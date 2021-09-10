The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dough Head Waffles LLC, 2328 Wood St., Sept. 4. Pass. No violations.

Just A Little, 2535 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, non-routine special event, Sept. 4. Pass. No violations.

Piper Belles BBQ, P.O. Box 561, Mount Joy, non-routine special event, Sept. 4. Pass. No violations.

Grammaw’s Soft Pretzels, 307 Manor Ridge Drive, Akron, Sept. 3. Fail. Food facility is using a two-compartment sink for warewashing, rather than the required three compartment sink. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Food facility has taken the course and is awaiting results.

Hilltop Barbeque MFF3 (Green Dragon), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Sept. 3. Pass. Chemicals stored on the same shelf as food spray. Food employee in food area wearing watch. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

The Bishop’s View (T4), 1600 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Sept. 3. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Food facility has 90 days to enroll in a state recognized food safety manager course.

Coffee And Cream, 101 N. Front St., Columbia, complaint, Sept. 2. Pass. Prepackaged bagels and other baked items are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement.

Conestoga Restaurant, 1501 E. King St., Sept. 2. Pass. Torn rubber door gaskets on the bain-marie and the double door refrigerator. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the men’s restroom. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Moist residue around ice chute of the ice machine; cleaned.

Giant Food Store 6563, 100 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, complaint, Sept. 2. Pass. Ribs and meat loaf were held at 118 F, in the hot food bar, rather than 135 F or above as required.

Peking Chinese Restaurant, 144 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, complaint, Sept. 2. Pass. Three fly strips placed over the food prep table with the potential to contaminate food; removed. Soup was held at 118 F, rather than

135 F or above as required. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The rear screen door is not tight fitting and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents. A large quantity of cardboard boxes on the floor in the small lobby area. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Dumplings and soup, which were cooled, was only reheated to

121 F for hot holding and not 165 F for 15 seconds as required.

River Trail Brewing, 38-40 W. Front St., Marietta, opening, Sept. 2. Pass. Door handle of one fryer broken making this no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Two pairs of tongs hung clean with food debris. The light intensity in the walk-in cooler/dry storage area is not at least 10 foot candles. Flooring in kitchen and in keg cooler made of concrete but is not smooth and easily cleanable.

West Earl Fire Company, No. 1, 14 School Lane, Brownstown, Sept. 2. Pass. An irreversible thermometer or thermal labels were not available for monitoring the rinse temperature of the stationary-rack mechanical dishwasher.

A Plus 40245H, 1404 N. Reading Road, Reamstown, Sept. 1. Pass. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Beanie’s Bar & Grill, 78 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Sept. 1. Pass. Floor in kitchen area with chipping paint and in back prep area with raw concrete. Wings placed hot in the walk-in cooler in containers greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. One reach-in freezer with broken door handle. Two buckets label detergent with sanitizer.

BJ’s Wholesale Club No. 19, 110 Centerville Road, Sept. 1. Pass. Produce cooler: Static dust on the fan guards. Meat department: The hand-wash sink in the processing room was blocked by a large container for salvage and not accessible at all times for employee use. A spray bottle of sanitizer stored on a shelf, next to spices. Sanitizer stored on a table next to clean tenderizers. Dairy cooler: Torn rubber door gaskets on the cooling unit.

Brecknock Elementary School, 361 School Road, Denver, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General No. 16233, 1933 Lancaster Pike, Peach Bottom, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, 188 E. Main St., Reinholds, Sept. 1. Pass. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Chicken breasts that had been cleaned and skinned were at 46 F,

in the walk in box, rather than 41 F or below as required. The walk-in box was at 40 F which indicated that meat was allowed to go above 41 F during processing and it was contained in a manner that did not allow rapid chilling. Assorted containers on drying shelf with food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Kountry Korner Drive-In, 610 Route 897, Reinholds, Sept. 1. Pass. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Assorted containers on drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Mr. Frosty MFF2, 1313 Veranda Way, Sept. 1. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The food facility has 90 days to enroll in a state-recognized food safety course.

Mr. Frosty/Commissary, 1313 Veranda Way, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Robert Fulton Fire Company Auxiliary, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

The BBQ Shack, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, Sept. 1. Pass. Employee drinks stored in reach-in cooler stored next to and with facility foods. Scissors and towel in hand-wash sink indicated other use other than hand-washing. Chicken pieces stored above a case of water in reach-in cooler, Clean stored dishes stored in a metal pan that is soiled. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Two Cousins Pizza, 1633 Lincoln Highway East, change of owner, Sept. 1. Pass. Equipment in good repair — loose door hinges and torn door gaskets on the pizza bain-marie unit.

Adamstown Elementary School, 256 W. Main St., Adamstown, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

China One, 427 W. Main St., New Holland, Aug. 31. Fail. Food employee could not wash hands due to a large pot in the hand-wash sink. Egg rolls, cooked noodles, cut vegetables in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering. Raw chicken and beef stored above raw vegetables and open containers of sauces. In-use cleaver stored between table edges and the bain-marie, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Fried breaded chicken being stored on the cardboard lids from raw chicken shipping boxes. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (egg rolls, cooked chicken and pork) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date-marked. Cardboard used to line a shelf in the walk-in cooler and on shelves used to store pots and pans. Single-service, single-use articles stored directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands. A large pot was in the hand-wash sink indicating other uses other than hand-washing. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.

