The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection

reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Alley Kat, 30 W. Lemon St., follow-up, Oct. 23. No violations.

Daily Greens dba El Punto, 350 Main St., Mountville, followup, Oct. 23. Raw fish and raw shell eggs stored above vegetables in the reach-in cooler. The wall in the front food preparation area is not nonabsorbent or easily cleanable. An open employee’s beverage container was on a food preparation table.

Dragon Hibachi and Sushi Buffet, 1858 Fruitville Pike, complaint, Oct. 2. Raw mushrooms are not being washed thoroughly as evidenced by pieces of wood still present on finished product.

Fisher’s Sandwich Shack, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, change of owner, Oct. 23. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Packaged bread is from an unapproved facility. It is made in a private home that is not registered with the state Department. of Agriculture and may not be used. Chlorine sanitizer in wiping cloth bucket measured 200 ppm rather than 50-100 ppm. A fly strip is located over the food prep area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils.

O & J Deli Grocery No. 2, 101 Pearl St., followup, Oct. 23. No violations.

Rohrerstown Diner, 2211 Marietta Ave., Oct. 23. Wet wiping cloths on the food preparation table, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Food employees eating in the food preparation area as evidenced by partially consumed danish on the food preparation table. Door to the outside, located in the back food preparation area of the food facility is self-closing and is being propped open. Food employee and owner donning single-use gloves without a prior hand wash. The owner was touching toast — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Hand sanitizer stored on the table with onions and knives.

Chili Tasty Garden, 2060 Bennett Ave., opening, Oct. 22. Food facility currently has an employee scheduled to attend a state-recognized food safety course in January. Raw chicken stored above peppers in the reach-in cooler. Facility was improperly cleaning food equipment by rinsing/washing/sanitizing, rather than wash/rinse/sanitize. An open employee’s beverage container was in the food preparation area. In-use food tongs being stored on the oven handle subjecting them to contamination from pants. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the chlorine in the three-compartment sink.

Dutch Country Soft Pretzels, 2758-1 Division Highway, New Holland, Oct. 22. Leftover soups are being cooled in crockpot insert rather than shallow containers. Tongs located on plates, used to dispense stuffed pretzels, are being washed, rinsed and sanitized at the end of the day rather than every four hours as required. Prepackaged individual dips are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement including allergens and distributor informtion.

East Petersburg Elementary School, 5700 Lemon St., East Petersburg, Oct. 22. Old food residue on the blade of the meat slicer. Black residue inside the fan guards of the walk-in cooler.

Fairfield Inn and Suites-Lancaster, 2270 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 22. No violations.

Funk Brewing Co., 28 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Oct. 22. Wet wiping cloths in back bar area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Soda gun nozzle at the back bar area has a brown buildup. Fan guards in the walk-in cooler with dust and whitish buildup, and floor under adult slushies with a brown sticky buildup.

Hampton Inn & Suites, 2301 Strickler Road, Manheim, Oct. 22. Men’s and women’s restrooms that employees would use have no sign reminding employees to wash thir hands.

Lancaster Asian Center, 2060 Bennett Ave., complaint, Oct. 22. No violations.

Meals on Wheels Inc., 1085 Manheim Pike, Oct. 22. No violations

Mick’s All American Pub, 2201 Strickler Road, Manheim, followup, Oct. 22. Raw shelled eggs stored above ground beef in the walk-in cooler. Plastic containers, utensils and slicer blade stored clean with old food residue. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in clean dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). A tong and a ladle with peeling coating on the handles.

New E-Yaun LLC, 39 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Oct. 22. Raw chicken stored in the walk-in cooler above ready-to-eat foods. Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers. The back screen door with the screen damaged and could allow pest entry. Sides and front of cooking equipment with buildup of grease, one reach-in cooler with a buildup of black/green matter around the door frames. Chicken cooling at room temperature on the speed rack and storage shelf, which is not a proper cooling method.

Papa Joe’s, 1027 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, Oct. 22. Dried food residue on the interior surfaces of the microwave oven; cleaned. Dried milk residue on the Mix n Chill blender unit; cleaned. Dust and grease accumulation on the vent hood filters.

Rising Locust Farm, 1339 Creek Road, Manheim, Oct. 22. No violations.

Ruby Tuesday No. 5209, 1294 Millersville Pike, Oct. 22. Clean food equipment and/or utensils on the back storage rack, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. Torn rubber door gaskets on the lower door of the Delfield reach-in cooling unit, and on the small cooler. Black residue and food crumbs on all gaskets. Old food residue beneath the two-burner stove. A residue buildup on the vents inside the small cooling unit bain-marie. Water leaking from somewhere behind the heat booster of the mechanical dishwasher. The floor grout is eroded away in areas of the cook line and the dish room, causing standing water. A black residue inside the ice maker and inside the soda gun at the bar. Old food residue inside three metal food containers and on two knives. Caked-on old food residue on the bag opener blade. Trash and debris on the corral pad and around the outside of the dumpster enclosure.

Salisbury Elementary School, 422 School Lane, Gap, Oct. 22. One hand sink in the kitchen area that is not draining properly.

