The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Annie B’s Italian Ice, mobile food facility Type 1, 246 S. Fifth St., Columbia, opening, July 21. Pass. No violations.

Artifice Ales & Mead, 55 N. Main St., Manheim, July 21. Pass. No violations.

Carroll Mart, 1792 Columbia Ave., Columbia, follow-up, July 21. Pass. Cannabislife Delta-8 Gummies Tampa, FL., D8-HI Delta 8 Cookies D8-HI LLC Cheyenne, WY, Just Delta8 Red Drops Gummies Just Brands LLC, Ft. Lauderdale, FL., Nok Out Delta 8 + HHC + THCP Gummies Sunrise, Fl., contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (cooked salami, smoked ham, roast beef, deli ham, and turkey breast) located in the reach-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Facility has 90 days to enroll in a state-recognized food safety course for managers. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP-accredited certified food manager program.

Mick’s All American Pub, 2201 Strickler Road, Suite 2, Manheim, July 21. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers. Crab dip in the kitchen area, used for consumption beyond the sell-by date of July 15. A gallon of milk at the bar area, used for consumption beyond the sell-by date of July 12. Hard-boiled egg in a container inside the reach-in in the kitchen area was slimy to touch and used for consumption beyond sell-by date of July 18. Several in-use utensils stored inside sanitizer bucket between uses. Wet wiping cloths on cutting boards and in bar area, not being stored in sanitizer solution; prior violation Feb. 14. Deli meats, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler and reach-in area, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use or sell-by date (7/19) and requires discarding. Two in-use wooden pizza paddles hanging by the pizza oven are severely chipped with hanging wood pieces. Two-compartment sinks being used in a food facility manually cleaning multi-use equipment and utensils in a continual flow due to wash sink not working properly. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 150-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the sanitizer bucket in the kitchen area was at 0 ppm, rather than 150-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Two mixing bowls, food contact surfaces, had old food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; prior violation Feb. 14, 2022. Accumulation of old food residue on nonfood contact surfaces inside the reach-in refrigerator, under bain-marie and in kitchen area. Areas of grease drip located on hood fixtures above fryers and ovens. Excessive food residue not being pre-scraped from dishes prior to ware washing. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area. Food employee personal belongings in ingredient and food equipment storage area, although lockers are provided. Floors in the kitchen area of the food facility are extremely dirty with old food residue and in need of cleaning.

Mickey’s Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd, Lititz, July 21. Pass. A tan, slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker.

Parlor Doughnuts, 2350 Lincoln Highway Suite 806, opening, July 21. Pass. No violations.

Stoll & Wolfe Distillery, 35 N. Cedar St., Lititz, July 21. Pass. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 165 F for stationary rack. The facility has a two-compartment sink that will be set up for sanitizing.

Uncle Dave’s Kettle Korn, mobile food facility Type 3, 311 Stanley K Tanger Blvd, July 21. Pass. No violations.

Yorgos, 66 N. Queen St., July 21. Fail. Ceramic bowl, an unapproved scoop, was being used as a scoop. Repair or replace all rusty shelving throughout kitchen. Repair or replace gaskets throughout kitchen. The ice machine located on the second floor bar area, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces in kitchen, first-floor bar and third-floor bar are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Albright Life, 417 W. Frederick St., follow-up, July 20. Pass. No violations.

Family Dollar Store No. 311181, 420 N. Franklin St., type 3 follow-up, July 20. Fail. Repair/replace rusted shelving in reach-in refrigerator. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil in reach-in refrigeration unit.

Green Hills Farm Discount Grocer, 615 E. Newport Road, Lititz, complaint, July 20. Pass. An insect control device located in deli area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils; corrected.

Issei Noodle, 44 N. Queen St., July 20. Fail. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Lancaster County Milk Wagon, mobile food facility Type 2, 604 Strasburg Road, Paradise, July 20. Pass. No violations.

Lions Club Snack Bar, 314 N. Prince St., rear, Millersville, July 20. Pass. Food employee in kitchen prep service area not wearing proper beard cover. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. A brownish red residue in seam of and on deflector plate of ice machine. Accumulation of static dust and grease on air return vent above food production area. Toilet room door was propped open, and not kept closed as required. Working containers of cleaners and sanitizer stored above and on the same shelf with food and food equipment.

Luca, 436 W. James St., Suite 200, July 20. Pass. No violations.

Luca Catering, 436 W. James St., Suite 103, July 20. Pass. No violations.

Sukho Thai Restaurant, 398 Harrisburg Ave., follow-up, July 20. Pass. Repair or replace rusty shelves throughout food storage area and food prep area. Repair or replace molding on wall in food storage area.

Two Cousins Pizza, 115 Manor Ave., Millersville, July 20. Pass. No violations.

Ace Sushi at LGH, 555 N. Duke St., July 19. Pass. No violations.

Caruso’s Pizzeria Ltd., 1908 Fruitville Pike, July 19. Pass. Food employee preparing food while wearing a watch. An employee’s open beverage container was on a shelf above the pizza preparation area. Prepackaged cake, cannoli and tiramisu are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, and distributed-by statement. Prepackaged cake, cannoli and tiramisu are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 9” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Food facility has sanitizer test strips that have expired and are no longer reactive. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the women’s restroom.

Figments In Sprinkles, 50 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, July 19. Pass. A food ingredient storage container in the bain-marie not labeled with the common name of the food.

Freshly Greek LLC, 2355 Oregon Pike, Suite 105, July 19. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above chopped onions in the small cooling unit. Clean food equipment (plates, bowls, cups) in the food preparation area on a bottom shelf, stored uncovered or not inverted.

