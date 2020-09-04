The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Bella Italia Pizza and Grill, 1255 Reading Road, Bowmansville, Aug. 21. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Can opener blade, a food contact surface, has dried food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen does not have single-use paper towels. A couple of flies in the kitchen — measures need to be taken to control them. Food employee used a cloth towel to dry his hands rather than a single-use paper towel. Can opener and can opener blade are rusted. Dirt and food debris behind and under pizza table. A very heavy accumulation of dust adhering to grease on hood baffles with the potential to fall on food below. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-wash. Wooden pizza paddle contains chips and gouches. Changed for new one at time of inspection. Deeply scored bain-marie cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen was blocked by a room fan and not accessible at all times for employee use. The side kitchen door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A food employee was washing hands at the dish sink rather than the designated hand-wash sink. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the bathrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Bright’s Drive-In, 1025 S. State St., Ephrata, complaint, Aug. 21. No violations.

Britain Hill Venue and Vineyard, 790 Little Britain Road, Quarryville, Aug. 21. No violations.

Columbia Kettle Works LLC, 112 Water St., Aug. 21. No violations.

Commissary Lancaster LLC, 315 E. Marion St., Aug. 21. No violations.

Dominion Pizza, 938 Columbia Ave., Aug. 21. No violations.

HMS Host Bowmansville Travel Plaza, 1350 Reading Turnpike, Bowmansville, Aug. 21. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

John Esh-TFF3, 1540 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street, opening, Aug. 21. No violations.

Merrymaker, 315 E. Marion St., Aug. 21. No violations.

Oak Creek Campground, 400 E. Maple Grove Road, Narvon, Aug. 21. Three-bay sink not being thoroughly cleaned after use. The hand-wash sink located in the bathroom area does not have a self-closing, slow-closing or metering faucet to provide water for 15 seconds without reactivation.

Passenger on Plum, 131 N. Plum St., Aug. 21. No violations.

Pepper Theo Cafe & Events, 555 W. James St., opening, Aug. 21. No violations.

Rite Aid No. 3620, 1550 Columbia Ave., Aug. 21. No violations.

Sun Valley Campground, 451 E. Maple Grove Road, Narvon, Aug. 21. No violations.

Sunoco 40285H Turnpike Plaza, 1350 Reading Road, Bowmansville, Aug. 21. No violations.

Valentino’s Cafe Inc, 132-134 Rider Ave., Aug. 21. The paint coating of the floor in the storage room is chipping off.

Achenbach’s Pastry Inc, 375 E. Main St., Leola, complaint, Aug. 20. No violations.

Adrenaline Coffee Cafe/Cer Pro Auto Spa, 1273 Manheim Pike, Aug. 20. No violations.

Albright Life, 417 W. Frederick St., Aug. 20. No violations.

American Legion, 255 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Aug. 20. A bottle of Jim Bean with an insect floating inside product. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for quat sanitizer. Soda gun nozzle with sticky build-up.

Cameron Estates, 1855 Mansion Lane, Mount Joy, Aug. 20. Fan guards in walk-in cooler with an accumulation of static dust.

Chesterbrook Academy Preschool, 417 W. Frederick St., Aug. 20. No violations.

Chiques Church of the Brethren, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, Aug. 20. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Conestoga Restaurant, 1501 E. King St., Aug. 20. Black moist residue on the ice machine deflector plate. Cleaned. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Creekside Food Outlet, 339 Spring Garden Road, Kinzers, Aug. 20. No violations.

Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins, 266 W. Main St., Leola, complaint, Aug. 20. Operator is permitting a customer with a parrot to sit on an outdoor table with him after getting his order at drive-in window. Parrot is uncaged.

Dutch Country Concessions No. 4 XY50642 MFF3, 118 N. Decatur St., Strasburg, Aug. 20. No violations.

Gap Auction, 5336 Mine Road, Kinzers, Aug. 20. No violations.

Good Life Ice Cream & Treats, 2088 Fruitville Pike, change of owner, Aug. 20. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required.

Hissho Sushi at Stauffers/Lititz, 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Aug. 20. No violations.

JDs Pazzo Pizza, 325 S. Reading Road, Suite A, Ephrata, Aug. 20. Food handler wearing a watch.

Joe’s Famous Wings ’n Weiners, 56 W. Main St., Leola, Aug. 20. Bottles of chemicals stored on the same shelf with food equipment.

McDonald’s No. 23287, 990 Lititz Pike, Lititz, complaint, Aug. 20. No violations.

Pizza City, 6 E. Main St., Strasburg, Aug. 20. A red plastic container with fuel mixture, stored in the beverage/food storage area located in the rear of the facility; removed. Boxes of cheese stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than six inches off the floor as required.

St. Peter’s Mens Club Fry Trailer (MFF TYPE 3), 1840 Marshall Drive, Elizabethtown, Aug. 20. No violations.

