The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Carter & Macrae Elementary, 251 S. Prince St., May 20. Pass. No violations.

Finazzo’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza, 2121 New Holland Pike, May 20. Pass. No violations.

Lafayette Elementary School, 1000 St. Joseph St., May 20. Pass. No violations.

Locust Hill Farm, 862 Valley Road, Quarryville, May 20. Pass. No violations.

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, 455 S. Duke St., May 20. Pass. No violations.

Neptune Diner, 924 N. Prince St., May 20. Pass. Irreversible registering thermometer used for the mechanical dishwasher for monitoring the sanitizing rinse temperature of the water. The dishwasher was checked with the inspector’s thermometer and is achieving the proper temperature of 165 F for a stationary rack. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Side window, in the dishwashing/food-preparation area, is open, unscreened and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Food employee preparing food, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or a hat. Old food residue on the can opener blade and on the inner rim and blade of the slicer. Raw shell eggs stored above deli meat in the reach-in cooler.

Price Elementary School, 615 Fairview Ave., May 20. Pass. No violations.

Raub’s Sub Shop, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Building 5,May 20. Pass. No violations.

Sip-N-Guyen, 955 State St., Building 5,Ephrata, May 20. Pass. No violations.

Smucker’s Farm Market, 2110A Rockvale Road, May 20. Pass. No violations.

Uncle Leroy’s Candy Kitchen, 955 State St., Building 1, Ephrata, May 20. Pass. No violations.

Wharton Elementary School, 705 N. Mary St., May 20. Pass. No violations.

Cocina Mexicana Inc., 112 N. Water St., May 19. Pass. No violations.

Comfort Inn, 24 S. Willowdale Drive, May 19. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware-wash sink was 50 ppm, rather than 200 ppm to 400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions.

Comfort Inn And Suites, 2343 Lincoln Highway East, May 19. Pass. Food employee not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats.

Dollar Tree, No. 0951, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Suite 204, Willow Street, May 19. Pass. No violations.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St., May 19. Pass. No violations.

Ottos Hospitality LLC, 650 N. Prince St., May 19. Pass. No violations.

Pizza Box, 20 Route 41, Gap, May 19. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 135 W. Main St., Leola, change of owner, May 19. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market, No. 015, 2921 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, May 19. Pass. The hand-wash sink was blocked by cleaning supplies and milk crates and not accessible at all times for employee use. Soap and paper towels were not available at the hand-wash sink.

Turkey Hill Minit Market, No. 231,1199 Prospect Road, Columbia, May 19. Pass. Deeply scored cutting board at the sandwich station, not resurfaced or discarded as required. Syrup spillage in the cabinet beneath the slushie dispensers.

Two Cousins Of Paradise, 3099 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, May 19. Pass. Cardboard used to line a shelf used to store food utensils and equipment which is not an approved material; must be smooth and non-absorbent. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

Weiser’s Market, 805 Main St., Akron, May 19. Pass. Eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in basement walk-in cooler; corrected. Disposable utensils being stored beside leaking pipes in an area not easily cleanable and sanitized; corrected. Not all pre-packaged foods prepared on the premises, contain a listing of allergens and sub-ingredients on label: Tuskan bean soup, Stakehouse cole slaw, four-bean salad. An air vent in the bakery area above the stove of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Steak-and-patty-molding machine used to mold raw beef did not have adequate cleaning and sanitizing; corrected. Mops are not being hung to air dry; corrected. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair in basement area. Pipe leaking at the wall beside the walk-in cooler in between storage shelves. Fan guards within walk-in cooler areas of the food facility were extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning: deli walk-in cooler, basement walk-in cooler.

Applebee’s, No. 9270, 2321 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Buehrle Alternative Educational School, 426 E. Clay St., May 18. Pass. No violations.

DASH Alternative School, 630 Rockland St., May 18. Pass. No violations.

Eli’s Place, 371 E. Main St., Leola, complaint, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Front Porch Baking Co., 513 Lehman Ave., Millersville, May 18. Pass. No violations.

