The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Bent Creek Country Club, 620 Bent Creek Drive, Lititz, Oct. 9. At outdoor grill, the same spatula is being used to turn raw and cooked burgers, chicken and sausages. Deeply scored green cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Clean food equipment in kitchen stored wet in a manner that does not allow for air drying (wet nesting). Chicken soup held in steam table in kitchen had an internal temperature of 129 F rather than 135 F or above. Some dust and debris under upstairs dry storage room shelving.

Centerville Cardtique, 560 Centerville Road, Oct. 9. No violations.

Checkers Bistro, 398 Harrisburg Pike, Oct. 9. Repair/replace flooring in kitchen area.

Front Porch Baking Co., 2084 Fruitville Pike, opening, Oct. 9. No violations.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 101 Crosswinds Drive, Lititz, Oct. 9. No violations.

Maize Mexican Cantina, 605 Richmond Drive, Oct. 9. Torn rubber door gaskets on the double-door cooling unit, reach-in cooler, and the walk-in cooler. A residue build-up inside the soda nozzles in the food preparation area. Old food residue on three sets of tongs, two metal food containers, and the can opener blade. Many gnats flying out of two drains in the dishwashing area. A can of Sterno chaffing dish fuel was stored above food equipment on the shelf. Wet wiping cloths in the food preparation area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Mechanical warewashing equipment with buildup of filth and food residue on top and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Black, static dust on the air-intake grid above the ice maker in the food preparation area and on the vent and ceiling above the hot-holding table. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw beef stored above raw shrimp in the reach-in cooler. Food utensils in the food preparation area stored in a container of water, which is not maintained at 135 F. Deeply scored cutting boards on the small cooling unit not resurfaced or discarded as required. Grease build-up and old food residue on these surfaces: the upper interior of the microwave, inside the fryer cabinets, underside of the salamander, and the shelf next to the fryer. Two extremely dirty drains beneath the three-compartment sink and beneath the pre-rinse area of the dishwasher. Water leaking from the "elbow" of the plumbing beneath the three-compartment sink. Stuffed jalapeno peppers and cups of sour cream, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat/time-temperature-control-for-safety food in the reach-in cooler and small cooling unit, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use or sell-by date and requires discarding.

Pho Pasteur 3, 2204 Columbia Ave., type 2 follow-up, Oct. 9. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine for the mechanical dishwasher.

Scooters Restaurant, 921 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Oct. 9. An accumulation of grease on hood baffles. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Adamstown Elementary School, 256 W. Main St., Adamstown, Oct. 8. No violations.

Bart-Colerain Elementary School, 1336 Noble Road, Christiana, Oct. 8. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy No. 8495, 2363 Oregon Pike, Oct. 8. Old equipment (shelving) and some dead leaf debris on the dumpster corral pad. Webbing above and down the corner of the exit door in the back of the facility.

Fairland School IU-13, 8 Fairland Road, Manheim, Oct. 8. No violations.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1535 Manheim Pike, Oct. 8. Both sliding doors of the outside dumpster open at the time of this inspection. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men’s room to remind food employees to wash their hands. The medium cookie sheets were greasy on the front and back and not clean to sight and touch. Grease build-up on the castors of the fryers. Gnats in the dishwashing area around the mop sink. Water leaking from the plumbing beneath the three-compartment sink. Old equipment, trash, dead leaves and debris on the coral pad.

Manheim Central High School, 400 Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 8. No violations.

Manheim Central Middle School, 261 White Oak Road, Manheim, Oct. 8. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180 F (or 165 F for stationary rack).

Mick’s All American Pub, 2201 Strickler Road, Suite 2, Manheim, Oct. 8. Knife being stored in a bucket of sanitizer by the veggie wash sink. Outside of plastic pins holding onions, sugars, flours extremely dirty to sight and touch. Fan guards in both walk-in coolers with a buildup of dust/greenish black matter. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — leaking at the hand sink in dish area. Peeling caulking around hand sink on the cook-line. An open beverage cup with clean dishes in the dishroom, also drinking cups stored on prep table while prepping cups of ketchup. Fish thawing in the walk-in cooler inside packaging and not cut open or removed from packing prior to thawing per instructions on packaging. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the dish area. Five or more drain flies around pipe from scarp section by the dishwasher. Hand-washing sink in the dish room with the water turned off due to pipe leaking. Walls in the dish room very soiled, floors throughout in hard to reach corners with build-up. A bottle of personal care medicine stored on veggie wash station with food and food equipment. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Wet wiping cloths in veggie wash area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 1700 Fruitville Pike, Suite L, follow-up, Oct. 8, No violations.

