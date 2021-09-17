The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Catholic High Crusader, 1251 Marshall Ave., Sept. 10. Pass. No violations.

Fuddruckers, 100 Rohrerstown Road, complaint, Sept. 10. Pass. No violations.

Ichiban Japanese Steak & Seafood Restaurant, 1870 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, Sept. 10. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Iris Club, 323 N. Duke St., Sept. 10. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Distilleries, 2 W. Grant St., Sept. 10. Pass. No violations.

Pond View BBQ TFS3, 96 S. Groffdale Road, Leola, follow-up, Sept. 10. Pass. No violations.

Barnyard Catering And Concessions MFF3, 261 Friends Road, Nottingham, Sept. 9. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 4084, 1408 Lititz Pike, follow-up, Sept. 9. Pass. Holes in the cement of the mop sink. The mop sink is no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Friendly’s No. 7328, 1519 Oregon Pike, Sept. 9. Pink and black residue up inside the ice maker. Old milk shake residue on the spindles of the milk shake mixer. Torn rubber gaskets on the drawer-style cooling unit, the reach-in cooler and the walk-in freezer. Some gaskets are ill-fitting and dragging on the floor. An open employee’s beverage container was in the food preparation area. Old food debris and grease buildup behind and under the flat grill area. A heavy accumulation of grease buildup between the fryer and flat grill. Static dust on the exhaust above the fryers.

Gravie + Commons, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd, Suite 45, Lititz, Sept. 9. Pass. Improper storage of meats in walk-in cooler. On speed rack there was pork above shellfish and fish; corrected. A metal steam thermometer and a pizza cutter stored in sanitizer in between uses. A plastic bowl being used as a scoop and stored in flour. Both dishwasher and three-compartment sink not producing sanitizer. Facility is able to mix their own sanitizer and test until calibration on units are corrected. Tuna in pouch thawing instructions on package states to remove from packaging prior to thaw and use immediately.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2232 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Sept. 9. Pass. Food employees in food prep area not wearing beard covers.

Lititz Family Cupboard, 12 W. Newport Road, Lititz, follow-up, Sept. 9. Food employees on the cook-line area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Fish thawing in packaging under refrigeration. Packaging stated to thaw under refrigeration and to use immediately. Eggs stored above ready-to-eat turkey in walk-in cooler. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the cook-line area.

Lucky Ducks Bar & Grille, 45 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, Sept. 9. Pass. Loose and broken wires on fry baskets. Damaged rubber door gasket on walk-in cooler and on stand-up reach-in cooler.

River Street Sweets-Savannah’s Candy Kitchen, 311 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd., Suite 1250, Sept. 9. Pass. No violations.

Brisas Del Caribe, 407 E. King St., complaint, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Cocalico High School, 800 S. Fourth St., Denver, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Cocalico Middle School, 650 S. Sixth St., Denver, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Crowded Kitchen, 347 N. Plum St., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Denver Elementary School, 700 S. Fourth St., Denver, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Kyma Seafood Grill, 1640 Reading Road, Stevens, Sept. 8. Pass. Assorted food was held at 43-47 F in the walk-in box, rather than 41 F or below as required. Food employee in prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints and beard covers. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air drying (wet nesting).

Lancaster Arts Hotel, 300 Harrisburg Ave., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Marco’s Restaurant, 1410 River Road, Marietta, Sept. 8. Pass. Sides of fryer and floor under fryer with an accumulation of grease. A fan on the production line with accumulation of static dust. Ceiling vent in pizza oven area with static dust accumulation Interior of microwave with excessive food splatter. Spray bottles in the dish area with no common name label.

Park Place Diner, 2270 N. Reading Road, Denver, Sept. 8. Pass. Assorted food was held at 41-43 F in the prep area, rather than 41 F or below as required. Assorted food containers on the drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Clean food equipment or utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air drying (wet nesting).

