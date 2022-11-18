The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

BJ’s Restaurant, 925 Plaza Blvd, follow-up, Nov. 11. Pass. No violations.

Breakaway Farms, 2 W. Grant St., Nov. 11. Pass. No violations.

Building Character, 342 N. Queen St., Nov. 11. Pass. No violations.

John’s Gulf, 517 Union St., follow-up, Nov. 11. Pass. No violations.

Stubby’s Bar & Grille, 254 E. Frederick St., Nov. 11. Pass. No violations.

Dominos Pizza No. 4086, 903 Nissley Road, Nov. 10. Pass. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. A green cloth and a green cap in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing.

Funk Brewing Company, 28 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Career & Tech Center/Restaurant, 432 Market St., Mount Joy, Nov. 10. Pass. Four tongs stored directly on door handles of oven at the kitchen area; corrected. Two deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. A working container of stainless-steel cleaner was stored on the same shelf with single-service articles such as deli paper in the kitchen area; corrected. Cans of ethanol stored on the same shelf with single service articles such as deli paper in the storage area.

Sonlight River Brethren School, 4075 Siegrist Road, Mount Joy, Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 113, 901 Nissley Road, Nov. 10. Pass. Ingredient statement is not available for baked items, (doughnuts, muffins, cookies) in the self-service cabinet. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Wendy’s No. 19229, 1117 Harrisburg Pike, complaint, Nov. 11. Pass. No violations.

Annie Bailey’s Pub, 28 E. King St., complaint, Nov. 9. Fail. Clean shelf liners for glassware in all bar areas. Repair/replace rusty shelves in walk in fridge. Date and label throughout in upstairs kitchen. Nonfood contact surfaces identified during the inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean/replace RFP in rear food prep area. Fill in all holes around outlets and vents in back food prep area. Food in walk-in fridge stored under dirty vent fans and subject to potential contamination.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar, 125 S. Centerville Road, complaint, Nov. 9. Pass. An employee drinking from a can at “make-line” in the kitchen. A food employee was touching cooked chicken — a-ready-to-eat-food — with bare hands. A container of soda nozzles soaking in the hand-wash sink near the coffee station. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink at the coffee station.

Centerville Middle School, 865 Centerville Road, Nov. 9. Pass. No violations.

Comfort Inn Of Lancaster County North, 1 Denver Road, Denver, Nov. 9. Pass. No violations.

Cravings Gourmet Deli, 109 Butler Ave., Nov. 9. Pass. A grease buildup on the floor beneath the fryer and on the sides of the fryer. Water leaking from the pipe beneath the three-compartment sink. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Dollar General No. 21693, 1154 Main St., East Earl, Nov. 9. Pass. Raw hamburger stored over ready-to-eat chicken burritos in the food display unit. A container of scrambled eggs stored beside a container of raw eggs in the food display unit.

Homestead Village Inc, 2426 Lime Spring Way, Nov. 9. Pass. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (scrapple and creamed beef), located in the small cooler, held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. An employee’s open beverage container was in the back food preparation area. A pink residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Old food residue on three scoops, tongs, and two spatulas stored in a tote with other clean utensils. Food employee preparing food, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Hummus, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the reach-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use-or-sell-by date and requires discarding.

Lickity Split-The Town Scoop, 209 E. Main St., New Holland, Nov. 9. Pass. No violations.

New Holland Grocery Outlet (Grocery Outlet Bargain Market-Retail Food), 685 W. Main St., New Holland, Nov. 9. Pass. Milk was beyond the manufacturer’s original date and discarded. Vent hanging from the ceiling.

Tru By Hilton Denver, 400 N. Reamstown Road, Denver, Nov. 9. Pass. Ice machines and water dispenser machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

VFW Post No. 6759, 250 Brunners Grove Road, Reinholds, Nov. 9. Pass. Food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests from control devices frequently, as evidenced by old mouse in pest control device in the rear area.

Weaver’s Store & Cafe, 1011 Dry Tavern Road, Denver, Nov. 9. Pass. Potential rodent harborage areas on the exterior of the building perimeter in warehouse area and mouse droppings by seed and pet food.