Rachel’s Cafe & Creperie, 608 Richmond Square Suite 109, Oct. 8. Employees were unable to wash their hands properly, the hot water was turned off at both hand-wash sinks in the food preparation area.

Reinholds Inn, 11 W. Main St., Reinholds, Oct. 8. Clean utensils are being stored with food contact surfaces up rather than inverted. Grease accumulation on hood baffles. Flooring in front of three-bay sink is torn, exposing sub-flooring.

Scoops Ice Cream and Grille, 120 N. Duke St., Oct. 8. No violations.

Shogun Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi, 680 Park City Center, follow-up, Oct. 8. No violations.

Spring House Brewery, 209 Hazel St., Oct. 8. No violations.

St. Catherine of Siena Church, 955 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, Oct. 8. No violations.

Swift Middle School/Clermont Elementary, 1866 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, Oct. 8. No violations.

Chesapeake Crab Connection, 2834 Columbia Ave., complaint, Oct. 7. No violations.

Donegal High School, 1025 K Donegal High School oser Road, Mount Joy, Oct. 7. No violations.

Donegal Intermediate School, 1175 River Road, Marietta, Oct. 7. Door handles of oven with peeling, cracked coating. Multiple utensils with dried food residue after washed, rinsed and sanitized. Soapy dish water inside a bucket marked sanitizer.

Donegal High School, 915 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, Oct. 7. No violations.

Donegal Primary, 1059 Koser Road, Mount Joy, Oct. 7. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items in dry storage are and intended for use or sale in the food A bottle of purple liquid with no common name label.

Lancaster County Citizens Band Radio Club, 134 Mount Hope School Road, Willow Street, Oct. 7. No violations.

Listrak Inc., 100 W. Millport Road, Lititz, Oct. 7. No violations.

Lititz Elementary School, 20 S. Cedar St., Lititz, Oct. 7. No violations.

Providence Elementary School, 137 Truce Road, New Providence, Oct. 7. No violations.

Quarryville Elementary School, 211 S. Hess St., Quarryville, Oct. 7. No violations.

Reidenbaugh Elementary School, 1001 Buckwalter Road, Lititz, Oct. 7. Quat test strips are discolored and inaccurate and need to be replaced to ensure correct sanitizer concentration.

Slate Cafe, 43 E. Main St., Lititz, Oct. 7. Cream in cannister on self-serve counter measured 68 F rather than maintained at 41 F or less. Hood system is noncommercial and not adequate to remove heat and/or grease, from collecting on the walls, ceilings, and fixtures. Wet wiping cloths are not being stored in sanitizer between use. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. A rug on floor in front of the three-bay sink. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. At front counter, utensils for expresso machine stored in room temperature water rather than 135 F or above or on a clean, hard surface. In kitchen, some utensils stored with food contact surfaces up rather than inverted. In kitchen, strainer stored on rack making contact with wall. Linoleum in kitchen is torn in some areas exposing subflooring and is no longer a smooth, easily cleanabler surface. Food employee pushing door to kitchen open and using same gloves to handle food. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-wash. Quat test strips on hand are discolored and inaccurate. Food debris and dirt around the perimeter of the kitchen floor especially under equipment. Food debris and dirt around the perimeter of the kitchen floor especially under equipment.

Starbucks No. 28846, 1581 Fruitville Pike, Suite 3, Oct. 7. No violations.

The Daily Grind, 221 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, Oct. 7. The hand-wash sink in the warewash area area was blocked by mop buckets and not accessible at all times for employee use; corrected. Food employee eating food in the food prep area; corrected.

Whitelock & Woerth Store, 1220 Georgetown Road, Christiana, Oct. 7. No violations.

Brownstown Career and Tech Center/School Cafe, Snyder Road, Brownstown, Oct. 6. No violations.