Beanie’s Bar & Grill, 78 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Aug. 19. Scrappers stored between block wall and wooded ledge. Sponges at the three-compartment sink being used to clean food contact surfaces. Clean food equipment and/or utensils on the cook line stored not inverted. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for the bar dishwasher. Spray bottles of blue liquid and squeeze bottles of dish liquid with no label. Duct tape being used as a fix to the handle of an upright cooler. Wet wiping cloths in prep area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Bullfrog Inn, 1110 Georgetown Road, Bart, Aug. 19. No violations.

Camp Conquest, 480 Forest Road, Denver, Aug. 19. Can opener blade is wearing and needs to be replaced to prevent metal fragments from contacting food. Clean cutting boards stored in close proximity to kitchen hand-washing sink with the potential to contaminate.

Elstonville Sports Association, 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, Aug. 19. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Potato cutter, a food contact surface, has food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. A spray bottle with blue liquid not labeled.

Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, 188 E. Main St., Reinholds, Aug. 19. Shelves in kitchen are lined with cardboard rather than a hard, easily cleanable surface. Wooden pizza paddle contains nicks and wooden stirrer has frayed edges rather than smooth surfaces. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. A fly strip in kitchen hanging over food equipment. Can opener blade contained dried food debris. Two food handlers in kitchen not wearing a hair restraint. Dough scraper stored in close proximity to kitchen hand-washing sink.

Hand in Hand Fire Company, 313 Enterprise Road, P.O. Box 250, Bird in Hand, Aug. 19. No violations.

Kountry Korner Drive-in, 610 Route 897, Reinholds, Aug. 19. A pot of vegetable broth stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. There is no poster or sign indicating that ingredients for homemade baked goods are available upon request.

La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery LLC, 9 N. Duke St., Aug. 19. No violations.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster Sweet Shoppe, 141 N. Duke St., Aug. 19. No violations.

Upohar, 798E New Holland Ave., Aug. 19. No violations.

Watering Trough, 905 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Aug. 19. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in dish area. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in hallway area, but facility does have a pest control program. A squeeze bottle of blue liquid with no common label. Board coming out of the dish area pulling away from drywall and is no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Anita Warwood’s Candies, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, front, Manheim, Aug. 18. No violations.

Asia Carry Out at Root’s Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Aug. 18. No violations.

Breneman’s Produce at Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, Aug. 18. One spray bottle of purple liquid with no common name label and two spray bottles of a clear liquid not labeled.

Caruso’s Italian Restaurant, 2036 Main St., Conestoga, complaint, Aug. 18. No violations.

Chipotle Mexican Grill No.\!q 2102, 2081 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 18. No violations.

Conestoga Fire Company, 3290 Main St., Conestoga, Aug. 18. No violations.

Fern’s Soft Pretzels, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, Aug. 18. A set of tongs stored directly in sanitzer in between uses. Floor model fan that has heavy accumulation of dust. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Chopped steak and shredded chicken was held at 126 F, in the prep area, rather than 135 F or above as required. The hand-wash sink in the prep area was blocked by a metal pan and not accessible at all times for employee use. A bucket of sanitizer reading at 50 ppm rather than between 150 and 300 ppm.

Frans Little Italy, 2141 River Road, Bainbridge, food-born investigation, Aug. 18. No violations.

Hoover’s Farm Market, 30 Erbs Bridge Road, Lititz, Aug. 18. Pre-packaged baked oatmeal and shoofly pie by Log Cabin Bakery does not contain net weight on the label, and Blue Ball Bakery cookie trays and rice crispy treats do not contain count. Candy cabos do not have any labeling. Warewashing sink had a build-up of mineral deposits and dirt.

Lancaster Burger Co. -MFF3, 1198 Rawlinsville Road, New Providence, Aug. 18. No violations.

Meadow Run Farm Store, 727 Rettew Mill Road, Lititz, Aug. 18. Some meat for sale in this facility has not yet been inspected by USDA and must be removed immediately.

Michael’s Homestyle Breads, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manhiem, Aug. 18. No violations.

Norma’s Pizza, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, Aug. 18. A plastic container being used as a scoop and stored inside product with no handle. Spoons with a powdery substance after washed. rinsed and sanitized and hung to dry. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Paradise Coffee, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, Aug. 18. No violations.

Qdoba Mexican Grill No. 2831, 35 Willowdale Drive, Suite 506, complaint, Aug. 18. No violations.

Red Roof Inn, 2307 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Aug. 18. The rim on the chute of the self-serve ice machine located near the lobby has a black moist residue present; cleaned.

T.W. Kiefer’s Meats & Cheese, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, Aug. 18. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the front counter cold case.

Toriborealis Pictures and Goods, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, Aug. 18. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 052, Route 41, Strasburg, complaint, Aug. 18. Three pints of white milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; items discarded.

