The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Alpha Bravo Catering, 132 Sunny Slope Lane, Manheim, opening, March 27. No violations.

Domino's, 2422 Willow Street, complaint, March 25. No violations.

Fox Meadows Creamery, 2475 W. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, March 25. No violations.

Lion N Lamb Catering, 543 Champ Blvd., Manheim, opening, March 25. No violations.

Burger King No. 5808, 50 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, complaint, March 23. No violations.