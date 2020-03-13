The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Alice’s Diner, 1665 Lincoln East Highway, complaint, Feb. 28. No violations.

Lapp Valley Farm/Store, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Feb. 28. Sanitizer in wiping cloth bucket measured 100 ppm rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer's instructions.

Lapp Valley Farm Ice Cream, 955 N. State St., Building 6, Ephrata, Feb. 28. Food employee drying hands on apron rather than a paper towel. Available quat test strips are discolored inaccurate and need to be replaced.

Pequea Elementary School, 802 Milwood Road, Willow Street, Feb. 28. No violations.

Rising Sun Nutrition, 50 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Feb. 28. No sign or poster at the hand-wash sink in the front to remind food employees to wash their hands. Raw wood, which is absorbent, is being used as the frame and support of the hand-wash sink in the front. There was a hole in the floor tile near the hand-wash sink.

Thyme and Seasons, 62 Pitney Road, Feb. 28. No violations.

Turkey Hill Experience, 301 Linden St., Columbia, Feb. 28. No violations.

Verona Pizza and Pasta, 232 Locust St., Columbia, Feb. 28. Old unused equipment stored in garage / storage area, should be removed from food facility. Clutter in the garage area where some canned items are stored. Back door located in the storage / garage area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the back.

Brady’s, 856 W. Main St., New Holland, Feb. 27. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 100 North Pointe Blvd., Feb. 27. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Water and food debris were collecting on the floor of the reach-in cooler. A noxious odor was emanating from inside the cooler. An extreme amount of old burnt food debris was in the catch-trays of all stoves. Single-service, single-use articles (food containers) were stored in the storage area directly on the floor and not six inches above the floor. Clean food equipment on storage rack in the dish-washing area was stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Bags of onions and potatoes were stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Welds were missing at the top portion of the three-compartment sink dividers. Water was seeping through from the top of the dividers where the welds were. An excessive amount of old food residue was on the inner rim and blade of the slicer. Old food residue was on the can opener blade. Several metal food containers on the storage rack had old food residue inside, all stored as clean. The paper towel dispenser at the hand-wash sink in the pizza-making area was empty. Mushroom gravies were held at 102 F and 92 F, respectively, on the steam table, rather than 135 F or above as required. Black duct tape, which is not an approved material for repair, was used to repair the end of the appetizer station. Old food residue was in the hand-wash sink in the pizza-making area, indicating uses other than hand-washing. An extreme amount of trash, grease and food debris in these areas: behind all stoves, beneath all stoves, behind fryers, beneath fryers, and the drain beneath the hand-wash sink in the pizza area. Raw beef was stored directly on top of vegetables in the reach-in cooler. The lids for the fryers and the lids for the cold-holding units were stored on the floor in the pizza-making area. Deeply scored cutting boards were not resurfaced or discarded as required. There was old food residue on the shelves in the walk-in cooler. There was old food residue and debris in the drain beneath the hand-wash sink in the pizza-making area. There was a pink and black slime inside the nozzle of the spray-wand in the dish-washing area. There was a tan and pink slimy residue around the entrance of the mechanical dishwasher. The faucet at the hand-wash sink near the coffee maker was leaking water. Water leaking somewhere from beneath the water well created standing water in the pizza-making area. There were several cracked, loose and missing tiles throughout the cooking area and the back food preparation area. There was standing water beneath the tiles, creating a noxious odor. When tiles are stepped on, water shoots out from beneath them. Food employees’ personal belongings were strewn about, although lockers are provided.

Chameleon Club, 223 N. Water St., Feb. 27. No violations.

Columbia Fraternal Association, 204 N. Third St., Columbia, Feb. 27. No violations.

Domino’s Pizza No. 4739, 840 W. Main St., New Holland, Feb. 27. Food employees in prep area was wearing proper hair restraint in such a way that all hair was not covered. Several containers on drying shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Ginza, 565 Greenfield Road, Feb. 27. Raw chicken stored above assorted sauces in the walk-in cooler. Raw shrimp stored above drinks in the reach-in cooler. Condensate dripping from the pipe from the cooling unit in the walk-in cooler with a potential of contaminating food. Salmon thawing in an unopened package.