Reamstown Elementary School, 44 S. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, Sept. 8. Pass. Food was held at 50 F, in the Traulsen double-door refrigerator, rather than 41 F or below as required.

Sheetz Store No. 421, 1180 Manheim Pike, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Simply From Scratch, 555 S. Water St., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

YWCA Lancaster, 110 N. Lime St., Sept. 8. Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in multiple refrigeration and freezer units.

Black Olive Family Diner, 1506 Lancaster Ave.,Columbia, complaint, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Brick House Cafe, 60 N. Main St., Manheim, Sept. 7. Pass. Potato cutter with old food residue; facility stated they clean every other day, instructed they should be cleaning once every four hours if used throughout the day; if used only once per day, it should be washed, rinsed and sanitized daily. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen and men’s room area. Storage room and back office area of the food facility is extremely cluttered, dusty and in need of cleaning. Fan in kitchen is extremely dusty and in need of cleaning. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Food facility is using masking tape to repair the faucet at three-compartment sink, which an unapproved material. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the kitchen, front counter, back bathroom and women’s room to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Columbia Family Restaurant at Prospect, 3985 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Sept. 7. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety manager’s course.

Columbia Middletown BPOE No. 1074, 445 Chestnut St., Columbia, Sept. 7. Pass. Old food residue inside the french fry slicer and inside the meat slicer. The pizza cutter and spatula was greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Grease buildup on the floor between the wall and the stove. Old food debris and grease on the stove drip tray. A bag of onions, and potatoes stored directly on the floor in the storage room, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Boxes of waffles and bags of ice stored directly on the floor of the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Sliced ham, tuna salad and sliced turkey breast — refrigerated, ready-to-eat time-temperature control-for-safety foods — in the triple-door cooling unit was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding.

Esh BBQ MFF3, 1560 Furniss Road, Drumore, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Galley, 40 James St., Millersville, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Hot Z Pizza, 2056 Fruitville Pike, Sept. 7. Pass. A residue buildup inside the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Dough buildup on the underside of the mixer. Feta cheese, cooked bologna and capicola ham, — refrigerated, ready-to-eat time-temperature control-for-safety foods — in the walk-in cooler were date-marked by the facility, but were beyond the seven day use- or sell-by date and require discarding. A black and tan residue on the inside and on the ice making component of the ice maker. Wet wiping cloths stored on the cutting board, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Pans of grease on the floor beneath the fryer and the flat grill and debris behind the pizza oven.

J & J Famous Eats LLC MFF 3, 156 Stonehouse Lane, Columbia, opening, Sept. 7. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for quaternary ammonia.

J&J Mofongo Restaurant, 604 Manor St., follow-up, Sept. 7. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. The interior of multiple chest freezers, located in the basement, require defrosting and sanitation due to ice accumulation and foreign debris. Facility no longer has a food safety manager certified employee, and will be required to have a certified individual within 90 days. Old unused equipment stored in the basement, should be removed from food facility. Interior surface of chest freezer is cracked and needs to be repaired or replaced. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for PDA certification. Waste water line (gray water) leading to sanitary sewage system is dripping directly to the floor. The system needs to be properly cut and angled with a minimum 1-inch air gap to the building’s sanitary system.

Lyndon City Line Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, complaint, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Marauder Express-MFF3, 40 James St., Millersville, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Norma’s Soft Pretzels, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, Sept. 7. Pass. Door of reach-in cooler is damaged and gasket is being held on by duct tape.

Starbucks, 9 N. George St.,Millersville, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Sweet Spot at Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

T.W. Kiefer’s Meats & Cheese, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, Sept. 7. Fail. Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing.

The Anchor at Millersville University, N. George and James St., Millersville, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

The Duck Factory, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Toriborealis Pictures And Goods, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Upper Deck, 40 James St., Millersville, Sept. 7. Pass. Ceiling tiles missing in the frying/grilling area. Consumer self-service area for loaves of bagged breads not provided with suitable utensils or dispensing method to prevent contamination.