Dunkin’, 1906 Columbia Ave., Nov. 8. Pass. Leak in plumbing beneath the middle sink of the three-compartment sink. Cardboard, not cleanable, being used to line the shelves of the single-door cooler. Cooked eggs were held at 117 F in the hot-holding unit, rather than 135 F or above as required. Old food residue on the long stainless-steel trays for donuts, all stored as clean. Many small, winged insects flying in the area of the drains, the front hand-wash sink, and near the ice maker. A working container of cleaner was hanging on a shelf next to buckets for ice.

Landisville Intermediate Center, 330 Mumma Drive, Landisville, Nov. 8. Pass. A putrid odor is emanating from the garbage grinder machine in the dish-washing room, indicating it is not being adequately cleaned. Torn rubber door gaskets on the hot-hold unit. Door does not close correctly. Old food residue on a knife, spatula, pizza cutter, and a serving tray. Toilet room door was propped open, and not kept closed as required. Surface sanitizer stored on a shelf with food equipment (lids), beneath the serving line. Single-service, single-use articles (hinged-lid containers) stored in the storage room directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

McDonald’s No. 33998, 2000 Strickler Road, Manheim, Nov. 8. Pass. Non-food contact surface above frappe machine and milkshake machine not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Accumulation of grease on floor under grill in the kitchen area. Insufficient number of pest control devices to completely control flies.

Miller’s Ale House, 1000 Crossings Blvd, follow-up, Nov. 8. Pass. An employee’s open beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on a table in the food preparation area. Food employee on the “make-line” not wearing a beard cover. Ice in the hand-wash sink at the wait-station.

Pizza Hut No. 036837, 320 Reading Road, Ephrata, Nov. 8. Pass. Air ducts throughout facility need to be cleaned as they are emitting dust and dirt into the air. Fan guards in walk in cooler needs cleaned as they are emitting dust and dirt into the air. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers.

Two Cousins Family Restaurant, 1763 W. Main St., Ephrata, follow-up, Nov. 8. Pass. No violations.

West Earl Fire Co No. 1, 14 School Lane Ave., Brownstown, Nov. 8. Pass. No violations.

Boba Cha, 100 Park City Center, 6115, Nov. 7. Pass. No violations.

Burger King, 1223 Park City Center, follow-up, Nov. 7. Pass. No violations.

Checkers On James, 300 W. James St., opening, Nov. 7. Pass. No violations.

Ebenezer Groceries, 465 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Nov. 7. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food employee personal belongings stored under food preparation shelf with food utensils in the deli area. Air duct needs cleaned as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Endo Cafe Lancaster, 237 N. Prince St., Nov. 7. Pass. No violations.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 101 Crosswinds Drive, Lititz, complaint, Nov. 7. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster City Nutrition, 307 N. Queen St., Nov. 7. Fail. Baked goods are not properly labeled with ingredients. Date and label throughout.

Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital, 675 Good Drive, Nov. 7. Pass. No violations.

Papa John’s, 1314 Lititz Pike, Nov. 7. Pass. An employee’s (GM/CFM) open beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on the food preparation table where cans are opened. A bottle of water (twist-cap variety) was on the shelf above clean equipment. The top of the grease trap is broken and cracked and has a large hole, exposing contents of grease trap and permitting a putrid odor to emanate from it; repeat violation from 2021. Single-service, single-use articles (to-go containers, clam-shell containers, plates, and sauce cups) stored in storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Food employees and the GM involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Park Elementary School, 50 S. Sixth St., Columbia, Nov. 7. Pass. No violations.

Pizza Hut, 633 Main St., New Holland, type 2 follow-up, Nov. 7. Pass. No violations.

Qdoba Mexican Grill No. 2237, 100 Park City Center, C387, type 3 follow-up, Nov. 7. Fail. Multiple food ingredient storage containers in the back food prep area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Food contact surfaces identified during the inspection had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Replace and repair rusty shelves throughout. Non-food contact surfaces identified during the inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Improper storage of wiping cloths in three-bowl sink.

Subway, 217 N. Queen St., 219, complaint, Nov. 7. Fail. Non-food contact surfaces identified during the inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food dispensing utensils in sandwich station stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the front area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Floors near the walk-in freezer and three-bowl sink are in need of repair.