God Bless America Fuel and Willow Street Center LLC, 2504 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, May 18. Pass. Dark residue accumulation on the plastic ice scoop for the ice machine.

Lapp’s Farm Market, MFF3, 1406 Lampeter Road, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Lion N Lamb Catering, 543 Champ Blvd., Manheim, May 18. Pass. Assorted food containers had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety-food in the refrigerator and held more than 24 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 530 Centerville Road, May 18. Fail. Several cracked, clear food containers. The cold water knob for the hand-wash sink in the back does not work. A food residue buildup on the inside of the scoop holder for nacho chips. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Old food splatter and food debris on the shelf beneath the hot-holding area, on the shelf where containers of spices are stored, beneath the flat grill and beneath the fryer area. Clean food equipment or utensils in the back stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air drying (wet nesting). The shelves used for air-drying equipment are rusty and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the back to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply all hand-wash sinks at the time of this inspection. An extreme amount of dead leave, trash and debris in the dumpster corral. Food tongs hanging on the handle of the fryer, subjected to possible contamination; repeat violation.

Mr. Frosty, 120 N. Duke St., May 18. Pass. No violations.

MYAA VMP Snack Bar, Spruce Road, Mountville, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Phoenix Academy, 630 Rockland St., May 18. Pass. No violations.

Reiff’s Farm Market, 2902 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, May 18. Pass. No violations.

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 27 E. Main St., Mount Joy, May 28. Pass. No violations.

St. Paul’s United Church Of Christ, 50 N. Main St., Manheim, May 18. Pass. No violations.

Strasburg Market Place, 214 Hartman Bridge Road, Strasburg, complaint, May 18. Pass. Some baked goods not made in-house without an ingredient label.

The Taproom Spring House Brewing Co., 25 W. King St., May 18. Fail. Repaint area in kitchen where paint is peeling. Repair gasket on walk-in refrigeration unit. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Turkey Hill Minit Market, No. 032, 5959 E. Main St., East Petersburg, May 18. Pass. Ice cream stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. The floor in the customer area around the checkout counter is pitted and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. No placard or sign advising customers to wash apples prior to consuming. Single-service, single-use articles stored in the customer area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by a vacuum and not accessible at all times for employee use. Dead leaves and trash outside the facility where the condenser fans are.

Turkey Hill Minit Market, No. 241, 2000 Lincoln East Highway, May 18. Pass. Three pints of chocolate milk and one half gallon of white milk were offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded. Dark, moist residue on the ice chute of the self-serve soda unit.

Turkey Hill Minit Market, No. 245, 1991 State Road, May 18. Pass. No sign or placard advising customers to wash apples prior to consuming. Three half gallons of whole chocolate milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale.

Willow Street Restaurant, 2601 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, May 18. Pass. Dried food residue on the underside of the shelf above the hot hold unit. The rear screen door is not light-tight at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of rodents or insects.

Colorful Macarons, 244 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, May 17. Pass. No violations.

Down on the Farm Creamery, 226 Gap Road, Strasburg, May 17. Pass. Several containers of prepackaged snacks and candy not labeled with the ingredients and sub-ingredients. Unclassified eggs not labeled with the required information; repeat violations.

Four Seasons Produce Cafe, 400 Wabash Road, Ephrata, May 17. Pass. Milk, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety-food in the walk-in cooler was date-marked by the manufacturer but was beyond the use- or sell-by date and requires discarding; corrected.

Grand Central Bagel Cafe Inc., 245 Centerville Road, May 17. Pass. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety-food (deli ham), in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Exhaust vent for the bagel kettle is directly over the kettle and can potentially contaminate food and equipment. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover. Prepackaged parfait cups and fruit cups are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement and distributed-by statement.

House Of Pizza, 2419 Willow Street, P.O. Box 296, Willow Street, May 17. Pass. No violations.

