The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Best China Wok, 825 E. Chestnut St., follow-up, March 18. Facility is working on walk-in freezer door repair. Temperature is good.

M & M Mini Market, 301 S. Ann St., complaint, March 18. The outdoor grease waste area is very dirty. Grease has been spilled on the ground and must be cleaned up. Facility must take steps to avoid further problems.

Easy Peasy Meals, 347 N. Plum St., opening, March 17. No violations.

Big Lots No. 1393, 1262 Millersville Pike, March 16. Three gallons of 1% low-fat milk and four 1/2 gallons of 1% low-fat milk being offered for sale past sell-by date. An accumulation of trash and debris in back of the facility, under carts, and in the outside dock area.

Huber West End Market Basket, 501 W. Lemon St., March 16. No violations.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Little Caesars Pizza, 137 Rohrerstown Road, complaint, March 16. No violations.

Narvon Sunoco, 7121 N. 28th Division Highway, Narvon, March 16. No violations.

Poke Station, 2095 Fruitville Pike, change of owner, March 16. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 19, 520 Hershey Ave., March 16. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 27, 870 Manor St., March 16. Drinking cups were on the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing; repeat violation. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the ware-wash area; corrected on site. Ready to eat food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Milk, a potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food requiring date-marking in the reach-in refrigerator, was beyond the date marked and was discarded; corrected on site.