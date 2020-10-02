The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

26 East/Altana, 26 E. King St., Sept. 18. No violations.

Burger King No. 8833, 1298 Millersville Pike, Sept. 18. No violations.

CK Concessions (MFF TYPE 3), 91 Stevens Road, Stevens, opening, Sept. 18. No violations.

Crowded Kitchen at Central Market, 2 W. Grant St., opening, Sept. 18. No violations.

Highland Elementary School, 99 Highland Ave., Ephrata, Sept. 18. No violations.

Maria’s New York Pizza, 128 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Sept. 18. Take out containers of tortellini salad does not contain any labeling. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat food (pizza) without documentation to verify disposition of food. Bottom shelf of table next to grill is lined with foil, which is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

New Jade House, 114 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Sept. 18. Internal temperature of ground pork measured 46 F rather than 41 F or less as required; voluntarily discarded. Static on cooler fan guard covers. Raw chicken in walk-in cooler in close proximity to cooked ducks on the same shelf. Deeply scored bain-marie cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Exterior of bain-marie lids are grimy. Metal bowls stored wet over three-bay sink in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Gaps around side kitchen door do not protect against the entry of insects.

Stevens Fire Company, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens, Sept. 18. Sponges are being used to clean food contact surfaces; discarded.

Dietz’s Bar, 505 N. Fourth St., Columbia, Sept. 17. No violations.

Gracie’s on West Main, 264 W. Main St., Leola, follow-up, Sept. 17. No violations.

Greco’s Italian Ices and Homemade Ice Cream Mart, 119 E. Main St., Ephrata, Sept.17. No violations.

Italian Ice Cart, 1605 Colonial Manor Drive, Sept. 17. No violations.

Leola Pizza, 23 W. Main St., Leola, Sept. 17. Bottom shelf of two kitchen prep tables are lined with cardboard, which is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Two wooden pizza paddles contain nicks and are not easily cleanable. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Food handler with a band on wrist. Wet wiping cloths in kitchen not being stored in sanitizer solution. Container of water on kitchen counter not marked. Two stored serving spoons were not clean to sight and touch.

Marauder Express-MFF3, 40 James St., Millersville, Sept. 17. No violations.

Rite Aid No. 11034, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Sept. 17. No violations.

Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Sept. 17. No violations.

Starbucks, 9 N. George St., Millersville, Sept. 17. No violations.

The Anchor@Millersville University, N. George St., Millersville, Sept. 17. No violations.

Twisted Bine Beer, 93 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Sept. 17. Interior of ice machine with black matter build-up.

Upper Deck, 40 James St., Millersville, Sept. 17. Exposed food preparation in grill area under dirty ventilation duct and ceiling tiles and subject to potential contamination.

A&R Nissley Inc., 140 Vintage Drive, Bainbridge, Sept. 16. No violations.

Aramark@Mars Wrigley Confectionary, 295 Brown St., Elizabethtown, Sept. 16. No violations.

BlackWorth Live Fire Grill, 52 N. Broad St., Lititz, Sept. 16. Tongs stored on oven handle. An accumulation of pooled water in the downstairs walk-in cooler. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Brewers Outlet, 1948 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 16. No violations.

Cafe Capriccio, 318 Honeysuckle Drive, Marietta, follow-up, Sept. 16. Bucket of sanitizer with a reading of 0 ppm rather that 200-400 ppm as instructed on the label.

Clarion Inn & Suites, 1942 Lititz Pike, Sept. 16. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the small food preparation area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the small food preparation area. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility in the food storage area due to gnawed packets of food and rodent droppings on food storage shelves and food equipment. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents activity in the large kitchen and the food storage area, but facility does have a pest control program. Black tape being used to repair a leaking pipe at the hand-wash sink in the large kitchen. The restaurant area of the facility is not clean as old food left out, trash, debris, rodent droppings, leaking plumbing, grease build-up on the floor and on equipment, peeling paint on the ceiling, missing ceiling tiles and missing floor tiles. The entire small kitchen area is filthy as rodent droppings throughout, gnawed food packets, webbing and spiders. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Old food residue, dishes, trash, debris and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Water leaking from beneath the hand-wash sink in the large kitchen.