Keagy’s Produce Market, 438 Locust St., Columbia, type 2 follow-up, Feb. 27. Prepackaged pastries and fudge were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed-by statement. Prepackaged pastries and fudge were not labeled to clearly indicate any Big 8 allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement.

Leola Food Mart, 327 W. Main St., Leola, Feb. 27. Tongs for self-serve beef jerky stored on top of jars rather than in a protected location. Sink stoppers were not available to contain solutions in three-compartment sink. Food facility didn’t have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Sanitizer was not being used to sanitize coffee pot or tongs. A blanket and futon were in a storage room. Sleeping in a food facility is not permitted.

Northern Lancaster County Game and Fish, 180 Forest Road, Denver, Feb. 27. No violations.

Pizzaiola, 344 W. Main St., Leola, Feb. 27. A strainer was in a hand-washing sink, indicating used other than hand-washing.

Sharp Shopper Grocery Outlet, 340 W. Main St., Leola, Feb. 27. There was some pooled water and debris under shelves and on top of others in produce walk-in cooler.

Subway No. 12267, 135 W. Main St., Leola, Feb. 27. Internal temperature of roast beef, tuna and chicken in sandwich case measured 46-64 F and not 41 F or less as required. Floor tile near proofer is broken is no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Tuna taken from stock in storage room and immediately used to make tuna salad was not first cooled down to at least 41 F or less within 4 hours. Internal temperature in case measured 64 F.

West Hempfield Fire and Rescue, 3476 Marietta Ave., Feb. 27. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Cilantro Food Market, 923 S. Duke St., opening, Feb. 26. Commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the deli case, is supposed to be marked with the date it was opened. Product not marked was discarded. Food that is to be repackaged in the meat department must be date marked.

Lampeter-Strasburg High School, 1007 Village Road, Lampeter, Feb. 26. No violations.

Martin Meylin Middle School, PO Box 428, Lampeter, Feb. 26.No violations.

Mount Joy Sunoco, 2044 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Feb 26. New food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified food employee as required. The food facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course. Three 14 oz-bottles of chocolate low-fat milk and one 14 oz-bottle of double chocolate milk with a sell-by date of December were being offered for sale. Water was leaking from behind the three-compartment sink.

Nickel Mine Health Foods, 2123 Mine Road, Paradise, Feb. 26. Homemade noodles were not labeled with the required ingredient information. Facility is offering for sale frozen soups with meat that was not prepared under federal inspection. Items removed from sale.

The Pressed Plate, 52 E. Main St., Ephrata, Feb. 26. On brunch menu, eggs may be ordered undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent or placard) is not provided to the consumer. Floor tile in first bathroom near door is partially missing and is not a smooth easily cleanable surface.

AFC Sushi at Lancaster Hospital, 555 N. Duke St., Feb. 25. No violations.

Big Lots No. 5282, 389 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Feb. 25. No violations.

Bounce Kraze, 407 Granite Run Drive, Feb. 25. A black slimy residue was inside the ice maker. The ice maker was placed out of service. Working containers of Lysol spray stored on the same shelf with food in the storage area.

Conrad’s Deli at Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, Feb. 25. No violations.

Dimarias Pizza, 759 E. Main St., Mount Joy, complaint, Feb. 25. No violations.

James Street Lancaster General Hospital, 555 N. Duke St., Feb. 25. No violations.

Lancaster Brewing Tap Room, 2323 Lincoln Highway East, Feb. 25. Static dust accumulated on the ceiling fan in the food-prep area. Food employees were in food-prep area not wearing hats or beard covers. Crab Dip, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time-temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use or sell-by date and required discarding. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Thermometers for ensuring proper food temperatures are not calibrated and not functioning properly. Old food residue in the hand-wash sink located in the beverage station area, indicating uses other than hand-washing. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Lancaster General Hospital Cafeteria, 555 N. Duke St., Feb. 25. No violations.

