The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Hayloft Ice Cream, 95 S. Groffdale Road, Leola, Nov. 26. Pass. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the refrigerator, is not being date marked.

Joe’s Famous Wings ’n Weiners, 56 W. Main St., Leola, Nov. 26. Pass. Bottles of chemicals stored on the same shelf with food equipment. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by sanitizer bucket and water bottle and not accessible at all times for employee use.

PJ's Steak & Hoagie, 114 E. Main St., New Holland, Nov. 26. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin’, 2006 Miller Road, East Petersburg, Nov. 23. Pass. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Accumulation of gray matter on shelves where milk is stored in the walk-in cooler. These areas have food residue buildup: the floors, the walls around the cold-holding station the areas where the trash cans are stored, the area under the registers at the drive-thru, the entire coffee bar at the front and back, and the area where donuts are stored. The hand-wash sink in the front area was blocked by a cart and not accessible at all times for employee use. Personal items stored inside box of ketchup and on rack of other food ingredients. Food facility does not provide lockers or storage for food employee personal clothing and possessions. Food equipment, such as Bunn machine, schaerer machine and silverking machine in the front and back area, with an accumulation of food residue. Food dispensing utensils inside the sugar container and the handle was not above the top of the ingredients in the front area. One case of croissant dough and one case of bagels stored directly on the floor in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Pizza Palace, 555 28th Division Highway, Lititz, Nov. 23. Pass. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Two metal pizza paddles stored on floor after using to place pizza in oven. Onions stored directly on the floor in the basement area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; corrected. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between. A can of solid fuel containing methanol stored with spices in the food preparation area; corrected. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk-in cooler, bain-marie and refrigerator held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Facility does not have on hand chlorine test strips used to determine adequate sanitizer concentrations.

Sheetz No. 269, 4179 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, Nov. 23. Pass. Insect control unit devices located above hand-wash sinks with potential to contaminate equipment.

Simply From Scratch Catering, 555 S. Water St., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

Woodcrest Retreat, 225 Woodcrest Drive, Ephrata, Nov. 23. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Connections Cafe, 70 Clay School Road, Ephrata, opening, Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

Florin Church Of The Brethren, 815 Bruce Ave., Mount Joy, Nov. 22. Pass. A gallon of milk, used for consumption by the glass beyond the sell-by date of Oct. 27.

Frisco’s Chicken, 1028 Lititz Pike, Lititz, opening, Nov. 22. Pass. Ceiling tile missing near mop area, and needs replaced.

Lidl, 2001 Columbia Ave., Nov. 22. Pass. The drainage pipe from the wash bowl of the three-compartment sink in the bakery is broken off. Hot water, as at the hand-wash sink in the bakery, is not under pressure during inspection.

McDonald’s No. 7641, 1788 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Nov. 22. Pass. The long, amber, blue, and white trays, stored as clean, were greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Food facility has the original certificates posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Peeling and chipping paint along the entire back wall of the facility. Food employees involved in food preparation, wearing a wristwatch. Food employees involved in food preparation, not wearing beard covers. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the reach-in cooler. The ambient temperature in this unit is 50 F. rather than 41 F or lower. Temperature-control-for-safety foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit until it maintains the proper cold holding temperature. Water leaking from the middle bowl of the three-compartment sink. The outside dumpster lids open when not in use. A "pump" bottle of hand sanitizer stored next to single-service cups at the front counter. Raw shell eggs were held at 53 F, on top of the table near the cooking area, rather than 41 F or below as required. Litter and trash at the farthest end of the parking lot in the grass and under bushes around the perimeter of the facility.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 136, 3570 Marietta Pike, Nov. 22. Pass. Food facility is offering baked corn yogurt muffins, cinnamon rolls and cookies in the self-service doughnut cabinet, without an ingredient statement and allergen information.

Columbia Fraternal Association, 204 N. Third St., Columbia, Nov. 21. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored on bottles of water in the reach-in cooler. A black residue buildup on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. The entrance door located in the back of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Pink, black and tan slime on the ice making components and the deflector plate of the ice maker at the bar.

Fresh Start Coffee, mobile food facility Type 2, 275 Lauschtown Road, Denver, Nov. 21. Pass. No violations.

Grand Central Bagel Cafe Inc., 245 Centerville Road, Nov. 21. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above mayonnaise and other dressings in the walk-in cooler. Food debris, crumbs and grease buildup on the floor behind the flat grill. Food employee involved in food preparation, not wearing a beard cover; repeat violation of 2022. Exhaust vent for the bagel kettle is located directly over the kettle and can potentially contaminate food and equipment; repeat violation of 2022. Prepackaged parfait cups and fruit-cups are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement and distributed by statement; repeat violation of 2022. A black residue up inside the ice maker and a small amount on the deflector plate. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents and insect activity near the bagel oven and the three-compartment sink, the facility does have a pest control program.

Hisso Sushi at Giant No. 501, 850 E. Main St., Ephrata, opening, Nov. 21. Pass. No violations.

House Of Pasta, 1110 Millersville Pike, type 2 follow-up, Nov. 21. Pass. No violations.

Lemon Street Market, 241 W. Lemon St., Nov. 21. Pass. No violations.

Palermo Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 351 W. Main St., New Holland, follow-up, Nov. 21. Fail. Food Employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between; prior violation Nov. 16. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened/sliced; prior violation Nov. 16, 2022, and Nov. 9, 2021. Deeply scored wooden cutting board being used and need to be replaced. A working container of cleaner was stored on the same shelf with single service articles in the kitchen area; prior violation Nov. 16. Dough containers stored directly on the floor in the kitchen area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; prior violation Nov. 16. A shelf used to store food storage pans constructed of bare wood which is not a nonabsorbent material; prior violation 11/16/2022 & 11/09/2021. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Mops are not being hung to air-dry; prior violation Nov. 16. Encrusted food residue on can opener blade; prior violation Nov. 16.

Shogun Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi, 680 Park City Center, follow-up, Nov. 21. Pass. No violations.

Speedway No. 06720, 1704 Columbia Ave., Nov. 21. Pass. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. The food facility has an employee scheduled to take the food safety course. Paper towels not available at the hand-wash sink in the women’s room.

Subway, 135 W. Main St., Leola, Nov. 21. Pass. Employees personal items stored on food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The hand-wash sink in the food prep area was blocked by food trays and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Truth Beer Co., 401 S. Seventh St., Suite 5, Akron, Nov. 21. Pass. No violations.

Valentino’s Cafe Inc., 132-134 Rider Ave., Nov. 21. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above broccoli in the reach-in cooler. A black residue up inside the ice maker. A grease buildup on the floor between the stove and flat grill and on the sides of the above-named pieces of equipment. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof in the kitchen.