Ida’s Cafe, 507 Rohrerstown Road, July 19. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Cream cheese, diced ham, cheese, eggs, chicken, egg whites were held between 45-47 F in the entire cooling unit across from the flat grill, rather than 41 F or below as required. Temperature-control-for-safety foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit until it maintains a cold holding temperature of 41 F or colder. Temperature-control-for-safety foods will be stored in the small cooling unit. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (tuna salad and chicken) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked. Canadian ham, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Deli ham and sliced turkey, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the walk-in cooler, were not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard or use-by date of no more than seven days and require discarding. Mold on the inside wall of the walk-in cooler.

Lancashire Terrace, 6 Terrace Drive, July 19. Pass. No violations.

Mission BBQ, 2002 Fruitville Pike, July 19. Pass. Food employees preparing food while wearing bracelets and a wristwatch. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers. The thermometer used to check the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher does not hold the highest temperature achieved. Temperature was checked with the inspector’s calibrated thermometer and the mechanical dishwasher is obtaining the required temperature. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the drainpipe beneath the hand-wash sink in the dishwashing room. Two bottles of sanitizer tablets stored on top of the potato slicer. A working container of oven cleaner stored in a container with single-use cups.

Onions Cafe, 340 N. Queen St., follow-up, July 19. Pass. No violations.

Race To Taste Curbside Grill, mobile facility Type 4, 347 N. Plum St., opening, July 19. Pass. No violations.

Spanish Island Food Truck at LGH, 120 N. Duke St., July 19. Pass. No violations.

Two Cousins Pizza, 37 W. Main St., Mount Joy, July 19. Pass. Container of shredded lettuce stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler and boxes stacked on floor of walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; corrected.

26 East/Altana, 26 E. King St., July 18. Pass. No violations.

A Plus 40452H, 1136 Harrisburg Pike, complaint, July 18. Pass. No violations.

Bube’s Brewery, 102 N. Market St., Mount Joy, follow-up, July 18. Pass. No utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain provided in the food facility.

Cafe East, 594 Centerville Road, July 18. Pass. Raw chicken stored above cooked chicken in the two-door cooler. Raw beef stored above raw shrimp in the walk-in cooler.

Danny’s, 1274 Millersville Pike, follow-up, July 18. Pass. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Employee’s beverage containers (open and twist-cap variety) were on food preparation tables; repeat violation. Food employees involved in food preparation, were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers; repeat violation. Onions stored directly on the floor in the back, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; repeat violation. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (assorted pizzas and garlic knots) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food; repeat violation. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration; repeat violation. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — the faucet at the three-compartment sink leaking at the assembly connection. Rear door to the outside of the food facility is self-closing and does close fully to prevent the entry of insects or rodents. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the front and back food preparation area; repeat violation. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the front and back food preparation area; repeat violation. Working containers on a shelf above the food preparation table, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical; repeat violation.

Ginza, 565 Greenfield Road, follow-up, July 18. Pass. No violations.

Jake’s On Main, 188 W. Main St., Landisville, July 18. Pass. Food employee (certified food manager) involved in food preparation, not wearing a beard cover. Food employee personal belongings (Tums) in the food preparation area on top of the microwave, rather than in a designated area.

Little Dippers Ice Cream, 432 W. Main St., Mount Joy, July 18. Pass. No violations.

Smoke & Chill, 735 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, July 18. Pass. No violations.

Sunshine Nursery Child Care Center 2 LLC, 334 N. Cherry St., July 18. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 024, 245 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, July 18. Pass. Burgers being held at 115 F, in the hot hold bain-marie, rather than 135 F or above as required; corrected. Ice chute of soda machine with gray residue; corrected. Old food splatter on all sides of two microwaves; corrected. Static dust on condenser fans in walk in cooler, as well as along the ceiling of cooler directly across from fans.

Ziggy’s Grocery And Take Out, 739 Manor St., complaint, July 18. Fail. Unauthorized persons in food prep area. The person in charge failed to control access to food facility by unauthorized persons. Bags of chips stored directly on the floor in the grocery display area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Exposed food preparation in food prep area under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the reach-in freezer, is not being date-marked. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in deli refrigeration equipment. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. A knife, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Clean food contact surfaces throughout facility. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Sewage/wastewater from the food facility is not being disposed of properly to an approved sewage system. Food facility does not have enough outside waste receptacles as evidenced by refuse and waste lying on the ground. Exterior of facility to be maintained free of trash and debris. Floor in the grocery display area is made of tile and is cracked, roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Rear door located in the food-prep area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Old unused equipment stored in food prep area should be removed from food facility. Food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests from control devices frequently, as evidenced by old/decaying cockroach in pest control device in the basement and other areas of the facility.

Blackworth Live Fire Grill, 52 N. Broad St., Lititz, July 17. Pass. No violations.

Brazilian Table, 26 E. Main St., Lititz, July 17. Pass. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Warm water not used; corrected. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply three compartment sink, restroom hand-wash sink and kitchen hand-wash sink; corrected. The water at hand-wash sinks located in the restroom and kitchen area do not have water at a temperature of at least 85 F at the time of this inspection. Restroom hand-wash sink temperature 67 F and kitchen hand-wash temperature 65 F; corrected.

Dole Whip Junction at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln East Highway, July 17. Pass. No violations.

Dutch Country Catering and BBQ, 5799 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, July 17. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Deeply scored green cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Food facility has not retained the most recent sample report for the non-public water system on file, as required. An insect control device such as fly light located in kitchen area above bain-marie and food trays with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and utensils.

Hempfield Beverage Co., 121 Church St., Landisville, July 17. Fail. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the slushie prep/warewashing area.

Simple Farm, 1700 Landisville Road, Manheim, July 17. Pass. No violations.