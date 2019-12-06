The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a “risk-based” inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Coffee and Kitchen, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, change of owner, Nov. 22. Bain-marie thermometer is inaccurate by 4 F. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

G-Sapphire African Market, 151 E. King St., Nov. 22. No violations.

P.F. Chang’s, 1577 Fruitville Pike, complaint, Nov. 22. Food employees preparing food, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers; repeat violation from 10-18-2018, 10-8-2019, and 10-18-2019.

Souvlaki Boys, 1 W. James St., Nov. 22. No violations.

Stroopies Park City, 100 Park City Center, Nov. 22. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 063, 903 S. State St., Ephrata, follow-up, Nov. 22. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 185, 14 N. State St., Brownstown, follow-up, Nov. 22. Hand-washing sink is located in back room, where a door needs to be pushed open in order to exit, contaminating hands. Door must be removed or a sink installed in food prep area.

Wendy’s No. 6449, 3995 Columbia Ave., Columbia, complaint, Nov. 22. No violations.

Commonwealth on Queen, 301 N. Queen St., Nov. 21. Tableware for customer use is not wrapped so that only handles are touched by consumers and employees. Food employees performing active food prep, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers; repeat violation. The food facility operator shall be the person in charge or shall designate a person in charge and shall ensure that a person in charge is present at the food facility during all hours of operation. Operator was not present for inspection and did not designate a person in charge. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity. Facility is working with a pest control program. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.

First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Nov. 21. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Giant Food No. 6065, 1360 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Nov. 21. Bakery Department: An open employee’s beverage container (screw-cap variety) was on a preparation table with food and food equipment. New violation. The hand-wash sink was blocked by a cart of baked items and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Kendig Square Movies 6, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Nov. 21. Dark moist residue accumulation in the floor drain at the three-compartment sink.

Lancaster Comm Travelers, 787 E. Ross St., Nov. 21. No violations.

Lancaster County Christian School, 2384 New Holland Pike, Nov. 21. A significant amount of black and tan residue inside the ice maker. Ice maker was placed out of service until it has been cleaned and sanitized. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was less than 10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Little Caesars Lititz, 235 Bloomfield Drive, Lititz, complaint, Nov. 21. Quat sanitizer test strips are discolored, old and not being used by employees to ensure correct sanitizer concentration. Encrusted dough remnants at floor/wall junction behind mixer. Beard net is not available nor used, according to person in charge, by a food handler who has a beard. Three certified food manager certificates are displayed, but the individuals are no longer employed by the retail food facility for at least 2 months. Operator has 60 days from this inspection report date to have at least one person successfully complete an approved CFM course. Provide copy of certificate to this department and post in full public view.

Nanak Enterprises/Gas Mart, 653 Columbia Ave., Nov. 21. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in refrigerator. Milk, a potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food requiring date-marking, in the reach-in refrigerator, was beyond the date-marking and was discarded; corrected on site.

Neffsville Sunoco, 2548 Lititz Pike, Nov. 21. Two pints of 1% low-fat chocolate milk with a sell-by date of 11-17-19 being offered for sale.

Oregon Dairy Country Restaurant, 2900 Oregon Pike, follow-up, Nov. 21. No violations.

Oriental Chinese Restaurant, 1372 Columbia Ave., Nov. 21. An E-cig cartridge on a shelf above the food preparation table. An open employee’s beverage container (screw-cap variety) was on a shelf above the food preparation table. Employee preparing green beans on the front service desk, which is not a food preparation area and not a clean and sanitized area. Some colanders and totes were greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Egg rolls, rice and chicken were held at 58, 54, and 57 degrees F, respectively, for an unknown amount of time. Items voluntarily discarded. Hand-washing sink and toilet are not being cleaned as often as necessary. Grease build-up and food debris inside the fryer cabinets, on the sides of the fryer cabinets and on the floor beneath the fryers and the wok area.

Providence Elementary School, 137 Truce Road, New Providence, Nov. 21. No violations.

Taco Bell No. 031408, 880 E. Main St., Ephrata, Nov. 21. Line food handler is not wearing a beard cover.

The New Main, 124 E. Main St., Ephrata, Nov. 21. No violations.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 235 Bloomfield Drive, Lititz, Nov. 21. No violations.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster, 538 W. Chestnut St., Nov. 21. Food facility in operation more than 90 days has an expired certified supervisory employee certification posted. The facility has 90 days to renew or replace the certification.

Burger King No. 0581, 1641 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 20. Grease accumulation and dried food residue on the wall behind the french fry holding unit and on the french fry hot holding unit. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the men’s restroom; corrected.

Charlie’s Fuel & Deli LLC, 1634 W. Main St., Ephrata, Nov. 20. Gap under exit door in downstairs storage room does not protect against vector entrance.

Clarion Inn, 1400 Historic Drive, Strasburg, Nov. 20. Milk used for consumer consumption by the glass, with expired sell-by date; discarded. Skinned fruit (apples) on display for consumer self-service is not protected from contamination or does not have a sign stating “fruit must be washed before consumption.”