Corner Butcher, 705 Graystone Road, near Building 1, Manheim, Aug. 31. Fail. Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing. Floor lamination peeling.

Falafely Good, 705 Graystone Road, near building 1, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Chicken thawing at room temperature on the counter top, which is not an approved thawing method.

Fireside Cafe, 158 Toddy Drive, East Earl, Aug. 31. Pass. Two containers of white milk being used for consumer consumption with expired sell-by date; discarded.

Hahn’s Seafood & Sandwich, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. Fryer basket with loose and hanging wires. Replace or repair.

Knepp’s Caramel Corn, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. Fan with excessive static dust accumulation, interior of popcorn machine (top) with accumulation of grease. Facility hand-wash sink is broken and has a temporary hand-wash sink set up, at time of inspection no hot water was available. Food employees in food area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Maneta’s Park Snack Bar, 2270 N. Reading Road, Denver, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Paradise Tea & Coffee, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Smith’s Candies At Root’s Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Soul Sensation, 3441 Columbia Ave., opening, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Stover’s Produce Auction, 705 Graystone Road, Building 9, Manheim, follow-up, Aug. 31. Pass. Lot No. 269 with cold temperature-control-for-safety foods at 57-68 F rather than the required temperature of 41 F.

Turkey Hill No. 324, 168 Toddy Lane East Earl, Aug. 31. Pass. Excess grease accumulation under the fryer and on the side of the flat top grill. Moist residue accumulation on the self serve unit soda nozzles. One quart of white milk was offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded. The warewash area of the food facility is extremely dirty and in need of cleaning. Dark moist residue accumulation on the milk and beverage racks in the walk-in cooler.

Brass Eagle Restaurant & Bar, 5725 Lincoln East Highway, Gap, Aug. 30. Pass. Milk was held at 51 F, in the small refrigerator at the waitress station, rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — the drain pipe is leaking at the ice holding bin located in the downstairs bar area. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the low temperature dish machine. Equipment in good repair — the small refrigerator located at the waitress station is not maintaining the minimum required temperature of 41 F or less. Moist residue accumulation on the upstairs bar soda gun; cleaned.

Burger King No. 4084, 1408 Lititz Pike, Aug. 30. Fail. Cardboard beneath rubber mats, being used to line the floor of the walk-in cooler and the walk-in freezer. Cardboard is not easily cleanable. Spillage and moldy food on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Grime on the floor behind the ice maker. Food crumbs and debris at the floor/wall juncture throughout the facility. Water leaking from plumbing beneath two bowls of the three compartment resulting in standing water. Holes in the cement of the mop sink. The mop sink is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. A gross amount of the facility’s trash on the ground on the opposite side of the outside wall. Old unused equipment stored in the redeeming area, should be removed from food facility. A bottle of oven cleaner and a bottle of sanitizer stored hanging from the shelf above clean food equipment. Food employee preparing food, wearing a watch. Food employees preparing food, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Several plastic food containers, black food trays for hot holding, stored as clean, with food residue, greasy, and not clean to sight and touch. A dead mouse behind the chicken cooler. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Clean food equipment on the storage rack, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). The side door of the outside dumpster was open while not in use.

China One, 105 Doe Run Road, Manheim, Aug. 30. Pass. Raw shelled eggs stored above sauces in walk-in cooler. Exit/entrance door located in the prep area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Cardboard being used to line shelves, which is an absorbent material and not easily cleanable. An employee’s open beverage container was in prep area, a food preparation area. Food employee eating or tasting food in the cook-line area. Bulk ingredients stored in plastic tubs with no common name. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food employees in cook-line area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Wet wiping cloths in food prep and cook-line area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

DK Smoking BBQ MFF3, 160 Harristown Road, Paradise, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Firehouse Subs, 120 Rohrerstown Road, Suite 8A, complaint, Aug. 30. Pass. Food employee preparing food, wearing an arm bracelet.

Roots Beer Distributor, 537 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Springville Foods, 5450 Friendship Lane, Kinzers, Aug. 30. Pass. Current water report indicates Coliform is present; another water report needs to be taken and the results sent to the inspector. Walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers have moist black residue accumulation. Exterior doors in the warehouse are open and there is no screening in place and does not prevent the entry of rodents and insects.

Waltz Vineyards, 1599 Old Line Road, Manheim, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 041, 1204 Millersville Pike, Aug. 30. Pass. Sandwich prep area: A bucket of egg rolls in the double-door cooler, stored open with no covering. Cooked chicken, already cooled, in the walk-in cooler, stored open with no covering. Deli and produce departments: Water leaking from the plumbing of the middle sink of the three compartment sink. Deli department: A cutting board stored behind the faucet, not a clean and sanitized area. a bottle of grease cleaner, stored on a table next to single-service items (to-go boxes). Single-service, single-use articles (plastic food containers) stored directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Meat department: An excessive amount of condensation on the ceiling. Mildew on the ceiling tiles from being wet from the condensation. An excessive amount of condensation on the ceiling. Mildew on the ceiling tiles from being wet from the condensation.