Next Level Pizza, MFF3, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, May 17. Pass. No violations.

PDA, Territory 6E, 2301 N. Cameron St., Romm 100, complaint, May 17. Pass. No violations.

Rocky Ridge Meats, 245 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, May 17. Pass. No violations.

Rolled Cold Creamery LLC, 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, opening, May 17. Pass. No violations.

Smoker’s Butchering LLC, 12 Old Leacock Road, Ronks, May 17. Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s, No. 19230, 2347 Lincoln Highway East, May 17. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food-serving area; corrected. A dusty air vent above a storage rack used to store clean food-storage containers. Rear entrance door has a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Chili, which was cooled, was only reheated to 142 °F for hot holding and not 165°F for 15 seconds as required; corrected. Old food and moist residue accumulation in the floor drain near the soda dispensing unit in the kitchen area.

Brooklyn Pizza & Pasta, 861 Village Road, follow-up, May 16. Pass. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink.

Family Dollar, No. 21680, 24 S. 18th St., Columbia, May 16. Pass. Milk spillage and debris on the inside bottom of the reach-in cooler. Some air vents in the customer area are black with a mildew buildup.

Friendly Mini Mart, 25 E. Main St., Ephrata, May 16. Pass. Various TCS foods being held above 41 °F, in the refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required. Expired milk in the refrigeration unit; corrected.

Friendly’s, No. 7329, 578 Centerville Road, follow-up, May 16. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Loose rubber door gaskets on several cooling units. Facility is waiting on gaskets to arrive. Black mildew on the shelves and fan guards, all within the walk-in cooler; repeat violation. Employee prescription medications stored on top of the bain marie, rather than in a locker. Three knives with old food residue stored as clean on the magnetic strip. Old food residue on the can opener blade; repeat violation. Beef, chicken, onion rings and other frozen items in the small freezer stored open with no covering. Mechanical ware-washing equipment had a calcium/lime buildup inside and on the doors. Unit requires a few more treatments. A black and tan slimy residue on all gaskets of all cooling units. Old food residue and grime on these areas: on all gaskets for coolers, beneath the flat grill, on the floor beneath the cook line. Old food splatter and food debris on the wall and floor behind the flat grill; repeat violation.

Latin Touch LLC, MFF3, 313 W. Liberty St., May 16. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the food-preparation area.

Manheim Sunoco, 216 N. Main St., Manheim, May 16. Pass. Three-bay sink has a mineral buildup.

Martindale Fire Company, MFF4,527 Gristmill Road, Martindale, May 16. Pass. No violations.

Martindale Fire Company, 527 Gristmill Road, Martindale, May 16. Pass. No violations.

Ottos Hospitality LLC, concessions, 650 N. Prince St., May 16. Pass. No violations.

Ruffino’s Pizza And Pasta LLC, 572 Centerville Road, May 16. Pass. Food employee and owner involved in food-preparation wearing a bracelet and wristwatch. The floor/wall juncture between the wall and the stainless steel table area is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. Employee keys stored on the food-contact surface of the meat slicer and a backpack stored on the food-preparation table rather than in a designated area. Mozzarella cheese, sausage and pizza sauce were held at 61 F, 54 F and 49 F respectively in the front cooler, rather than 41 F or below as required. This unit has an ambient temperature of 51 F. Time/temperature-control-for-safety foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit until it is holding the correct cold-holding temperature of 41 F or colder. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply restroom sinks at the time of this inspection. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Stroopies at Manor Market, TFF3, 321 Manor Ave., Millersville, May 16. Pass. Facility does not have hand-wash station available for employee hand-washing.

Truth Beer Co., 401 S. Seventh St., Suite 5, Akron, opening, May 16. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill, No. 65, 5 W. Clay St., follow-up, May 16. Pass. No violations.

Valley Brook Farms, 168 Reading Road, East Earl, May 16. Pass. No violations.

Weaver Markets, 2610 N. Reading Road, Denver, complaint, May 16. Pass. No violations.