LGH Outtakes, 540 N. Duke St., Feb. 25. No violations.

My Place, 95 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, Feb. 25. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Employee has taken an approved class but has not received test results.

Neptune Diner, 924 N. Prince St., Feb. 25. An open employee’s beverage container was in baking area, a food preparation area. Sliced turkey, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat time-temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use or sell-by date and required discarding. A black residue was inside the ice maker. Irreversible registering thermometer used for the mechanical dishwasher for monitoring surface temperature of utensils is not functioning properly. The dishwasher was checked with the inspector’s thermometer and is achieving the proper temperature of 165 degrees F. for a stationary rack. The floor tiles in the hallway are loose, broken and not easily cleanable.

Our Mother of Perpetual Help School, 330 Church Ave., Ephrata, Feb. 25. No violations.

Our Lady of the Angels School / Holy Trinity Church, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, Feb. 25. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the surface temperature of utensils in the mechanical dishwasher. Old food residue was on the inner rim and blade of the meat slicer. Deeply scored cutting boards were not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Reamstown Elementary School, 44 S. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, Feb. 25. An accumulation of static dust on blades of room fan with the potential to contaminate food or food contact surfaces.

Wingate By Wyndham, 2110 Lincoln Highway East, Feb. 25. Chest freezer door gasket was loose, and the interior plastic door cover was not secured and potential for exposed insulation.

Beer Wall on Prince, 114 N. Prince St., Feb. 24. No violations.

Brickerville Family Restaurant, 2 28th East Division Highway, Lititz, follow-up, Feb. 24. No violations.

Burger King No. 814, 915 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Feb. 24. Four plastic sausage trays with old food residue stored as clean. The fiberglass reinforced plastic pane covering in the small hallway is broken and pulling away from the wall. Old food residue was on the underside of the food-wrap holders. Water was leaking from the faucet at the three-compartment sink

Conestoga Valley Middle School, 500 Mount Sidney Road, Feb. 24. No violations.

Double C LLC, 220 N. Prince St, opening, Feb. 24. No violations.

Jenny Craig Weight Loss Center No. 2231, 878 Plaza Blvd, Feb. 24. No violations.

Passenger on Plum, 131 N. Plum St., Feb. 24. No violations.

Rushi Petroleum, 2270 New Holland Road, follow-up, Feb. 24. No violations.

Sleep Inn & Suites, 310 Primrose Lane, Mountville, follow-up, Feb. 24. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the food prep area.

Smokehouse BBQ and Brews at Plain and Fancy, 3121 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Feb. 24. Observed dried food residue accumulation on the underside of the mixer.

Speedway No. 06762, 1500 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Feb. 24. Counter top is damaged at fountain soda unit and is not clean able. Counter top and cabinet for three compartment sink is deteriorating exposing raw wooden surfaces and is not clean able. Toilet room does not have a self-closing door.

Subway No.\!q 24838, New Holland Ave., Feb. 24. Ice chute on self-serve soda unit has a pink moist residue present; cleaned. Floor cover molding under the three-compartment sink is not secured to the wall. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the sandwich-prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected.

Szechuan Gourmet, 1930 Columbia Ave., type 2 follow-up, Feb. 24. An employee involved in food preparation was smoking a cigarette. The back door to the outside of the food facility is self-closing and was being propped open.

\!qTK Convenient Smoke Shop, 18 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Feb. 24. No violations.

Warwick High School, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, Feb. 24. Splash curtain on dishwasher is missing a panel, allowing water to spew onto the floor. Some cobwebs and debris were under storage room shelves at floor/wall junction.

Wertz Candies, 2 E. 28th Division Highway, Feb. 24. Prepackaged candy and pretzels do not contain an ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts.