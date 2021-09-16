The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Muhlenberg Township

China Wok, 3401 North Fifth St. Highway, Sept. 5. Pass. Food in the walk-in refrigerator stored open with no covering. Food dispensing utensils in multiple bulk food bins stored in the food with no handle. Insect control device and strips located in preparation area with potential to contaminate food, equipment or utensils.

Adelphia Seafood, 2934 North Fifth St. Highway, Sept. 4. Pass. No violations.

Lbs-n-ozs, 2934 North Fifth St. Highway, Sept. 4. Pass. No violations.

Weisser’s Delicatessen, 2934 North Fifth St. Highway, Sept. 4. Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Dominican Grocery, 201 Greenwich St., Sept. 10. Pass. No violations.

Getty Mart, 270 West Greenwich St., Sept. 10. Pass. Two Containers of milk were found for sale in the cooler past the sell by date.

Happy Mini Market, 128 West Greenwich St., Sept. 10. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the restroom. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Penn Street Pizza, 810 Oley St., Sept. 10. Pass. No violations.

Save-A-Lot, 810 Oley St., Sept. 10. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Super Dollar Store, 810 Oley St., Sept. 10. Pass. No violations.

A & G Mini Market, 925 Green St., Sept. 9. Pass. Ice cream containers in the retail area stored open in freezer with no covering. Residue buildup on sidewalk area around exterior dumpster.

Fine Fare, 200 West Buttonwood St., Sept. 9. Pass. No violations.

Good Deal Uni Mart, 734 Walnut St., Sept. 9. Pass. The hand wash sink in the kitchen area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.

Y & S Grocery, 156 Buttonwood St., Sept. 9. Pass. Hood system needs to be professionally serviced.

Antojito’s Algo Restaurant, 154 Walnut St., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

The Original Rib Joint, 324 Walnut St., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.