. No violations.

Black Diamond Cafe, mobile food facility Type 3, 4283 Fairview Road, Columbia, July 31. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General, 1256 River Road, Marietta, July 31. Pass. No violations.

Forry’s Country Store, 820 Ivy Drive, July 31. Pass. No violations.

Four Seasons Produce Cafe, 400 Wabash Road, Ephrata, July 31. Pass. Assorted food containers on the storage shelves had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Old food residue in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing.

Fulton Theater Company, 12 N. Prince St., July 31. Pass. No violations.

Gertrude Hawk, 100 Park City Center F0532, July 31. Pass. No violations.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1581 Fruitville Pike, July 31. Pass. Food employee preparing sandwiches while not wearing a beard cover.

Juquilita, 1680 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, July 31. Pass. Trash receptacles/waste handling units outside without both lids closed securely. Flooring in prep area with chipping paint exposing concrete flooring; previous violation Feb. 9, 2022. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the prep area. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Pepperidge Farm, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, STOP 17-18, opening, July 31. Pass. No violations.

Rita’s Italian Ice, 290 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, July 31. Pass. Frozen dessert machine in back room with black mold in feed hopper and on top of the machine. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving over sink, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — mop sink faucet leaking. Ants were on the feed hopper of the Electro-freeze machine in the back room. Live rodent on glue board in rear storage room.

Roburrito’s, 227 N. Prince St., July 31. Pass. Repair or replace rusty shelves in refrigeration units.

Rosie’s Pizzeria, 827 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, July 31. Pass. No violations.

Sonic Drive-In No. 6881, 4247 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, July 31. Pass. Assorted food containers on the drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean food equipment and/or utensils stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed for cleaning.

Stop & Go, 777 New Holland Ave., July 31. Fail. Non-food contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Weiser’s Market, 680 Furnace Hill Pike, Lititz, July 31. Fail. Deli area: Deli meat, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the display case area, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date (July 12) and requires discarding. Several deli meats, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the case display area, was not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard- or use-by date of no more than seven days and require discarding. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the single-serve utensil area near deli. The hand-wash sink did not have single-use towels, continuous towels, or air-drying device. Meat area: Several working containers of cleaner/sanitizer stored on the same shelf with single-service articles.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.