Dinner Belle Luncheonette, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, Sept. 16. No violations.

Doolittle Honey Co., 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Sept. 16. No violations.

Gas Plus, 1902 Oregon Pike, Sept. 16. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the restroom. PlatinumX CBD Gummies from Vista, California, and NuX CBD Tincture from Louisville, Kentucky, contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. 12 cartons of 6.5 fluid ounces of Yahoo chocolate drink with milk, with a sell-by date of 7-26-2020, being offered for sale. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the restroom.

Island Time Life, 2170 N. Reading Road, Denver, opening, Sept. 16. Several stored rubber spatulas contained gouges and are no longer smooth, easily cleanable surfaces. Dumpsters do not have a tight-fitting lid or cover, enabling the entry of insects, rodents or other animals. The walls and ceiling in the main part of the basement are deteriorating, in poor condition and may not be used to store food or equipment until corrected. Old, broken, unused equipment stored in back of facility needs removal. Bottom part of can opener is rusted and not cleanable. A maximum-registering thermometer or thermo label is not available to ensure correct rinse temperature. Single-use gloves stored in the employee bathroom, a prohibited area. Hand-washing aids and devices in the bar at a sink not designated for hand-washing.

Meadow Brook Farm Market, 1919 Kirkwood Pike, Kirkwood, Sept. 16. No violations.

Mount Calvary Christian School, 629 N. Holly St., Elizabethtown, Sept. 16. Interior of the reach-in cooler with significant ice build-up. Sponges in the dish area being used to clean food contact surfaces.

Pequea Valley Sportsman Association, 195 Rawlingsville Road, Willow Street, Sept. 16. No violations.

Rooster Street Butcher, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, Sept. 16. No violations.

Rooster Street Butcher, 11 S. Cedar St., Lower, Lititz, Sept. 16. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Scoops in main kitchen are stored with food contact surfaces up rather than inverted. Metal shelf below kitchen prep table is rusted and not easily cleanable.

Babbo’s Pizza, 655 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, Sept. 15. An open employee’s beverage container was stored above pizza prep area. Hand-wash sink in the back prep area being used for more than hand-washing; employee drain noodles into hand-washing sink and containers being filled with water from the hand-washing sink. Torn rubber gasket on the walk-in cooler. In-use tongs stored on the door handle of the oven. They are stored in a manner that will not protect from contamination. Containers of honey stored on a shelf next to chemicals. A floor model mixer with accumulation of grease and dried food buildup in the back prep area; racks in the walk-in cooler with dust and whitish gray build up; and reach-in freezer with excessive crumbs.

Dollar General No. 21693, 1154 Main St., East Earl, opening, Sept. 15. Gap under storage room door.

George’s at Kendig Square, 2600 N. Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Sept. 15. Static dust accumulation on the interior of the grease hood above the flat top grill.

Guacamole Specialists, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, change of owner, Sept. 15. No violations.

Laser Dome, 2050 Auction Road, Manheim, Sept. 15. Interior of microwave with excessive food splatter. Food facility only had chlorine test strips and no quat which is being used to sanitize at the three-compartment sink.

Miesse Candies, 2 W. Grant St., Sept. 15. No violations.