Chilangos Authentic Mexican Restauante, 56 N. Broad St., Lititz, follow-up, Oct. 6. No violations.

Dimaria’s Pizza & Italian Kitchen, 1183 Erbs Quarry Road, Lititz, Oct. 6. Food handler wearing a bracelet. TCS foods cooling in deep containers rather than shallow ones. Cooked chicken wings cooling at room temperature on prep table which is not a proper cooling method. Meatballs were hot-held at 100 F rather than 135 F or above.

Elizabethtown High School, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Oct. 6. Lettuce chopper and one spoon with dried food residue after washed, rinsed and sanitized. Floor model mixer with dried food residue on the underside outside of splash guard.

Elizabethtown Middle School, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Oct. 6. No violations.

Lancaster Mennonite School, 393 Long Lane, New Danville, Oct. 6. No violations.

Loris Lunch Wagon No. 3, 135 Brethren Church Road, Leola, Oct. 6. Food thermometer is not being sanitized before inserting it into cooked fish.

Martic Elementary School, 266 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, Oct. 6. No violations.

Marticville Middle School, 356 Frogtown Road, Pequea, Oct. 6. No violations.

Mill Road Elementary, 35 Elm Ave., Elizabethtown , Oct. 6. Webbing in hard-to-reach area under tables, sinks and in corners of walls and ceiling.

Rheems Elementary School, School Lane, Box 389, Rheems, Oct. 6. No violations.

Speedway No. 06774, 675 Lancaster Road, Manheim, Oct. 6. Lights not shielded above three-compartment sink and in walk-in cooler. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the prep and dish area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Missing coving in back room by mop sink. Apples on display for customer consumption with no sign stating to wash prior to eating or already wrapped. Old sticker residue on the outside of cambro pans stack in the clean dish area. Facility has a certified food manager but certificate is not posted and is not in the store. Eye drops and an inhaler stored above prep table in the food prep area.

Two Cousins Pizza, 115 Manor Ave., Millersville, Oct. 6, complaint, Oct. 6. No violations.

Agape Cafe and Grille, 366 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, Oct. 5. No violations.

Community School West IU-13, 1713 Newport Road, Manheim, Oct. 5. No violations.

Doe Run Elementary School, 281 Doe Run Road, Manheim, Oct. 5. A small leak from the drain of the middle compartment of the three-bay sink. The facility does not have a temperature measuring device for measuring sanitizer temperature in machinal dishwasher. Green/black build up on the fan guards in the walk-in cooler

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St., Oct. 5. No violations.

Friendly Xpress, 302 Highland Drive, Mountville, Oct. 5. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. Chemicals being stored in the customer area on shelving above fruit, water, and single-use items (cups and plates). CBD Gummies by Bolt LLC Congers, New YorY, contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. No poster or placard for apples advising customers to wash fruit prior to consuming. Food facility has an employee who has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.

Hippo Bubble Tea, 2050 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, Oct. 5. No violations.

Joe’s Famous Chicken and Fries/MFF 3, 56 W. Main St., Leola, Oct. 5. Floors in trailer are greasy and contain food debris. Exterior of cabinets are grimy.

McDonalds No.12963, 711 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Oct. 5. The bottom of a reach-in freezer with excessive amount of crumbs. A bottle of hand sanitizer stored next to food and food equipment at the front counter.

Panera Bread No, 710, 2092 Fruitville Pike, Oct. 5. Old soup splatter on the underside of the ledge over the soup area.

Rosario’s Pronto Pizza, 289 W. Main St., Leola, Oct. 5. Drying rack at three-bay sink contains an accumulation of mineral build-up and is not clean. There is a broken floor tile in the entrance of walk-in freezer. Edges on wood pizza paddle are splintered and nicked. Can opener blade, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Sonic Drive-In No.5785, 2223 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 5. Grease and residue on the underside of the french fry hot holding unit. Food employees in food prep area wearing watches.

Sun Down Lounge, 429 N. Mulberry St., Oct. 5. No violations.

The Coffee Co., 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 5. Facility offering milk for consumption by the glass with expired sell-by date; discarded. Food employees in the food prep area, wearing bracelets and watches.

Turkey Hill 170, 460 S. Duke St., follow-up, Oct. 5. No violations.