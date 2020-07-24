The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Allegro Winery Strasburg, 11 W. Main St., Strasburg, July 10. No violations.

Barr’s Farms, Central Market, July 10. No violations.

Betty’s Old Fashioned, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, July 10. No violations.

Brogue Hydroponics, 2 W. Grant St., July 10. No violations.

Central Market Juice Co. LLC, 2 W. Grant St., July 10. No violations.

Country Meadows Farm, 2 W. Grant St., July 10. No violations.

Deli Grassi LLC, 2 W. Grant St., July 10. No violations.

Groffs Vegetables, 2 W. Grant St., July 10. No violations.

Kum-Essa, 2 W. Grant St., July 10. No violations.

Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Pike, July 10. Raw beef stored above cooked chicken in the reach-in cooler. Ice buckets in all bar areas store in a manner that does not protect against contamination. Old food splatter on the splashguard of the floor model mixer. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the bar area. Paper towels not available at the bar.

Lancaster Country Club Snack Bar, 1466 New Holland Pike, July 10. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternaary ammonia. Trailing ants on counter and around soda fountain area. Hot dogs on roller grill were held at 128 F, rather than 135 F or above as required. Sanitizer taken from bulk supplies was not clearly labeled with a manufacturer’s label. Bottle of Lysol stored with food items at the front counter.

Lancaster Salad Co., 2 W. Grant St., July 10. No violations.

Linden Dale Farms, 2 W. Grant St., July 10. No violations.

Maplehofe Dairy, 2 W. Grant St., July 10. No violations.

Meck’s Produce, Central Market, July 10. No violations.

Oola Bowls, 2 W. Grant St., July 10. No violations.

Pour Man’s Brewing Co. 284 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, July 10. No violations.

Rachel’s Family Dining, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, July 10. No violations.

Rita’s Italian Ice/CCHD No. 942, 5351 Lincoln Highway, Suite 10, Gap, July 10. No violations.

Rita’s Water Ice of Gap/CCHD No. 886, 5351 Lincoln Highway, Suite 10, Gap, July 10. No violations.

Rooster Street Provisions, 2 W. Grant St., July 10. No violations.

Rosie’s Empanadas TFF 3, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, July 10. Food employee not wearing proper hair restraint, such as a hair net or hat. Food facility is using chlorine sanitizer at 200 ppm concentration rather than 50 ppm to 100 ppm approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Internal temperature of recently reheated empanadas in hot hold box measured less than 120 F. Thermometer for ensuring proper temperatures of food is not available.

Rumspringa, 3147 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, July 10. No violations.

S Clyde Weaver, 2 W. Grant St., July 10. No violations.

Sarafaye Soft Pretzels MFF3, 542 Gibbons Road, Bird-in-Hand, July 10. A plastic container in the hand-wash sink indicating other uses than hand-washing.

The Scoop 717, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, July 10. Food handler with artificial nails while working with exposed food.

Uncle Leroy’s Candy Kitchen 45-5538343, 2 W. Grant St., July 10. No violations.

Zig’s Bakery & Deli LLC, 2 W. Grant St., July 10. Repair leak at sink area. Provide hand soap at hand-wash sink.

Bube’s Brewery, 102 N. Market St., Mount Joy, July 9. Cutting boards stored behind the faucet of the three-compartment sink. An accumulation of old sticker residue on the outside of several plastic cambro pans. Salmon thawing without being removed from packaging. Coleslaw and pasta, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods in the small cooling unit in the main kitchen and in walk-in cooler, were date-marked by the facility, but were beyond the seven-day use or sell-by date and require discarding. Facility pulling several foods to be thawed without redating. Gray, stagnant water beneath the mechanical dishwasher. Multipurpose cleaner stored hanging by spices in the main kitchen, also three other chemicals stored hanging next to lids for dishes in the prep kitchen.

Isaac’s Famous Grilled Sandwiches, 919 E. Main St., Mount Joy, July 9. WhiteBoard cleaner was stored on top of bain-marie and on a shelf next to spices. Static dust on stand-up floor model fan. Static dust on fan covers in the walk-in cooler. Flooring in dishwashing area is cracked, making it not smooth and easily cleanable. Coving under the three-compartment sink that has peeled away from the wall.

Red Lobster No. 0240, 69 East Town Mall, follow-up, July 9. No violations.

Rite Aid No. 1922, 315 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, July 9. No violations.

Wendy’s No. 6442, 1117 Harrisburg Ave., Type 2 follow-up, July 9. No violations.