Osteria Avanti, 38 Deborah Drive, Leola, Sept. 15. Pitchers of olive oil in banquet kitchen shelf, stored on a tray lined with a greasy towel rather than a durable, easily cleanable surface. Chlorine test strips were unavailable at bar to ensure correct sanitizer concentration. The wash temperature of the hot water sanitizing dishwasher in banquet kitchen only achieved a temperature of 144 F after five attempts rather than 150 F as stated on the data plate. In banquet kitchen, two ice scoops found stored on top of dusty ice machine rather than in a clean, sanitary location. In banquet kitchen, metal trays in warmer from previous event contained dried food residue. Interior of microwave oven contained old food residue in banquet kitchen. A black residue on ice machine deflector plate in banquet kitchen. A black residue on ice machine deflector plate in banquet kitchen. In banquet kitchen, light bulbs in some ceiling fixtures are neither coated nor shielded. An unlabeled container of sanitizer stored among bar items. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A dirty, damp mop found propped against wall in banquet kitchen near dishwasher rather than hung to air dry. Raw shell eggs are being used in Caesar salad dressing, rather than pasteurized eggs, and is not indicated on menu as consumer advisory, as required. Refrigerated ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food, repackaged by the facility, expired the previous month; voluntarily discarded. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk-in, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Voluntarily discarded. In dishwashing room in main kitchen, metal shelving contains rust and static dust. Exterior of ice machine in banquet kitchen is dirty. Coffee grounds in hand-washing sink indicated uses other than hand-washing. Banquet kitchen hand-washing sink is clogged with coffee grounds and barely drains. In banquet kitchen, there are several cracks in floor near dishwashing area and hand-washing sink. In walk-in cooler, observed deteriorating lettuce heads, carrots and asparagus; voluntarily discarded. In kitchen bain-marie, wrapped packages of risotto measured 46 F-47 F rather than 41 F or less. Voluntarily discarded. Two large pans of butter cream made with unsalted butter in bakery were held at room temperature since previous day and not kept refrigerated at 41 F or less as required; voluntarily discarded. In kitchen, some hood baffles are missing or broken and don’t prevent the accumulation of grease from dripping onto food. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher in bar, main kitchen and banquet kitchen was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Service company arrived during this inspection and corrected issue. Floor in banquet kitchen contained an accumulation of dirt and food debris especially under equipment. An accumulation of static dust on ceiling fan in bakery and on table fan in dishwashing room. Chemicals found stored next to stirrers and food equipment in banquet kitchen rather than kept segregated.

Primanti Brothers, 1659A Lititz Pike, Sept. 15. The bun-toaster with encrusted grease. A working bottle of sanitizer stored next to food equipment at the bar. Old food debris and grease build-up beneath all fryers and the flat grill. Grease build-up on the castors of the fryers.

Raub’s Sub Stand, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, complaint, Sept. 15. No violations.

Sals Pizza & Restaurant, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Sept. 15. Cardboard being used to cover shelves in the food prep areas, which is not an approved material. Sauce was held at 118 F, in the hot hold unit, rather than 135 F or above as required. Black moist residue accumulation on the ice machine deflector plate; cleaned.

Sensenig’s Produce and Flowers, 1636 Main St., East Earl, Sept. 15. No violations.

The Spot Stop, 438 1/2 Locust St., Columbia, follow-up, Sept. 15. Raw wood being used for shelving in the storage area. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course.

Turkey Hill No. 313, 2940 Willow Street Pike, Sept. 15. Sandwiches, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, was offered for sale past the sell-by date; discarded. Discolored moist residue accumulation on the self-serve soda unit nozzles; cleaned. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than six inches off the floor as required.

Chick-Fil-A, 2467 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 14. No violations

Country Inn & Suites of Lancaster, 2260 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 14. No violations.

CVS No. 1662, 1624 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 14. One container of pre-mixed baby formula offered for sale with expired sell-by-date; removed.

Dutch Country Catering and BBQ, 5799 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, Sept. 14, No violations.

Hahn’s Seafood & Sandwich, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, change of owner, Sept. 14. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 33998, 2000 Strickler Road, Manheim, Sept. 14. Ice chute with pinkish build up as well as the fountain soda nozzle. Apple pies in a reach-in freezer stored uncovered. Interior of a reach-in freezer with excessive amount of crumbs on the bottom.

Oola Bowls, 120 N. Duke St., Sept. 14. No violations.

Teen Central, 15 S. Wolf St., Manheim, Sept. 14. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety-food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the reach-in cooler not being date marked. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Tru By Hilton, 2320 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 14. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 324, 168 Toddy Drive, East Earl, follow-up, Sept. 14. No violations.