Community School Southeast, 1050 New Holland Ave., Nov. 20. No violations.

Family Dollar No. 2989, 130 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Nov. 20. No violations.

J&E Food and Grocery LLC, 544 Woodward St., Nov. 20. No violations.

Lancaster Rec. Commission, 525 Fairview Ave., Nov. 20. No violations.

O&M Deli Grocery LLC, 701 N. Shippen St., Nov. 20. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Cracked and missing floor tiles in the grocery area need to be repaired or replaced.

School to Work, 1066 New Holland Ave., Nov. 20. No violations.

Snowfox-Weis No. 79, 331 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, change of owner, Nov. 20. No violations.

Subway No. 25804, 1614 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 20. Pink moist residue on ice machine deflector plate; cleaned.

Subway No. 27349, 1077 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, Nov. 20. Internal temperature of sliced tomatoes in bain-marie measured 48 F. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required.

The Kabab Station, 247 N. Queen St., Nov. 20. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Clean plastic light sheeting in food prep area. Replace soiled ceiling tile in food prep area. Date and label all PHF in walk-in cooler.

Tivoni Vegan Kitchen and Bakery, 805A Rohrerstown Road, complaint, Nov. 20. No violations.

Vic’s Wayside Inn, 2645 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, Nov. 20. No violations.

Woodland Natural Foods, 232 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, Nov. 20. No violations.

Yang’s Restaurant, 1232 Lititz Pike, Nov. 20. Raw sausage stored above cabbage in the walk-in cooler. Food facility is reusing No. 10 cans, which are a single-use, single-service item. Old food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer.

10 Hour Care Daycare Center Downtown LLC, 201-203 W. King St., Nov. 19. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Bravo Supermarket, 225 W. King St., Nov. 19. Commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the deli area and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the deli area hot holding equipment; repeat violation.

Caruso’s, 3545 Marietta Ave., Nov. 19. No violations.

Centerville Middle School, 865 Centerville Road, Nov. 19. No violations.

Juquilita, 1680 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Nov. 19. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. Toilet room does not have a self-closing door. Hand-wash sinks are not supplied with single use towels and soap. Full ingredient listings are not available for unpackaged baked items not produced or baked at the facility. Prepackaged ice product does not have ingredient listings.

Neato Burrito, 1917 Fruitville Pike, complaint, Nov. 19. No violations.

Starbucks No. 21890, 840 E. Main St., Ephrata, Nov. 19. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the bathroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Handle on undercounter refrigerator repaired with tape, which is an unapproved material.

Subway No. 5748, 108A N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Nov. 19. Food handler wearing a hair tie on wrist. Internal temperature of top layer of three trays of chicken in bain-marie measured 46 F to 48 F.

Joni’s 340 Diner, 2481 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown, Nov. 18. Grease accumulation on the exhaust fan located in the kitchen area. Chicken, beef, temperature-control-for-safety foods were held at 50 F in the bain-marie unit, rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded. Dried food residue on the food slicer; cleaned.

Lancaster Mennonite High School, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 18. No violations.

Landisville Middle School, 340 Mumma Drive, Landisville, Nov. 18. No violations.

Molly’s Convenience Store, 35 Doe Run Road, Manheim, Nov. 18. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dishwash area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Deli meat in small bain-marie held at 43 F in the prep area, rather than 41 F or below as required.

P.J. Whelihan’s, 1659 Fruitville Pike, Nov. 18. Food employee changing tasks, (going from dirty dishes to clean) that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-wash in-between. Food facility is using sauce cups rather than ladles in assorted sauces. Old food residue inside several metal food containers and plastic food containers all stored as clean on the drying rack across from the ice maker. A pink and black slimy residue inside the ice maker and on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Old food residue inside the shredder, the small slicer, and around the inner rim of the large slicer. All stored as clean. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the dishwashing room. Stainless steel spray and other chemicals stored on top of the mechanical dishwasher. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw shrimp being stored above cooked turkey in the walk-in cooler. The ice scoop is being stored on top of the ice maker rather than a clean and sanitized surface. The ice scoop for the soda machine is being stored on top of the soda machine, which is not a clean surface. The bumper bars at the cook line are grimy and not clean to sight or touch. Clean food equipment on the storage rack across from the ice maker, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Food employee preparing food, wearing a watch. Food employee (dishwasher) not wearing a beard cover.

Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, Nov. 18. No violations.

Smoketown Elementary School, 2426 Old Philadelpha Pike, Nov. 18. No violations.

Texas Roadhouse, 2317 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 18. Static dust on air vents in the grilling area with the potential to contaminate food. Food splatter on the underside of the floor mixer.

Wawa No. 260, 602 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, Nov. 18. 21 pints of lowfat milk for sale in refrigerator were expired; discarded. Pastries in case are made in company facility, however, there is no sign available indicating that ingredients are available upon request for customers.