Two Cousins, 1633 Lincoln Highway East, followup, Oct. 22. No violations.

Weaverland Auction, 1030 S. Precast Road, New Holland, Oct. 22. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Wet wiping not being stored in sanitizer solution between use. Handle of ice scoop in contact with potable ice used in food service, contaminating it; voluntarily discarded. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate quat sanitizer concentration Interior of ice chest, a food-contact surface was not clean to sight and touch. Several stored utensils contained food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Interior of microwave oven contained hardened food residue and was not being kept clean to sight and touch. Food facility is using Quat sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of greater than 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Internal temperature of sliced tomatoes, cheese and ham in bain-marie refrigerator, measured 56-57 F rather than 41 F or less as required; voluntarily discarded. Bain-marie refrigerator was operating at 56 F rather than 41 F or less as required. Do not store any temperature-control-for-safety foods in this unit until corrected. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand wash. A food employee was washing their hands at the three-bay sink rather than the designated hand-wash sink. Cleaned and sanitized utensils located in contianer, are stored with food contact surfaces/food or lip area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees. Clean, stored utensils are being stored with food-contact surfaces exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees rather than stored with handles up. Food facility is using an approved nonpublic water system, but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability.

Wendy’s No, 443, 2347 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Oct. 22. No violations.

Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, 188 E. Main St., Reinholds, complaint, Oct. 21. No violations.

Joy’s Tavern, 62-64 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Oct. 21. Ice scoop stored on top of ice machine and not on a clean surface or in bucket. Shelving in walk-in cooler has whiteish buildup, gaskets of reach-in freezer and draws soiled. Board by pizza oven is unsealed from wall and bowing.

Landisville Intermediate Center, 330 Mumma Drive, Landisville, Oct. 21. No violations.

Landisville Primary Center, 320 Mumma Drive, Landisville, Oct. 21. Water leaking from the foot-pedal of the hand-wash sink nearest the desk. Two working containers of sanitizer stored on each end of the front service line.

Little Caesars Lititz, 235 Bloomfield Circle, Lititz, complaint, Oct. 21. No violations.

Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Oct. 21. No violations.

Next Door Food Store, 644 Main St., follow-up, Oct. 21. Operator chlorine test strips used for swimming pools rather than food service.

Speedway No. 06720, 1704 Columbia Ave., Oct. 21. Eight pints of low-fat chocolate milk beyond the sell-by date of Oct. 10, 2020 and Aug. 24, 2020, being offered for sale. Observed residue inside the drain and on top of the drain grate beneath the three-compartment sink. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored beneath the plumbing of the sink in the front. Dead leaves, debris, and trash on the inside of the dumpster corral on the dumpster pad. Packets of cleaner fluids stored above food equipment in the back. Broken equipment, broken dumpster corral doors, and other debris stored back of the facility.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tobias S Frogg, 1766 Columbia Ave., Oct. 21. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-wash in-between. Dishwasher going from dirty dishes to clean dishes without a proper hand-wash in between. Open employee’s beverage containers (open cans and cups) were on the food preparation table in the cook line, the salad preparation area and at the bar. A lighter found on the shelf in the salad preparation area during the inspection. A container of raw shrimp, in the cooling unit, slimy to the touch/spoiled/foul odor and is adulterated. Thawed tuna and salmon in unopened reduced oxygen packaging. Black residue up inside one ice maker and a pink and tan residue on the deflector plate of the other ice maker. A black residue inside the soda nozzles. The screen on the back door is not connected at the bottom and does not protect against insects. A working container of sanitizer was stored with food equipment in the dish room. A working container of hand sanitizer was stored above soda lines. A working container of stainless-steel polish stored on the shelf with food in the salad preparation area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw shell eggs were stored above a garlic and herb mix in the reach-in cooler. An accumulation of grease and food debris inside the fryers and on the floor beneath the fryers at the cook line. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in the dish room, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Several food employees preparing food and washing dishes, wearing bracelets and watches. Cooked brisket, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time-temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Raw shrimp was held at 60 F, in the cooling unit across from the cook line, rather than 41 F or below as required.

Twin Kiss, 901 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown, Oct. 21. No violations.

Garden Spot Auto Auction, 1605 Apple St., Ephrata, Oct. 20. Foods cooling in deep containers rather than shallow ones 2-3 inches. Egg salad sandwich had an internal temperature of 44 F rather than 41 F or less.

Garden Spot Equipment Auction/MT, 1605 Apple St., Ephrata, Oct. 20. No violations.

Garden Spot Equipment Auction/MT, 1590 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, Oct. 20. Raw eggs are stored over ready-to-eat items in the reach in cooler. Food facility is using an approved nonpublic water system, but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability.

James Buchanan Elementary School, 340 S. West End Ave., Oct. 20. No violations.

Katie’s Kitchen, 200 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, complaint, Oct. 20. No violations.

Kindercare Learning Center, 1849 Charter Lane, Oct. 20. No violations.

La Academia Partnership Charter School, 30 N. Ann St., Oct. 20. No violations.