Wendy’s No. 6442, 1117 Harrisburg Ave., complaint, Aug. 18. An open employee’s beverage container was on a cart with salads that are being prepared. Employee poured cup of coffee out in the designated hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area.The hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area was blocked by a step stool and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Zook’s Gourmet Meats and Poultry at Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, Aug. 18. No violations.

Cocktail Cafe, 3 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata, Aug. 17. No violations.

Dragon Hibachi and Sushi Buffet, 1858 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, Aug. 17. The mechanical dishwasher drainboard, does not allow for self-draining as evidenced by pooling water. Employees were unable to wash their hands properly, due to the hot water being turned off at the hand-wash sink near the wok area. A metal food container stored in the hand-wash sink near the three-compartment sink; new violation. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. The lids of the outside dumpster open at the time of this inspection. Food employee chopping meat, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. New violation. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed. Outside waste handling unit and storage area was extremely dirty, sticky and attracting insects and rodents. Cinder block wall in the storage area, has a hole and is in need of repair. Ceiling tiles missing in the storage area, and need to be replaced. Raw chicken stored above corn and other vegetables in the walk-in cooler. Old hardened food residue on the can opener blade. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The container of sanitizer was empty at the time of this inspection. Water leaking from the pipe beneath the hand-wash sink across from the wok area. Both back doors open at the time of this inspection; new violation. The screen door in the back is not connected to the frame of the door and does not protect against insects.

Dutchmaid Motel, 222 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Aug. 17. Hood is not installed to cover entire bank of fryers and prevent drip from outside surface of hood onto food and equipment. Deeply scored cutting boards in bar and kitchen not resurfaced or discarded as required. Fan guard cover on portable fan located in the kitchen, contains an accumulation of static dust and needs to be cleaned to prevent dust blowing on food and food contact surfaces.

Folklore Coffee, 1 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 17. Raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in the downstairs fridge. Door frame for dishwashing unit has residue accumulations. The area under grate for counter display unit has residue accumulations. Sprayer nozzle at the three-compartment sink with black-build up. Tile upstairs at the front counter and downstairs in prep area with damaged and broken tiles. Llight shield above can goods downstairs in prep area damaged. Interior of a stand-up freezer in the downstairs prep area with excessive amount of ice build-up. Two microwaves with missing handles are not smooth and easily cleanable. Three spray bottles of a blue chemical not labeled with a common name.

Friendlys No. 7328, 1519 Oregon Pike, Aug. 17. Loose and torn rubber door gaskets on the double-door freezer, the walk-in freezer and the salad cooler. Water leaking/streaming down from a pipe on the back wall near the mechanical dishwasher. A bottle of coffee machine cleaner stored on the same shelf with coffee equipment. Old food residue on a small scooper, two clear-plastic food containers and two lids.

Gertrude Hawk, 100 Park City Center, Aug. 17. No violations.

Good N Plenty Restaurant, 150 Eastbrook Road, Smoketown, Aug. 17. Food employee in upstairs kitchen area not wearing a beard cover. Pieces of bare wood, not an approved material, used to support the ice cream mixing machine; repeat 2019. The temperature gauges for the wash and power rinse tanks on the farm kitchen mechanical dish machine are not displaying the correct water temperatures.

Groff’s Meats, 33 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 17. Fan guards in the walk-in cooler in need of attention.

Hokkaido Sushi & Hibachi, 1623 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 17. Baffles of hood system with a build-up of grease. Floor under fryers with a build-up of grease, also fan guard covers in walk-in cooler with an accumulation of dust build-up. Loose rubber door gaskets on the reach-in cooler in the sushi area cooling unit. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the men’s restroom. The hand-wash sink in the warewashing area was blocked by rubber gloves and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Javateas, 1 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata, Aug. 17. No violations.

La Cocina Restaurant, 111 E. King St., Aug. 17. No violations.

P&O Market Inc., 111 W. Orange St., Aug. 17. No violations.

Par Line Golf Course, 4545 E. Harrisburg Pike, Elizabethtown, Aug. 17. Sponges being used at the three-compartment sink. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the prep area. Hood baffles with dust and grease build-up.

Refreshing Mountain Camp, 455 Camp Road, Stevens, Aug. 17. Food handler in cafe wearing a bracelet.

Starlite Camping Resort, 1500 Furnace Hill Road, Stevens, Aug. 17. No violations.

Strasburg Market Place, 214 Hartman Bridge Road, Strasburg, Aug. 17. No violations.

The Pretzel House TFF3, 363 Georgetown Road, Strasburg, Aug. 17. No violations.

Verdant View Farm LLC, 429 Strasburg Road, Paradise, Aug. 17. No violations.

Woodcrest Retreat, 225 Woodcrest Drive, Ephrata, Aug. 17. Grease on hood baffles.