Dunkin Donuts, 807 E. Main St., Mount Joy, July 8. Food employees in the food processing area, wearing bracelets and watch. Yellow American cheese, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the drawer-style cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use or sell-by date and requires discarding. A small amount of a pink and black residue inside the ice maker. An insect control device (fly strip) located above the oven with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and utensils. Plumbing leaking beneath the three-compartment sink. A large, pump-bottle of sanitizer stored beside straws and condiments. A bottle of coffee machine cleaner stored next to single-service drinking cups. The quaternary ammonium sanitizer in the red cup beside the latte machine was at 0 ppm.

Dutch Country Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels, 26 W. Main St., Mount Joy, July 8. An open employee’s beverage container (screw-cap variety) was stored with containers of pretzel toppings. The front window, is open, unscreened, and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. The front window, is open, unscreened, and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Several flies within the food establishment. A spray bottle of sanitizer stored on the same shelf with single-service plates. Boxes of pretzel mix stored directly on the floor in the food preparation area, rather than six inches off the floor as required.

Little Dippers Ice Cream, 432 W. Main St., Mount Joy, July 8. An ice cream scoop stored in sanitizer.

Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, July 8. No violations.

Mount Joy Convenience & Smoke Shop, 33 W. Main St., Mount Joy, July 8, Old powder residue on the food contact surfaces of the cappuccino machine. Food facility is offering for sale, packaged gummy candies, popcorn, and cake-pops, manufactured in another state, containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. Single-service, single-use articles, (cups) stored in the basement, directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor. Clutter (boxes, shelving) in the basement area. Employee food stored above and on the same shelf with food for the business.

Aged and Cured, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, July 7. No violations.

Flik @ Armstrong Flooring, 2500 Columbia Ave., opening, July 7. No violations.

Fuddruckers, 100 Rohrerstown Road, July 7. Trash, debris and garbage on the dumpster pad rather than inside the dumpster. A black and brown slimy residue inside the drain beneath the drainage table of the mechanical dishwasher. Areas of the floor in the dish washing room and in the food preparation area are pitted and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. A black and gray, slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. The hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area was blocked by trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. Hand-washing detergent stored next to single-use straws on the storage rack near the dishwasher. An aerosol can of stainless-steel polish stored on top of the ice maker.

Glick’s Natural Products, 120 Geist Road, July 7. Raw shell eggs stored above fruit in the reach-in cooler. Bags of flour, grain and sugar stored directly on the floor in the hallway and customer area, rather than six inches off the floor as required. Boxes and bags of fruit, stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler, rather than six inches off the floor as required. Mildew on the ceiling of the walk-in cooler.

Harvest Cafe, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, July 7. No violations.

Homestead Farm Products, 955 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, follow-up, July 7. Cheese is being cut for samples however, a hand-washing sink to wash hands is not available. Samples may not be offered until a hand-washing sink is installed.

Lititz Family Cupboard, 12 W. Newport Road, Lititz, July 7. Can opener blade is wearing and has the potential of creating metal fragments that can migrate into food. Not all stored utensils were clean to sight or touch. A dark residue in bucket where ice scoop, a food contact surface, is stored. Slicer housing and blade contained old food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. In walk-in refrigerator, internal temperature of turkey and potpie made and cooled from previous day had internal temperatures of 47 F and 44 F, respectively. Voluntarily discarded. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in any bathrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands. Some deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Exterior of bulk food ingredient containers and food cart are grimy and need cleaning. In kitchen, hot water spigot on hand-washing sink can’t be moved to activate. Employees are turning off and on using shut off valve below. Plumber called at time of inspection. The coating of floor in prep/storage room and break room has worn off in areas, exposing concrete which is porous and not an easily cleanable surface. An accumulation of grease and/or food debris observed in and under fryer and on wall over room fan. Racks in salad bar refrigerator in kitchen that contains rust spots and not easily cleanable. An accumulation of grease on hood baffles.

Olde Mill Restaurant, 9 Queen Road, Intercourse, July 7. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Replaced container and primed line; corrected.

The Brickerville House Ice Cream Shop, 2 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, July 7. Food handler wearing a bracelet and watch.

Vets Home Association of Mountville, 48 E. Main St., Mountville, July 7. No violations.

Villa Nova Restaurant & Bar No. 2, 2833 Columbia Ave., July 7. A bottle of sanitizer stored with food equipment at the bar.

Eldora Farm Market, 1920 Lancaster Pike, Peach Bottom, July 6. Bottles of honey offered for sale without labels with required information and warning staement.

K-Mart No. 3810, 2600 N. Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, July 6. No violations.

Lancaster Cigar LLC, 25 W. King St., July 6. No violations.

Mara-Leo’s MFF3, 140 Woodfield Crossway, July 6. No violations.

The Promised Land Camp, 220 Boy Scout Road, Conestoga, July 6. No violations.