Lancaster Career and Tech Center, 432 Old Market St., Mount Joy, Oct. 20. No violations.

Masonic Center of Lancaster County, 213 W. Chestnut St., Oct. 20. No violations.

Mosby’s, 215 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Oct. 20. Grease and hanging dust on the hood system and Ansul system above stovetop, stainless steal wall behind equipment with grease build-up. Torn rubber door gaskets on refrigeration units.

Mulberry St. School LLIU-13, 47 S. Mulberry St., Oct. 20. No violations.

Park Place Diner, 2270 N. Reading Road, Denver, complaint, Oct. 20. No violations.

Reflections, 1390 E. Oregon Road, Leola, Oct. 20. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand wash. Blades on ceiling fan near back prep table are peeling in some spots. Can opener blade is wearing and needs to be changed to prevent the creation of metal fragments. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen. Food debris and grease under dishwasher. Dark residue on wall on left side of shelving across from dishwasher. What appears to be splatter on wait-station ceiling.

Subway, 322 Honeysuckle Drive, Marietta, Oct. 20. Interior top of microwave with excessive old food residue. Black bread forms, all stored as clean, have old bread residue on the inside and outside.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 008, 806 New Holland Ave., Oct. 20. Dark moist residue on the soda nozzles on the self serve soda unit; cleaned. Ice accumulation on the walk-in freezer condensing unit pipes with the potential to contaminate boxes of food. Loose rubber door gaskets on the pizza prep cooling unit.

Wheatland Mddle School, 919 Hamilton Park Drive, Oct. 20. No violations.

Burger King No. 1514, 5300 Main St., East Petersburg, Oct. 19. The hood system exhaust baffles are missing, subjecting cooking food to possible contamination. Hood system is not adequate to remove heat and/or grease, as evidenced by condensate and grease collecting on the Ansul system and edge of hood over fryers. Walls, floors, and the PHU system, in the fryer area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. Torn rubber door gaskets on the walk-in cooler.

Burger King No. 5808, 50 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, Oct. 19. Food employees in food prep area, wearing bracelet and or watches on arms. Several food employee personal drinks on prep tables in the kitchen area. Grease and debris accumulation on the top interior surface of the french fry holding unit. Missing wall tiles on the wall at the three-compartment sink. Outside waste handling unit drain plug missing.

Centerville Elementary School, 901 Centerville Road, Oct. 19. No violations.

Cherry Hill Orchards Outlet, 400 Long Lane, change of owner, Oct. 19. No violations.

Hambright Elementary School, 3000 Charlestown Road, Oct. 19. No violations.

Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road, Oct. 19. No violations.

Olde House Bakery, 2122 Main St., Narvon, Oct. 19. Food equipment and utensils are being washed and rinsed but not sanitized. Dough and utensils are not being protected in the presence of a fly in prep kitchen. There is no sign posted in sales area for homemade baked goods indicating ingredients are available upon request. Food facility is using an approved nonpublic water system, but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability.(Coliform bacteria, nitrates, nitrites)

Peking Chinese Restaurant, 144 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, Oct. 19. Packs of cigarettes and lighter on the food prep tables. Personal use medicines stored on the shelf above the food prep table. Facility could not follow the proper wash, rinse and sanitize procedure in the three-compartment sink because drain plugs to maintain sink water levels were not available. Food prep and cooking areas of facility are dirty and greasy and needs to be cleaned. Raw chicken was stored above onions and other produce items. Temperature-control-for-safety foods (egg rolls, chicken) prepared in the facility and stored in the walk-in cooler, not consumed in 24 hours, are not being date marked with a prepare and discard date; repeat. A food tray sitting on the hand-wash sink and sink not accessible for employee use; repeat. The person-in-charge is not performing the duties as required by the state food code to actively manage food safety in the facility; repeat. Cooked food (chicken) stored in a raw chicken shipping box. Grease accumulation on grease hood filters and grease build-up on the wall behind cooking equipment.

Peterson’s Grocery Outlet, 72 Peach Bottom Road, Peach Bottom, Oct. 19. No violations.

Rohrerstown Elementary School, 2200 Noll Drive, Oct. 19. No violations.

Sonic No. 6008, 855 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Oct. 19. Hose connection at the hand-sink in the kitchen area leaking, also mop sink water constantly runs and will not turn off. Plunger of the onion chopper has broken and missing teeth. Onion dicer with dried food residue stored on clean shelf. Enclosed dumpster area with leaves and equipment around grease barrel. Computer monitors and wires with a heavy build-up of dust. Gaskets of reach-in cooler and freezer soiled.

Station House Tavern, 1335 Fruitville Pike, Oct. 19. No violations.

Witz End Pub, 114 E. Main St., Mount Joy, change of owner, Oct. 19. Light with no shield and are not shatterproof in dry storage area. Facility did not have chlorine test strips to test dishwasher chemical strength. Wall in mop sink area made of raw unfinished wood.

Zou’s Garden, 2846 Main St., Morgantown, followup, Oct. 19. Ceiling over kitchen microwave is still not totally smooth. Chlorine test strips for swimming pools rather than for food service are being used.