The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

American Legion Post 429, 300 Cocalico St., P.O. Box 337, Ephrata, June 26. Dirt and debris under storage room shelves. Flooring in kitchen near stove and storage shelves is torn and some areas taped, which is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Bootleg Antiques, 135 Bridge St., Columbia, June 26. No violations.

Bulldawg BBQ, LLC/CCHD No. 938, 84 Eden Road, Quarryville, June 26. No violations.

Columbia Middletown BPOE No. 1074, 445 Chestnut St., Columbia, June 26. No violations.

Dough Heads Waffles, 120 N. Duke St., June 26. Scored cutting board on bain marie.

Lancaster Cupcake (MFF type 3) ZCR-5278, 1966 Fruitville Pike, June 26. A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course.

Lancaster Cupcake - (MFF type 3) ZBD-8113, 1966 Fruitville Pike, June 26. A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. The food facility has 90 days to enroll and employee in a state-recognized food safety course. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Lancaster Homebrew, 1551 Manheim Pike, June 26. Bags of wheat and other grains stored directly on the floor in the storage room, rather than six inches off the floor as required.

Mount Hope Mansion, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, June 26. No violations.

Papa Sneaux, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, change of owner, June 26. No violations.

Refton Community Fire Company Auxiliary, 99 Church St., Refton, June 26. No violations.

Rita’s Italian Ice, 290 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, June 26. There is no proof that there is a certified food manager available at this facility. Employees state that the person whose certificate is posted no longer works there. Proof of certification must be provided to the facility by the required date or at least one person must successfully complete an approved food safety course within 90 days from this report date. Coating on a patch of floor in front of three-bay sink has worn off and is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Floor throughout facility is extremely sticky. The light intensity in the bathroom is very dim and bulb needs replacing. A live fly in the facility. Fly strip hung near entrance to back room is covered with dead flies indicating a problem. Facility must take measures to protect against the presence of flies and insects. An accumulation of litter, dirt and unused equipment in back room. Unused equipment in back room that needs to be removed from the facility.

The Tap Room, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, June 26. No violations.

Fox Chase Golf Club, 300 Stevens Road, Stevens, June 25. Hot water sanitizing dishwasher is not obtaining 180 F on wash cycle. An accumulation of grease on hood baffles. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration at outdoor bar. Two unlabeled bottles of water noted near grill. Can opener blade is worn, potentially creating fragments. Slicer was not clean to sight and touch. A residue on ice machine deflector plate.

Jacks MFF3, 50 Woodcorner Road, Lititz, June 25. Internal temperature of raw eggs in refrigerator measured in the 50s F; voluntarily discarded.

Penguin Hotel, 55 E. Church Road, Stevens, June 25. No violations.

Strasburg Bakery, 11 1/2 W. Main St., Strasburg, June 25. No violations.

Szechuan Gourmet, 1930 Columbia Ave., June 25. No violations.

The Horse Inn, 540 E. Fulton St., June 25. No violations.

Two Cousins Pizza, 1762 Columbia Ave., June 25. Bologna, a refrigerated, ready-to- eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use or sell by date and requires discarding. A crack in the ice scoop making it no longer easily cleanable. Raw shell eggs stored above cartons of cream in the small reach-in cooler. Old food residue and burnt food residue on the catch-tray of the stove. Water leaking from the drain pipe coming from the mop sink.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar, 125 S. Centerville Road, follow-up, June 24. No violations.

Dollar General Store No. 4316, 960 Lancaster Ave., opening, June 24. The toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Three 14-ounce bottles of Tru Moo 1% low fat chocolate milk, beyond the sell-by date, being offered for sale. Webbing hanging from the ceiling tiles in the front reception area. Webbing at the ceiling/wall juncture in the customer area. Black residue around the air-return vents in the customer area.

Grandma Jack Gourmet Snacks, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, June 24. No violations.

Lions Club Snack Bar, 314 N. Prince St., Rear, Millersville, follow-up, June 24. No violations.

Meadow Creek Barbeque Supply, 140 W. Main St., New Holland, June 24. Some water-stained bowed ceiling tiles in ladies room that need replacement. Ceiling tiles missing in the ladies room and need to be replaced.

Pizza Hut, 633 W. Main St., New Holland, change of owner, June 24. A maximum registering thermometer or thermal label is not available to ensure correct operating temperature. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180 F (or 165 F for stationary rack) after five attempts. Three-compartment sink will be used for sanitizing until repair can be made. Service company called at time of inspection.

Smith’s My Own, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, June 24. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 055, 1603 Lincoln Highway East, June 24. The cold hold unit is not maintaining the required temperature of 41 degrees F or less. The dead space between the wall and the meat/seafood walk-in freezer unit has debris and food items on the floor. Bakery Department hand-wash sink is slow to drain. Packages of cod were held at 51 F, in a display case, rather than 41 F or below as required. Items discarded.

Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services, 2420 Gehman Lane, June 23. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy No. 5090, 551 Harrisburg Ave., June 23. No violations.

Dunkin Donuts, 2006 Miller Road, East Petersburg, June 23. An insect control device (fly strips) located in the food preparation area with potential to contaminate food, equipment and utensils. Torn rubber door gaskets on the backup small sandwich cooling unit. An unlabeled squirt bottle of water stored on top of the coffee preparation area. Gnats on several doughnuts in the front storage area. Food must be protected from contamination at all times. A countless number of gnats throughout the facility. Old food residue on the shelves in the walk-in cooler. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the men’s restroom.

\!qGlennwoodFoods LLC, 1614 Division Highway, Ephrata, complaint, June 23. No violations.

Happy Dog Kettle and Grill Ephrata, Ephrata Swimming Pool, Ephrata, June 23. Quat test strips are expired and need to be replaced

Rita’s Italian Ice No. 323, 46 Peter Road, Lititz, June 23. Mops not being hung to air dry. Food employee wearing bracelets on wrist. A soap dispenser and hand-washing sign located over the three-bay sink, which is not designated for hand-washing and needs removal. A working bottle of sanitizer near three-bay sink was not clearly marked with the common name of the chemical. Food facility is using quat sanitizer at a very high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. An open box of single-use vinyl gloves stored in the bathroom.

Stella’s Authentic Greek Cuisine, 2 W. Grant St., June 23. No violations.

Treasures Market, 515 N. Franklin St., June 23. No violations.

Boas Fundraising, 1500 Wilson Ave., June 22. No violations.

Isabella’s Ice Cream, 110 E. Main St., Lititz, June 22. No violations.

Metro Express, 105 N. Broad St., Lititz, June 22. Chicken tenders cooling at room temperature, which is not an approved method. Bathroom hand-washing sink is not being cleaned as often as necessary. Exterior of coffin freezer and upright refrigerator are grimy. In bain-marie, ham pieces, sliced tomatoes, sausage pieces had internal temperatures of 53 F to 63 F; voluntarily discarded.

Mill Bridge Village, 101 S. Ronks Road, Ronks, June 22. No violations.

Pizza Hut, 114 S. Centerville Road, change of owner, June 22. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Mechanical warewashing equipment with build up of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Tackiness, old food splatter, and filth on the wall and floor beneath the mechanical dishwasher. Medium “pre-slice” pans, metal food containers, square-personal pizza pans, two metal spatulas, and a cutter, all food contact surfaces, have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Static dust on the wall and fixtures behind the oven. Old food debris on the base of two green metal carts for storing pans. The sliding door of the outside waste receptacle was open at the time of this inspection. The toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Walk-o-Taco, 120 N. Duke St., June 22. No violations.